Northern Trust : Announces 2020 Stress Capital Buffer

07/07/2020 | 12:49pm EDT
CHICAGO - Northern Trust Corporation today announced that the Federal Reserve has established Northern Trust's stress capital buffer requirement for the 2020 Capital Plan cycle at 2.5%. The 2020 stress capital buffer is effective as of October 1, 2020, and results in a common equity tier 1 capital ratio minimum requirement for NTC of 7%, the minimum requirement contemplated under the Federal Reserve's capital adequacy requirements.

In conjunction with its recent release of 2020 stress test results, the Federal Reserve announced certain additional measures to ensure that large financial institutions - including Northern Trust - remain resilient despite the economic uncertainty resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Specifically, for the third quarter of 2020, no share repurchases will be permitted by these institutions. Additionally, dividend payments will be limited to the amount paid in the second quarter and may not exceed the payor's average net income for the four preceding quarters. Unless these restrictions are extended by the Federal Reserve, beginning with the fourth quarter of 2020, Northern Trust will no longer be required to request prior approval to make distributions in excess of those included in its Capital Plan, provided that such distributions are consistent with distribution limitations included in the Federal Reserve's capital rule.

Northern Trust has not altered its approach to capital management and currently expects to maintain existing dividend levels given the strength of its capital position and balance sheet. Northern Trust will continue to evaluate sources and uses of capital via its dynamic capital adequacy assessment process, and will execute additional capital actions as appropriate and in accordance with applicable regulations.

About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.1 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 16:48:06 UTC
