NEWS RELEASE - For Immediate Release

Northern Superior Resources Announces Closing of $3.924MM Private Placement

and a 9.99% Investment by New Gold Inc.

Management and Board Purchased 24% of the Private Placement

Sudbury, Ontario (April 6, 2020) Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP; OTCQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Hard Dollar ("Hard Dollar") and Ontario Charity Flow Through ("Ontario Charity FT") components of its previously announced financing (see Northern Superior press release, March 12, 2020).

The financing raised a total of $3,924,000 with $3,219,000 of the proceeds through the issuance of 8,880,000 Ontario Charity FT shares priced at $0.3625 per share and $705,000 of proceeds, though the issuance of 2,820,000 Hard Dollar shares at a price of $0.25 per share. All of the shares issued in connection with the financing are subject to a 4 month hold period under applicable securities laws, which expires on August 4, 2020. The TSX Venture Exchange conditionally approved the private placement on March 23, 2020.

No commissions were paid by Northern Superior for any part of this financing. All components of this financing were completed at a premium to the Company's current share price of $0.225 (as of April 3, 2020).

New Gold Inc. Investment in Northern Superior Resources

Concurrently with the closing of the financing, Northern Superior also facilitated the acquisition of 5,080,000 common shares of the Company at a cost of $1,270,000 by New Gold Inc. ("New Gold") (NYSE:NGD; TSX:NGD) who now holds a 9.99% ownership stake in Northern Superior. In addition to New Gold's investment, New Gold entered into an investor rights agreement with the Company which inter alia, affords New Gold a right to maintain their 9.99% stake in future financings so long as they maintain a minimum 8% ownership stake in the Company, and restricts New Gold's ability to exceed a 9.99% interest without the Company's consent.

Strong Participation by Board of Directors

The $705,000 of proceeds from the issuance of 2,820,000 Hard Dollar shares were received entirely from four directors of the Company. This significant investment by the Company's board increases the board and management's total ownership interest of Northern Superior to 11,973,458 shares or approximately 22.4% of the current shares outstanding.

