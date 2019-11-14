Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Northern Star Resources Limited    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/14
9.21 AUD   +2.79%
12:50aNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Chairman's AGM Address
PU
12:50aNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Results of 2019 AGM
PU
11/11EAR : CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING (Amended)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Star Resources : Results of 2019 AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 12:50am EST

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

14 November 2019

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING

The Directors of Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) wish to advise the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was held today.

All Resolutions were polled.

In accordance with the Listing Rules and the Corporations Act the following information1 is provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

1.

Adoption of Remuneration Report

463,157,284

9,458,291

762,601

98.00%

2.00%

2.

Approval of FY20 Share Plan

472,525,811

5,102,200

820,883

98.93%

1.07%

3.

Approval of issue of 535,622 Performance Rights to Bill Beament under

282,965,890

194,943,684

539,320

FY20 Share Plan for FY20

59.21%

40.79%

4.

Approval of Potential Termination Benefits

471,485,929

3,073,737

952,978

99.35%

0.65%

5.

Approval of FY20 NED Share Plan

475,164,234

4,326,417

2,464,049

99.10%

0.90%

6.

Approval of issue of $50,000 Share Rights to each of the Non-Executive

474,964,351

4,804,955

2,187,206

Directors in each of FY20-FY23 (inclusive) under the FY20 NED Share Plan

99.00%

1.00%

7.

Re-election of Director - Mary Hackett

482,172,494

1,639,341

277,333

99.66%

0.34%

8.

Re-election of Director - Nick Cernotta

474,918,968

8,889,788

280,412

98.16%

1.84%

9.

Re-election of Director - Bill Beament

457,678,225

25,861,371

549,572

94.65%

5.35%

10. Re-election of Director - John Fitzgerald

465,869,989

17,895,645

323,534

96.30%

3.70%

Yours faithfully

HILARY MACDONALD

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Northern Star Resources Limited

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Media Enquiries:

Luke Gleeson

Paul Armstrong

Northern Star Resources Limited

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 6188 2103

T: +61 8 9388 1474

E: lgleeson@nsrltd.com

E: paul@readcorporate.com.au

1 Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll (where applicable).

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 05:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
12:50aNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Chairman's AGM Address
PU
12:50aNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Results of 2019 AGM
PU
11/11EAR : CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING (Amended)
PU
11/11EAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
11/01Torian Resources Ltd - September 2019 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
11/01NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Compulsory Acquisition Notice – Echo Resources T..
PU
10/29EAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of director's interest notice
PU
10/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/28NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Variation of takeover bid
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 784 M
EBIT 2020 538 M
Net income 2020 383 M
Finance 2020 402 M
Yield 2020 1,89%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,03x
EV / Sales2021 2,43x
Capitalization 5 814 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,66  AUD
Last Close Price 8,96  AUD
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Luke Creagh Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Gurner Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED-2.60%3 971
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION7.85%30 867
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION18.01%30 086
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED40.64%16 608
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 880
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED45.97%14 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group