NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. (SUP)
01/03 07:54:57 pm
0.025 CAD   -16.67%
Northern Superior Resources : News Release

01/03/2019 | 08:39pm CET

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.

1988 Kingsway, unit G

Sudbury, Ontario, Canada P3B 4J8

Tel: (705) 525-0992 Fax: (705) 525-7701

NEWS RELEASE - For Immediate Release

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION

Sudbury, Ontario (January 3, 2019) Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP:TSX-V; NSUPF:OCTQB) ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of December 20 and December 31, 2018, it is has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange regarding the consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every 10 pre-consolidated common shares. Effective at the opening of trading on Monday, January 7, 2019 the Company's common shares trade on a post-consolidated basis. The Company's CUSIP and ISIN number will change to 665804308 and CA6658043089, respectively, however the Company's name and trading symbol will not change in conjunction with the share consolidation.

About Northern Superior

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on exploring its 100% owned Ti-pa- haa-kaa-ning (Northwestern Ontario) property through an option agreement with Yamana Gold (see Northern Superior Press Release, Nov. 26th, 2018). Northern Superior is currently looking to option out its other 100% owned mineral properties in Québec and Northwestern Ontario.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC, ICD.D

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 -0992 Fax: (705) 525 -7701 e-mail:info@nsuperior.comwww.nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filingsmade by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 19:38:05 UTC
