NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/25
13.5 AUD   +5.30%
03/11Torian Resources Limited - Key Board Appointments
03/06NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
03/03NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : 2019 Sustainability Report
Northern Star Resources : Update – Dividend/Distribution – NST

03/25/2020 | 08:48pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

NST - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 26, 2020

Reason for the Update

Northern Star believes it is prudent at this time to defer the interim dividend previously scheduled for payment on 30 March 2020 to 27 October 2020.

Additional Information

Nil

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

43092832892

1.3

ASX issuer code

NST

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Northern Star believes it is prudent at this time to defer the interim dividend previously scheduled for payment on 30 March 2020 to 27 October 2020.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Tuesday February 11, 2020

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday March 26, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

NST

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday March 9, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday March 6, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday October 27, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.07500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.07500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.07500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Refer to the Northern Star Resources release lodged with the ASX on 26 March 2020 titled "COVID-19, Guidance and Dividend Update".

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Nil

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 00:47:01 UTC
