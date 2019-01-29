Log in
Northern Trust : Appoints Paul Fyda as Head of Local Markets for Global Foreign Exchange

01/29/2019 | 11:03am EST

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that Paul Fyda has joined the Global Foreign Exchange team as Head of Local Markets, underscoring its commitment to leadership in providing product, operational, and execution expertise in global currency trading.

Fyda joins with 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange (FX) markets. Based in New York, he works with Northern Trust’s FX desks in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions and is available to Northern Trust’s institutional investor clients across the globe to provide support and guidance in operationally complex and highly regulated emerging markets.

“We are pleased to add a leader with Paul’s breadth of experience to our global FX business. Paul will work extensively with our institutional clients providing them with insights and expertise in understanding how their investment decisions may be impacted by currency trading restrictions and regulations,” said John Turney, Head of Global Foreign Exchange at Northern Trust. “This further endorses our commitment to building out our innovative FX capabilities and delivering market-leading services to our clients.”

Fyda comes to Northern Trust from Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, where he focused on emerging and restricted market currencies and products. He previously held FX product and client service roles at Sungard (now FIS), BBH and the former Mellon Bank. He has a B.A. in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I am excited to join such a globally respected FX franchise and look forward to expanding our capabilities in these markets while working closely with Northern Trust’s growing and diverse base of clients,” Fyda said.

Northern Trust Global Foreign Exchange, part of Northern Trust Capital Markets, provides a range of liquidity, trading, transaction processing and outsourced FX solutions for institutional investors. Northern Trust Capital Markets provides brokerage, securities lending and transition management services, in addition to FX. It is a division of Corporate & Institutional Services, which provides asset servicing, fund administration and middle office solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.


© Business Wire 2019
