TAM: Update on Central Tanami Project

09/19/2018 | 04:18am CEST

TANAMI GOLD NL

19 September 2018

UPDATE ON CENTRAL TANAMI PROJECT

Completion of exercise of the first put option

Tanami Gold NL (Company) refers to its announcement on 31 July 2018 in respect of the exercise of the first put option granted to it under the Central Tanami Project joint venture agreement with Northern Star Resources Limited (Northern Star).

The Company is pleased to advise that settlement of the first put option has now occurred in accordance with its terms, resulting in the sale to Northern Star of a further 15% undivided interest in the Central Tanami Project for $20 million in cash. Accordingly, the interests of the Company and Northern Star in the Central Tanami Project are now 60% and 40% respectively.

Gerard McMahon

Chairman

0116828-0000004 AU:10063610.1

1

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 02:17:03 UTC
