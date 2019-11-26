Northern Superior Resources : RESUMES CONTROL OVER ITS 100% OWNED TI-PA-HAA-KAA-NING (“TPK”) GOLD-SILVER-COPPER PROPERTY, NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO

zones, normally indicating a large gold system or district rather than a single gold-bearing zone (see Northern Superior Resources press releases, June 24, 2010, February 27, 2018, November 26, 2018). Results from the 2019 core drill program defined eight gold-bearing shear zones capable of hosting economic deposits of gold (see Northern Superior Resources press release, May 15, 2019 and July 9, 2019).

The second gold-bearing system is contained within the Annex area of the property. This system is defined by a gold grain-in-till dispersal corridor. Mineralized boulders collected from within this corridor returned assay values of up to 727 g/t gold, 111 g/t silver, 4.1% copper (see Northern Superior Resources press release, June 25, 2012); and drill results returned grades of up to 4.62 g/t gold over 5.5m (see Northern Superior Resources press releases, June 25 and 26, 2012). Prospecting and overburden sampling completed in the summer of 2017 clearly defined the head of this corridor and identified several key mineral targets (see Northern Superior Resources press release, December 6, 2017).

More information on the TPK project can be found on the Company's website (www.nsuperior.com). Northern Superior is currently seeking a partner to help move this valuable property forward to discovery.

Agreements

Northern Superior owns 100% of the TPK property and works with Neskantaga First Nation through the EEBA to ensure beneficial engagement for all stakeholders through the early exploration phases on the TPK property.

Qualified Person

Jonathan O'Callaghan P.Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-

101. As the QP for the TPK property, Mr. O'Callaghan has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior

Northern Superior is a junior exploration company exploring for gold in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Company is currently focused on exploring its Lac Surprise property in Québec and its TPK property in Ontario. Northern Superior also has a number of other 100% owned properties in Ontario and Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

For more information, please visit www.nsuperior.comor contact:

Thomas F. Morris, President and CEO

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Tel: (705) 525 -0992

Forward Looking Statement:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results