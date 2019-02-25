Northern Star Resources : Investor Presentation – BMO 2019

An Australian gold miner - for global investors

BMO Conference - February 2019

Resources & Reserves and Forward Looking Statements

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

The Mineral Resources information in this presentation is extracted from the reports entitled "Reserve and Resource Update and Corporate Outlook" dated 2 August 2018, "Pogo JORC Resource" dated 16 October 2018 and "Pogo Operations Update" dated 12 February 2019, available at www.nsrltd.com and www.asx.com. For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 5.23, Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The Ore Reserves information in this presentation (excludes Pogo) is extracted from the report entitled "Reserve and Resource Update and Corporate Outlook" dated 2 August 2018, available at www.nsrltd.com and www.asx.com. For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 5.23, Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The information on Pogo reserves included in this presentation is extracted from the ASX announcement entitled "Northern Star acquires Pogo Gold Mine in Alaska" dated 30 August 2018. The reserves are estimated as at 31 December 2017 and according to the Canadian NI 43-101 standards, but are not fully compliant with those standards. Accordingly, they do not purport to be JORC Code compliant. A cautionary statement in respect of such resources and reserves appears in the ASX announcement dated 30 August 2018.

Forward Looking Statements

Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

*All currency conversions in this document were converted at a spot conversion rate of USD:AUD of 0.71 † GDX 5Yr Average is sourced from Bloomberg all erroneous data points have been removed and companies that have impaired over > $300m off their balance sheets

An Australian listed gold miner with global scale

▪ ASX 100, top 25 global gold producer with mines in Western Australia and North America; FY2019 guidance 850koz-900koz per annum at an AISC of A$1,125/oz - A$1,225/oz (US$798-US$869/oz)*

▪ Market cap is A$6.1B with a sector- leading balance sheet; A$292M cash & equivalents and no debt

▪ NST's manages a simplified business with a strong growth outlook; production set to grow to 875kozpa^ in FY2019 with 3 Tier-1 assets in Tier-1 locations

▪ Track record of fully-franked dividends since 2012 with a stated dividend policy of paying out 6% of revenue

▪ Governed by the adage "a business first and a mining company second"

^ Midpoint of FY2019 Guidance; refer ASX announcements dated 23 January 2019 and 1 October 2018

AUSTRALIAUSA (Alaska)

1H FY2019 - Key Financial Highlights

NST continues to generate favourable ROE, ROIC and EBITDA margin

▪ For the past five years NST has delivered an average annualised Return on Equity (ROE) of 34% versus the GDX sector average of -2.9%

▪ In 1H19 NST delivered an annualised ROE of 18% and 20% exclusive of the Pogo acquisition

▪ 1H19 includes the acquisition and integration of Pogo that provides a platform for profitable growth at sector leading rates of return as the operation is optimised

▪ Australian Operations continue to produce strong EBITDA margins of over 45%

▪ Solid cash generation helps fund strategic growth opportunities. 33% growth in group operating cash flows of A$169M up compared to pcp of A$127M

▪ Capital is forced to compete internally for project funding to ensure NST continues to generate sector leading returns

Average Annualised Return on Equity

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

1H16

2H16

1H17

2H17

Average Annualised ROE

1H18

(excluding Pogo)

Group Operating Cash Flow

180

160

Up 33% in 1H19

140

A$(M)

$127

120

100

80

60

40

20

2H18

$169

1H19

1H18

1H19