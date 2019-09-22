Northern Star Resources : Notice under section 650(F) Corporations Act

Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892
Company Notice - section 650F Corporations Act
Notice that defeating conditions to takeover bid freed
_________________________________________________________________________________
To: Echo Resources Limited
ASX Limited
For the purposes of section 650(F) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892 (Northern Star) gives notice declaring that:
-
its takeover offers under its off-market takeover bid for all shares in Echo Resources Limited ACN 108 513 113 (Echo) contained in its bidder's statement dated 5 September 2019
(Bidder's Statement) are free from all of the defeating conditions contained in section 13.7 of the Bidder's Statement; and
-
its voting power in Echo is 21.99%.
Accordingly, the takeover offer has now become wholly unconditional.
Date: 23 September 2019
Signed for and on behalf of Northern Star Resources Limited by:
__________________________
Hilary Macdonald
General Counsel & Company Secretary