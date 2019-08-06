Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Presentation – Diggers and Dealers 2019
PU
10:13aEKJV Resource and Reserve 30 June 2019
AQ
01:40aNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Kalgoorlie Operations Site Tour Presentation
PU
Northern Star Resources : Investor Presentation – Diggers and Dealers 2019

08/06/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

An Australian gold miner - for global investors

Diggers and Dealers - August 2019

Resources & Reserves and Forward Looking Statements

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

The Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves information reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee's Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ("JORC Code") in this presentation for all the Company's projects is extracted from the reports entitled "Resource and Reserve Update" dated 1 August 2019, available at www.nsrltd.comand www.asx.com. For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 5.23, Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The information in this announcement relating to the Pogo mine's mineral resources for the period before 16 October 2018 is reported in accordance with the requirements applying to foreign estimates in the ASX Listing Rules and, as such, is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. The information is extracted from the ASX announcement entitled "Northern Star acquires Pogo Gold Mine in Alaska" dated 30 August 2018. The Pogo resources mentioned in this announcement for the period before 16 October 2018 are estimated as at 31 December 2017 and according to the Canadian NI 43-101 standards, but are not fully compliant with those standards. A cautionary statement in respect of such resources appears in the Company's ASX announcement dated 30 August 2018.

The information in this announcement relating to the Pogo mine's reserves for the period before 1 August 2019 is reported in accordance with the requirements applying to foreign estimates in the ASX Listing Rules and, as such, is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. The information is extracted from the ASX announcement entitled "Northern Star acquires Pogo Gold Mine in Alaska" dated 30 August 2018. The Pogo reserves mentioned in this announcement for the period before 1 August 2019 are estimated as at 31 December 2017 and according to the Canadian NI 43-101 standards, but are not fully compliant with those standards. A cautionary statement in respect of such reserves appears in the Company's ASX announcement dated 30 August 2018.

Forward Looking Statements

Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

*All currency conversions in this document were converted at a spot conversion rate of USD:AUD of 0.70

† GDX 5Yr Average is sourced from Bloomberg; all erroneous data points have been removed

^ Source Credit Suisse: Global universe of publicly traded gold producers with market capitalisation >$500M as at 3 July 2019

2

NST Operations - Tier-1 Assets, Tier-1 Locations

  • ASX 100, top 25 global gold producer with mines in Western Australia and Alaska
  • Market cap is A$8.1B with a sector- leading balance sheet; A$361M cash & equivalents and no debt
  • NST manages a simplified business with a strong organic growth outlook; with 3 Tier-1 assets in Tier-1 locations
  • FY2020 guidance 800koz-900koz at an AISC of A$1,200/oz - A$1,300/oz
  • Highly successful at Resource and Reserve growth per share over past 8 years
  • Track record of fully-franked dividends since 2012 with a stated dividend policy of paying out 6% of revenue
  • Governed by the adage "a business first and a mining company second"

+5Moz Gold Camp

+3Moz Gold Camp

+10Moz Gold Camp

+19Moz Gold Camp

+8Moz Gold Camp

3

Golden Investment & Production Cycle Since 1970

  • Historically, gold production peaks have coincided with the beginning of multi-year bull markets
  • Gold production last peaked in 2000/2001 and marked the beginning of what was a long, robust, sustained bull market ending in 2012
  • Prior to 2000, gold production had peaked in 1970, again coinciding with a multi-year robust bull market for gold

Source: National Bank of Canada

4

Global Gold Landscape December 2018

  • There has been significant change in the gold landscape since the commencement of industry consolidation

Enterprise Value of Major Gold Companies

Enterprise Value US$ Billion

5

* Data sourced from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Bloomberg & Company public reports

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 02:59:03 UTC
