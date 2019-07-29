Northern Star Resources : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019
0
07/29/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
ASX: NST
ASX Announcement
30 July 2019
JUNE 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
Strong progress at Pogo helps drive record results
Record Group quarterly sales of 232,042oz at AISC of A$1,238/oz in June quarter; Record Group full- year sales of 840,580oz at AISC of A$1,296/oz for FY2019; Pogo gold sold in June quarter up 33% and costs down 18%; Record Group quarterly underlying free cashflow of A$104M in June quarter
HIGHLIGHTS
Record gold sold in the June Qtr of 232,042oz at an AISC of A$1,238/oz (US$866/oz)*o Australian operations sold a record 184,033oz at an AISC of A$1,111/oz (US$778/oz) o Pogo operations sold 48,009oz at an AISC of US$1,207/oz
Pogo's results reflect strong operational gains at all levels (further detail in separate presentation)o Implementation of NST business model is on track to achieve key objectives o Ounces mined up 27% to 50,566oz and gold sold up 33% to 48,009oz from the March Qtr o Stoping tonnes up 250%; these now account for 33% of mill feed (up from 11% in the March Qtr) o Development metres up 13% from the March Qtr; further improvement expected in the Sept Qtr o All-in sustaining cost down 18% to US$1,207/oz from US$1,468/oz in the March Qtr o New Pogo mobile mining fleet has been delivered and is operating
FY2019 Group sales were a record 840,580oz at AISC of A$1,296/oz (US$907/oz) o Australian operations sold a record 639,243oz at AISC of A$1,167/oz (US$817/oz), achieving the top end of the 600,000oz - 640,000oz guidance range o Pogo operations mined 215,899oz and sold 201,337oz at AISC US$1,193/oz
Record underlying free cash flow of A$104M for the June Qtr; this was despite investing ~A$34M in growth capital and exploration
Cash and equivalents at 30 June increased by A$73M to A$361M (A$288M at March 31) even after paying A$38M in dividends and A$22M in tax; Northern Star has no bank debt
June quarter production:
Jundee Gold Operations:
99,794oz mined and 89,395oz sold at an AISC A$957/oz (US$670/oz)o Kalgoorlie Gold Operations:
105,321oz mined and 94,638oz sold at an AISC A$1,257/oz (US$880/oz)o Pogo Gold Operations:
50,566oz mined and 48,009oz sold at an AISC A$1,724/oz (US$1,207/oz)
ASX Announcement
30 July 2019
JUNE 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
FY2019 gold sold from both Australian Operations was at the top-end of their respective guidance ranges:
Jundee Gold Operations:
332,493oz mined and 299,236oz gold sold at an AISC of A$981/oz (US$687/oz)o Kalgoorlie Gold Operations:
366,503oz mined and 340,007oz gold sold at an AISC of A$1,330/oz (US$931/oz)
FY2020 Group production/cost guidance will be published with the annual Reserve and Resource update on 1 August 2019
Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is pleased to report on what has been a record quarter and a record full-year, underpinned in part by the significant operational progress being made at the Company's Pogo gold mine in the US.
The record production results led to record underlying free cashflow of A$104 million in the June quarter, highlighting Northern Star's ongoing commitment to maximising financial returns.
This performance culminated in the Company's holdings of cash and equivalents rising A$73 million to A$361 million over the quarter despite paying A$38 million in dividends and A$22 million in tax.
Northern Star also continued to invest in the implementation of its business model at Pogo during the quarter. The benefits of this strategy are demonstrated by the strong operational gains made across the project, which resulted in gold sales rising
33 per cent to 48,009oz and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) falling 18 per cent to US$1,207/oz compared with the March quarter.
The progress at Pogo helped Northern Star generate record quarterly sales of 232,042oz at an AISC of A$1,238/oz (US$866/oz).
The Company also posted record full-year sales of 840,580oz at an AISC of A$1,296/oz (US$907/oz) for FY2019.
The Australian operations maintained their consistent and strong performance, with record sales of 184,033oz at an AISC of A$1,111/oz in the June quarter. Both the Kalgoorlie and Jundee Operations hit the top end of their full-year guidance ranges, with 340,007oz gold sold at Kalgoorlie and 299,236oz gold sold at Jundee, highlighting their status as Tier-1 mines in a Tier-1 location.
Northern Star Executive Chairman Bill Beament said the outstanding performance of the Australian operations and the strong progress made at Pogo underpinned the record results and painted a clear picture of where the Company is headed.
Mr Beament noted that the current spot price of gold is over A$200/oz higher than the average price realised during the quarter. Had Northern Star achieved the current spot price throughout the quarter, it would have generated an additional A$46 million in revenue.
"We are delighted with the quarter's results across the board," Mr Beament said. "The Australian operations are performing well and demonstrating their well-earned status as Tier-1 mines.
"And the excellent progress now being made at Pogo vindicates our strong belief in the ability of this world-class gold system to form the third pillar at Northern Star.
"With the new mobile mining fleet now in place, there are strong gains in all the key performance metrics. The only key metric which did not increase in the quarter was the AISC, which fell 18 per cent.
"These results are in line with our business strategy for Pogo and we are confident that there will be more clear evidence of the benefits of this over coming quarters."
Mr Beament said Pogo was also delivering outstanding exploration results, which would be reflected in the Company's Reserve and Resource update due for publication on Thursday, 1 August 2019.
2
ASX Announcement
30 July 2019
JUNE 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
"We are confident that Pogo's increasing rates of mine development and rising stoping tonnages will deliver higher gold production and lower costs," he said. "This will occur against a backdrop of a growing high-grade inventory in a Tier-1 location, all of which is entirely consistent with our overall objective of maximising financial returns from Tier-1 mines with long lives."
Northern Star
Units
Sep-18 Qtr^
Dec-18 Qtr
Mar-19 Qtr
Jun-19 Qtr
FYTD
Ore Hoisted
Tonnes
1,425,006
1,471,614
1,379,931
1,583,079
5,859,630
Mined Grade
gpt Au
5.3
4.4
4.6
4.8
4.8
Gold in Ore Hoisted
Oz
244,953
208,930
205,332
245,436
904,651
Open Pit Ore Mined
Tonnes
-
-
-
214,388
214,388
Mined Grade
gpt Au
-
-
-
1.5
1.5
Gold in Open Pit Ore Mined
Oz
-
-
-
10,245
10,245
Total Mined Ounces
Oz
244,953
208,930
205,332
255,681
914,896
Milled Tonnes
Tonnes
1,410,585
1,511,547
1,454,762
1,620,301
5,997,195
Head Grade
gpt Au
5.1
4.4
4.4
4.8
4.7
Ounces Produced
Oz
229,136
213,829
206,731
250,572
900,268
Recovery
%
91
90
90
90
90
Gold Recovered
Oz
207,600
193,252
186,254
226,028
813,134
Ounces Sold
Oz
212,681
210,561
185,296
232,042
840,580
Cash Operating Cost
A$/oz
999
1,108
1,164
1,074
1,084
All-in Sustaining Cost
A$/oz
1,226
1,365
1,369
1,238
1,296
Total Stockpiles Contained Gold
Oz
88,512
81,783
78,721
84,857
84,857
Gold in Circuit (GIC)
Oz
33,572^^
23,173
26,991
21,753
21,753
Gold in transit
Oz
11,035^^
3,642
358
-
-
^Physical metrics, cash operating costs and all-in-sustaining costs are inclusive of Pogo operations for September 2018 quarter.
^^Includes Pogo inventory of 5,447ozs GIC; 9,860ozs Gold in transit at September 2018.
Northern Star
Units
Sep-18 Qtr^
Dec-18 Qtr
Mar-19 Qtr
Jun-19 Qtr
FYTD
Revenue - Gold
A$M
258.9
362.6
329.7
426.8
1,378
Average Price
A$/oz
1,691
1,722
1,779
1,839
1,764
^Excludes Pogo operations revenue as it was acquired 28 September 2018.
Table 1: Key Group Performance Figures (Quarterly)
Northern Star
Units
Sep-18 Qtr
Dec-18 Qtr
Mar-19 Qtr
Jun-19 Qtr
FYTD
Underground Mining
A$/oz
611
644
720
629
648
Open Pit Mining
A$/oz
-
-
-
14
5
Processing
A$/oz
295
274
311
279
289
Site Services
A$/oz
76
91
97
83
87
Ore Stock & GIC Movements
A$/oz
(6)
64
5
40
27
Royalties
A$/oz
25
29
33
32
30
Ore Purchase
A$/oz
-
8
1
-
2
By Product Credits
A$/oz
(3)
(3)
(3)
(3)
(3)
Rehabilitation-Accretion & Amortisation
A$/oz
6
7
9
7
7
Corporate Overheads
A$/oz
37
44
44
48
42
Mine Development/Sustaining CAPEX
A$/oz
163
182
123
82
137
Mine Exploration
A$/oz
22
25
29
27
25
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$/oz
1,226
1,365
1,369
1,238
1,296
Depreciation & Amortisation
A$/oz
293*
281
359
345
321
*Excludes Pogo operations depreciation and amortisation as it was acquired 28 September 2018. Table 2: Key Group Cost per Ounce Measures
3
ASX Announcement
30 July 2019
JUNE 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
Production KPIs June Quarter
Units
Kalgoorlie
Jundee
Pogo
Total
Operations
Ore Hoisted
Tonnes
804,985
575,181
202,913
1,583,079
Mined Grade
gpt Au
4.1
4.8
7.8
4.8
Gold in Ore Hoisted
Oz
105,321
89,549
50,566
245,436
Open Pit Ore Mined
Tonnes
-
214,388
-
214,388
Mined Grade
gpt Au
-
1.5
-
1.5
Gold in Open Pit Ore Mined
Oz
-
10,245
-
10,245
Total Mined Ounces
Oz
105,321
99,794
50,566
255,681
Milled Tonnes
Tonnes
780,451
634,216
205,634
1,620,301
Head Grade
gpt Au
4.2
4.6
7.8
4.8
Recovery
%
91
91
88
90
Gold Recovered
Oz
95,787
84,647
45,594
226,028
Gold Sold
Oz
94,638
89,395
48,009
232,042
Cash Operating Costs
A$/oz
1,023
864
1,566
1,074
All-In Sustaining Costs
A$/oz
1,257
957
1,724
1,238
Depreciation & Amortisation
A$/oz
434
254
312
345
Table 3: Key Quarterly Mine Production Performance
FINANCE
The following is a table of the cash, bullion and investments held at the end of each quarter:
Sep-18 Qtr
Dec-18 Qtr
Mar-19 Qtr
Jun-19 Qtr
Cash at bank
A$M
$216.4
$229.8
$218.8
$266.2
Bullion awaiting settlement (1)
A$M
$15.2
$16.6
$20.1
$44.3
Equity Investments
A$M
$43.7
$45.3
$48.8
$50.9
Total
A$M
$275.3
$291.7
$287.7
$361.4
Bullion awaiting settlement is dore which has been received by the refiner in the quarter and is awaiting settlement.
Table 4: Cash, bullion and equity investments
The below table sets out the total of surface gold inventories:
Gold Inventories
Sep-18 Qtr
Dec-18 Qtr
Mar-19 Qtr
Jun-19 Qtr
Stockpiles contained gold (oz)
88,512
81,783
78,721
84,857
Gold in circuit (oz)
33,572
23,173
26,991
21,753
Gold in transit (oz)
11,035
3,642
358
-
Total Gold Inventories (oz)
133,119
108,598
106,070
106,610
Table 5: Gold Inventories
The below waterfall chart highlights the June quarter's operating cash flow together with movements in cash, bullion and investments (A$M):
4
ASX Announcement
30 July 2019
JUNE 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
The below waterfall chart highlights the underlying free cash flow for the June quarter (A$M):
The below waterfall chart highlights an overview of year to date underlying free cash flow (A$M):
Banking Facilities
Northern Star has in place undrawn corporate debt facilities with a self-arranged syndicate of Banks.
Hedging
The below table outlines the Company's current hedging position:
Term
Dec-19 Half
Jun-20 Half
Dec-20 Half
Jun-21 Half
Total
Ounces
73,798
85,000
100,000
60,000
318,798
Gold Price/oz
A$1,795
A$1,803
A$1,802
A$1,906
A$1,820
Ounces
27,500
15,000
-
-
42,500
Gold Price/oz
US$1,285
US$1,281
-
-
US$1,284
Table 6: Hedging commitments
During the quarter, 60,000 ounces of gold were hedged at an average of A$1,906 per ounce for delivery across Jun-21 Half and 10,000 ounces of gold hedged at an average US$1,351 per ounce for delivery across Dec-19 Half.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 22:49:03 UTC