Northern Star Resources : Notice under section 630(3) Corporations Act

Notice of status of defeating conditions

To: Echo Resources Limited

ASX Limited

Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892 (Northern Star) has made offers under an off- market takeover bid for all the shares in Echo Resources ACN 108 513 113 (Echo) (Offer). The Offer is contained in a bidder's statement dated 5 September 2019 and first supplementary bidder's statement dated 23 September 2019.

For the purposes of section 630(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Northern Star gives notice that, as at the date of this notice:

the Offer is unconditional and has been unconditional since 23 September 2019; and

Northern Star's voting power in Echo is 34.2%. Date: 7 October 2019

Signed for and on behalf of Northern Star Resources Limited by:

Hilary Macdonald

General Counsel & Company Secretary

