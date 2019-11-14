Northern Star Resources : Results of 2019 AGM

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

14 November 2019

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING

The Directors of Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) wish to advise the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was held today.

All Resolutions were polled.

In accordance with the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act the following information1 is provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda:

Resolution For Against Abstain 1. Adoption of Remuneration Report 463,157,284 9,458,291 762,601 98.00% 2.00% 2. Approval of FY20 Share Plan 472,525,811 5,102,200 820,883 98.93% 1.07% 3. Approval of issue of 535,622 Performance Rights to Bill Beament under 282,965,890 194,943,684 539,320 FY20 Share Plan for FY20 59.21% 40.79% 4. Approval of Potential Termination Benefits 471,485,929 3,073,737 952,978 99.35% 0.65% 5. Approval of FY20 NED Share Plan 475,164,234 4,326,417 2,464,049 99.10% 0.90% 6. Approval of issue of $50,000 Share Rights to each of the Non-Executive 474,964,351 4,804,955 2,187,206 Directors in each of FY20-FY23 (inclusive) under the FY20 NED Share Plan 99.00% 1.00% 7. Re-election of Director - Mary Hackett 482,172,494 1,639,341 277,333 99.66% 0.34% 8. Re-election of Director - Nick Cernotta 474,918,968 8,889,788 280,412 98.16% 1.84% 9. Re-election of Director - Bill Beament 457,678,225 25,861,371 549,572 94.65% 5.35% 10. Re-election of Director - John Fitzgerald 465,869,989 17,895,645 323,534 96.30% 3.70%

Yours faithfully

HILARY MACDONALD

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Northern Star Resources Limited