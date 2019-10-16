Northern Star Resources : Quarterly Activities Report – September 2019
ASX Announcement
17 October 2019
SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
Strong Performance at Australian operations; Pogo expansion strategy progressing well
Strong performance at Australian operations with quarterly gold sales of 155,043oz at AISC of
A$1,250/oz running comfortably within FY20 guidance; Pogo growth strategy proceeding well, with mine development rates already close to the increased monthly target and stoping continuing to provide a growing percentage of total ore tonnages
Gold sold in the September quarter of 184,005oz at an AISC of A$1,493/oz (US$1,024/oz)*o Australian operations sold 155,043oz at an AISC of A$1,250/oz (US$858/oz) o Pogo operations sold 28,962oz at an AISC of US$1,919/oz
Underlying free cash flow of A$28M for the September quarter; this was despite investing ~A$43M in growth capital and exploration
Cash, bullion and investments at 30 September increased by A$11M to A$372M (A$361M at 30 June)
September quarter production:
Jundee Gold Operations:
105,265oz mined and 81,427oz sold at an AISC A$985/oz (US$676/oz). Ore stockpiles grew by 11,268oz to 45,668oz, predominantly from Ramone open pit mining
Kalgoorlie Gold Operations:
78,714oz mined and 73,616oz sold at an AISC A$1,542/oz (US$1,058/oz)o Pogo Gold Operations:
35,883oz mined and 28,962oz sold at an AISC US$1,919/oz
Pogo growth strategy advancing well and on track to meet increased processing rate of 1.3Mtpa in early CY2021 (see ASX presentation "Pogo Q1 Operational Update") o Mine development rates have increased significantly since the introduction of new equipment early in the calendar year - development metres up 26% in September quarter from June quarter o Monthly development rate hit 1,400m in August and September (project expansion target is 1,500m) o Stoping provided 37% of total mined ore tonnages in the September quarter, up from 33% in the
March quarter (project expansion target is 60%)
o Physical AISC spend per month of US$19M is within budget, higher AISC is reflective of ounces sold
Production and costs in the Sept quarter stemmed directly from lower grade mining sequences and scheduling; head grade will rise as development accesses new mining zones and stoping tonnes
increase as a percentage of total processing tonnes, costs will then decline on a $/oz basis
Commitment made to invest US$30M expanding Pogo plant capacity from 1Mtpa to 1.3Mtpa
Northern Star will invest US$10M in the expansion project this financial year and US$20M in FY2021 (in addition to existing capex budgets)
Decision to expand the plant made in light of successful transition to stoping now underway and the rapid growth of the Resources and Reserves since the acquisition a year ago
Post quarter's end, further strong exploration results from the Goodpaster discovery adjacent to and immediately along strike from the Pogo mining area. These demonstrate camp-scale potential of the district
o Hole 19-085 - 1.4m @ 19.3gpt and 0.9m @ 15.7gpt o Hole 19-073 - 1.1m @ 23.0gpt
o Hole 19-091 - 1.0m @ 11.4gpt
Significant Goodpaster exploration drilling results during the September qtr include (results are true widths):
o 4.0m at 67.5gpt (discovery hole)
o
2.0m at 44.5gpt
o
5.2m at 15.7gpt
o
2.2m at 28.1gpt
o
0.6m at 100.1gpt
o
0.3m at 170.1gpt
o 5.2m at 9.5gpt incl. 2.4m at 18.1gpt
o
8.9m at 5.0gpt
o
0.3m at 129.0gpt
o
1.3m at 27.5gpt
o 1.8m at 13.2gpt
At South Kalgoorlie in WA, strong regional exploration results show the outstanding potential for this recently acquired project; Results included: o Visible gold from initial surface drilling at the Triumph deposit; Partial assays from first hole include 35.4m at 7.8gpt, incl 4.4m @ 48gpt o Six holes at the Samphire prospect all hit mineralisation; Assays include 1.2m at 23.1gpt and 1.6m at 12.9gpt
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Northern Star took control of Echo Resources (ASX: EAR) and had a 57.69% interest as at October 16, 2019
Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is pleased to report that its Australian operations recorded a strong performance in the September quarter while the Company made more significant progress with the growth strategy at its Pogo gold mine in Alaska.
The strong production performance in Australia enabled Northern Star to generate underlying free cashflow of A$28 million in the September quarter despite investing ~A$43 million in growth capital and exploration. This led to the Company's holdings of cash, bullion and investments rising A$11 million to A$372 million over the quarter.
The Australian operations performed comfortably within the Company's annual guidance range, with gold sales of 155,043oz at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of A$1,250/oz (US$858/oz).
The results from the Jundee Operations were particularly outstanding. The total gold mined was 105,265oz with sales of 81,427oz at an AISC of A$985/oz (US$676/oz). In addition, ore stockpiles grew by 11,268oz to 45,668oz, predominantly from Ramone open pit mining.
2
At the Kalgoorlie Operations, gold mined totalled 78,714oz, sales were 73,616oz at an AISC of A$1,542/oz (US$1,058/oz).
Northern Star Executive Chairman Bill Beament said while the lower grades which stemmed from the Pogo mine sequence had impacted overall production and costs, the underlying performances were strong for the Company's transition plan.
"The Australian operations, underpinned by Jundee, were comfortably in line with our production guidance and ensured we generated strong cashflow as a group for the quarter," Mr Beament said.
"At Pogo, we made more significant progress with our growth strategy. This is demonstrated by further increases in the mine development rates, which are now on the cusp of hitting the increased monthly target of 1,500 metres.
"We also continued the key trend of increasing stoping tonnages, which accounted for 37 per cent of total ore tonnages in the quarter, up from 33 per cent in the previous quarter and virtually zero a year ago. We are well on track to meeting our target of 60 per cent.
"This transition to long-hole stoping is at the centre of our growth strategy and is crucial to ensuring the mine can feed the processing plant when it is expanded to 1.3Mtpa in early 2021.
"We have no doubt that the grade will improve as we access new mining zones and increase the stoping tonnes. This mine development will also end the need for us to utilise lower-grade feed as a supplement."
"We are advancing towards our target of 60,000 stoping tonnes a month," he said. "We believe this will lead to higher grades, increased production and lower costs. These trends will also be supported by the benefits of the expanded processing plant."
During the quarter, Northern Star committed to expanding the Pogo processing plant from 1Mtpa to 1.3Mtpa at a cost of US$30 million.
"This decision was driven by the great exploration results we are seeing in the mine and at Goodpaster," Mr Beament said. "Goodpaster is an outstanding discovery and the exploration results there continue to demonstrate exceptional grades.
"We have repeatedly hit high-grade mineralisation over a strike length of 2.3km and to a depth of 500m. And it remains open in every direction.
"We see significant potential to increase the existing 5.95Moz Resource and 1.5Moz Reserve, therefore growing both the mine life and production profile courtesy of the expanded plant.
"Our decision to expand the plant also reflects the success we are seeing with the transition to long-hole stoping and the benefits of more productive equipment we have brought into the mine.
"This will lead to both increased ore tonnages and a return to higher grades as we access new mining areas and bring stopes online. When these factors are combined with the expanded plant, the result will be higher production, lower costs and increased financial returns, as well as longer mine life.
"That's why we believe Pogo is well on the way to being the number one asset in our portfolio."
3
Northern Star
Units
Dec-18 Qtr
Mar-19 Qtr
Jun-19 Qtr
Sep-19 Qtr
FYTD
Ore Hoisted
Tonnes
1,471,614
1,379,931
1,583,079
1,439,654
1,439,654
Mined Grade
gpt Au
4.4
4.6
4.8
4.4
4.4
Gold in Ore Hoisted
Oz
208,930
205,332
245,436
204,590
204,590
Open Pit Ore Mined
Tonnes
-
-
214,388
302,093
302,093
Mined Grade
gpt Au
-
-
1.5
1.6
1.6
Gold in Open Pit Ore Mined
Oz
-
-
10,245
15,272
15,272
Total Mined Ounces
Oz
208,930
205,332
255,681
219,862
219,862
Milled Tonnes
Tonnes
1,511,547
1,454,762
1,620,301
1,530,243
1,530,243
Head Grade
gpt Au
4.4
4.4
4.8
4.3
4.3
Ounces Produced
Oz
213,829
206,731
250,572
211,553
211,553
Recovery
%
90
90
90
89
89
Gold Recovered
Oz
193,252
186,254
226,028
188,175
188,175
Ounces Sold
Oz
210,561
185,296
232,042
184,005
184,005
Cash Operating Cost
A$/oz
1,108
1,164
1,074
1,170
1,170
All-in Sustaining Cost
A$/oz
1,365
1,369
1,238
1,493
1,493
Total Stockpiles Contained Gold
Oz
81,783
78,721
84,857
93,474
93,474
Gold in Circuit (GIC)
Oz
23,173
26,991
21,753
25,429
25,429
Gold in transit
Oz
3,642
358
-
-
-
Northern Star
Units
Dec-18 Qtr
Mar-19 Qtr
Jun-19 Qtr
Sep-19 Qtr
FYTD
Revenue - Gold
A$M
362.6
329.7
426.8
372.9
372.9
Average Price
A$/oz
1,722
1,779
1,839
2,027
2,027
Table 1: Key Group Performance Figures (Quarterly)
Northern Star
Units
Dec-18 Qtr
Mar-19 Qtr
Jun-19 Qtr
Sep-19 Qtr
FYTD
Underground Mining
A$/oz
644
720
629
729
729
Open Pit Mining
A$/oz
-
-
14
28
28
Processing
A$/oz
274
311
279
354
354
Site Services
A$/oz
91
97
83
90
90
Ore Stock & GIC Movements
A$/oz
64
5
40
(74)
(74)
Royalties
A$/oz
29
33
32
46
46
Ore Purchase
A$/oz
8
1
-
-
-
By Product Credits
A$/oz
(3)
(3)
(3)
(3)
(3)
Rehabilitation-Accretion & Amortisation
A$/oz
7
9
7
6
6
Corporate Overheads
A$/oz
44
44
48
58
58
Mine Development/Sustaining CAPEX
A$/oz
182
123
82
225
225
Mine Exploration
A$/oz
25
29
27
35
35
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$/oz
1,365
1,369
1,238
1,493
1,493
Depreciation & Amortisation
A$/oz
281
359
345
415
415
Table 2: Key Group Cost per Ounce Measures
4
Production KPIs September Quarter
Units
Kalgoorlie
Jundee
Pogo
Total
Operations
Ore Hoisted
Tonnes
703,942
540,226
195,486
1,439,654
Mined Grade
gpt Au
3.5
5.2
5.7
4.4
Gold in Ore Hoisted
Oz
78,714
89,993
35,883
204,590
Open Pit Ore Mined
Tonnes
-
302,093
-
302,093
Mined Grade
gpt Au
-
1.6
-
1.6
Gold in Open Pit Ore Mined
Oz
-
15,272
-
15,272
Total Mined Ounces
Oz
78,714
105,265
35,883
219,862
Milled Tonnes
Tonnes
743,532
586,588
200,123
1,530,243
Head Grade
gpt Au
3.4
5.0
5.5
4.3
Recovery
%
90
90
83
89
Gold Recovered
Oz
73,861
84,846
29,468
188,175
Gold Sold
Oz
73,616
81,427
28,962
184,005
Cash Operating Costs
A$/oz
1,199
770
2,221
1,170
All-In Sustaining Costs
A$/oz
1,542
985
2,798
1,493
Depreciation & Amortisation
A$/oz
441
371
441
415
Table 3: Key Quarterly Mine Production Performance
FINANCE
The following is a table of the cash, bullion and investments held at the end of each quarter:
Dec-18 Qtr
Mar-19 Qtr
Jun-19 Qtr
Sep-19 Qtr
Cash at bank
A$M
$229.8
$218.8
$266.2
$319.1
Bullion awaiting settlement (1)
A$M
$16.6
$20.1
$44.3
$0.1
Equity Investments
A$M
$45.3
$48.8
$50.9
$52.9
Total
A$M
$291.7
$287.7
$361.4
$372.1
Bullion awaiting settlement is dore which has been received by the refiner in the quarter and is awaiting settlement.
Table 4: Cash, bullion and equity investments
The below table sets out the total of surface gold inventories:
Gold Inventories
Dec-18 Qtr
Mar-19 Qtr
Jun-19 Qtr
Sep-19 Qtr
Stockpiles contained gold (oz)
81,783
78,721
84,857
93,474
Gold in circuit (oz)
23,173
26,991
21,753
25,429
Gold in transit (oz)
3,642
358
-
-
Total Gold Inventories (oz)
108,598
106,070
106,610
118,903
Table 5: Gold Inventories
The below waterfall chart highlights the September quarter's operating cash flow together with movements in cash, bullion and investments (A$M):
500
24.2
450
123.8
2.8
56.6
400
17.3
0.4
350
12.6
372.1
361.4
300
250
200
Opening
Operating
Tax paid
Investments
PP&E + Mine
Exploration
FX on Cash
Borrowings
Closing
cashflow
Properties
5
