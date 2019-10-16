Northern Star Resources : Pogo Q1 Operational Update
0
10/16/2019 | 06:44pm EDT
An Australian gold miner - for global investors
Pogo Q1 Operational Update - October 2019
Forward Looking Statements
Forward Looking Statements
Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.
This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.
2
Pogo - Development improvements on track
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
Total monthly NSMS metres
(excludes contractor metres)
Sep Qtrly Avg
1,306m
76% increase with arrival of new equipment in March-19
June Qtrly Avg 1,038m
Average development metres from July-18 to Feb-19 of 797m
Target of
1,500m per
month
▪ Development metres increased in Q1 with August & September at 1,400 metres advance; on track to deliver the required improvement to 1,500 metres
▪ Current mining activity is in lower grade areas due to time taken to open up the new areas identified on the 1.5Moz Reserve @ 7.5gpt
▪ Development rate improvement delivered by bolting & meshing with jumbos; local workforce embracing new methods
▪ Development advance to establish new production areas is targeted at ~1,500m per month (800m ore and 700m waste) and will enable us to achieve ~1.3Mtpa of ore production 3
Pogo - Stoping contribution continues to improve
Pogo remains mining constrained until new stoping areas come on line which is part of the 18 month transition plan announced at acquisition
September has been highest stoping tonnes contribution with 32kt @ 8.6gpt for 9koz mined; working towards target of 65kt per month or 60% of feed at 1.3Mtpa
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
Stoping tonnes mined per month (t)
65,000t
Target
60%
24,216t Sep Qtr
50%
Stoping Avg
22,749t Jun Qtr
40%
Stoping Avg
6,486t Mar Qtr
30%
Stoping Avg
20%
10%
0%
Target
Stoping tonnes mined per month (%)
60%
Stoping
Target
37% Sep Qtr
Stoping Avg
33% Jun Qtr
Stoping Avg
11% Mar Qtr
Stoping Avg
Target
4
Pogo - Grade to improve with increased stoping and accessing new mining areas
Grade for the quarter at 5.7gpt is not reflective of LOM grade and was a result of mining sequence and including economic low grade
"LG" ore above 1.7gpt
Grade will improve as development accesses new mining zones in higher grade areas and stoping contribution rises to 60% of feed
Processing shortfall is currently being supplemented by low grade; as we increase mining rates to +1.0Mtpa this LG material will be removed from the feed blend
With LG removed from the blend, the average grade for the quarter was 8.5gpt
Tonnes Mined (t)
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
Pogo Tonnes mined by category
Jan-Sep 2019
Target 18
16
14
(g/t)
12
Grade
10
8
Average
6
4
2
0
Stoping tonnes
Development tonnes
LG (t) (1.7 - 4.3g/t)
Stoping Grade
Av Grade if LG removed
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:43:04 UTC