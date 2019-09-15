Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

(NST)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/13
10.38 AUD   -2.63%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Presentation – Denver Gold Forum 2019
PU
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Pogo Plant Expansion and Goodpaster Exploration
PU
EAR : Commencement of Dispatch of Bidder's Statement
PU
Northern Star Resources : Investor Presentation – Denver Gold Forum 2019

0
09/15/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

An Australian gold miner - for global investors

2019 Denver Gold Forum

Resources & Reserves and Forward Looking Statements

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

The Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves information reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee's Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ("JORC Code") in this presentation for all the Company's projects is extracted from the reports entitled "Resource and Reserve Update" dated 1 August 2019, and "Pogo Plant Expansion and Goodpaster Exploration" dated 16 September 2019, available at www.nsrltd.comand www.asx.com. For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 5.23, Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

The information in this announcement relating to the Pogo mine's mineral resources for the period before 16 October 2018 is reported in accordance with the requirements applying to foreign estimates in the ASX Listing Rules and, as such, is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. The information is extracted from the ASX announcement entitled "Northern Star acquires Pogo Gold Mine in Alaska" dated 30 August 2018. The Pogo resources mentioned in this announcement for the period before 16 October 2018 are estimated as at 31 December 2017 and according to the Canadian NI 43-101 standards, but are not fully compliant with those standards. A cautionary statement in respect of such resources appears in the Company's ASX announcement dated 30 August 2018.

The information in this announcement relating to the Pogo mine's reserves for the period before 1 August 2019 is reported in accordance with the requirements applying to foreign estimates in the ASX Listing Rules and, as such, is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. The information is extracted from the ASX announcement entitled "Northern Star acquires Pogo Gold Mine in Alaska" dated 30 August 2018. The Pogo reserves mentioned in this announcement for the period before 1 August 2019 are estimated as at 31 December 2017 and according to the Canadian NI 43-101 standards, but are not fully compliant with those standards. A cautionary statement in respect of such reserves appears in the Company's ASX announcement dated 30 August 2018.

Forward Looking Statements

Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

All currency conversions in this document were converted at a spot conversion rate of USD:AUD of 0.70

^GDX 5Yr Average is sourced from Bloomberg; all erroneous data points have been removed; data sourced as at 11 August 2019.

2

NST Operations - Tier-1 Assets, Tier-1 Locations

  • NST manages a simplified business with a strong organic growth outlook; with 3 Tier-1 assets in Tier-1 locations
  • Market cap is A$6.6B with sector leading balance sheet; A$361M cash and equivalents and no debt
  • FY20 group guidance of 800koz-900koz at an AISC of A$1,200-A$1,300/oz
  • FY19 Record year for company and Australian operations demonstrating 5 years of year-on-year growth
  • Acquired Pogo Operation in September 2018 with financial benefit from July 2018
  • Pogo operation in process of transitioning to NST business model
  • FY20 is a year of growth in mineral inventory, production, cashflow and dividends

+5Moz Gold Camp

+3Moz Gold Camp

+10Moz Gold Camp

+19Moz Gold Camp

+10Moz Gold Camp

3

Thinking gold? Think proven sector leading returns

  • NST operates by the core focus of being a business first and a mining company second
  • Consistent delivery of returns to shareholders through a proven operating model across its asset portfolio that has delivered sector leading returns
  • 5yr TSR of 765%, 5yr average Return on Equity 31%, 28% 5yr average Return on Invested Capital

1000 5 Yr Performance NST vs S&P 500 & GDX Gold Miners Index

800

600

400

200

0

Sep-14

Sep-15

Sep-16

Sep-17

Sep-18

NST AU Equity

SPX Index

GDX US Equity

35%

5 Yr Average Return on Equity

31%

25%

18%

15%14%

5%

-1%

-5% Dow Jones (INDU) S&P 500 (SPX) GDX Gold Index

NST 4

Source: Bloomberg 11/09/2019

Source: Bloomberg 11/09/2019

Value Creation - delivering returns to Shareholders

  • NST's strategy of balancing organic growth with well executed M&A has generated over A$6.6B of value for Shareholders since the first acquisition in 2010 and <7% of this value uplift has been from equity raised
  • This strategy has been achieved through operational excellence, investing heavily into exploration, growing production, optimising assets and financially disciplined inorganic growth; NST has returned 71% of all equity capital raised in the form of dividends paid/declared to its Shareholders

A$M

$8,000

$7,000

Over A$6.6B of value added through

$6,639

$6,788

executing organic and inorganic

$6,000

growth and 71% of all equity capital

raised returned to Shareholders in

$5,000

dividends

$4,000

$3,000

$2,000

$1,000

$474

$335

$0

$10

5

Starting Market Cap (30/6/10) Equity Issued

Dividend Paid/Declared

Value Add

Current Market Cap (16/09/19)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 01:11:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 759 M
EBIT 2020 491 M
Net income 2020 355 M
Finance 2020 428 M
Yield 2020 1,58%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,53x
EV / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 6 639 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10,77  AUD
Last Close Price 10,38  AUD
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Shaun Day Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Edmund O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD15.37%4 573
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.46%31 656
BARRICK GOLD CORP24.20%30 184
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED58.17%17 695
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 460
SHANDONG GOLD MINING72.58%14 880
