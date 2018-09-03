Northern Star Resources : Placement Closes Heavily Oversubscribed

Placement closes well over-subscribed amid strong support for Pogo acquisition

Work already underway to convert Pogo's 4.1Moz resources and reserves to JORC status

KEY POINTS

 Northern Star has successfully completed its A$175m fully-underwritten Placement to institutional investors



The proceeds will be used to help fund its acquisition of the high-grade 4.1Moz1 Pogo underground gold mine in Alaska

There was overwhelming support for the acquisition and the Placement was heavily oversubscribed

 Significant demand came from existing and new domestic and offshore institutional investors, many of whom are very familiar with operations in the US

 Northern Star's FY2019 guidance has increased to 850,000-900,000oz at an AISC of A$1,050-1,150/oz (US$787-862/oz)*

Northern Star Resources (ASX: NST) is pleased to announce that is has successfully completed an institutional placement to raise ~A$175 million through the issue of ~26.1 million new shares (see ASX release dated Thursday, 30 August 2018).

The Placement was completed at A$6.70 per share, representing a 3.7% discount to the last closing price of A$6.96 (as at 29 August 2018) and a 3.5% discount to NST's 5-day VWAP of A$6.94 (as at 29 August 2018).

Proceeds from the Placement will be used to help fund the acquisition of the high-grade 4.1Moz Pogo underground gold mine in Alaska from Sumitomo Metal Mining (85% interest) and Sumitomo Corporation (15% interest) for an acquisition price of US$260 million (A$347 million)* with the balance being funded from Northern Star's existing cash reserves.

The Placement was heavily-oversubscribed, demonstrating overwhelming shareholder support for the Pogo acquisition and the Northern Star business model. Supporters included funds and accounts under management by BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

Limited, which have a substantial shareholding in Northern Star and committed to subscribe for A$57 million of new shares in advance of the Projects launch of the Placement.

Paulsens Mine

Kanowna Belle Mine Kundana Mines (51% of EKJV)

Jundee Mine

Central Tanami (25% of JV)

Listed I1nTvheissintmfoermnatstion is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Northern Star Acquires Pogo VXR, DAGUo, RldNMDi,nTeBRin, AlLaYska" dated 30 August 2018 and is available to view athttps://www.nsrltd.com/investor-media/news/ or www.asx.com.au. The resources and reserves are estimated as at 31 December 2017 and according to the Canadian NI 43-101 standards, but are not fully compliant with those standards. Accordingly, they do not purport to be JORC Code-compliant. A cautionary statement in respect of such resources and reserves appears in the important information section below.

Northern Star Executive Chairman Bill Beament said the strong demand for the placement was a huge endorsement of the Pogo acquisition.

"Existing shareholders, fund managers and analysts from around the world have said they share our view that Pogo is an exceptional acquisition which meets our criteria of owning Tier One assets with strong growth potential in Tier One locations.

"They also share our view that the acquisition is consistent with Northern Star's policy of maximising financial returns, rather than growing production for the sake of it.

"I would again like to thank the Sumitomo team, who have been excellent custodians of Pogo for the past 12 years and we look forward to maintaining this standard as we integrate the asset into our portfolio."

Further details on the acquisition can be found in the ASX announcement and investor presentation, lodged with the ASX on Thursday, 30 August 2018. Northern Star expects its trading halt to be lifted and Northern Star shares to resume trading from market open today.

The new shares to be issued under the Placement ("Placement Shares") will rank equally with existing Northern Star fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

Settlement of the Placement is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 5 September 2018, with allotment and quotation of the Placement Shares issued in respect of the Placement to occur on the ASX on Thursday, 6 September 2018. The Placement Shares are also expected to be eligible for Northern Star's FY18 full year dividend of 5c per share as announced on 23 August 2018.

Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited acted as sole lead manager, bookrunner and underwriter to the Placement and Ashurst acted as Northern Star's Australian legal adviser in respect of the Placement.

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements about Northern Star, including FY2019 production and cost guidance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words. To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking information, the forward-looking information is subject to a number of risk factors, including those generally associated with the gold industry and the risks set out in Section 5 of the investor presentation released on ASX on 30 August 2018. In relation to Northern Star's FY2019 production and cost guidance, it should be specifically noted that guidance is in part determined by reference to the expected performance of the Pogo mine and that such determination was made based on information provided to Northern Star in respect of the Pogo Mine, which may turn out to be inaccurate, incorrect or incomplete. Additionally, as with any acquisition, there are risks associated with the integration of the Pogo mine which could impact its operational performance. Any such forward looking statements are also based on current assumptions which may ultimately prove to be materially incorrect. Investors should consider the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement in light of those disclosures and not place reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this announcement are not guarantees or predictions of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to Northern Star as at the date of this announcement. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), Northern Star undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Northern Star and its directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents and intermediaries and the other parties disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions. Neither Northern Star, nor any other party, makes any representation or warranty as to the accuracy of any forward looking statements contained in this announcement.