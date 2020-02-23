Log in
Northern Star Resources : Investor Presentation – BMO Conference 2020

02/23/2020 | 08:34pm EST

A rapidly growing tier-1 gold miner - for global investors

BMO Conference - February 2020

Resources & Reserves

Ore reserves and mineral resources reporting of Northern Star

This presentation contains estimates of Northern Star's ore reserves and mineral resources, as well as statements about KCGM's mineral resources and mineral reserves. The information in this presentation that relates

to the ore reserves and mineral resources of Northern Star has been extracted from the following: the ASX release by Northern Star titled "Northern Star Set for Further Production Growth as Reserves and Resources Jump +30%" and dated 1 August 2019 and, in the case of the Yandal Project only (which ore reserves and mineral resources estimates are incorporated from the acquisition of Echo Resources Limited by Northern Star), please refer to the ASX release by Echo Resources Limited titled "Noosa Mining and Exploration Conference" dated 19 July 2019. A copy of these announcements is available at www.asx.com.au or https://www.nsrltd.com/investor- media/news/. Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement and, in relation to the estimates of Northern Star's ore reserves and mineral resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from those announcements.

It is a requirement of the ASX Listing Rules that the reporting of mineral resources and ore reserves in Australia comply with the Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code"), whereas mining companies in other countries may be required to report their ore reserves and/or mineral resources in accordance with other guidelines.

Investors should note that while Northern Star's mineral resources and ore reserves estimates comply with the JORC Code (such JORC Code-compliant mineral resources and ore reserves being "Mineral Resources" and "Ore Reserves"), they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries, and in particular do not comply with (i) National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("Canadian NI 43-101 Standards"); or SEC Industry Guide 7, which governs disclosures of mineral reserves in registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Information contained in this presentation describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of Canadian or US securities law. In particular, SEC Industry Guide 7 does not recognise classifications other than proved and probable reserves and, as a result, the SEC generally does not permit mining companies to disclose their mineral resources, including indicated and inferred resources, in SEC filings. Accordingly, if Northern Star was reporting in accordance with SEC Industry Guide 7, it would not be permitted to report any mineral resources, including indicated and inferred resources, and the amount of reserves reported by Northern Star may be lower than its estimates. You should not assume that quantities reported as "resources" will be converted to reserves under the JORC Code or any other reporting regime or that Northern Star will be able to legally and economically extract them. In addition, investors should note that under SEC Industry Guide 7, mine life may only be reported based on ore reserves. Mine life estimates in this presentation assume that a portion of non-reserve resources will be converted to ore reserves, which would not be permitted under SEC Industry Guide 7.

Mineral reserves and mineral resources reporting of KCGM

The mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates for KCGM were derived from a report entitled "Competent Person Report Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM)" dated 7 February 2019 and provided to Northern Star by Newmont ("KCGM Competent Person Report"). This report formed the basis of public disclosure of resources and reserves by Newmont dated 21 February 2019 (United States Securities and Exchange Commission Form 10-K Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, page 50), which sets out the mineral reserves and mineral resources of KCGM as at 31 December 2018.

These estimates in respect of the KCGM Operations, and included in the KCGM Competent Person Report, were prepared by KCGM for the Joint Venture partners (Newmont and Barrick at the time of preparation of the estimates). The KCGM estimates are effective as at 31 December 2018 and, so far as Northern Star is concerned, are the most recent, available mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates for the KCGM Operations.

The mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates for the KCGM Operations were prepared using the National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "Canadian NI 43-101 Standards"). NI 43-101 is a national instrument for the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects within Canada.

Accordingly, the mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates for KCGM were prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards and do not purport to be reported in accordance with or otherwise compliant with the JORC Code. Because the estimates have not been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code, they are classified as "foreign estimates" under the ASX Listing Rules. A Competent Person under the JORC Code has not yet done sufficient work to classify such foreign estimates as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code, however Northern Star notes the similarity of the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards and the JORC Code. It is currently uncertain whether, following evaluation and/or further possible exploration work by Northern Star, these foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. In relation to the reliability of the foreign estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves (of KCGM) contained in this presentation, the following should be noted that: the foreign estimates are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code; a Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code; it is currently uncertain whether, following evaluation and/or further exploration work, these foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code; and for now, these foreign estimates have not been published with all the supporting data and such foreign estimates have not been verified by independent third parties. For more detail about the mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates for KCGM included in this presentation, including as to their reliability and other information required to be included pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 5.12, please refer to the announcement released to ASX by Northern Star on 17 December 2019. Northern Star

is not in possession of any new information or data relating to these foreign estimates that materially impacts on the reliability of the estimates or Northern Star's ability to ultimately classify the Canadian NI 43-101 estimates as

2

Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

*All currency conversions in this document were converted at a spot conversion rate of AUD/USD of $0.6846, excluding slide 7 which was converted at an AUD/USD conversion rate of $0.685.

  • GDX 5Yr Average is sourced from Bloomberg royalty companies and all erroneous data points have been removed and companies that have impaired over > $300m off their balance sheets have been removed from the calculation.

3

Early adopters of ESG and our assets are in Tier-1 areas

Our Sustainability Vision

"Delivering responsible environmental and social business practice that lead to both the creation of strong economic returns for our Shareholders, and shared value for our Stakeholders."

Sustainability Summary

  • Peer group leader (2017) - first sustainability reporting disclosures
  • Peer group leader (2018) - support United Nations Sustainable
    Development Goals
  • Peer group leader (2018) - first disclosures of climate change risks
  • Peer group leader (2019) - align with Taskforce on Climate Related
    Financial Disclosure recommendations
  • Multi-yearsector leading safety results - LTIFR and TRIFR consistently below peer group
  • Record A$1.44B economic value add in CY19

Sustainability Initiatives Snapshot

  • Progressed our Mental Health Strategy, targeting 20% of NST employees accredited as mental health first aiders, knowing that healthy workers go home to healthy homes, which create healthy communities
  • Local procurement spend of A$246M across Goldfields and Fairbanks/Delta Regions for CY19
  • Completed climate change risk assessments across our business - limited material exposure to our business model.
  • Community investment up 74% in CY19 to A$1.49M

Alignment of business, Shareholder and Stakeholder aspirations

Environmental Scorecard

  • Zero significant environmental incidents or regulator infringements since acquisition of current portfolio of operating assets
  • Introduction of a progressive rehabilitation strategy in 2019 to further enhance biodiversity of pre-NST legacy areas
  • Introduction of our Board-level Environment, Social and Safety sub- committee in 2018, Chaired by a Non-ExecutiveDirector

4

1H FY2020 - Key Financial Highlights

Net profit of

A$126.8M up 54%

on pcp

EBITDA of

A$322.2M up 45%

on pcp

Cash flow from

operating activities up 76% to A$297.5M on pcp

Interim dividend up

25% from pcp to

A7.5¢ (fully-franked)

Underlying free

cash flow up 179%

from pcp to

A$116.3M

Strong Balance

Sheet; Cash, Bullion

  • Investments of A$274M*

*After excluding the purchase consideration on hand at 31 Dec 2019 in respect of the acquisition of 50% of KCGM (A$1.14 Billion)

5

Strong EBITDA and strong cashflow growth forecasted

  • Jundee and Kalgoorlie Operations continue to produce strong EBITDA margins of 64% and 41% respectively, they are expected to perform strongly in the second half of this financial year
  • Pogo financial returns expected to lift in 2H FY2020 as the production inflection point was reached in the December quarter and forecasted to be a meaningful free cash flow generator to the Group
  • Solid cash generation helps fund strategic growth opportunities; 76% growth in Group operating cash flows and 179% in underlying free cash flow compared to pcp
  • Free cashflow expected to grow substantially with the addition of KCGM and higher gold prices

Segment EBITDA Margin

70%

60%

64%

50%

51%

40%

41%

30%

40%

20%

10%

11%

8%

0%

Jundee

Kal Ops

Pogo

Dec-18

Dec-19

A$(M)

Group Cash Flow

300

Op cash flow

Underlying FCF

297

250

up 76% in 1H20

up 179% in 1H20

200

150

169

116

100

50

42

1H19

1H20

Operating cash flow

Underlying Free Cashflow

6

US$775M KCGM acquisition adds another Tier-1 asset

Extends portfolio mine life, adding meaningful production beyond 2030

1. Kalgoorlie Operations (100%)

Mine type: U/G

Processing: CIL / CIP plant with throughput of 3.2Mtpa

FY20G production:

340koz-380koz Au

FY20G AISC:

A$1,260-1,370/oz Au

Au Reserves:

2.1Moz Au @ 4.0g/t

Au Resources1:

6.5Moz Au @ 4.0g/t

2. KCGM (50%)

Mine type: Open Pit / U/G

Processing: CIP plant with throughput of

13Mtpa

FY20G production2

120koz-140koz (50%)

FY20G AISC:

A$1,450-1,550/oz Au

Au Reserves:

3.14Moz @ 1.1g/t

Au Resources1:

5.8Moz @1.4g/t

Perth

3. Jundee Operations (100%)

Mine type: U/G

Processing: CIL / CIP plant with throughput of 2.2Mtpa

FY20G production:

260koz-280koz Au

FY20G AISC:

A$1,115-1,195/oz Au

Au Reserves:

1.6Moz Au @ 3.8g/t

Au Resources1:

4.6Moz Au @ 3.4g/t

Australia

Tanami Development Project (40%)

US

(Alaska)

4. Pogo Mine (100%)

Mine type: U/G

Processing: CIP plant with throughput of 1Mtpa

FY20G production:

200koz-240koz Au

FY20G AISC:

A$1,210-1,320/oz Au

Au Reserves:

1.5Moz Au @ 7.5g/t

Au Resources1.:

5.9Moz Au @ 9.6g/t

7

1. Includes Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources and is inclusive of Mineral Reserves. 2. Represents 6 months of production in FY20 only

KCGM adding value to the Northern Star portfolio

Creation of a 1Moz+ gold producer

  • KCGM 2HFY20 Guidance (50%):
    • 120koz - 140koz
    • A$1,450/oz - A$1,550/oz AISC
  • Revised FY20 Northern Star consolidated guidance of:
    • 920koz - 1,040koz
    • A$1,240/oz - A$1,340/oz AISC (US$849/oz - US$917/oz) Assumes ownership of 50% of KCGM from 1 January 2020

Cements Northern Star's position as the clear #2 gold producer listed on the ASX and a top 15 gold producer globally growing to over 1Moz in annual production from Tier-1 jurisdictions

FY20G Production1 (koz)

1,250

1,110

FY20PF

(assuming

1,000

12 months

KCGM)

750

980

FY20

(6 months

850

KCGM only)

500

NST (Pre)

NST (PF)

FY20G AISC (A$/oz)1

1,400

1,290

1,250

1,200

1,000

800

NST (Pre)

NST (PF)

1. Data label reflects mid-point of Northern Star guidance

8

Northern Star continues to generate favourable ROE

and ROIC

50%

Average Annualised Return on Equity

For the past five years Northern Star has

40%

delivered an average annualised Return on

NST 5yr Average 29%

6% acquisition

Equity (ROE) of 29% versus the GDX sector

30%

effect on 1H20

average of -0.3%

20% 37%

42%

43%

6%

In 1H20 Northern Star delivered an

10%

30%

25%

31%

18%

13%

17%

GDX Sector 5yr Average -0.3%

annualised ROE of 17% and 23% exclusive of

0%

the KCGM acquisition

1H16

2H16

1H17

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

1H20 includes the equity issuance from the

Average Annualised ROE

(excluding KCGM equity)

KCGM acquisition and incorporates no

40%

earnings as the acquisition settled on

GDX 5 Yr Average Return on Invested Capital

30% 28%

3 January 2020

NST 5yr Average 28%

Northern Star has averaged a sector leading

20%

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 28%

10%

over the last 5 years

GDX Sector 5yr Average -0.2%

Capital is forced to compete internally for

0%

project funding to ensure Northern Star

continues to generate sector leading returns

-10%

-20%

9

Source: Bloomberg

Value Creation - delivering returns to Shareholders

  • Northern Star's strategy of balancing organic growth with well executed M&A has generated over A$9.8B of value for Shareholders since the first acquisition in 2010
  • This strategy has been achieved through operational excellence, investing heavily into exploration, growing production, optimising assets and financially disciplined inorganic growth; Northern Star has returned 31% of all equity capital raised in the form of fully-franked dividends to its Shareholders

A$M

$12,000

$10,000

$8,000

$6,000

$4,000 $2,000

$0

$9,826$10,708

Over A$9.8B of value added through executing organic and inorganic growth and 31% of all equity capital raised returned to Shareholders in dividends

$1,263

$391

$10

Starting Market

Equity Issued

Dividend

Value Add

Current Market

10

Cap (30/6/10)

Paid/Declared

Cap (21/02/20)

Growing cash generation, balance sheet flexibility

  • One of the key differentiators of the Northern Star business is its balance sheet; this strength has allowed for counter cyclical acquisitions and sector leading returns to Shareholders
  • Post KCGM acquisition moderate gearing levels as at 31 December 2019; 16% net debt to equity* allowing funding of opportunistic organic or inorganic growth opportunities
  • The business has available liquid resources of A$474M at 31 December 2019
  • Price risk managed through gold price hedging ~16% production hedged over 3 years (FY20 mid-point reference)

Total Liquidity as at 31 December 2019

Undrawn

Total

Cash &

corporate

revolver,

Funding

bullion,

A$200M

Capacity

A$247M

A$474M

Investments,

A$27M

Hedge Profile

160

2,300

140

2,200

120

Price

100

2,100

koz

80

2,000

Gold

60

1,900

AUD

40

20

1,800

1,700

Jun-20

Dec-20

Jun-21

Dec-21

Jun-22

Dec-22

*Net debt is calculated as: Borrowings (less amounts recognised from change in lease accounting standard)

Hedge Ounces

Hedge Price

Average Hedge Price

11

less cash and bullion as at 31 December, as adjusted for cash on hand for KCGM purchase ($1.142 million),

divided by shareholders equity

Operations

Pogo - Inflection point reached; December month demonstrating Pogo potential

FY20 Gold Produced to End of December

Pogo's 18 month transition plan is on track

with December quarter a significant inflection

25,000

point

120% increase in production

21,570

Pogo produced 24.7koz mined at 9.8gpt for

gold sold of 22.5koz sold at an AISC of

ounces over two months with new

$1,410/oz (US$965/oz)

20,000

areas on line and increased stope

December quarter gold production was

ore sources

46,146oz produced, a 56% improvement on

15,000

14,776

the September quarter

produced

Mining rates have increased and all low-grade

11,665

(LG) material has been removed from mill feed

Stope production has commenced from new

Oz

9,920

9,800

10,000

mining areas including Liese 1, Fun Zone and

7,883

South Pogo in November

In the month of December, monthly stoping

5,000

tonnes contribution was 80% of ore tonnes at

an average grade of 10.1gpt

Jul-19 to Oct-19 averaged 9.8koz produced;

November and December demonstrated a

13

0

50% and 120% improvement on this

July

August

September

October

November

December

Jundee - Going from strength to strength

  • FY20: Guidance 260,000- 280,000oz at an AISC of A$1,115-A$1,195/oz (US$763- US$818/oz)
  • 1H FY2020 production of Gold sold 163koz up 15% on pcp at AISC of A$1,008/oz (US$690/oz)
  • In addition to guidance, a further 60koz of Ramone ore will be stockpiled in FY20
  • A$22M plant upgrade Board approved; increasing capacity from 2.2Mtpa to 2.7Mtpa; due for commissioning in the June quarter
  • Potential to incorporate the Bronzewing assets from the

Echo acquisition into Jundee

14

KCGM consolidates Northern Star's Kalgoorlie footprint

Northern Star has accumulated a premier land holding in the world class Kalgoorlie Camp

NST Managed

Kalgoorlie Operations

Tenure

KCGM Tenure

Northern Star has accumulated

Newmont Tenure

(NST 50%)

(NST 100%)

unprecedented exposure to the

Trend

world-class Kalgoorlie mineral

Major Structural

district, which has produced

+100Moz of gold since the late

1800's

Existing Kalgoorlie Operations

(excluding KCGM) FY20 continues

organic production growth profile

with guidance of 340,000oz-

380,000oz at an AISC of A$1,260-

A$1,370/oz (US$863-US$938/oz)

1H FY2020 production of Gold sold

of 161koz at an AISC of A$1,510/oz

15

The World Class Golden Mile and Mt Charlotte Systems

MT CHARLOTTE

Years of Operation:

1963 - Present

Production / Oz

48.2Mt @ 3.7g/t Mined

Produced (1963- Oct 2019)

5.5Moz Produced

Endowment

6.1Moz

(Production + RES + RSV*)

MT CHARLOTTE

~4,500oz per

Limited

Testing

vertical metre

average mined

to date

Sam Pearce Decline

Drillhole Intersections Au >3g/t

Superpit @ Sept 2019

Historic Workings

GOLDEN MILE (Fimiston)

Years of Operation:

1893 - Present

Production / Oz Produced

414.2Mt @ 5g/t Mined

(1893- Oct 2019)

62Moz Produced

Endowment

73Moz

(Production + RES + RSV*)

GOLDEN MILE

Limited

Testing

~44,000oz per

Open

vertical metre

average mined to

date

Scale: 1,000m

16

* Resource and Reserves are as at 31 December 2018. 2019 YTD production to October 2019 has been subtracted to estimate endowment

Fimiston Underground Potential

Fimiston Plan View

Fimiston Cross Section C-D

Total production on the Golden Mile for past

F

C

D

125 years has totalled ~62Moz

A

B

Drilling by KCGM between 2016 and 2018 (section

C-D) demonstrates that there are unmined ore

lodes amongst the historic workings in addition to

extensions of the Fimiston lodes unmined beneath

historic workings

C

D

Drill Testing Beneath the pit and historical workings

is severely limited

E

Fimiston Long Section E-F

Cross Section A-B

A

B

F

E

Limited

Limited

Testing

OPEN

Testing

Drillhole Au >3g/t

Superpit @ Sept 2019

2,000m

Historic Workings

~Limit of Workings

Longer term KCGM growth potential

KCGM GROWTH PROJECTS

Mineralisation not extracted by

previous underground mining. This

FIMISTON

includes parallel structures, high

grade pillars and fill materials around

UNDERGROUND

historic workings, in addition to

unmined lodes beneath the historic

workings

Open pit and underground potential

on the south-eastern part of the

FIMISTON SOUTH

open pit. Drilling since 2016 has

added ~3Moz of resource to this

target

Mt Charlotte area underground

MT CHARLOTTE

potential, including extensions to Mt

Charlotte main orebody, Hidden

AREA

Secret, Mt Ferrum and Kalgoorlie East

Lodes

Charlotte-style stockwork

mineralisation in Golden Mile

STOCKWORKS

Dolerite throughout the Golden Mile

(e.g., Golden Pike Stockwork, Central

Corridor, Mt Percy)

Advancement of early to

REGIONAL

intermediate stage exploration

EXPLORATION

projects, including Mt Percy, Central

Corridor and Hannan's South etc.

18

Northern Star Resources Limited

ASX Code: NST

An Australian gold miner - for global investors

Investor Enquiries:

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco 6008 Western Australia

  1. +61 8 6188 2100
  1. info@nsrltd.com
  1. www.nsrltd.com

Inventum 3D Page Links click here

19

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 01:33:01 UTC
