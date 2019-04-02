Northern Star Resources : March 2019 Quarterly Results Webcast Details

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

3 April 2019

MARCH 2019 QUARTERLY RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL

Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) will release its quarterly report for the period ended 31 March 2019 pre-open on the ASX platform on Wednesday, 24 April 2019.

The Company wishes to advise it will be holding an investor update conference call to cover the March results at 9:00am AEST (7:00am AWST) on Wednesday, 24 April 2019.

To listen in live, please click on the link below and register your details.

https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5ca2f2207b79d12cecbb7923

Please note it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

Investors are advised that a recording of the call will be available on the same link approximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.

Yours faithfully

BILL BEAMENT

Executive Chairman

Northern Star Resources Limited