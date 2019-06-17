Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

(NST)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/17
10.54 AUD   --.--%
10:09pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Presentation – London Roadshow
PU
06/13NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Director Appointments
AQ
06/12NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Director Appointments
PU
Northern Star Resources : Investor Presentation – London Roadshow

06/17/2019

An Australian gold miner - for global investors

London Roadshow - June 2019

Resources & Reserves and Forward Looking Statements

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

The Mineral Resources information in this presentation is extracted from the reports entitled "Reserve and Resource Update and Corporate Outlook" dated 2 August 2018, "Pogo JORC Resource" dated 16 October 2018 and "Pogo Operations Update" dated 12 February 2019, available at www.nsrltd.comand www.asx.com. For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 5.23, Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The Ore Reserves information in this presentation (excludes Pogo) is extracted from the report entitled "Reserve and Resource Update and Corporate Outlook" dated 2 August 2018, available at www.nsrltd.comand www.asx.com. For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 5.23, Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The information on Pogo reserves included in this presentation is extracted from the ASX announcement entitled "Northern Star acquires Pogo Gold Mine in Alaska" dated 30 August 2018. The reserves are estimated as at 31 December 2017 and according to the Canadian NI 43-101 standards, but are not fully compliant with those standards. Accordingly, they do not purport to be JORC Code compliant. A cautionary statement in respect of such resources and reserves appears in the ASX announcement dated 30 August 2018.

Forward Looking Statements

Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

*All currency conversions in this document were converted at a spot conversion rate of USD:AUD of 0.7121

† GDX 5Yr Average is sourced from Bloomberg all erroneous data points have been removed and companies that have impaired over > $300m off their balance sheets

2

An Australian listed gold miner with global scale

  • ASX 100, top 25 global gold producer with mines in Western Australia and North America; FY2019 guidance 850koz-900koz per annum at an AISC of A$1,225/oz - A$1,275/oz (US$872- US$907/oz)*
  • Market cap is A$6.7B with a sector- leading balance sheet; A$288M cash & equivalents and no debt
  • NST manages a simplified business with a strong organic growth outlook; with 3 Tier-1 assets in Tier-1 locations
  • Track record of fully-franked dividends since 2012 with a stated dividend policy of paying out 6% of revenue
  • Governed by the adage "a business first and a mining company second"

+5Moz Gold Camp

+3Moz Gold Camp

+10Moz Gold Camp

+19Moz Gold Camp

+8Moz Gold Camp

3

NST continues to generate favourable ROE, ROIC and EBITDA margin

Average Annualised Return on Equity

  • For the past five years NST has delivered an average annualised Return on Equity (ROE) of 34% versus the GDX sector average of -2.9%
  • 1H19 includes the acquisition and integration of Pogo that provides a platform for profitable growth at sector leading rates of return as the operation is optimised
  • Australian Operations continue to produce strong EBITDA margins of over 45%
  • Solid cash generation helps fund strategic growth opportunities. 33% growth in group operating cash flows of A$169M up compared to pcp of A$127M
  • Disciplined capital allocation for project funding ensures NST continues to generate sector leading returns

50%

42%

43%

39%

40%

37%

NST 5yr Average 34%

30%

25%

31%

2% Pogo acquisition

20%

effect on 1H19

2%

10%

18%

GDX Sector 5yr Average -2.9%

0%

1H16

2H16

1H17

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

Average Annualised ROE

(excluding Pogo)

Group Operating Cash Flow

180

Up 33% in 1H19

$169

160

140

$127

A$(M) 100

120

80

60

40

20

4

1H18

1H19

Consistent with strategy: Tier-1 assets, Tier-1 locations

  • Globally there are only 17 mines producing over 300kozpa in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions (Australia, US and Canada); production is declining in these regions due to a lack of discoveries and significant reserve depletion
  • NST has two mines that will shortly join that list of assets that produce at this rate; Jundee and Kalgoorlie
  • Pogo has the potential to be a third +300kozpa producing asset in the Northern Star portfolio that operates within a Tier-1 jurisdiction

9

combined production)

8

Jundee Gold Mine

+300kozpa mines

7

Australia 7

Kalgoorlie Operations

6

Tier-1 mining jurisdictions

5

Canada 5 USA 5

Pogo Gold Mine

4

Argentina 3 Russia 3

Number of (bubble size =

3

South Africa 2

Ghana 3

Suriname 2

Tanzania 2

2

Brazil 2

Mexico 2

Peru 2

PNG 2

1

DRC1

Mali 1

Dominican 1

Burkina Faso 1

0

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

100

5

Fraser Institute Index (Overall Investment Attractiveness)

Source: Investec, SNL

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 415 M
EBIT 2019 304 M
Net income 2019 208 M
Finance 2019 286 M
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 28,61
P/E ratio 2020 16,10
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
Capitalization 6 370 M
