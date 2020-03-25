Northern Star Resources : Investor Update Webcast Details

ASX: NST
ASX Announcement
26 March 2020
INVESTOR UPDATE CONFERENCE CALL
Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) wishes to advise it will be holding an investor update conference call at 5:00pm AEDT (2:00pm AWST) today, Thursday 26 March 2020.
To listen in live, please click on the link below and register your details.
https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5e7c04272839a850dc1e1220
Please note it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.
Investors are advised that a recording of the call will be available on the same link approximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.
Authorised for release to ASX by Bill Beament, Executive Chairman.
|
Investor Relations Enquiries:
|
Media Enquiries:
|
Kurt Walker
|
Paul Armstrong
|
Northern Star Resources Limited
|
Read Corporate
|
T: +61 8 6211 2620
|
T: +61 8 9388 1474
|
E: info@nsrltd.com
|
E: paul@readcorporate.com.au
Disclaimer
Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 03:47:05 UTC