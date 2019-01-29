Northern Trust : Appoints Paul Fyda as Head of Local Markets for Global Foreign Exchange

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that Paul Fyda has joined
the Global Foreign Exchange team as Head of Local Markets, underscoring
its commitment to leadership in providing product, operational, and
execution expertise in global currency trading.
Fyda joins with 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange (FX)
markets. Based in New York, he works with Northern Trust’s FX desks in
the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions and is
available to Northern Trust’s institutional investor clients across the
globe to provide support and guidance in operationally complex and
highly regulated emerging markets.
“We are pleased to add a leader with Paul’s breadth of experience to our
global FX business. Paul will work extensively with our institutional
clients providing them with insights and expertise in understanding how
their investment decisions may be impacted by currency trading
restrictions and regulations,” said John Turney, Head of Global Foreign
Exchange at Northern Trust. “This further endorses our commitment to
building out our innovative FX capabilities and delivering
market-leading services to our clients.”
Fyda comes to Northern Trust from Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, where he
focused on emerging and restricted market currencies and products. He
previously held FX product and client service roles at Sungard (now
FIS), BBH and the former Mellon Bank. He has a B.A. in Finance from the
University of Pittsburgh.
“I am excited to join such a globally respected FX franchise and look
forward to expanding our capabilities in these markets while working
closely with Northern Trust’s growing and diverse base of clients,” Fyda
said.
