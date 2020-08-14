Northern Star Resources : FY2020 Financial Results Webcast Details

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

14 August 2020

FY2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL

Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) will release its annual financial accounts for the period ended 30 June 2020 pre-open on the ASX platform on Wednesday, 19 August 2020.

The Company wishes to advise it will be holding an investor update conference call to cover the FY2020 financial results at 10:30am AEST (8:30am AWST) on Wednesday, 19 August 2020.

To listen in live, please click on the link below and register your details.

https://webcast.boardroom.media/northern-star-resources-ltd/20200819/NaN5f34ebbc59132c0019f81c9b

Please note it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

Investors are advised that a recording of the call will be available on the same link approximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.

Authorised for release to ASX by Bill Beament, Executive Chair.