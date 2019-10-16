Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – September 2019
PU
06:44pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Pogo Q1 Operational Update
PU
06:44pEAR : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
Northern Star Resources : Quarterly Activities Report – September 2019

0
10/16/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

17 October 2019

SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

Strong Performance at Australian operations; Pogo expansion strategy progressing well

Strong performance at Australian operations with quarterly gold sales of 155,043oz at AISC of

A$1,250/oz running comfortably within FY20 guidance; Pogo growth strategy proceeding well, with mine development rates already close to the increased monthly target and stoping continuing to provide a growing percentage of total ore tonnages

  • Gold sold in the September quarter of 184,005oz at an AISC of A$1,493/oz (US$1,024/oz)* o Australian operations sold 155,043oz at an AISC of A$1,250/oz (US$858/oz)
    o Pogo operations sold 28,962oz at an AISC of US$1,919/oz
  • Underlying free cash flow of A$28M for the September quarter; this was despite investing ~A$43M in growth capital and exploration
  • Cash, bullion and investments at 30 September increased by A$11M to A$372M (A$361M at 30 June)
  • September quarter production:
  1. Jundee Gold Operations:
    • 105,265oz mined and 81,427oz sold at an AISC A$985/oz (US$676/oz). Ore stockpiles grew by 11,268oz to 45,668oz, predominantly from Ramone open pit mining
    1. Kalgoorlie Gold Operations:
      • 78,714oz mined and 73,616oz sold at an AISC A$1,542/oz (US$1,058/oz) o Pogo Gold Operations:
      • 35,883oz mined and 28,962oz sold at an AISC US$1,919/oz
  • Pogo growth strategy advancing well and on track to meet increased processing rate of 1.3Mtpa in early CY2021 (see ASX presentation "Pogo Q1 Operational Update")
    o Mine development rates have increased significantly since the introduction of new equipment early in the calendar year - development metres up 26% in September quarter from June quarter
    o Monthly development rate hit 1,400m in August and September (project expansion target is 1,500m) o Stoping provided 37% of total mined ore tonnages in the September quarter, up from 33% in the

  • March quarter (project expansion target is 60%)

    o Physical AISC spend per month of US$19M is within budget, higher AISC is reflective of ounces sold

ASX Announcement

17 October 2019

SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

  1. Production and costs in the Sept quarter stemmed directly from lower grade mining sequences and scheduling; head grade will rise as development accesses new mining zones and stoping tonnes

increase as a percentage of total processing tonnes, costs will then decline on a $/oz basis

  1. Commitment made to invest US$30M expanding Pogo plant capacity from 1Mtpa to 1.3Mtpa
    1. Northern Star will invest US$10M in the expansion project this financial year and US$20M in FY2021 (in addition to existing capex budgets)
  • Decision to expand the plant made in light of successful transition to stoping now underway and the rapid growth of the Resources and Reserves since the acquisition a year ago
  • Post quarter's end, further strong exploration results from the Goodpaster discovery adjacent to and immediately along strike from the Pogo mining area. These demonstrate camp-scale potential of the district
    1. Hole 19-087 - 0.2m @ 588.7gpt, 4.5m @ 21.0gpt and 2.7m @ 6.0gpt

  • o Hole 19-085 - 1.4m @ 19.3gpt and 0.9m @ 15.7gpt o Hole 19-073 - 1.1m @ 23.0gpt

    o Hole 19-091 - 1.0m @ 11.4gpt

  • Significant Goodpaster exploration drilling results during the September qtr include (results are true widths):

o 4.0m at 67.5gpt (discovery hole)

o

2.0m at 44.5gpt

o

5.2m at 15.7gpt

o

2.2m at 28.1gpt

o

0.6m at 100.1gpt

o

0.3m at 170.1gpt

o 5.2m at 9.5gpt incl. 2.4m at 18.1gpt

o

8.9m at 5.0gpt

o

0.3m at 129.0gpt

o

1.3m at 27.5gpt

  • o 1.8m at 13.2gpt

  • At South Kalgoorlie in WA, strong regional exploration results show the outstanding potential for this recently acquired project; Results included:
    o Visible gold from initial surface drilling at the Triumph deposit; Partial assays from first hole include 35.4m at 7.8gpt, incl 4.4m @ 48gpt
    o Six holes at the Samphire prospect all hit mineralisation; Assays include 1.2m at 23.1gpt and 1.6m at 12.9gpt
  • Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Northern Star took control of Echo Resources (ASX: EAR) and had a 57.69% interest as at October 16, 2019
  • Northern Star will host a quarterly conference call today, 17 October 2019 at 9:30am AEDT (6:30am AWST). The call can be accessed: https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5d9d279d203ad5593b9cbf33

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is pleased to report that its Australian operations recorded a strong performance in the September quarter while the Company made more significant progress with the growth strategy at its Pogo gold mine in Alaska.

The strong production performance in Australia enabled Northern Star to generate underlying free cashflow of A$28 million in the September quarter despite investing ~A$43 million in growth capital and exploration. This led to the Company's holdings of cash, bullion and investments rising A$11 million to A$372 million over the quarter.

The Australian operations performed comfortably within the Company's annual guidance range, with gold sales of 155,043oz at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of A$1,250/oz (US$858/oz).

The results from the Jundee Operations were particularly outstanding. The total gold mined was 105,265oz with sales of 81,427oz at an AISC of A$985/oz (US$676/oz). In addition, ore stockpiles grew by 11,268oz to 45,668oz, predominantly from Ramone open pit mining.

2

ASX Announcement

17 October 2019

SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

At the Kalgoorlie Operations, gold mined totalled 78,714oz, sales were 73,616oz at an AISC of A$1,542/oz (US$1,058/oz).

Northern Star Executive Chairman Bill Beament said while the lower grades which stemmed from the Pogo mine sequence had impacted overall production and costs, the underlying performances were strong for the Company's transition plan.

"The Australian operations, underpinned by Jundee, were comfortably in line with our production guidance and ensured we generated strong cashflow as a group for the quarter," Mr Beament said.

"At Pogo, we made more significant progress with our growth strategy. This is demonstrated by further increases in the mine development rates, which are now on the cusp of hitting the increased monthly target of 1,500 metres.

"We also continued the key trend of increasing stoping tonnages, which accounted for 37 per cent of total ore tonnages in the quarter, up from 33 per cent in the previous quarter and virtually zero a year ago. We are well on track to meeting our target of 60 per cent.

"This transition to long-hole stoping is at the centre of our growth strategy and is crucial to ensuring the mine can feed the processing plant when it is expanded to 1.3Mtpa in early 2021.

"We have no doubt that the grade will improve as we access new mining zones and increase the stoping tonnes. This mine development will also end the need for us to utilise lower-grade feed as a supplement."

"We are advancing towards our target of 60,000 stoping tonnes a month," he said. "We believe this will lead to higher grades, increased production and lower costs. These trends will also be supported by the benefits of the expanded processing plant."

During the quarter, Northern Star committed to expanding the Pogo processing plant from 1Mtpa to 1.3Mtpa at a cost of US$30 million.

"This decision was driven by the great exploration results we are seeing in the mine and at Goodpaster," Mr Beament said. "Goodpaster is an outstanding discovery and the exploration results there continue to demonstrate exceptional grades.

"We have repeatedly hit high-grade mineralisation over a strike length of 2.3km and to a depth of 500m. And it remains open in every direction.

"We see significant potential to increase the existing 5.95Moz Resource and 1.5Moz Reserve, therefore growing both the mine life and production profile courtesy of the expanded plant.

"Our decision to expand the plant also reflects the success we are seeing with the transition to long-hole stoping and the benefits of more productive equipment we have brought into the mine.

"This will lead to both increased ore tonnages and a return to higher grades as we access new mining areas and bring stopes online. When these factors are combined with the expanded plant, the result will be higher production, lower costs and increased financial returns, as well as longer mine life.

"That's why we believe Pogo is well on the way to being the number one asset in our portfolio."

3

ASX Announcement

17 October 2019

SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

Northern Star

Units

Dec-18 Qtr

Mar-19 Qtr

Jun-19 Qtr

Sep-19 Qtr

FYTD

Ore Hoisted

Tonnes

1,471,614

1,379,931

1,583,079

1,439,654

1,439,654

Mined Grade

gpt Au

4.4

4.6

4.8

4.4

4.4

Gold in Ore Hoisted

Oz

208,930

205,332

245,436

204,590

204,590

Open Pit Ore Mined

Tonnes

-

-

214,388

302,093

302,093

Mined Grade

gpt Au

-

-

1.5

1.6

1.6

Gold in Open Pit Ore Mined

Oz

-

-

10,245

15,272

15,272

Total Mined Ounces

Oz

208,930

205,332

255,681

219,862

219,862

Milled Tonnes

Tonnes

1,511,547

1,454,762

1,620,301

1,530,243

1,530,243

Head Grade

gpt Au

4.4

4.4

4.8

4.3

4.3

Ounces Produced

Oz

213,829

206,731

250,572

211,553

211,553

Recovery

%

90

90

90

89

89

Gold Recovered

Oz

193,252

186,254

226,028

188,175

188,175

Ounces Sold

Oz

210,561

185,296

232,042

184,005

184,005

Cash Operating Cost

A$/oz

1,108

1,164

1,074

1,170

1,170

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$/oz

1,365

1,369

1,238

1,493

1,493

Total Stockpiles Contained Gold

Oz

81,783

78,721

84,857

93,474

93,474

Gold in Circuit (GIC)

Oz

23,173

26,991

21,753

25,429

25,429

Gold in transit

Oz

3,642

358

-

-

-

Northern Star

Units

Dec-18 Qtr

Mar-19 Qtr

Jun-19 Qtr

Sep-19 Qtr

FYTD

Revenue - Gold

A$M

362.6

329.7

426.8

372.9

372.9

Average Price

A$/oz

1,722

1,779

1,839

2,027

2,027

Table 1: Key Group Performance Figures (Quarterly)

Northern Star

Units

Dec-18 Qtr

Mar-19 Qtr

Jun-19 Qtr

Sep-19 Qtr

FYTD

Underground Mining

A$/oz

644

720

629

729

729

Open Pit Mining

A$/oz

-

-

14

28

28

Processing

A$/oz

274

311

279

354

354

Site Services

A$/oz

91

97

83

90

90

Ore Stock & GIC Movements

A$/oz

64

5

40

(74)

(74)

Royalties

A$/oz

29

33

32

46

46

Ore Purchase

A$/oz

8

1

-

-

-

By Product Credits

A$/oz

(3)

(3)

(3)

(3)

(3)

Rehabilitation-Accretion & Amortisation

A$/oz

7

9

7

6

6

Corporate Overheads

A$/oz

44

44

48

58

58

Mine Development/Sustaining CAPEX

A$/oz

182

123

82

225

225

Mine Exploration

A$/oz

25

29

27

35

35

All-in Sustaining Costs

A$/oz

1,365

1,369

1,238

1,493

1,493

Depreciation & Amortisation

A$/oz

281

359

345

415

415

Table 2: Key Group Cost per Ounce Measures

4

ASX Announcement

17 October 2019

SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

Production KPIs September Quarter

Units

Kalgoorlie

Jundee

Pogo

Total

Operations

Ore Hoisted

Tonnes

703,942

540,226

195,486

1,439,654

Mined Grade

gpt Au

3.5

5.2

5.7

4.4

Gold in Ore Hoisted

Oz

78,714

89,993

35,883

204,590

Open Pit Ore Mined

Tonnes

-

302,093

-

302,093

Mined Grade

gpt Au

-

1.6

-

1.6

Gold in Open Pit Ore Mined

Oz

-

15,272

-

15,272

Total Mined Ounces

Oz

78,714

105,265

35,883

219,862

Milled Tonnes

Tonnes

743,532

586,588

200,123

1,530,243

Head Grade

gpt Au

3.4

5.0

5.5

4.3

Recovery

%

90

90

83

89

Gold Recovered

Oz

73,861

84,846

29,468

188,175

Gold Sold

Oz

73,616

81,427

28,962

184,005

Cash Operating Costs

A$/oz

1,199

770

2,221

1,170

All-In Sustaining Costs

A$/oz

1,542

985

2,798

1,493

Depreciation & Amortisation

A$/oz

441

371

441

415

Table 3: Key Quarterly Mine Production Performance

FINANCE

The following is a table of the cash, bullion and investments held at the end of each quarter:

Dec-18 Qtr

Mar-19 Qtr

Jun-19 Qtr

Sep-19 Qtr

Cash at bank

A$M

$229.8

$218.8

$266.2

$319.1

Bullion awaiting settlement (1)

A$M

$16.6

$20.1

$44.3

$0.1

Equity Investments

A$M

$45.3

$48.8

$50.9

$52.9

Total

A$M

$291.7

$287.7

$361.4

$372.1

  1. Bullion awaiting settlement is dore which has been received by the refiner in the quarter and is awaiting settlement.

Table 4: Cash, bullion and equity investments

The below table sets out the total of surface gold inventories:

Gold Inventories

Dec-18 Qtr

Mar-19 Qtr

Jun-19 Qtr

Sep-19 Qtr

Stockpiles contained gold (oz)

81,783

78,721

84,857

93,474

Gold in circuit (oz)

23,173

26,991

21,753

25,429

Gold in transit (oz)

3,642

358

-

-

Total Gold Inventories (oz)

108,598

106,070

106,610

118,903

Table 5: Gold Inventories

The below waterfall chart highlights the September quarter's operating cash flow together with movements in cash, bullion and investments (A$M):

500

24.2

450

123.8

2.8

56.6

400

17.3

0.4

350

12.6

372.1

361.4

300

250

200

Opening

Operating

Tax paid

Investments

PP&E + Mine

Exploration

FX on Cash

Borrowings

Closing

cashflow

Properties

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:43:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 802 M
EBIT 2020 560 M
Net income 2020 399 M
Finance 2020 409 M
Yield 2020 1,54%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
EV / Sales2021 3,12x
Capitalization 7 125 M
