NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/16
11.14 AUD   -2.11%
06:44pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – September 2019
06:44pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Pogo Q1 Operational Update
06:44pEAR : Change in Substantial Holding
Northern Star Resources : Pogo Q1 Operational Update

10/16/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

An Australian gold miner - for global investors

Pogo Q1 Operational Update - October 2019

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

Pogo - Development improvements on track

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

Total monthly NSMS metres

(excludes contractor metres)

Sep Qtrly Avg

1,306m

76% increase with arrival of new equipment in March-19

June Qtrly Avg 1,038m

Average development metres from July-18 to Feb-19 of 797m

Target of

1,500m per

month

Development metres increased in Q1 with August & September at 1,400 metres advance; on track to deliver the required improvement to 1,500 metres

Current mining activity is in lower grade areas due to time taken to open up the new areas identified on the 1.5Moz Reserve @ 7.5gpt

Development rate improvement delivered by bolting & meshing with jumbos; local workforce embracing new methods

Development advance to establish new production areas is targeted at ~1,500m per month (800m ore and 700m waste) and will enable us to achieve ~1.3Mtpa of ore production 3

Pogo - Stoping contribution continues to improve

  • Pogo remains mining constrained until new stoping areas come on line which is part of the 18 month transition plan announced at acquisition
  • September has been highest stoping tonnes contribution with 32kt @ 8.6gpt for 9koz mined; working towards target of 65kt per month or 60% of feed at 1.3Mtpa

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

Stoping tonnes mined per month (t)

65,000t

Target

60%

24,216t Sep Qtr

50%

Stoping Avg

22,749t Jun Qtr

40%

Stoping Avg

6,486t Mar Qtr

30%

Stoping Avg

20%

10%

0%

Target

Stoping tonnes mined per month (%)

60%

Stoping

Target

37% Sep Qtr

Stoping Avg

33% Jun Qtr

Stoping Avg

11% Mar Qtr

Stoping Avg

Target

Pogo - Grade to improve with increased stoping and accessing new mining areas

  • Grade for the quarter at 5.7gpt is not reflective of LOM grade and was a result of mining sequence and including economic low grade
    "LG" ore above 1.7gpt
  • Grade will improve as development accesses new mining zones in higher grade areas and stoping contribution rises to 60% of feed
  • Processing shortfall is currently being supplemented by low grade; as we increase mining rates to +1.0Mtpa this LG material will be removed from the feed blend
  • With LG removed from the blend, the average grade for the quarter was 8.5gpt

Tonnes Mined (t)

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

Pogo Tonnes mined by category

Jan-Sep 2019

Target 18

16

14

(g/t)

12

Grade

10

8

Average

6

4

2

0

Stoping tonnes

Development tonnes

LG (t) (1.7 - 4.3g/t)

Stoping Grade

Av Grade if LG removed

5

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:43:04 UTC
