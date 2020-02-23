Northern Star Resources : Investor Presentation – BMO Conference 2020
A rapidly growing tier-1 gold miner - for global investors
BMO Conference - February 2020
Resources & Reserves
Ore reserves and mineral resources reporting of Northern Star
This presentation contains estimates of Northern Star's ore reserves and mineral resources, as well as statements about KCGM's mineral resources and mineral reserves. The information in this presentation that relates
to the ore reserves and mineral resources of Northern Star has been extracted from the following: the ASX release by Northern Star titled "Northern Star Set for Further Production Growth as Reserves and Resources Jump +30%" and dated 1 August 2019 and, in the case of the Yandal Project only (which ore reserves and mineral resources estimates are incorporated from the acquisition of Echo Resources Limited by Northern Star), please refer to the ASX release by Echo Resources Limited titled "Noosa Mining and Exploration Conference" dated 19 July 2019. A copy of these announcements is available at www.asx.com.au or https://www.nsrltd.com/investor- media/news/. Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement and, in relation to the estimates of Northern Star's ore reserves and mineral resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from those announcements.
It is a requirement of the ASX Listing Rules that the reporting of mineral resources and ore reserves in Australia comply with the Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code"), whereas mining companies in other countries may be required to report their ore reserves and/or mineral resources in accordance with other guidelines.
Investors should note that while Northern Star's mineral resources and ore reserves estimates comply with the JORC Code (such JORC Code-compliant mineral resources and ore reserves being "Mineral Resources" and "Ore Reserves"), they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries, and in particular do not comply with (i) National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("Canadian NI 43-101 Standards"); or SEC Industry Guide 7, which governs disclosures of mineral reserves in registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Information contained in this presentation describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of Canadian or US securities law. In particular, SEC Industry Guide 7 does not recognise classifications other than proved and probable reserves and, as a result, the SEC generally does not permit mining companies to disclose their mineral resources, including indicated and inferred resources, in SEC filings. Accordingly, if Northern Star was reporting in accordance with SEC Industry Guide 7, it would not be permitted to report any mineral resources, including indicated and inferred resources, and the amount of reserves reported by Northern Star may be lower than its estimates. You should not assume that quantities reported as "resources" will be converted to reserves under the JORC Code or any other reporting regime or that Northern Star will be able to legally and economically extract them. In addition, investors should note that under SEC Industry Guide 7, mine life may only be reported based on ore reserves. Mine life estimates in this presentation assume that a portion of non-reserve resources will be converted to ore reserves, which would not be permitted under SEC Industry Guide 7.
Mineral reserves and mineral resources reporting of KCGM
The mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates for KCGM were derived from a report entitled "Competent Person Report Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM)" dated 7 February 2019 and provided to Northern Star by Newmont ("KCGM Competent Person Report"). This report formed the basis of public disclosure of resources and reserves by Newmont dated 21 February 2019 (United States Securities and Exchange Commission Form 10-K Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, page 50), which sets out the mineral reserves and mineral resources of KCGM as at 31 December 2018.
These estimates in respect of the KCGM Operations, and included in the KCGM Competent Person Report, were prepared by KCGM for the Joint Venture partners (Newmont and Barrick at the time of preparation of the estimates). The KCGM estimates are effective as at 31 December 2018 and, so far as Northern Star is concerned, are the most recent, available mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates for the KCGM Operations.
The mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates for the KCGM Operations were prepared using the National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "Canadian NI 43-101 Standards"). NI 43-101 is a national instrument for the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects within Canada.
Accordingly, the mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates for KCGM were prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards and do not purport to be reported in accordance with or otherwise compliant with the JORC Code. Because the estimates have not been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code, they are classified as "foreign estimates" under the ASX Listing Rules. A Competent Person under the JORC Code has not yet done sufficient work to classify such foreign estimates as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code, however Northern Star notes the similarity of the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards and the JORC Code. It is currently uncertain whether, following evaluation and/or further possible exploration work by Northern Star, these foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. In relation to the reliability of the foreign estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves (of KCGM) contained in this presentation, the following should be noted that: the foreign estimates are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code; a Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code; it is currently uncertain whether, following evaluation and/or further exploration work, these foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code; and for now, these foreign estimates have not been published with all the supporting data and such foreign estimates have not been verified by independent third parties. For more detail about the mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates for KCGM included in this presentation, including as to their reliability and other information required to be included pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 5.12, please refer to the announcement released to ASX by Northern Star on 17 December 2019. Northern Star
is not in possession of any new information or data relating to these foreign estimates that materially impacts on the reliability of the estimates or Northern Star's ability to ultimately classify the Canadian NI 43-101 estimates as
Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code.
Forward Looking Statements
Forward Looking Statements
Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.
This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.
*All currency conversions in this document were converted at a spot conversion rate of AUD/USD of $0.6846, excluding slide 7 which was converted at an AUD/USD conversion rate of $0.685.
GDX 5Yr Average is sourced from Bloomberg royalty companies and all erroneous data points have been removed and companies that have impaired over > $300m off their balance sheets have been removed from the calculation.
Early adopters of ESG and our assets are in Tier-1 areas
Our Sustainability Vision
"Delivering responsible environmental and social business practice that lead to both the creation of strong economic returns for our Shareholders, and shared value for our Stakeholders."
Sustainability Summary
Peer group leader (2017) - first sustainability reporting disclosures
Peer group leader (2018) - support United Nations Sustainable
Development Goals
Peer group leader (2018) - first disclosures of climate change risks
Peer group leader (2019) - align with Taskforce on Climate Related
Financial Disclosure recommendations
Multi-yearsector leading safety results - LTIFR and TRIFR consistently below peer group
Record A$1.44B economic value add in CY19
Sustainability Initiatives Snapshot
Progressed ourMental Health Strategy, targeting 20% of NST employees accredited as mental health first aiders, knowing that healthy workers go home to healthy homes, which create healthy communities
Local procurement spend of A$246M across Goldfields and Fairbanks/Delta Regions for CY19
Completedclimate change risk assessments across our business - limited material exposure to our business model.
Community investment up 74%in CY19 to A$1.49M
Alignment of business, Shareholder and Stakeholder aspirations
Environmental Scorecard
Zero significant environmental incidentsor regulator infringements since acquisition of current portfolio of operating assets
Introduction of aprogressive rehabilitation strategy in 2019 to further enhance biodiversity of pre-NST legacy areas
Introduction of ourBoard-level Environment, Social and Safety sub- committee in 2018, Chaired by aNon-ExecutiveDirector
1H FY2020 - Key Financial Highlights
Net profit of
A$126.8M up 54%
on pcp
EBITDA of
A$322.2M up 45%
on pcp
Cash flow from
operating activities up 76% to A$297.5M on pcp
Interim dividend up
25% from pcp to
A7.5¢ (fully-franked)
Underlying free
cash flow up 179%
from pcp to
A$116.3M
Strong Balance
Sheet; Cash, Bullion
Investments of A$274M*
*After excluding the purchase consideration on hand at 31 Dec 2019 in respect of the acquisition of 50% of KCGM (A$1.14 Billion)
Strong EBITDA and strong cashflow growth forecasted
Jundee and Kalgoorlie Operations continue to produce strong EBITDA margins of 64% and 41% respectively, they are expected to perform strongly in the second half of this financial year
Pogo financial returns expected to lift in 2H FY2020 as the production inflection point was reached in the December quarter and forecasted to be a meaningful free cash flow generator to the Group
Solid cash generation helps fund strategic growth opportunities; 76% growth in Group operating cash flows and 179% in underlying free cash flow compared to pcp
Free cashflow expected to grow substantially with the addition of KCGM and higher gold prices
Segment EBITDA Margin
70%
60%
64%
50%
51%
40%
41%
30%
40%
20%
10%
11%
8%
0%
Jundee
Kal Ops
Pogo
Dec-18
Dec-19
A$(M)
Group Cash Flow
300
Op cash flow
Underlying FCF
297
250
up 76% in 1H20
up 179% in 1H20
200
150
169
116
100
50
42
1H19
1H20
Operating cash flow
Underlying Free Cashflow
US$775M KCGM acquisition adds another Tier-1 asset
Extends portfolio mine life, adding meaningful production beyond 2030
1. Kalgoorlie Operations (100%)
Mine type: U/G
Processing: CIL / CIP plant with throughput of 3.2Mtpa
FY20G production:
340koz-380koz Au
FY20G AISC:
A$1,260-1,370/oz Au
Au Reserves:
2.1Moz Au @ 4.0g/t
Au Resources1:
6.5Moz Au @ 4.0g/t
2. KCGM (50%)
Mine type: Open Pit / U/G
Processing: CIP plant with throughput of
13Mtpa
FY20G production2
120koz-140koz (50%)
FY20G AISC:
A$1,450-1,550/oz Au
Au Reserves:
3.14Moz @ 1.1g/t
Au Resources1:
5.8Moz @1.4g/t
Perth
3. Jundee Operations (100%)
Mine type: U/G
Processing: CIL / CIP plant with throughput of 2.2Mtpa
FY20G production:
260koz-280koz Au
FY20G AISC:
A$1,115-1,195/oz Au
Au Reserves:
1.6Moz Au @ 3.8g/t
Au Resources1:
4.6Moz Au @ 3.4g/t
Australia
Tanami Development Project (40%)
US
(Alaska)
4. Pogo Mine (100%)
Mine type: U/G
Processing: CIP plant with throughput of 1Mtpa
FY20G production:
200koz-240koz Au
FY20G AISC:
A$1,210-1,320/oz Au
Au Reserves:
1.5Moz Au @ 7.5g/t
Au Resources1.:
5.9Moz Au @ 9.6g/t
1. Includes Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources and is inclusive of Mineral Reserves. 2. Represents 6 months of production in FY20 only
KCGM adding value to the Northern Star portfolio
Creation of a 1Moz+ gold producer
KCGM 2HFY20 Guidance (50%):
120koz - 140koz
A$1,450/oz - A$1,550/oz AISC
Revised FY20 Northern Star consolidated guidance of:
920koz - 1,040koz
A$1,240/oz - A$1,340/oz AISC (US$849/oz - US$917/oz)Assumes ownership of 50% of KCGM from 1 January 2020
Cements Northern Star's position as the clear #2 gold producer listed on the ASX and a top 15 gold producer globally growing to over 1Moz in annual production from Tier-1 jurisdictions
FY20G Production1 (koz)
1,250
1,110
FY20PF
(assuming
1,000
12 months
KCGM)
750
980
FY20
(6 months
850
KCGM only)
500
NST (Pre)
NST (PF)
FY20G AISC (A$/oz)1
1,400
1,290
1,250
1,200
1,000
800
NST (Pre)
NST (PF)
1. Data label reflects mid-point of Northern Star guidance
Northern Star continues to generate favourable ROE
and ROIC
50%
Average Annualised Return on Equity
▪ For the past five years Northern Star has
40%
delivered an average annualised Return on
NST 5yr Average 29%
6% acquisition
Equity (ROE) of 29% versus the GDX sector
30%
effect on 1H20
average of -0.3%
20% 37%
42%
43%
6%
▪
In 1H20 Northern Star delivered an
10%
30%
25%
31%
18%
13%
17%
GDX Sector 5yr Average -0.3%†
annualised ROE of 17% and 23% exclusive of
0%
the KCGM acquisition
1H16
2H16
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
▪ 1H20 includes the equity issuance from the
Average Annualised ROE
(excluding KCGM equity)
KCGM acquisition and incorporates no
40%
earnings as the acquisition settled on
GDX 5 Yr Average Return on Invested Capital†
30% 28%
3 January 2020
NST 5yr Average 28%
▪ Northern Star has averaged a sector leading
20%
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 28%
10%
over the last 5 years
GDX Sector 5yr Average -0.2%†
▪ Capital is forced to compete internally for
0%
project funding to ensure Northern Star
continues to generate sector leading returns
-10%
-20%
Source: Bloomberg
Value Creation - delivering returns to Shareholders
Northern Star's strategy of balancing organic growth with well executed M&A has generated over A$9.8B of value for Shareholders since the first acquisition in 2010
This strategy has been achieved through operational excellence, investing heavily into exploration, growing production, optimising assets and financially disciplined inorganic growth; Northern Star has returned 31% of all equity capital raised in the form of fully-franked dividends to its Shareholders
A$M
$12,000
$10,000
$8,000
$6,000
$4,000 $2,000
$0
$9,826$10,708
Over A$9.8B of value added through executing organic and inorganic growth and 31% of all equity capital raised returned to Shareholders in dividends
