Northern Superior Resources : INITIATES PRIORITIZATION OF GOLD-BEARING SHEAR SYSTEMS, TPK MINERAL PROPERTY, NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO

NORTHERN SUPERIOR INITIATES PRIORITIZATION OF GOLD-BEARING SHEAR SYSTEMS,

TPK MINERAL PROPERTY, NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO

Sudbury, Ontario, July 9, 2019, Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUP; OCTQB: NSUPF), is pleased to report that it has initiated the process of evaluating and prioritizing the eight gold-bearingshear systems recently discovered within the Big Dam area of the TPK property from the winter 2019 core drill program (see Northern Superior press release, May 15, 2019). The purpose of this exercise is to establish which shear zone(s) presents the best opportunity for discovery of an economic deposit of gold in the shortest time frame possible.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior, states: "Northern Superior is actively evaluating the geology of both the Annex and Big Dam areas of the TPK property. The observations reported in this press release represent an important step forward, following the 2019 winter drill program, to ensure that going forward, we have a more focussed program establishing which shear zone represents the best opportunity for discovering an economic deposit of gold in a timely manner."

Key Findings:

The discovery of the eight gold-bearing shear systems during the 2019 core drill program confirms the hypothesis of there being multiple, locally derived bedrock sources contributing to and recharging the mineralized boulder and till gold dispersal aprons observed within the Big Dam area of the TPK property ( see Northern Superior press release, February 27, 2018 ).

Results of initial exploration completed on the TPK property in 2010 indicated that gold grain anomalies of this scale are amalgamated responses from a cluster of gold zones. They normally indicate a large gold system or district rather than a single gold zone. The Company made this statement on June 21, 2010. Boulders exceeding 10 g/t gold ("Au") (not counting quartz vein and strongly altered/sheared boulders) tend to be sourced from the main zone of the Freure Lake Batholith ("FLB") (up to 94.2 g/t Au) and the more fractionated contact stock portions (up to 10.3 g/t Au). Petrographic work in 2017 classified the rocks as magnetite-bearing monzogranite and syenogranite respectively (see Northern Superior internal report, 2017).

Those shear zones associated with these areas of the FLB may be the more attractive shear zones to pursue at this time (see Figure 1 below).

The remaining lithologies sampled (basalt, andesite, diorite) are considered lower priority host rocks, returning assay values <1 g/t Au.

Transport distance of boulders can be determined from tying the geochemistry of boulders to bedrock determined from drill core geochemistry. For example, transport distance of contact