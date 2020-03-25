Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Northern Star Resources Limited    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Star Resources : Investor Update Webcast Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

26 March 2020

INVESTOR UPDATE CONFERENCE CALL

Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) wishes to advise it will be holding an investor update conference call at 5:00pm AEDT (2:00pm AWST) today, Thursday 26 March 2020.

To listen in live, please click on the link below and register your details.

https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5e7c04272839a850dc1e1220

Please note it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

Investors are advised that a recording of the call will be available on the same link approximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.

Authorised for release to ASX by Bill Beament, Executive Chairman.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Media Enquiries:

Kurt Walker

Paul Armstrong

Northern Star Resources Limited

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 6211 2620

T: +61 8 9388 1474

E: info@nsrltd.com

E: paul@readcorporate.com.au

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 03:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
03/25NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Update Webcast Details
PU
03/25NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Update – Dividend/Distribution – NST
PU
03/25NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : COVID-19, Guidance and Dividend Update
PU
03/11Torian Resources Limited - Key Board Appointments
AQ
03/06NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/03NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
02/23NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Presentation – BMO Conference 2020
PU
02/20NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/19Horizon Minerals Limited - Recovered Historic Data Boosts Rose Hill Gold Proj..
AQ
02/19Update on Pioneer's WA gold project joint ventures
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 113 M
EBIT 2020 605 M
Net income 2020 440 M
Debt 2020 177 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,81x
EV / Sales2021 3,53x
Capitalization 9 991 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,38  AUD
Last Close Price 13,50  AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -8,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Luke Creagh Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Gurner Chief Financial Officer
Peter Edmund O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED13.35%5 628
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.32%38 362
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17.66%34 837
POLYUS PAO--.--%16 101
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.38%12 588
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-19.97%11 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group