Northern Trust : Appoints Paul Fyda as Head of Local Markets for Global Foreign Exchange

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that Paul Fyda has joined the Global Foreign Exchange team as Head of Local Markets, underscoring its commitment to leadership in providing product, operational, and execution expertise in global currency trading.

Fyda joins with 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange (FX) markets. Based in New York, he works with Northern Trust’s FX desks in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions and is available to Northern Trust’s institutional investor clients across the globe to provide support and guidance in operationally complex and highly regulated emerging markets.

“We are pleased to add a leader with Paul’s breadth of experience to our global FX business. Paul will work extensively with our institutional clients providing them with insights and expertise in understanding how their investment decisions may be impacted by currency trading restrictions and regulations,” said John Turney, Head of Global Foreign Exchange at Northern Trust. “This further endorses our commitment to building out our innovative FX capabilities and delivering market-leading services to our clients.”

Fyda comes to Northern Trust from Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, where he focused on emerging and restricted market currencies and products. He previously held FX product and client service roles at Sungard (now FIS), BBH and the former Mellon Bank. He has a B.A. in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I am excited to join such a globally respected FX franchise and look forward to expanding our capabilities in these markets while working closely with Northern Trust’s growing and diverse base of clients,” Fyda said.

Northern Trust Global Foreign Exchange, part of Northern Trust Capital Markets, provides a range of liquidity, trading, transaction processing and outsourced FX solutions for institutional investors. Northern Trust Capital Markets provides brokerage, securities lending and transition management services, in addition to FX. It is a division of Corporate & Institutional Services, which provides asset servicing, fund administration and middle office solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

