Northern Star Resources : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) wishes to advise:
5,395 ordinary fully paid shares were released from voluntary escrow on 16 January 2019 in accordance with the Company's 2011 and 2017 Employee Share Plans.
