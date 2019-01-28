Northern Trust : AD Global Investors Appoints Northern Trust to Support UCITS Fund Launch

AD Global Investors, the Abu Dhabi-based investment manager with deep expertise in global emerging markets, including Middle Eastern markets, has appointed Northern Trust (Nasdaq:NTRS) to provide an extensive range of asset servicing and trading solutions to support its four new UCITS funds', AD Global Emerging Market Debt Local Currency, AD Global Emerging Market Debt Hard Currency, AD Global MENA Fixed Income and AD Global Sukuk, that launched in January 2019.

Northern Trust has been appointed to assist AD Global Investors with fixed income execution services, a first for Northern Trust's Capital Market's business in the region. Northern Trust will act as the sole broker and provide AD Global Investors with foreign exchange, fund administration and custody support.

David Rothon, CEO, AD Global Investors said 'Northern Trust is well known by the team at AD Global Investors and we are delighted to be working with them again. The depth and breadth of Northern Trust's expertise was evident throughout the project which ensured the successful launch of our UCITS funds. Having relationship management coverage in both Abu Dhabi and Dublin was an important factor for us and we look forward to working with Northern Trust for many years to come.'

Edgar D'Mello, head of relationship and client management across Northern Trust's Middle East offices comments, 'With long-term experience servicing clients in the Middle East and more than a decade since Northern Trust opened its first office in Abu Dhabi, we continue to see significant opportunities to support our growing client base in the region. Northern Trust's asset servicing of AD Global Investors UCITS funds is a great example of our deep collaboration between our global teams. We look forward to supporting AD Global Investors continued growth in this sector. '

Guy Gibson, head of Institutional Brokerage for EMEA & Asia-Pacific at Northern Trust said, 'As the sole broker Northern Trust will help AD Global Investors manage the growing cost and regulatory pressures facing the industry. Northern Trust offers a range of innovative solutions and capabilities to support clients. Of particular interest in this rapidly changing market is our outsourced trading capability - Integrated Trading Solutions - which offers an end-to-end solution using advanced technology to enable seamless integration between trade execution, middle office, matching and settlement. This solution helps clients address challenges around cost, regulation and compliance, and it generates operation and risk management efficiencies.'

Northern Trust began servicing clients in the Middle East in 1987. Today it services a portfolio of high profile clients that include many of the largest sovereign wealth funds, central banks, inter-governmental/governmental organizations, asset managers and family offices in the region. Over the last five years it has doubled its client base and the assets it services in the region.

About AD Global Investors

AD Global Investors was founded in 2018 and is a subsidiary company of Invest AD (Abu Dhabi Investment Company). The Abu Dhabi Investment Company, trading as Invest AD, is a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Council. AD Global Investors is an institutionally focused investment management firm offering fixed income investment products for Emerging Market Debt (local and hard currency), including dedicated Middle East & North Africa (MENA) products in conventional bonds and sukuk.AD Global Investors is headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the offshore financial center of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, and is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FRSA) of ADGM. Please visit www.adglobalinvestors.com for more information.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust