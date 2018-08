Northern Star Resources : Financial Results

FY2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) advises that as announced on 17 August 2018, the Company's FY2018 financial results will be released on Thursday 23 August 2018. Speculation on the proposed dividend quantum in the Australian Financial Revenue article today has no factual basis.

This release is made to prevent a false market in NST securities.

