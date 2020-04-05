Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
Northern Star Resources : Pogo employee tests positive for COVID-19 while on leave

04/05/2020 | 09:16pm EDT

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

6 April 2020

POGO EMPLOYEE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 WHILE ON LEAVE

Pogo continuing to operate as planned

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) advises that a Pogo employee has tested positive to COVID-19 while at home on rostered leave.

The employee, who lives in Fairbanks, Alaska, tested positive four days after completing his 12-day roster at Pogo.

The employee is in the care of his family and the Company's medical providers. He has not developed serious symptoms or complications at this time.

The safety and wellbeing of our people is Northern Star's top priority. Early on in this global pandemic elevated hygiene and strict social distancing protocols were introduced and enforced throughout the Pogo operations.

As a precaution and in accordance with Northern Star's COVID-19 Response Plan, the following measures have been implemented:

  • The 8 identified potential close contacts of the employee at Pogo are in self-isolation and are being transported off the site as soon as possible; another 6 potential close contact employees are on their rostered leave and have been informed of the positive test;
  • All 14 potential close contact employees will spend the next 14 days in self-isolation and the Company's medical providers stand ready to assist should any COVID-19 symptoms develop in any of the workers or their families;
  • Comprehensive sanitation on site is occurring.
  • The ongoing elevated hygiene and significant social isolation practices on site will continue.
  • Pogo is continuing to operate as planned. Please refer to Northern Star's ASX announcement of 26 March 2020 in relation to the impact of COVID-19 on mining production, costs and gold sales guidance.

Authorised for release to ASX by Bill Beament, Executive Chair.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Media Enquiries:

Kurt Walker

Paul Armstrong

Northern Star Resources Limited

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 6211 2620

T: +61 8 9388 1474

E: info@nsrltd.com

E: paul@readcorporate.com.au

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 01:15:03 UTC
