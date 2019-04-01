Northern Superior Resources : 2019 Option Grants

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.
NEWS RELEASE - For Immediate Release
2019 Option Grants
Sudbury, Ontario, April 1, 2019. Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Northern Superior") (TSXV: SUP) wishes to announce the granting of 1,130,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of Company. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.22 per share, for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approval.
