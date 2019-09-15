Northern Star Resources : Pogo Plant Expansion and Goodpaster Exploration 0 09/15/2019 | 09:02pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX: NST ASX Announcement 16 September 2019 Northern Star to expand Pogo plant by 30% Commitment to invest US$30m to grow Pogo production rate to 1.3Mtpa made in light of highly successful change in mining method and strong exploration results at Goodpaster discovery HIGHLIGHTS Northern Star will invest US$30 million (A$43m) expanding the processing plant at its Pogo gold mine in Alaska

Annual throughput capacity will be increased from 1 million tonnes to 1.3 million tonnes

Work on the expansion will start this financial year and is expected to be completed in early CY2021

Northern Star expects to invest US$10m in the expansion project this financial year, with the remaining US$20m to be invested in FY2021

The US$30 million investment is in addition to Northern Star's current capital expenditure budgets

Expansion decision taken in light of increased mining rates following change in mining method, implementation of the new mining fleet and the upgrading of Pogo's Resources and Reserves

New discovery at Goodpaster immediately along strike from the Pogo mining area demonstrates the camp scale potential of the district

Significant Goodpaster exploration drilling results include (all results are true widths): 4.0m at 67.5gpt (discovery hole) o 5.2m at 15.7gpt

o 0.6m at 100.1gpt

o 5.2m at 9.5gpt incl. 2.4m at 18.1gpt o 0.3m at 129.0gpt

o 1.8m at 13.2gpt o 2.0m at 44.5gpt o 2.2m at 28.1gpt o 0.3m at 170.1gpt o 8.9m at 5.0gpt o 1.3m at 27.5gpt Northern Star Resources is pleased to announce that it will invest US$30 million (A$43m) in an expansion of the processing plant at its Pogo gold mine in Alaska. Under the expansion plan, the annual throughput capacity of the Pogo plant will be increased from one million tonnes to 1.3 million tonnes. 1 ASX Announcement 16 September 2019 Pogo Plant expansion and Goodpaster exploration Work on the expansion will start this financial year and is expected to be completed in early CY2021. Northern Star expects to invest US$10m in the expansion project this financial year, with the remaining US$20m to be invested in FY2021. The US$30 million investment is in addition to Northern Star's current capital expenditure budgets and will be funded from ongoing cashflow. Northern Star Executive Chairman Bill Beament said the decision to increase Pogo's production rate reflected the significant confidence the Company has in this world-class asset. "The extensive changes we have implemented and our ongoing optimisation program, including the introduction of long-hole stoping and the use of bigger, more efficient mobile mining equipment, have been highly successful," Mr Beament said. "We now know that Pogo in the future can comfortably sustain a mining rate of 1.3 million tonnes a year. The progress we are making and the visibility we now have, shows that this is the optimal run-rate for Pogo in terms of sustainability and cost-effectiveness. "With this confidence in the mining operation now well-established, we will move quickly to begin expanding the plant, driving further efficiencies in the process." Mr Beament said Northern Star's confidence in the outlook for Pogo was also underpinned by the strong exploration results being generated from the new discovery in the Goodpaster prospect located just 1km from the existing mining areas. Initially intersected in late 2017, the discovery hole 17-041 assayed 4.0m (tw) at 64.5gpt. The Goodpaster prospect is considered the continuation of the main Pogo mineralised trend across a major NE trending fault system broadly coincident with the Goodpaster River valley. The initial drilling is focussed approximately 1km west of the recently announced Central Veins discovery area adjacent to the existing Pogo production areas (see diagram below). Since acquisition, Northern Star has rapidly advanced exploration drilling in the initial Goodpaster area with mineralised intersections now known to extend over a strike distance of 2.3km, to a depth of 500m and remains open in every direction. Mineralisation occurs in a series of stacked flat-dipping(Liese-type) and steeply dipping (North Zone type) vein structures across the prospect area. Key drilling results from Northern Star's recent drilling, including (all results are true widths): • 18-050 - 2.0m at 44.5gpt 18-051 - 5.2m at 15.7gpt • 18-052 - 2.2m at 28.1gpt 18-057 - 8.9m at 4.97gpt • 18-058 - 0.6m at 100.1gpt 18-069 - 0.3m at 170.1gpt • 19-080 - 0.3m at 129.0gpt 19-083 - 5.2m at 9.5gpt inc. 2.4m at 18.1gpt • 19-084 - 1.3m at 27.5gpt and 1.8m at 13.2gpt 19-101 - 1.9m at 19.4gpt These drilling results support Northern Star's view that Goodpaster hosts extensive mineralisation in part of a large stacked vein system with many similar geological characteristics to the Pogo deposit. 2 ASX Announcement 16 September 2019 Pogo Plant expansion and Goodpaster exploration Surface drilling is continuing with four diamond drill rigs in operation from road and helipad positions across the site road with a large number of assay results still pending for the current program. In conjunction with the Central Veins discovery, permitting has been established to allow the development of initial underground access into the Central Veins and potentially the Goodpaster area for further exploration and pre-development activities. "We have owned Pogo for only a year and our exploration results already provide strong evidence that it is an emerging camp-scale system with huge potential to grow the inventory and mine life beyond the current 10Moz# endowment," Mr Beament said. "The combination of the exploration success at Goodpaster and the effectiveness of the operational changes made in the mine leaves us in no doubt that investing in the plant expansion will generate strong returns for our shareholders and local stakeholders at Pogo." 3 ASX Announcement 16 September 2019 Pogo Plant expansion and Goodpaster exploration Yours faithfully BILL BEAMENT Executive Chairman Northern Star Resources Limited Investor Relations Enquiries: Media Enquiries: Luke Gleeson Paul Armstrong Northern Star Resources Limited Read Corporate T: +61 8 6188 2103 T: +61 8 9388 1474 E: lgleeson@nsrltd.com E: paul@readcorporate.com.au Forward looking statements Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resource estimations, exploration results, data quality and geological interpretations for the Company's Pogo operations is based on information compiled by Michael Mulroney, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a full-time employee of Northern Star Resources Limited. Mr Mulroney has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" for the Company's Project areas. Mr Mulroney consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. - The Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves information reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee's Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ("JORC Code") in this presentation for the Company's Pogo operations is extracted from the reports entitled "Resource and Reserve Update" dated 1 August 2019, available at www.nsrltd.com and www.asx.com. For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 5.23, Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. *All currency conversions in this document were converted at a spot conversion rate of USD:AUD of 0.70 4 ASX Announcement 16 September 2019 APPENDIX - TABLE 1 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Report Goodpaster - September 2019 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut The Goodpaster area was sampled using diamond drill holes (DD) completed from surface campaigns drilled between 2011 and 2019. techniques channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure Diamond drilling is sampled based on geological and mineralisation boundaries identified by the geologists during logging. Geological or mineralisation boundaries identified by geologists sample representivity and the appropriate are, where possible, not crossed for sampling purposes. Sampling intervals are set at a minimum sample size of 0.5ft (0.15m) and a maximum sampled interval of 5ft (1.52m). calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation Diamond drilling was used to collect the samples used in the resource estimation dataset. All drill core is comprehensively logged and intervals for sampling selected based on geological that are Material to the Public Report. In cases and mineralogical observations by the geologist. Where practicable, samples are not collected across lithological or mineralisation boundaries. where 'industry standard' work has been done Sampling protocols at Pogo vary dependent on the purpose of the drill hole: this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse • Exploration Drilling: Wide-spaced drilling or holes drilled for non-resource conversion purposes are cut using an Almonte core saw and half core submitted for analysis. The non-assayed circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m portion of the core is stored on-site for a period of five years; samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to • Resource Definition Drilling: Infill drilling for defining or converting resources to a higher confidence category are whole core sampled, with the non-assayed portion of the core produce a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other periodically disposed. cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent For NQ core samples, minimum sample size of 0.5ft (0.15m) and a maximum sampled interval of 5ft (1.52m). For HQ drill core that is whole core sampled, samples are collected at a sampling problems. Unusual commodities or minimum interval of 4 inches (0.1m) and a maximum of 2.5ft (0.76m). When the HQ samples are half-core cut, the maximum sample is extended to 5ft (1.52m). mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) Quartz vein, fault zones, silica flooding and quartz stockwork zones are sampled plus the adjacent five feet (1.52m) above and below the quartz or fault zone. may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Samples are crushed to 70% passing 2 mm prior to selection of a 250-gram split which is then pulverised. A 30-gramsub-sample is then selected for fire assay with a gravimetric finish (underground holes) or atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (surface holes). Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open- Drilling has been carried out from surface. Surface drill holes are typically collared using PQ / HQ diameter tools and reduced to NQ2/NQ2 where necessary. hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, Core drilled between 2011 and 2017 was generally not oriented. Since 2018, orienting of exploration drill holes using the Reflex Act III tool was introduced. sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

