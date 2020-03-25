Northern Star Resources : Investor Update Webcast Details

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

26 March 2020

INVESTOR UPDATE CONFERENCE CALL

Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) wishes to advise it will be holding an investor update conference call at 5:00pm AEDT (2:00pm AWST) today, Thursday 26 March 2020.

To listen in live, please click on the link below and register your details.

https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5e7c04272839a850dc1e1220

Please note it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

Investors are advised that a recording of the call will be available on the same link approximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.

Authorised for release to ASX by Bill Beament, Executive Chairman.