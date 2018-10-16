Log in
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION (NTRS)
Northern Trust : Asset Management Appoints New Head of Quantitative Research & Client Solutions for Australia & New Zealand

10/16/2018 | 11:01am CEST

Appointment Underscores Commitment to Meeting Growing Demand from Regional Institutional Investors

Northern Trust Asset Management, has appointed Scott Bennett as head of quantitative research for the region, a newly created role. The appointment reaffirms the global investment manager’s continued commitment to providing investors across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands its distinctive solutions and diverse insights.

An Australian native, Bennett who will be based in Northern Trust’s Melbourne office, reports to Bert Rebelo, head of Northern Trust Asset Management for Australia and New Zealand.

“Across the region, we continue to see increasing investor demand for, and adoption of our quantitative investment strategies – which are purposefully built to help investors achieve targeted excess returns and avoid unintended risks,” said Rebelo. “As we continue to expand within the region, Scott’s extensive experience will play a vital role in developing solutions that help our clients achieve their objectives. We’re delighted to have him join our growing and focused team in Australia.”

Prior to joining Northern Trust Asset Management, Bennett spent 14 years at global asset manager Russell Investments, where he was a director of Equity Strategy & Research, responsible for managing quantitative equity strategies including: single and multi-factor strategies, ESG, and low carbon solutions. Prior to this he worked in a variety of roles in Australia and the United States, including as a multi-manager portfolio manager and direct investments portfolio manager. Bennett’s extensive research on quantitative strategies and active management, across both global and Australian equity markets, has been published in several academic journals. Bennett holds a master’s degree in finance from the Australian School of Business (UNSW) and a Bachelor of Business and an Advanced Diploma in Financial Planning from RMIT University.

“Our range of quantitative strategies is designed to support the unique requirements of our investors worldwide,” said Michael Hunstad, Ph.D. head of Quantitative Strategies at Northern Trust Asset Management. “We have been recognized as a leader within the industry for our carefully constructed, outcome oriented quantitative capabilities and innovative solutions. Hiring Scott to lead our factor research and client solutions for the Australasian market will ensure we remain well positioned to continue to best serve our clients.”

Entrusted with more than US$900 billion of investor assets, Northern Trust Asset Management is among the world’s largest investment managers. The firm helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Its investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. By combining robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management, Northern Trust Asset Management is able to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. Its solutions and diverse insights are delivered to clients from its network of offices across the globe. Northern Trust has two offices in Australia, in Melbourne and Sydney.

About Northern Trust Asset Management
Northern Trust Asset Management is a leading global asset management firm serving institutional and individual investors in 29 countries. Our robust investment capabilities span all markets and asset classes, from passive and risk-factor to fundamental active, multi-asset class and multi-manager strategies, delivered in multiple vehicles. As of June 30, 2018, assets under management were $954.4 billion. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter @NTInvest.

Northern Trust Asset Management comprises Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc. and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.


© Business Wire 2018
