Northern Star Resources : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019

Cash and equivalents at 30 June increased by A$73M to A$361M (A$288M at March 31) even after paying A$38M in dividends and A$22M in tax; Northern Star has no bank debt

Record underlying free cash flow of A$104M for the June Qtr; this was despite investing ~A$34M in growth capital and exploration

Pogo's results reflect strong operational gains at all levels (further detail in separate presentation)

Record gold sold in the June Qtr of 232,042oz at an AISC of A$1,238/oz (US$866/oz)*

Record Group quarterly sales of 232,042oz at AISC of A$1,238/oz in June quarter; Record Group full- year sales of 840,580oz at AISC of A$1,296/oz for FY2019; Pogo gold sold in June quarter up 33% and costs down 18%; Record Group quarterly underlying free cashflow of A$104M in June quarter

ASX Announcement

30 July 2019

JUNE 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

FY2019 gold sold from both Australian Operations was at the top-end of their respective guidance ranges:

Jundee Gold Operations: 332,493oz mined and 299,236oz gold sold at an AISC of A$981/oz (US$687/oz) o Kalgoorlie Gold Operations: 366,503oz mined and 340,007oz gold sold at an AISC of A$1,330/oz (US$931/oz)

FY2020 Group production/cost guidance will be published with the annual Reserve and Resource update on 1 August 2019

Northern Star will host a quarterly conference call today, 30 July 2019 at 9:00am AEST (7:00am AWST). The call can be accessed at https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5d2533b812d7e6343766cf01

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is pleased to report on what has been a record quarter and a record full-year, underpinned in part by the significant operational progress being made at the Company's Pogo gold mine in the US.

The record production results led to record underlying free cashflow of A$104 million in the June quarter, highlighting Northern Star's ongoing commitment to maximising financial returns.

This performance culminated in the Company's holdings of cash and equivalents rising A$73 million to A$361 million over the quarter despite paying A$38 million in dividends and A$22 million in tax.

Northern Star also continued to invest in the implementation of its business model at Pogo during the quarter. The benefits of this strategy are demonstrated by the strong operational gains made across the project, which resulted in gold sales rising

33 per cent to 48,009oz and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) falling 18 per cent to US$1,207/oz compared with the March quarter.

The progress at Pogo helped Northern Star generate record quarterly sales of 232,042oz at an AISC of A$1,238/oz (US$866/oz).

The Company also posted record full-year sales of 840,580oz at an AISC of A$1,296/oz (US$907/oz) for FY2019.

The Australian operations maintained their consistent and strong performance, with record sales of 184,033oz at an AISC of A$1,111/oz in the June quarter. Both the Kalgoorlie and Jundee Operations hit the top end of their full-year guidance ranges, with 340,007oz gold sold at Kalgoorlie and 299,236oz gold sold at Jundee, highlighting their status as Tier-1 mines in a Tier-1 location.

Northern Star Executive Chairman Bill Beament said the outstanding performance of the Australian operations and the strong progress made at Pogo underpinned the record results and painted a clear picture of where the Company is headed.

Mr Beament noted that the current spot price of gold is over A$200/oz higher than the average price realised during the quarter. Had Northern Star achieved the current spot price throughout the quarter, it would have generated an additional A$46 million in revenue.

"We are delighted with the quarter's results across the board," Mr Beament said. "The Australian operations are performing well and demonstrating their well-earned status as Tier-1 mines.

"And the excellent progress now being made at Pogo vindicates our strong belief in the ability of this world-class gold system to form the third pillar at Northern Star.

"With the new mobile mining fleet now in place, there are strong gains in all the key performance metrics. The only key metric which did not increase in the quarter was the AISC, which fell 18 per cent.

"These results are in line with our business strategy for Pogo and we are confident that there will be more clear evidence of the benefits of this over coming quarters."

Mr Beament said Pogo was also delivering outstanding exploration results, which would be reflected in the Company's Reserve and Resource update due for publication on Thursday, 1 August 2019.

2