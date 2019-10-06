Northern Star Resources : Notice under section 630(3) Corporations Act

Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892
Notice of status of defeating conditions
To: Echo Resources Limited
ASX Limited
Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892 (Northern Star) has made offers under an off- market takeover bid for all the shares in Echo Resources ACN 108 513 113 (Echo) (Offer). The Offer is contained in a bidder's statement dated 5 September 2019 and first supplementary bidder's statement dated 23 September 2019.
For the purposes of section 630(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Northern Star gives notice that, as at the date of this notice:
the Offer is unconditional and has been unconditional since 23 September 2019; and
Northern Star's voting power in Echo is 34.2%. Date: 7 October 2019
Signed for and on behalf of Northern Star Resources Limited by:
Hilary Macdonald
General Counsel & Company Secretary
