NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

(NST)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/05
11.95 AUD   -1.89%
Northern Star Resources : Register Date Notice

09/05/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892

Company Notice - subsection 633(2) Corporations Act

Notice of people to whom information is to be sent under items 6 and 12 of subsection 633(1) of the Corporations Act

To: Echo Resources Limited ACN 108 513 113

In accordance with paragraph 633(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892 (Northern Star) has set 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 6 September 2019 as the time and date for determining the people to whom information is to be sent under items 6 and 12 of subsection 633(1) of the Corporations Act in relation to its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in Echo Resources Limited ACN 108 513 113 as described in Northern Star's bidder's statement dated 5 September 2019.

Date: 5 September 2019

Signed for and on behalf of Northern Star Resources Limited by:

Hilary Macdonald Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:26:05 UTC
