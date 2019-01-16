Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD (NST)
Northern Star Resources : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow

01/16/2019

RELEASE OF SHARES FROM

VOLUNTARY ESCROW

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) wishes to advise:

5,395 ordinary fully paid shares were released from voluntary escrow on 16 January 2019 in accordance with the Company's 2011 and 2017 Employee Share Plans.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 16 January 2019

Australian Securities

Exchange Code: NST

Board of Directors

Mr Bill Beament Executive Chairman

Mr John Fitzgerald

Lead Independent Director

Mr Chris Rowe Non-Executive Director

Mr Peter O'Connor Non-Executive Director

Ms Shirley In't Veld Non-Executive Director

Issued Capital

Shares 639.45 million Performance Rights 10.38 million Current Share Price A$9.39 Market Capitalisation A$6 billion

Cash and Cash Equivalents 30 Sept 2018 - A$277 million

Projects

Jundee Operations Kalgoorlie Operations Pogo Operations Paulsens Mine

Central Tanami (40% of JV) Western Tanami

www.nsrltd.com

ABN: 43 092 832 892

HILARY MACDONALD

General Counsel & Company Secretary Northern Star Resources Limited

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 09:28:08 UTC
