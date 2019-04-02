Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Northern Star Resources Ltd    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

(NST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/02
8.63 AUD   -1.26%
10:32pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : March 2019 Quarterly Results Webcast Details
PU
03/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
PU
03/21NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Star Resources : March 2019 Quarterly Results Webcast Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

3 April 2019

MARCH 2019 QUARTERLY RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL

Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) will release its quarterly report for the period ended 31 March 2019 pre-open on the ASX platform on Wednesday, 24 April 2019.

The Company wishes to advise it will be holding an investor update conference call to cover the March results at 9:00am AEST (7:00am AWST) on Wednesday, 24 April 2019.

To listen in live, please click on the link below and register your details.

https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5ca2f2207b79d12cecbb7923

Please note it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

Investors are advised that a recording of the call will be available on the same link approximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.

Yours faithfully

BILL BEAMENT

Executive Chairman

Northern Star Resources Limited

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Media Enquiries:

Luke Gleeson

Paul Armstrong

Northern Star Resources Limited

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 6188 2103

T: +61 8 9388 1474

E: lgleeson@nsrltd.com

E: paul@readcorporate.com.au

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 02:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LT
10:32pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : March 2019 Quarterly Results Webcast Details
PU
03/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
PU
03/21NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
AQ
03/20NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
PU
03/20NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/17VXR : Venturex Completes $3.65m Placement
PU
03/16ECHO RESOURCES : Euroz presentation and Hadrian Trend drilling update
AQ
03/13NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/09NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : BGC Contracting secures mining contract for Ramone Gol..
AQ
03/07NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : BGC Contracting revives golden days with Northern Star..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 466 M
EBIT 2019 376 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Finance 2019 356 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 20,99
P/E ratio 2020 13,71
EV / Sales 2019 3,57x
EV / Sales 2020 2,83x
Capitalization 5 589 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,82  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Shaun Day Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Edmund O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD-5.41%4 060
BARRICK GOLD CORP-2.93%24 053
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION3.41%19 054
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED15.60%13 870
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 058
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD3.61%10 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About