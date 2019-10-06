Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Northern Star Resources Limited    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/07
11.82 AUD   +1.03%
10/06NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Notice under section 630(3) Corporations Act
PU
10/06EAR : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
10/06NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Star Resources : Notice under section 630(3) Corporations Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892

Notice of status of defeating conditions

_________________________________________________________________________________

To: Echo Resources Limited

ASX Limited

Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892 (Northern Star) has made offers under an off- market takeover bid for all the shares in Echo Resources ACN 108 513 113 (Echo) (Offer). The Offer is contained in a bidder's statement dated 5 September 2019 and first supplementary bidder's statement dated 23 September 2019.

For the purposes of section 630(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Northern Star gives notice that, as at the date of this notice:

  1. the Offer is unconditional and has been unconditional since 23 September 2019; and
  1. Northern Star's voting power in Echo is 34.2%. Date: 7 October 2019
    Signed for and on behalf of Northern Star Resources Limited by:

Hilary Macdonald

General Counsel & Company Secretary

page | 1

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 03:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
10/06NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Notice under section 630(3) Corporations Act
PU
10/06NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/06EAR : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
10/02EAR : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
09/30EAR : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
09/26EAR : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
09/24EAR : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
09/23Northern Star Declares Offer for Echo Unconditional
AQ
09/23NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : First Supplementary Bidder's Statement
PU
09/22NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Notice under section 650(F) Corporations Act
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 788 M
EBIT 2020 548 M
Net income 2020 375 M
Finance 2020 437 M
Yield 2020 1,43%
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,94x
EV / Sales2021 3,35x
Capitalization 7 483 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,56  AUD
Last Close Price 11,70  AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Luke Creagh Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Gurner Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED26.52%4 762
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.56%31 082
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION24.80%30 777
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED62.75%17 976
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 485
SHANDONG GOLD MINING56.85%13 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group