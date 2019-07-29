Northern Star Resources : Pogo Operational Update

Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.
Pogo - June 2019 Quarter performance
Implementation of NST business model is on track to achieve key objectives, with results reflecting strong operational gains at all levels
Compared to March 2019 quarter, improvements include;
Ounces mined up27% to 50,566oz
Gold sold up33% to 48,009oz
Development metres up13%
Stoping tonnes up250%; these now account for 33% of mill feed (up from 11% in the March Qtr)
All-insustaining cost (AISC) down 18% to US$1,207/oz from US$1,468/oz
Gold production will rise significantly as additional areas are brought on line and the number of available stoping panels increases
New Pogo mobile mining fleet has been delivered and is operating
Aggressive diamond drilling campaign underway with 8 underground rigs committed
3
Pogo - month on month improvement
Pogo is currently mining constrained until new stoping areas come on line which is part of the 18 month transition plan announced at acquisition
Processing shortfall is currently being supplemented by economic low grade "LG" ore above 1.7g/t, which previously would have been placed on the waste dump and sterilised
As we increase mining rates to +1.0Mtpa this LG material will be removed from the feed blend
Past 6 months the average total mined grade has been 7.6g/t, of which the stoping grade is 10.2g/t
If we remove the LG ore, average grade for the past 6 months would be ~28% higher at 9.7g/t
The main mining target for Pogo is for 60% of total processing tonnes to come from stoping, which in turn will significantly increase gold production and reduce the AISC
4
Pogo - equipment selection set for success
New mining fleet now on site, supports current and future mining requirements and the higher expected productivities
New equipment benefits include:
Drilling holes 2 to 3 times quicker than the replaced equipment which was 13 years old
Exposure to latest technologies including; semi- autonomous guidance for tele-remote loaders, automatic drilling on development jumbos and long-hole drills
There has been a43% reduction in the number of major underground plant from 39 to 22
Immediate and significant improvement in productivities and substantially lower maintenance costs is being achieved with the new equipment
Progress remains on track to transition to 60% of ore tonnes from longhole stoping in 2020; Pogo is now set-up to deliver similar productivities that NST achieves in Australia
5
