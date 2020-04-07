Northern Trust : Announces COVID-19 Assistance

CHICAGO
- Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today it is providing $3 million dollars in philanthropic support to nonprofit organizations around the world, including those that provide healthcare, food and other humanitarian relief.
'The coronavirus pandemic has brought into focus the importance of the health and strength of our communities,' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Grady said. 'We are aligning our 2020 philanthropic resources to support organizations serving those directly affected by the pandemic, including front-line healthcare workers and people struggling to make ends meet.'
Organizations Northern Trust is supporting include the Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, United Way Worldwide, the Global Foodbanking Network in EMEA and APAC, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, and COVID-19 relief funds sponsored by the city of Chicago and Illinois in the United States.
Additionally, Northern Trust has created a Covid-19 Relief Matching Gift program to encourage and leverage gifts from Northern Trust staff, along with a virtual volunteer hub where employees can register for safe and immediate volunteer opportunities while sheltering in their homes.
'Times of great challenge require all of us to do what we can to help,' O'Grady said. 'We are pleased to be able to contribute to organizations supporting those on the frontline helping us fight this virus and to assist individuals and families most affected by COVID-19.'About Northern Trust
