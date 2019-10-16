Northern Star Resources : Quarterly Activities Report – September 2019 0 10/16/2019 | 06:44pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX: NST ASX Announcement 17 October 2019 SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT Strong Performance at Australian operations; Pogo expansion strategy progressing well Strong performance at Australian operations with quarterly gold sales of 155,043oz at AISC of A$1,250/oz running comfortably within FY20 guidance; Pogo growth strategy proceeding well, with mine development rates already close to the increased monthly target and stoping continuing to provide a growing percentage of total ore tonnages Gold sold in the September quarter of 184,005oz at an AISC of A$1,493/oz (US$1,024/oz)* o Australian operations sold 155,043oz at an AISC of A$1,250/oz (US$858/oz)

Cash, bullion and investments at 30 September increased by A$11M to A$372M (A$361M at 30 June)

September quarter production: Jundee Gold Operations: 105,265oz mined and 81,427oz sold at an AISC A$985/oz (US$676/oz). Ore stockpiles grew by 11,268oz to 45,668oz, predominantly from Ramone open pit mining Kalgoorlie Gold Operations: 78,714oz mined and 73,616oz sold at an AISC A$1,542/oz (US$1,058/oz) o Pogo Gold Operations: 35,883oz mined and 28,962oz sold at an AISC US$1,919/oz

Pogo growth strategy advancing well and on track to meet increased processing rate of 1.3Mtpa in early CY2021 (see ASX presentation "Pogo Q1 Operational Update")

o Mine development rates have increased significantly since the introduction of new equipment early in the calendar year - development metres up 26% in September quarter from June quarter

March quarter (project expansion target is 60%) o Physical AISC spend per month of US$19M is within budget, higher AISC is reflective of ounces sold ASX Announcement 17 October 2019 SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT Production and costs in the Sept quarter stemmed directly from lower grade mining sequences and scheduling; head grade will rise as development accesses new mining zones and stoping tonnes increase as a percentage of total processing tonnes, costs will then decline on a $/oz basis Commitment made to invest US$30M expanding Pogo plant capacity from 1Mtpa to 1.3Mtpa Northern Star will invest US$10M in the expansion project this financial year and US$20M in FY2021 (in addition to existing capex budgets)

Decision to expand the plant made in light of successful transition to stoping now underway and the rapid growth of the Resources and Reserves since the acquisition a year ago

Post quarter's end, further strong exploration results from the Goodpaster discovery adjacent to and immediately along strike from the Pogo mining area. These demonstrate camp-scale potential of the district

camp-scale potential of the district Hole 19-087 - 0.2m @ 588.7gpt, 4.5m @ 21.0gpt and 2.7m @ 6.0gpt

o Hole 19-085 - 1.4m @ 19.3gpt and 0.9m @ 15.7gpt o Hole 19-073 - 1.1m @ 23.0gpt o Hole 19-091 - 1.0m @ 11.4gpt

Significant Goodpaster exploration drilling results during the September qtr include (results are true widths): o 4.0m at 67.5gpt (discovery hole) o 2.0m at 44.5gpt o 5.2m at 15.7gpt o 2.2m at 28.1gpt o 0.6m at 100.1gpt o 0.3m at 170.1gpt o 5.2m at 9.5gpt incl. 2.4m at 18.1gpt o 8.9m at 5.0gpt o 0.3m at 129.0gpt o 1.3m at 27.5gpt o 1.8m at 13.2gpt

At South Kalgoorlie in WA, strong regional exploration results show the outstanding potential for this recently acquired project; Results included:

o Visible gold from initial surface drilling at the Triumph deposit; Partial assays from first hole include 35.4m at 7.8gpt, incl 4.4m @ 48gpt

o Six holes at the Samphire prospect all hit mineralisation; Assays include 1.2m at 23.1gpt and 1.6m at 12.9gpt

Visible gold from initial surface drilling at the Triumph deposit; Partial assays from first hole include 35.4m at 7.8gpt, incl 4.4m @ 48gpt Six holes at the Samphire prospect all hit mineralisation; Assays include 1.2m at 23.1gpt and 1.6m at 12.9gpt Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Northern Star took control of Echo Resources (ASX: EAR) and had a 57.69% interest as at October 16, 2019

Northern Star will host a quarterly conference call today, 17 October 2019 at 9:30am AEDT (6:30am AWST). The call can be accessed: https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5d9d279d203ad5593b9cbf33 Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is pleased to report that its Australian operations recorded a strong performance in the September quarter while the Company made more significant progress with the growth strategy at its Pogo gold mine in Alaska. The strong production performance in Australia enabled Northern Star to generate underlying free cashflow of A$28 million in the September quarter despite investing ~A$43 million in growth capital and exploration. This led to the Company's holdings of cash, bullion and investments rising A$11 million to A$372 million over the quarter. The Australian operations performed comfortably within the Company's annual guidance range, with gold sales of 155,043oz at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of A$1,250/oz (US$858/oz). The results from the Jundee Operations were particularly outstanding. The total gold mined was 105,265oz with sales of 81,427oz at an AISC of A$985/oz (US$676/oz). In addition, ore stockpiles grew by 11,268oz to 45,668oz, predominantly from Ramone open pit mining. 2 ASX Announcement 17 October 2019 SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT At the Kalgoorlie Operations, gold mined totalled 78,714oz, sales were 73,616oz at an AISC of A$1,542/oz (US$1,058/oz). Northern Star Executive Chairman Bill Beament said while the lower grades which stemmed from the Pogo mine sequence had impacted overall production and costs, the underlying performances were strong for the Company's transition plan. "The Australian operations, underpinned by Jundee, were comfortably in line with our production guidance and ensured we generated strong cashflow as a group for the quarter," Mr Beament said. "At Pogo, we made more significant progress with our growth strategy. This is demonstrated by further increases in the mine development rates, which are now on the cusp of hitting the increased monthly target of 1,500 metres. "We also continued the key trend of increasing stoping tonnages, which accounted for 37 per cent of total ore tonnages in the quarter, up from 33 per cent in the previous quarter and virtually zero a year ago. We are well on track to meeting our target of 60 per cent. "This transition to long-hole stoping is at the centre of our growth strategy and is crucial to ensuring the mine can feed the processing plant when it is expanded to 1.3Mtpa in early 2021. "We have no doubt that the grade will improve as we access new mining zones and increase the stoping tonnes. This mine development will also end the need for us to utilise lower-grade feed as a supplement." "We are advancing towards our target of 60,000 stoping tonnes a month," he said. "We believe this will lead to higher grades, increased production and lower costs. These trends will also be supported by the benefits of the expanded processing plant." During the quarter, Northern Star committed to expanding the Pogo processing plant from 1Mtpa to 1.3Mtpa at a cost of US$30 million. "This decision was driven by the great exploration results we are seeing in the mine and at Goodpaster," Mr Beament said. "Goodpaster is an outstanding discovery and the exploration results there continue to demonstrate exceptional grades. "We have repeatedly hit high-grade mineralisation over a strike length of 2.3km and to a depth of 500m. And it remains open in every direction. "We see significant potential to increase the existing 5.95Moz Resource and 1.5Moz Reserve, therefore growing both the mine life and production profile courtesy of the expanded plant. "Our decision to expand the plant also reflects the success we are seeing with the transition to long-hole stoping and the benefits of more productive equipment we have brought into the mine. "This will lead to both increased ore tonnages and a return to higher grades as we access new mining areas and bring stopes online. When these factors are combined with the expanded plant, the result will be higher production, lower costs and increased financial returns, as well as longer mine life. "That's why we believe Pogo is well on the way to being the number one asset in our portfolio." 3 ASX Announcement 17 October 2019 SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT Northern Star Units Dec-18 Qtr Mar-19 Qtr Jun-19 Qtr Sep-19 Qtr FYTD Ore Hoisted Tonnes 1,471,614 1,379,931 1,583,079 1,439,654 1,439,654 Mined Grade gpt Au 4.4 4.6 4.8 4.4 4.4 Gold in Ore Hoisted Oz 208,930 205,332 245,436 204,590 204,590 Open Pit Ore Mined Tonnes - - 214,388 302,093 302,093 Mined Grade gpt Au - - 1.5 1.6 1.6 Gold in Open Pit Ore Mined Oz - - 10,245 15,272 15,272 Total Mined Ounces Oz 208,930 205,332 255,681 219,862 219,862 Milled Tonnes Tonnes 1,511,547 1,454,762 1,620,301 1,530,243 1,530,243 Head Grade gpt Au 4.4 4.4 4.8 4.3 4.3 Ounces Produced Oz 213,829 206,731 250,572 211,553 211,553 Recovery % 90 90 90 89 89 Gold Recovered Oz 193,252 186,254 226,028 188,175 188,175 Ounces Sold Oz 210,561 185,296 232,042 184,005 184,005 Cash Operating Cost A$/oz 1,108 1,164 1,074 1,170 1,170 All-in Sustaining Cost A$/oz 1,365 1,369 1,238 1,493 1,493 Total Stockpiles Contained Gold Oz 81,783 78,721 84,857 93,474 93,474 Gold in Circuit (GIC) Oz 23,173 26,991 21,753 25,429 25,429 Gold in transit Oz 3,642 358 - - - Northern Star Units Dec-18 Qtr Mar-19 Qtr Jun-19 Qtr Sep-19 Qtr FYTD Revenue - Gold A$M 362.6 329.7 426.8 372.9 372.9 Average Price A$/oz 1,722 1,779 1,839 2,027 2,027 Table 1: Key Group Performance Figures (Quarterly) Northern Star Units Dec-18 Qtr Mar-19 Qtr Jun-19 Qtr Sep-19 Qtr FYTD Underground Mining A$/oz 644 720 629 729 729 Open Pit Mining A$/oz - - 14 28 28 Processing A$/oz 274 311 279 354 354 Site Services A$/oz 91 97 83 90 90 Ore Stock & GIC Movements A$/oz 64 5 40 (74) (74) Royalties A$/oz 29 33 32 46 46 Ore Purchase A$/oz 8 1 - - - By Product Credits A$/oz (3) (3) (3) (3) (3) Rehabilitation-Accretion & Amortisation A$/oz 7 9 7 6 6 Corporate Overheads A$/oz 44 44 48 58 58 Mine Development/Sustaining CAPEX A$/oz 182 123 82 225 225 Mine Exploration A$/oz 25 29 27 35 35 All-in Sustaining Costs A$/oz 1,365 1,369 1,238 1,493 1,493 Depreciation & Amortisation A$/oz 281 359 345 415 415 Table 2: Key Group Cost per Ounce Measures 4 ASX Announcement 17 October 2019 SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT Production KPIs September Quarter Units Kalgoorlie Jundee Pogo Total Operations Ore Hoisted Tonnes 703,942 540,226 195,486 1,439,654 Mined Grade gpt Au 3.5 5.2 5.7 4.4 Gold in Ore Hoisted Oz 78,714 89,993 35,883 204,590 Open Pit Ore Mined Tonnes - 302,093 - 302,093 Mined Grade gpt Au - 1.6 - 1.6 Gold in Open Pit Ore Mined Oz - 15,272 - 15,272 Total Mined Ounces Oz 78,714 105,265 35,883 219,862 Milled Tonnes Tonnes 743,532 586,588 200,123 1,530,243 Head Grade gpt Au 3.4 5.0 5.5 4.3 Recovery % 90 90 83 89 Gold Recovered Oz 73,861 84,846 29,468 188,175 Gold Sold Oz 73,616 81,427 28,962 184,005 Cash Operating Costs A$/oz 1,199 770 2,221 1,170 All-In Sustaining Costs A$/oz 1,542 985 2,798 1,493 Depreciation & Amortisation A$/oz 441 371 441 415 Table 3: Key Quarterly Mine Production Performance FINANCE The following is a table of the cash, bullion and investments held at the end of each quarter: Dec-18 Qtr Mar-19 Qtr Jun-19 Qtr Sep-19 Qtr Cash at bank A$M $229.8 $218.8 $266.2 $319.1 Bullion awaiting settlement (1) A$M $16.6 $20.1 $44.3 $0.1 Equity Investments A$M $45.3 $48.8 $50.9 $52.9 Total A$M $291.7 $287.7 $361.4 $372.1 Bullion awaiting settlement is dore which has been received by the refiner in the quarter and is awaiting settlement. Table 4: Cash, bullion and equity investments The below table sets out the total of surface gold inventories: Gold Inventories Dec-18 Qtr Mar-19 Qtr Jun-19 Qtr Sep-19 Qtr Stockpiles contained gold (oz) 81,783 78,721 84,857 93,474 Gold in circuit (oz) 23,173 26,991 21,753 25,429 Gold in transit (oz) 3,642 358 - - Total Gold Inventories (oz) 108,598 106,070 106,610 118,903 Table 5: Gold Inventories The below waterfall chart highlights the September quarter's operating cash flow together with movements in cash, bullion and investments (A$M): 500 24.2 450 123.8 2.8 56.6 400 17.3 0.4 350 12.6 372.1 361.4 300 250 200 Opening Operating Tax paid Investments PP&E + Mine Exploration FX on Cash Borrowings Closing cashflow Properties 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

