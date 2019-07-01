Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

(NST)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/28
11.65 AUD   -0.09%
Northern Star Resources : Initial Director's Notice

07/01/2019 | 12:03am EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of Entity

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN:

43 092 832 892

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

NICHOLAS LUIGI CERNOTTA

Date of Appointment

1 JULY 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Date released: 1 July 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 04:02:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 411 M
EBIT 2019 297 M
Net income 2019 207 M
Finance 2019 283 M
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 34,36
P/E ratio 2020 17,99
EV / Sales 2019 5,08x
EV / Sales 2020 3,89x
Capitalization 7 451 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,27  AUD
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Shaun Day Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Edmund O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD26.08%5 229
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION9.90%31 531
BARRICK GOLD CORP11.72%27 665
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED46.56%17 207
POLYUS PAO--.--%12 306
SHANDONG GOLD MINING36.10%12 089
