04/07/2020 | 08:53pm EDT
April 8, 2020
Northern Trust Announces COVID-19 Assistance
Providing healthcare, food and other humanitarian relief efforts
CHICAGO - Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today it is providing $3 million dollars in philanthropic support to nonprofit organizations around the world, including those that provide healthcare, food and other humanitarian relief.

'The coronavirus pandemic has brought into focus the importance of the health and strength of our communities,' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Grady said. 'We are aligning our 2020 philanthropic resources to support organizations serving those directly affected by the pandemic, including front-line healthcare workers and people struggling to make ends meet.'

Organizations Northern Trust is supporting include the Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, United Way Worldwide, the Global Foodbanking Network in EMEA and APAC, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, and COVID-19 relief funds sponsored by the city of Chicago and Illinois in the United States.

Additionally, Northern Trust has created a Covid-19 Relief Matching Gift program to encourage and leverage gifts from Northern Trust staff, along with a virtual volunteer hub where employees can register for safe and immediate volunteer opportunities while sheltering in their homes.

'Times of great challenge require all of us to do what we can to help,' O'Grady said. 'We are pleased to be able to contribute to organizations supporting those on the frontline helping us fight this virus and to assist individuals and families most affected by COVID-19.'

About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 21 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $12.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/united-states/terms-and-conditions.

Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 00:52:00 UTC
