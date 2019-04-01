Northern Superior Resources : 2019 Option Grants

Log in
04/01/2019 | 10:22am EDT

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.

1351C, Kelly Lake Road, Unit 7

Sudbury, Ontario, Canada

P3E 5P5

Tel:

(705) 525- 0992

Fax:

(705) 525- 7701

NEWS RELEASE - For Immediate Release

2019 Option Grants

Sudbury, Ontario, April 1, 2019. Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Northern Superior") (TSXV: SUP) wishes to announce the granting of 1,130,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of Company. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.22 per share, for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approval.

About Northern Superior

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP. For further information contact:

Thomas F. Morris PGeo., PhD., FGAC President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 -0992

Fax: (705) 525 -7701

e-mail: info@nsuperior.com www.nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Northern Superior Resources Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 14:21:13 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Findlay Morris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Perron Chairman
Jeannine P. M. Webb Chief Financial Officer
Arthur Murdy Independent Director
Andrew E. M. Farncomb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.-12.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD12.45%131 098
BHP GROUP PLC11.93%131 098
RIO TINTO19.60%99 234
RIO TINTO LIMITED24.77%99 234
ANGLO AMERICAN17.49%37 595
