NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

(NST)
09/20
11.28 AUD   +2.27%
09:17pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Offer for Echo Unconditional
PU
09:17pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Notice under section 650(F) Corporations Act
PU
09/19NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Pogo Site Visit Presentation
PU
Northern Star Resources : Notice under section 650(F) Corporations Act

09/22/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892

Company Notice - section 650F Corporations Act

Notice that defeating conditions to takeover bid freed

_________________________________________________________________________________

To: Echo Resources Limited

ASX Limited

For the purposes of section 650(F) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892 (Northern Star) gives notice declaring that:

  1. its takeover offers under its off-market takeover bid for all shares in Echo Resources Limited ACN 108 513 113 (Echo) contained in its bidder's statement dated 5 September 2019
    (Bidder's Statement) are free from all of the defeating conditions contained in section 13.7 of the Bidder's Statement; and
  2. its voting power in Echo is 21.99%.

Accordingly, the takeover offer has now become wholly unconditional.

Date: 23 September 2019

Signed for and on behalf of Northern Star Resources Limited by:

__________________________

Hilary Macdonald

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 01:16:04 UTC
