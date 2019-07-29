Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

(NST)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/29
13.2 AUD   -0.15%
06:50pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Pogo Operational Update
PU
06:50pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019
PU
07/25Rand Mining Ltd - June 2019 EKJV Exploration Report
AQ
Northern Star Resources : Pogo Operational Update

07/29/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Pogo Operational Update

June Quarter FY2019

Forward Looking Statements

Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource or Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

2

Pogo - June 2019 Quarter performance

  • Implementation of NST business model is on track to achieve key objectives, with results reflecting strong operational gains at all levels
  • Compared to March 2019 quarter, improvements include;
    • Ounces mined up 27% to 50,566oz
    • Gold sold up 33% to 48,009oz
    • Development metres up 13%
    • Stoping tonnes up 250%; these now account for 33% of mill feed (up from 11% in the March Qtr)
    • All-insustaining cost (AISC) down 18% to US$1,207/oz from US$1,468/oz
  • Gold production will rise significantly as additional areas are brought on line and the number of available stoping panels increases
  • New Pogo mobile mining fleet has been delivered and is operating
  • Aggressive diamond drilling campaign underway with 8 underground rigs committed

Stoping tonnes mined per month

30,000

13

25,000

11

(g/t)

(t)

20,000

9

mined

Grade

15,000

7

Tonnes

5

Average

10,000

3

5,000

1

0

-1

March Qtr

April

May

June

Avg

Stoping tonnes

Stoping Grade

3

Pogo - month on month improvement

  • Pogo is currently mining constrained until new stoping areas come on line which is part of the 18 month transition plan announced at acquisition
  • Processing shortfall is currently being supplemented by economic low grade "LG" ore above 1.7g/t, which previously would have been placed on the waste dump and sterilised
  • As we increase mining rates to +1.0Mtpa this LG material will be removed from the feed blend
  • Past 6 months the average total mined grade has been 7.6g/t, of which the stoping grade is 10.2g/t
  • If we remove the LG ore, average grade for the past 6 months would be ~28% higher at 9.7g/t
  • The main mining target for Pogo is for 60% of total processing tonnes to come from stoping, which in turn will significantly increase gold production and reduce the AISC

Pogo tonnes mined by category Jan-June FY2019

80,000

18

70,000

16

60,000

14

(g/t)

(t)

12

Mined

50,000

Grade

40,000

10

Tonnes

8

Average

30,000

6

20,000

4

10,000

2

0

0

January February March

April

May

June

Stoping tonnes

Development tonnes

LG (t) (1.7 - 4.3g/t)

Stoping Grade

Av Grade if LG removed

4

Pogo - equipment selection set for success

  • New mining fleet now on site, supports current and future mining requirements and the higher expected productivities
  • New equipment benefits include:
    • Drilling holes 2 to 3 times quicker than the replaced equipment which was 13 years old
    • Exposure to latest technologies including; semi- autonomous guidance for tele-remote loaders, automatic drilling on development jumbos and long-hole drills
  • There has been a 43% reduction in the number of major underground plant from 39 to 22
  • Immediate and significant improvement in productivities and substantially lower maintenance costs is being achieved with the new equipment
  • Progress remains on track to transition to 60% of ore tonnes from longhole stoping in 2020; Pogo is now set-up to deliver similar productivities that NST achieves in Australia

450

400

(m)

350

300

Maetres

250

200

150

100

50

0

12,000

(m)

10,000

8,000

Metres

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

Meters advance per Jumbo

Jun Average metres Jul to Dec

Kal Average metres Jul to Dec

83% improvement since Dec-18

Pogo Average metres Jul to Dec

Drill meters per Longhole drill

206% increase since Jan-19

Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19

Jundee

Kal

Ops

POGO

Jundee

Kal

Ops

POGO

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 22:49:04 UTC
