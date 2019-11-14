Northern Star Resources : Results of 2019 AGM
11/14/2019 | 12:50am EST
ASX: NST
ASX Announcement
14 November 2019
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING
The Directors of Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) wish to advise the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was held today.
All Resolutions were polled.
In accordance with the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act the following information
1 is provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda:
Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
1.
Adoption of Remuneration Report
463,157,284
9,458,291
762,601
98.00%
2.00%
2.
Approval of FY20 Share Plan
472,525,811
5,102,200
820,883
98.93%
1.07%
3.
Approval of issue of 535,622 Performance Rights to Bill Beament under
282,965,890
194,943,684
539,320
FY20 Share Plan for FY20
59.21%
40.79%
4.
Approval of Potential Termination Benefits
471,485,929
3,073,737
952,978
99.35%
0.65%
5.
Approval of FY20 NED Share Plan
475,164,234
4,326,417
2,464,049
99.10%
0.90%
6.
Approval of issue of $50,000 Share Rights to each of the Non-Executive
474,964,351
4,804,955
2,187,206
Directors in each of FY20-FY23 (inclusive) under the FY20 NED Share Plan
99.00%
1.00%
7.
Re-election of Director - Mary Hackett
482,172,494
1,639,341
277,333
99.66%
0.34%
8.
Re-election of Director - Nick Cernotta
474,918,968
8,889,788
280,412
98.16%
1.84%
9.
Re-election of Director - Bill Beament
457,678,225
25,861,371
549,572
94.65%
5.35%
10. Re-election of Director - John Fitzgerald
465,869,989
17,895,645
323,534
96.30%
3.70%
Yours faithfully
HILARY MACDONALD
General Counsel & Company Secretary
Northern Star Resources Limited
Investor Relations Enquiries:
Media Enquiries:
Luke Gleeson
Paul Armstrong
Northern Star Resources Limited
Read Corporate
T: +61 8 6188 2103
T: +61 8 9388 1474
E: lgleeson@nsrltd.com
E: paul@readcorporate.com.au
1 Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll (where applicable).
Disclaimer
Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 05:49:05 UTC
