Northern Trust : Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Trust & Advisory and Banking Practices

Northern Trust announced today changes that will build on
its Wealth Management fiduciary, advisory and banking expertise while
helping drive a business strategy designed for contemporary and future
needs.
-
Hugh Magill will relinquish his responsibilities as the Corporation’s
Chief Fiduciary Officer and assume the role of Vice Chairman for
Wealth Management. In this new role, he will continue to offer his
tenured expertise in navigating complex fiduciary relationships, as
well as his industry-recognized thought leadership.
-
Pamela Lucina will assume leadership responsibility for the Trust &
Advisory Practice and will also be named Chief Fiduciary Officer for
Northern Trust Corporation. Lucina’s strong background in wealth and
tax planning, next generation education, governance and global family
office matters position her well to build on Northern Trust’s legacy
of industry-leading fiduciary and advisory expertise.
-
Bill Fuller will transition from his current fiduciary officer
responsibilities and serve as Senior Advisor of the Trust & Advisory
Practice. Drawing upon his deep reservoir of knowledge, Fuller will
continue to advise and consult on the evolution of the practice. Laura
Mandel will succeed Fuller in the fiduciary role.
-
Susan Mallory, who currently heads the Wealth Management Banking
Practice, will be named head of Business Owner Services, a new role
created to expand relationships with entrepreneurs and family
businesses. Glenda Pedroso will succeed Mallory as head of the Banking
Practice. With extensive leadership experience across banking and
credit, Pedroso is well equipped to continue the Practice’s growth and
evolution.
“We have an extraordinary group of dedicated and talented professionals
across our Trust & Advisory Practice, Banking Practice and the rest of
the Company,” said Steven L. Fradkin, President, Northern Trust Wealth
Management. “These leadership transitions provide for strong continuity
of expertise and service for clients while also positioning Northern
Trust well for the future.”
Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth
management services for affluent individuals and families, family
offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It
is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and
depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with
$278.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. The
Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of
wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to
corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded
in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in
20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada,
Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31,
2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1
trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than
125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader
for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation.
Visit northerntrust.com
or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.
Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street,
Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in
the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.
