Northern Star Resources : Investor Presentation – BMO Conference 2020 0 02/23/2020 | 08:34pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A rapidly growing tier-1 gold miner - for global investors BMO Conference - February 2020 Resources & Reserves Ore reserves and mineral resources reporting of Northern Star This presentation contains estimates of Northern Star's ore reserves and mineral resources, as well as statements about KCGM's mineral resources and mineral reserves. The information in this presentation that relates to the ore reserves and mineral resources of Northern Star has been extracted from the following: the ASX release by Northern Star titled "Northern Star Set for Further Production Growth as Reserves and Resources Jump +30%" and dated 1 August 2019 and, in the case of the Yandal Project only (which ore reserves and mineral resources estimates are incorporated from the acquisition of Echo Resources Limited by Northern Star), please refer to the ASX release by Echo Resources Limited titled "Noosa Mining and Exploration Conference" dated 19 July 2019. A copy of these announcements is available at www.asx.com.au or https://www.nsrltd.com/investor- media/news/. Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement and, in relation to the estimates of Northern Star's ore reserves and mineral resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from those announcements. It is a requirement of the ASX Listing Rules that the reporting of mineral resources and ore reserves in Australia comply with the Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code"), whereas mining companies in other countries may be required to report their ore reserves and/or mineral resources in accordance with other guidelines. Investors should note that while Northern Star's mineral resources and ore reserves estimates comply with the JORC Code (such JORC Code-compliant mineral resources and ore reserves being "Mineral Resources" and "Ore Reserves"), they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries, and in particular do not comply with (i) National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("Canadian NI 43-101 Standards"); or SEC Industry Guide 7, which governs disclosures of mineral reserves in registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Information contained in this presentation describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of Canadian or US securities law. In particular, SEC Industry Guide 7 does not recognise classifications other than proved and probable reserves and, as a result, the SEC generally does not permit mining companies to disclose their mineral resources, including indicated and inferred resources, in SEC filings. Accordingly, if Northern Star was reporting in accordance with SEC Industry Guide 7, it would not be permitted to report any mineral resources, including indicated and inferred resources, and the amount of reserves reported by Northern Star may be lower than its estimates. You should not assume that quantities reported as "resources" will be converted to reserves under the JORC Code or any other reporting regime or that Northern Star will be able to legally and economically extract them. In addition, investors should note that under SEC Industry Guide 7, mine life may only be reported based on ore reserves. Mine life estimates in this presentation assume that a portion of non-reserve resources will be converted to ore reserves, which would not be permitted under SEC Industry Guide 7. Mineral reserves and mineral resources reporting of KCGM The mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates for KCGM were derived from a report entitled "Competent Person Report Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM)" dated 7 February 2019 and provided to Northern Star by Newmont ("KCGM Competent Person Report"). This report formed the basis of public disclosure of resources and reserves by Newmont dated 21 February 2019 (United States Securities and Exchange Commission Form 10-K Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, page 50), which sets out the mineral reserves and mineral resources of KCGM as at 31 December 2018. These estimates in respect of the KCGM Operations, and included in the KCGM Competent Person Report, were prepared by KCGM for the Joint Venture partners (Newmont and Barrick at the time of preparation of the estimates). The KCGM estimates are effective as at 31 December 2018 and, so far as Northern Star is concerned, are the most recent, available mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates for the KCGM Operations. The mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates for the KCGM Operations were prepared using the National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "Canadian NI 43-101 Standards"). NI 43-101 is a national instrument for the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects within Canada. Accordingly, the mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates for KCGM were prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards and do not purport to be reported in accordance with or otherwise compliant with the JORC Code. Because the estimates have not been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code, they are classified as "foreign estimates" under the ASX Listing Rules. A Competent Person under the JORC Code has not yet done sufficient work to classify such foreign estimates as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code, however Northern Star notes the similarity of the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards and the JORC Code. It is currently uncertain whether, following evaluation and/or further possible exploration work by Northern Star, these foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. In relation to the reliability of the foreign estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves (of KCGM) contained in this presentation, the following should be noted that: the foreign estimates are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code; a Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code; it is currently uncertain whether, following evaluation and/or further exploration work, these foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code; and for now, these foreign estimates have not been published with all the supporting data and such foreign estimates have not been verified by independent third parties. For more detail about the mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates for KCGM included in this presentation, including as to their reliability and other information required to be included pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 5.12, please refer to the announcement released to ASX by Northern Star on 17 December 2019. Northern Star is not in possession of any new information or data relating to these foreign estimates that materially impacts on the reliability of the estimates or Northern Star's ability to ultimately classify the Canadian NI 43-101 estimates as 2 Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. Forward Looking Statements Forward Looking Statements Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. *All currency conversions in this document were converted at a spot conversion rate of AUD/USD of $0.6846, excluding slide 7 which was converted at an AUD/USD conversion rate of $0.685. GDX 5Yr Average is sourced from Bloomberg royalty companies and all erroneous data points have been removed and companies that have impaired over > $300m off their balance sheets have been removed from the calculation. 3 Early adopters of ESG and our assets are in Tier-1 areas Our Sustainability Vision "Delivering responsible environmental and social business practice that lead to both the creation of strong economic returns for our Shareholders, and shared value for our Stakeholders." Sustainability Summary Peer group leader (2017) - first sustainability reporting disclosures

first sustainability reporting disclosures Peer group leader (2018) - support United Nations Sustainable

Development Goals

support United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Peer group leader (2018) - first disclosures of climate change risks

first disclosures of climate change risks Peer group leader (2019) - align with Taskforce on Climate Related

Financial Disclosure recommendations

align with Taskforce on Climate Related Financial Disclosure recommendations Multi-year sector leading safety results - LTIFR and TRIFR consistently below peer group

sector leading safety results - Record A$1.44B economic value add in CY19 Sustainability Initiatives Snapshot Progressed our Mental Health Strategy , targeting 20% of NST employees accredited as mental health first aiders, knowing that healthy workers go home to healthy homes, which create healthy communities

, targeting 20% of NST employees accredited as mental health first aiders, knowing that healthy workers go home to healthy homes, which create healthy communities Local procurement spend of A$246M across Goldfields and Fairbanks/Delta Regions for CY19

spend of across Goldfields and Fairbanks/Delta Regions for CY19 Completed climate change risk assessments across our business - limited material exposure to our business model.

across our business - limited material exposure to our business model. Community investment up 74% in CY19 to A$1.49M Alignment of business, Shareholder and Stakeholder aspirations Environmental Scorecard Zero significant environmental incidents or regulator infringements since acquisition of current portfolio of operating assets

Introduction of a progressive rehabilitation strategy in 2019 to further enhance biodiversity of pre-NST legacy areas

in 2019 to further enhance biodiversity of pre-NST legacy areas Introduction of our Board-level Environment, Social and Safety sub- committee in 2018, Chaired by a Non-Executive Director 4 1H FY2020 - Key Financial Highlights Net profit of A$126.8M up 54% on pcp EBITDA of A$322.2M up 45% on pcp Cash flow from operating activities up 76% to A$297.5M on pcp Interim dividend up 25% from pcp to A7.5¢ (fully-franked) Underlying free cash flow up 179% from pcp to A$116.3M Strong Balance Sheet; Cash, Bullion Investments of A$274M* *After excluding the purchase consideration on hand at 31 Dec 2019 in respect of the acquisition of 50% of KCGM (A$1.14 Billion) 5 Strong EBITDA and strong cashflow growth forecasted Jundee and Kalgoorlie Operations continue to produce strong EBITDA margins of 64% and 41% respectively, they are expected to perform strongly in the second half of this financial year

Pogo financial returns expected to lift in 2H FY2020 as the production inflection point was reached in the December quarter and forecasted to be a meaningful free cash flow generator to the Group

Solid cash generation helps fund strategic growth opportunities; 76% growth in Group operating cash flows and 179% in underlying free cash flow compared to pcp

Free cashflow expected to grow substantially with the addition of KCGM and higher gold prices Segment EBITDA Margin 70% 60% 64% 50% 51% 40% 41% 30% 40% 20% 10% 11% 8% 0% Jundee Kal Ops Pogo Dec-18 Dec-19 A$(M) Group Cash Flow 300 Op cash flow Underlying FCF 297 250 up 76% in 1H20 up 179% in 1H20 200 150 169 116 100 50 42 1H19 1H20 Operating cash flow Underlying Free Cashflow 6 US$775M KCGM acquisition adds another Tier-1 asset Extends portfolio mine life, adding meaningful production beyond 2030 1. Kalgoorlie Operations (100%) Mine type: U/G Processing: CIL / CIP plant with throughput of 3.2Mtpa FY20G production: 340koz-380koz Au FY20G AISC: A$1,260-1,370/oz Au Au Reserves: 2.1Moz Au @ 4.0g/t Au Resources1: 6.5Moz Au @ 4.0g/t 2. KCGM (50%) Mine type: Open Pit / U/G Processing: CIP plant with throughput of 13Mtpa FY20G production2 120koz-140koz (50%) FY20G AISC: A$1,450-1,550/oz Au Au Reserves: 3.14Moz @ 1.1g/t Au Resources1: 5.8Moz @1.4g/t Perth 3. Jundee Operations (100%) Mine type: U/G Processing: CIL / CIP plant with throughput of 2.2Mtpa FY20G production: 260koz-280koz Au FY20G AISC: A$1,115-1,195/oz Au Au Reserves: 1.6Moz Au @ 3.8g/t Au Resources1: 4.6Moz Au @ 3.4g/t Australia Tanami Development Project (40%) US (Alaska) 4. Pogo Mine (100%) Mine type: U/G Processing: CIP plant with throughput of 1Mtpa FY20G production: 200koz-240koz Au FY20G AISC: A$1,210-1,320/oz Au Au Reserves: 1.5Moz Au @ 7.5g/t Au Resources1.: 5.9Moz Au @ 9.6g/t 7 1. Includes Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources and is inclusive of Mineral Reserves. 2. Represents 6 months of production in FY20 only KCGM adding value to the Northern Star portfolio Creation of a 1Moz+ gold producer KCGM 2HFY20 Guidance (50%):

120koz - 140koz A$1,450/oz - A$1,550/oz AISC

Revised FY20 Northern Star consolidated guidance of:

920koz - 1,040koz A$1,240/oz - A$1,340/oz AISC (US$849/oz - US$917/oz) Assumes ownership of 50% of KCGM from 1 January 2020

Cements Northern Star's position as the clear #2 gold producer listed on the ASX and a top 15 gold producer globally growing to over 1Moz in annual production from Tier-1 jurisdictions FY20G Production1 (koz) 1,250 1,110 FY20PF (assuming 1,000 12 months KCGM) 750 980 FY20 (6 months 850 KCGM only) 500 NST (Pre) NST (PF) FY20G AISC (A$/oz)1 1,400 1,290 1,250 1,200 1,000 800 NST (Pre) NST (PF) 1. Data label reflects mid-point of Northern Star guidance 8 Northern Star continues to generate favourable ROE and ROIC 50% Average Annualised Return on Equity ▪ For the past five years Northern Star has 40% delivered an average annualised Return on NST 5yr Average 29% 6% acquisition Equity (ROE) of 29% versus the GDX sector 30% effect on 1H20 average of -0.3% 20% 37% 42% 43% 6% ▪ In 1H20 Northern Star delivered an 10% 30% 25% 31% 18% 13% 17% GDX Sector 5yr Average -0.3%† annualised ROE of 17% and 23% exclusive of 0% the KCGM acquisition 1H16 2H16 1H17 2H17 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 ▪ 1H20 includes the equity issuance from the Average Annualised ROE (excluding KCGM equity) KCGM acquisition and incorporates no 40% earnings as the acquisition settled on GDX 5 Yr Average Return on Invested Capital† 30% 28% 3 January 2020 NST 5yr Average 28% ▪ Northern Star has averaged a sector leading 20% Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 28% 10% over the last 5 years GDX Sector 5yr Average -0.2%† ▪ Capital is forced to compete internally for 0% project funding to ensure Northern Star continues to generate sector leading returns -10% -20% 9 Source: Bloomberg Value Creation - delivering returns to Shareholders Northern Star's strategy of balancing organic growth with well executed M&A has generated over A$9.8B of value for Shareholders since the first acquisition in 2010

This strategy has been achieved through operational excellence, investing heavily into exploration, growing production, optimising assets and financially disciplined inorganic growth; Northern Star has returned 31% of all equity capital raised in the form of fully-franked dividends to its Shareholders A$M $12,000 $10,000 $8,000 $6,000 $4,000 $2,000 $0 $9,826$10,708 Over A$9.8B of value added through executing organic and inorganic growth and 31% of all equity capital raised returned to Shareholders in dividends $1,263 $391 $10 Starting Market Equity Issued Dividend Value Add Current Market 10 Cap (30/6/10) Paid/Declared Cap (21/02/20) Growing cash generation, balance sheet flexibility One of the key differentiators of the Northern Star business is its balance sheet; this strength has allowed for counter cyclical acquisitions and sector leading returns to Shareholders

Post KCGM acquisition moderate gearing levels as at 31 December 2019; 16% net debt to equity * allowing funding of opportunistic organic or inorganic growth opportunities

allowing funding of opportunistic organic or inorganic growth opportunities The business has available liquid resources of A$474M at 31 December 2019

Price risk managed through gold price hedging ~16% production hedged over 3 years (FY20 mid-point reference) Total Liquidity as at 31 December 2019 Undrawn Total Cash & corporate revolver, Funding bullion, A$200M Capacity A$247M A$474M Investments, A$27M Hedge Profile 160 2,300 140 2,200 120 Price 100 2,100 koz 80 2,000 Gold 60 1,900 AUD 40 20 1,800 1,700 Jun-20 Dec-20 Jun-21 Dec-21 Jun-22 Dec-22 *Net debt is calculated as: Borrowings (less amounts recognised from change in lease accounting standard) Hedge Ounces Hedge Price Average Hedge Price 11 less cash and bullion as at 31 December, as adjusted for cash on hand for KCGM purchase ($1.142 million), divided by shareholders equity Operations Pogo - Inflection point reached; December month demonstrating Pogo potential FY20 Gold Produced to End of December ▪ Pogo's 18 month transition plan is on track with December quarter a significant inflection 25,000 point 120% increase in production 21,570 ▪ Pogo produced 24.7koz mined at 9.8gpt for gold sold of 22.5koz sold at an AISC of ounces over two months with new $1,410/oz (US$965/oz) 20,000 areas on line and increased stope ▪ December quarter gold production was ore sources 46,146oz produced, a 56% improvement on 15,000 14,776 the September quarter produced ▪ Mining rates have increased and all low-grade 11,665 ▪ (LG) material has been removed from mill feed Stope production has commenced from new Oz 9,920 9,800 10,000 mining areas including Liese 1, Fun Zone and 7,883 South Pogo in November ▪ In the month of December, monthly stoping 5,000 tonnes contribution was 80% of ore tonnes at an average grade of 10.1gpt ▪ Jul-19 to Oct-19 averaged 9.8koz produced; November and December demonstrated a 13 0 50% and 120% improvement on this July August September October November December Jundee - Going from strength to strength FY20: Guidance 260,000- 280,000oz at an AISC of A$1,115-A$1,195/oz (US$763- US$818/oz)

A$1,115-A$1,195/oz (US$763- US$818/oz) 1H FY2020 production of Gold sold 163koz up 15% on pcp at AISC of A$1,008/oz (US$690/oz)

In addition to guidance , a further 60koz of Ramone ore will be stockpiled in FY20

, a further 60koz of Ramone ore will be stockpiled in FY20 A$22M plant upgrade Board approved; increasing capacity from 2.2Mtpa to 2.7Mtpa; due for commissioning in the June quarter

Potential to incorporate the Bronzewing assets from the Echo acquisition into Jundee 14 KCGM consolidates Northern Star's Kalgoorlie footprint Northern Star has accumulated a premier land holding in the world class Kalgoorlie Camp NST Managed Kalgoorlie Operations Tenure KCGM Tenure ▪ Northern Star has accumulated Newmont Tenure (NST 50%) (NST 100%) unprecedented exposure to the Trend world-class Kalgoorlie mineral Major Structural district, which has produced +100Moz of gold since the late 1800's ▪ Existing Kalgoorlie Operations (excluding KCGM) FY20 continues organic production growth profile with guidance of 340,000oz- 380,000oz at an AISC of A$1,260- A$1,370/oz (US$863-US$938/oz) ▪ 1H FY2020 production of Gold sold of 161koz at an AISC of A$1,510/oz 15 The World Class Golden Mile and Mt Charlotte Systems MT CHARLOTTE Years of Operation: 1963 - Present Production / Oz 48.2Mt @ 3.7g/t Mined Produced (1963- Oct 2019) 5.5Moz Produced Endowment 6.1Moz (Production + RES + RSV*) MT CHARLOTTE ~4,500oz per Limited Testing vertical metre average mined to date Sam Pearce Decline Drillhole Intersections Au >3g/t Superpit @ Sept 2019 Historic Workings GOLDEN MILE (Fimiston) Years of Operation: 1893 - Present Production / Oz Produced 414.2Mt @ 5g/t Mined (1893- Oct 2019) 62Moz Produced Endowment 73Moz (Production + RES + RSV*) GOLDEN MILE Limited Testing ~44,000oz per Open vertical metre average mined to date Scale: 1,000m 16 * Resource and Reserves are as at 31 December 2018. 2019 YTD production to October 2019 has been subtracted to estimate endowment Fimiston Underground Potential Fimiston Plan View Fimiston Cross Section C-D ▪ Total production on the Golden Mile for past F C D 125 years has totalled ~62Moz A B ▪ Drilling by KCGM between 2016 and 2018 (section C-D) demonstrates that there are unmined ore lodes amongst the historic workings in addition to extensions of the Fimiston lodes unmined beneath historic workings C D ▪ Drill Testing Beneath the pit and historical workings is severely limited E Fimiston Long Section E-F Cross Section A-B A B F E Limited Limited Testing OPEN Testing Drillhole Au >3g/t Superpit @ Sept 2019 2,000m Historic Workings ~Limit of Workings Longer term KCGM growth potential KCGM GROWTH PROJECTS ▪ Mineralisation not extracted by previous underground mining. This FIMISTON includes parallel structures, high grade pillars and fill materials around UNDERGROUND historic workings, in addition to unmined lodes beneath the historic workings ▪ Open pit and underground potential on the south-eastern part of the FIMISTON SOUTH open pit. Drilling since 2016 has added ~3Moz of resource to this target ▪ Mt Charlotte area underground MT CHARLOTTE potential, including extensions to Mt Charlotte main orebody, Hidden AREA Secret, Mt Ferrum and Kalgoorlie East Lodes ▪ Charlotte-style stockwork mineralisation in Golden Mile STOCKWORKS Dolerite throughout the Golden Mile (e.g., Golden Pike Stockwork, Central Corridor, Mt Percy) ▪ Advancement of early to REGIONAL intermediate stage exploration EXPLORATION projects, including Mt Percy, Central Corridor and Hannan's South etc. 18 Northern Star Resources Limited ASX Code: NST An Australian gold miner - for global investors Investor Enquiries: Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco 6008 Western Australia +61 8 6188 2100 info@nsrltd.com www.nsrltd.com Inventum 3D Page Links click here 19 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 01:33:01 UTC 0 Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI 08:34p NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Presentation – BMO Conference 2020 PU 02/20 NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice PU 02/19 Horizon Minerals Limited - Recovered Historic Data Boosts Rose Hill Gold Proj.. AQ 02/19 Update on Pioneer's WA gold project joint ventures AQ 02/18 PIO : Update on Pioneer's Three Gold Joint Ventures PU 02/16 RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Drilling to Start at 64North Project in Earl.. AQ 02/13 NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice PU 02/12 NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities – NST PU 02/11 NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Amended Change of Director's Interest Notice PU 02/11 NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice PU