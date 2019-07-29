Log in
Northern Star Resources : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019

07/29/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

30 July 2019

JUNE 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

Strong progress at Pogo helps drive record results

Record Group quarterly sales of 232,042oz at AISC of A$1,238/oz in June quarter; Record Group full- year sales of 840,580oz at AISC of A$1,296/oz for FY2019; Pogo gold sold in June quarter up 33% and costs down 18%; Record Group quarterly underlying free cashflow of A$104M in June quarter

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Record gold sold in the June Qtr of 232,042oz at an AISC of A$1,238/oz (US$866/oz)* o Australian operations sold a record 184,033oz at an AISC of A$1,111/oz (US$778/oz) o Pogo operations sold 48,009oz at an AISC of US$1,207/oz
  • Pogo's results reflect strong operational gains at all levels (further detail in separate presentation) o Implementation of NST business model is on track to achieve key objectives
    o Ounces mined up 27% to 50,566oz and gold sold up 33% to 48,009oz from the March Qtr
    o Stoping tonnes up 250%; these now account for 33% of mill feed (up from 11% in the March Qtr) o Development metres up 13% from the March Qtr; further improvement expected in the Sept Qtr o All-in sustaining cost down 18% to US$1,207/oz from US$1,468/oz in the March Qtr
    o New Pogo mobile mining fleet has been delivered and is operating
  • FY2019 Group sales were a record 840,580oz at AISC of A$1,296/oz (US$907/oz)
    o Australian operations sold a record 639,243oz at AISC of A$1,167/oz (US$817/oz), achieving the top end of the 600,000oz - 640,000oz guidance range
    o Pogo operations mined 215,899oz and sold 201,337oz at AISC US$1,193/oz
  • Record underlying free cash flow of A$104M for the June Qtr; this was despite investing ~A$34M in growth capital and exploration
  • Cash and equivalents at 30 June increased by A$73M to A$361M (A$288M at March 31) even after paying A$38M in dividends and A$22M in tax; Northern Star has no bank debt
  • June quarter production:
  1. Jundee Gold Operations:
    • 99,794oz mined and 89,395oz sold at an AISC A$957/oz (US$670/oz) o Kalgoorlie Gold Operations:
    • 105,321oz mined and 94,638oz sold at an AISC A$1,257/oz (US$880/oz) o Pogo Gold Operations:
    • 50,566oz mined and 48,009oz sold at an AISC A$1,724/oz (US$1,207/oz)

  • FY2019 gold sold from both Australian Operations was at the top-end of their respective guidance ranges:
    1. Jundee Gold Operations:
      • 332,493oz mined and 299,236oz gold sold at an AISC of A$981/oz (US$687/oz) o Kalgoorlie Gold Operations:
      • 366,503oz mined and 340,007oz gold sold at an AISC of A$1,330/oz (US$931/oz)
  • FY2020 Group production/cost guidance will be published with the annual Reserve and Resource update on 1 August 2019
  • Northern Star will host a quarterly conference call today, 30 July 2019 at 9:00am AEST (7:00am AWST). The call can be accessed at https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5d2533b812d7e6343766cf01

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is pleased to report on what has been a record quarter and a record full-year, underpinned in part by the significant operational progress being made at the Company's Pogo gold mine in the US.

The record production results led to record underlying free cashflow of A$104 million in the June quarter, highlighting Northern Star's ongoing commitment to maximising financial returns.

This performance culminated in the Company's holdings of cash and equivalents rising A$73 million to A$361 million over the quarter despite paying A$38 million in dividends and A$22 million in tax.

Northern Star also continued to invest in the implementation of its business model at Pogo during the quarter. The benefits of this strategy are demonstrated by the strong operational gains made across the project, which resulted in gold sales rising

33 per cent to 48,009oz and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) falling 18 per cent to US$1,207/oz compared with the March quarter.

The progress at Pogo helped Northern Star generate record quarterly sales of 232,042oz at an AISC of A$1,238/oz (US$866/oz).

The Company also posted record full-year sales of 840,580oz at an AISC of A$1,296/oz (US$907/oz) for FY2019.

The Australian operations maintained their consistent and strong performance, with record sales of 184,033oz at an AISC of A$1,111/oz in the June quarter. Both the Kalgoorlie and Jundee Operations hit the top end of their full-year guidance ranges, with 340,007oz gold sold at Kalgoorlie and 299,236oz gold sold at Jundee, highlighting their status as Tier-1 mines in a Tier-1 location.

Northern Star Executive Chairman Bill Beament said the outstanding performance of the Australian operations and the strong progress made at Pogo underpinned the record results and painted a clear picture of where the Company is headed.

Mr Beament noted that the current spot price of gold is over A$200/oz higher than the average price realised during the quarter. Had Northern Star achieved the current spot price throughout the quarter, it would have generated an additional A$46 million in revenue.

"We are delighted with the quarter's results across the board," Mr Beament said. "The Australian operations are performing well and demonstrating their well-earned status as Tier-1 mines.

"And the excellent progress now being made at Pogo vindicates our strong belief in the ability of this world-class gold system to form the third pillar at Northern Star.

"With the new mobile mining fleet now in place, there are strong gains in all the key performance metrics. The only key metric which did not increase in the quarter was the AISC, which fell 18 per cent.

"These results are in line with our business strategy for Pogo and we are confident that there will be more clear evidence of the benefits of this over coming quarters."

Mr Beament said Pogo was also delivering outstanding exploration results, which would be reflected in the Company's Reserve and Resource update due for publication on Thursday, 1 August 2019.

"We are confident that Pogo's increasing rates of mine development and rising stoping tonnages will deliver higher gold production and lower costs," he said. "This will occur against a backdrop of a growing high-grade inventory in a Tier-1 location, all of which is entirely consistent with our overall objective of maximising financial returns from Tier-1 mines with long lives."

Northern Star

Units

Sep-18 Qtr^

Dec-18 Qtr

Mar-19 Qtr

Jun-19 Qtr

FYTD

Ore Hoisted

Tonnes

1,425,006

1,471,614

1,379,931

1,583,079

5,859,630

Mined Grade

gpt Au

5.3

4.4

4.6

4.8

4.8

Gold in Ore Hoisted

Oz

244,953

208,930

205,332

245,436

904,651

Open Pit Ore Mined

Tonnes

-

-

-

214,388

214,388

Mined Grade

gpt Au

-

-

-

1.5

1.5

Gold in Open Pit Ore Mined

Oz

-

-

-

10,245

10,245

Total Mined Ounces

Oz

244,953

208,930

205,332

255,681

914,896

Milled Tonnes

Tonnes

1,410,585

1,511,547

1,454,762

1,620,301

5,997,195

Head Grade

gpt Au

5.1

4.4

4.4

4.8

4.7

Ounces Produced

Oz

229,136

213,829

206,731

250,572

900,268

Recovery

%

91

90

90

90

90

Gold Recovered

Oz

207,600

193,252

186,254

226,028

813,134

Ounces Sold

Oz

212,681

210,561

185,296

232,042

840,580

Cash Operating Cost

A$/oz

999

1,108

1,164

1,074

1,084

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$/oz

1,226

1,365

1,369

1,238

1,296

Total Stockpiles Contained Gold

Oz

88,512

81,783

78,721

84,857

84,857

Gold in Circuit (GIC)

Oz

33,572^^

23,173

26,991

21,753

21,753

Gold in transit

Oz

11,035^^

3,642

358

-

-

^Physical metrics, cash operating costs and all-in-sustaining costs are inclusive of Pogo operations for September 2018 quarter.

^^Includes Pogo inventory of 5,447ozs GIC; 9,860ozs Gold in transit at September 2018.

Northern Star

Units

Sep-18 Qtr^

Dec-18 Qtr

Mar-19 Qtr

Jun-19 Qtr

FYTD

Revenue - Gold

A$M

258.9

362.6

329.7

426.8

1,378

Average Price

A$/oz

1,691

1,722

1,779

1,839

1,764

^Excludes Pogo operations revenue as it was acquired 28 September 2018.

Table 1: Key Group Performance Figures (Quarterly)

Northern Star

Units

Sep-18 Qtr

Dec-18 Qtr

Mar-19 Qtr

Jun-19 Qtr

FYTD

Underground Mining

A$/oz

611

644

720

629

648

Open Pit Mining

A$/oz

-

-

-

14

5

Processing

A$/oz

295

274

311

279

289

Site Services

A$/oz

76

91

97

83

87

Ore Stock & GIC Movements

A$/oz

(6)

64

5

40

27

Royalties

A$/oz

25

29

33

32

30

Ore Purchase

A$/oz

-

8

1

-

2

By Product Credits

A$/oz

(3)

(3)

(3)

(3)

(3)

Rehabilitation-Accretion & Amortisation

A$/oz

6

7

9

7

7

Corporate Overheads

A$/oz

37

44

44

48

42

Mine Development/Sustaining CAPEX

A$/oz

163

182

123

82

137

Mine Exploration

A$/oz

22

25

29

27

25

All-in Sustaining Costs

A$/oz

1,226

1,365

1,369

1,238

1,296

Depreciation & Amortisation

A$/oz

293*

281

359

345

321

*Excludes Pogo operations depreciation and amortisation as it was acquired 28 September 2018. Table 2: Key Group Cost per Ounce Measures

Production KPIs June Quarter

Units

Kalgoorlie

Jundee

Pogo

Total

Operations

Ore Hoisted

Tonnes

804,985

575,181

202,913

1,583,079

Mined Grade

gpt Au

4.1

4.8

7.8

4.8

Gold in Ore Hoisted

Oz

105,321

89,549

50,566

245,436

Open Pit Ore Mined

Tonnes

-

214,388

-

214,388

Mined Grade

gpt Au

-

1.5

-

1.5

Gold in Open Pit Ore Mined

Oz

-

10,245

-

10,245

Total Mined Ounces

Oz

105,321

99,794

50,566

255,681

Milled Tonnes

Tonnes

780,451

634,216

205,634

1,620,301

Head Grade

gpt Au

4.2

4.6

7.8

4.8

Recovery

%

91

91

88

90

Gold Recovered

Oz

95,787

84,647

45,594

226,028

Gold Sold

Oz

94,638

89,395

48,009

232,042

Cash Operating Costs

A$/oz

1,023

864

1,566

1,074

All-In Sustaining Costs

A$/oz

1,257

957

1,724

1,238

Depreciation & Amortisation

A$/oz

434

254

312

345

Table 3: Key Quarterly Mine Production Performance

FINANCE

The following is a table of the cash, bullion and investments held at the end of each quarter:

Sep-18 Qtr

Dec-18 Qtr

Mar-19 Qtr

Jun-19 Qtr

Cash at bank

A$M

$216.4

$229.8

$218.8

$266.2

Bullion awaiting settlement (1)

A$M

$15.2

$16.6

$20.1

$44.3

Equity Investments

A$M

$43.7

$45.3

$48.8

$50.9

Total

A$M

$275.3

$291.7

$287.7

$361.4

  1. Bullion awaiting settlement is dore which has been received by the refiner in the quarter and is awaiting settlement.

Table 4: Cash, bullion and equity investments

The below table sets out the total of surface gold inventories:

Gold Inventories

Sep-18 Qtr

Dec-18 Qtr

Mar-19 Qtr

Jun-19 Qtr

Stockpiles contained gold (oz)

88,512

81,783

78,721

84,857

Gold in circuit (oz)

33,572

23,173

26,991

21,753

Gold in transit (oz)

11,035

3,642

358

-

Total Gold Inventories (oz)

133,119

108,598

106,070

106,610

Table 5: Gold Inventories

The below waterfall chart highlights the June quarter's operating cash flow together with movements in cash, bullion and investments (A$M):

The below waterfall chart highlights the underlying free cash flow for the June quarter (A$M):

The below waterfall chart highlights an overview of year to date underlying free cash flow (A$M):

Banking Facilities

Northern Star has in place undrawn corporate debt facilities with a self-arranged syndicate of Banks.

Hedging

The below table outlines the Company's current hedging position:

Term

Dec-19 Half

Jun-20 Half

Dec-20 Half

Jun-21 Half

Total

Ounces

73,798

85,000

100,000

60,000

318,798

Gold Price/oz

A$1,795

A$1,803

A$1,802

A$1,906

A$1,820

Ounces

27,500

15,000

-

-

42,500

Gold Price/oz

US$1,285

US$1,281

-

-

US$1,284

Table 6: Hedging commitments

During the quarter, 60,000 ounces of gold were hedged at an average of A$1,906 per ounce for delivery across Jun-21 Half and 10,000 ounces of gold hedged at an average US$1,351 per ounce for delivery across Dec-19 Half.

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 22:49:03 UTC
