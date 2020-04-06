Northern Star Resources : March 2020 Quarterly Results Webcast Details

ASX: NST

7 April 2020

MARCH 2020 QUARTERLY RESULTS

Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) will release its quarterly report for the period ended 31 March 2020 pre-open on the ASX platform on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

The Company wishes to advise it will be holding an investor update conference call to cover the March results at 9:30am AEST (7:30am AWST) on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

To listen in live, please click on the link below and register your details.

https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5e8ac7b306242c47d80df317

Please note it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

Investors are advised that a recording of the call will be available on the same link approximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.

