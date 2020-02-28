Northern Superior Resources : TO EXHIBIT AT THE PROSPECTORS & DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE TORONTO, MARCH 1 TO 4, 2020

(705) 525-0992

(705) 525-7701

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.

1351C Kelly Lake Road

Sudbury, Ontario, Canada

P3E 5P5

Tel:

Fax:

NEWS RELEASE -For Immediate Release

NORTHERN SUPERIOR TO EXHIBIT AT THE PROSPECTORS & DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE

TORONTO, MARCH 1 TO 4, 2020

Sudbury, Ontario (February 28, 2020) Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be at the Prospectors and Developers Conference ("PDAC"), March 1 to 4, 2020. The Company's exhibit booth is located in the Investors Exchange, Booth Number 3029.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "2020 has the potential to be an exciting year for Northern Superior. The Company has undergone an important restructuring of its Board of Directors and a strategic review of its exploration assets in northwestern Ontario and Québec. The Company is in an enviable position with 3 large scale assets: TPK, Croteau Est and Lac Surprise, each with the potential to create enormous value for our shareholders in this strengthening gold price environment."

TPK Property

From understanding and learning from the results of previous core drill programs associated with the Company's 100% owned TPK property, Northern Superior feels strongly that it is now poised for discovery within the Big Dam and Annex areas. Within the Big Dam area, two critical high value targets have been re-assessed. From that exercise, the Company feels strongly that a cost-effective, focused drill program targeting a northwest to southeast gold-bearing silicified alteration zone, will identify two key areas responsible for previously reported high-grade-intersections as well as the highly anomalous gold grain- in-till and high-grade gold mineralized boulders within at least part of the Big Dam gold grain-in-till apron. It simply involves turning the drill from south to north, to east to west. Assuming discovery is made in association with these two targets, there are three similar targets ready for drilling. Please refer to slides 14-25 of the March 2020 Corporate presentation, posted on the Company's website.

Regarding the Annex area of the property, three targets are now also clearly defined. Two of these targets are gold-silver focus and are associated with the head of the Keely Lake gold grain-in-till dispersal corridor, clearly terminating at a mafic metavolcanic-intrusion contact. The third target is a gold-copper target associated with a gold-grain-in-till dispersal train with high grade gold-copper mineralized boulders embed within it. This dispersal train terminates at a strong induced polarization geophysical signature. Please refer to slides 26-32 of the March 2020 Corporate presentation, posted on the Company's website.

Croteau Est Property

The Company is also confident that it has cracked the code with regard to understanding the gold mineral system on its 100% owned Croteau Est property, Chapais-Chibougamau gold camp. The last phase of core drilling of the historical resource defined on the property was highly successful, as a 96% success rate of

Northern Superior Press Release, February 28, 2020

1