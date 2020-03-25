Northern Star Resources : Update – Dividend/Distribution – NST

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
43092832892
1.3
ASX issuer code
|
NST
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Northern Star believes it is prudent at this time to defer the interim dividend previously scheduled for payment on 30 March 2020 to 27 October 2020.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Tuesday February 11, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday March 26, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
NST
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months