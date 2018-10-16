Northern Trust : Asset Management Appoints New Head of Quantitative Research & Client Solutions for Australia & New Zealand

Appointment Underscores Commitment to Meeting Growing Demand from Regional Institutional Investors

Northern Trust Asset Management, has appointed Scott Bennett as head of quantitative research for the region, a newly created role. The appointment reaffirms the global investment manager’s continued commitment to providing investors across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands its distinctive solutions and diverse insights.

An Australian native, Bennett who will be based in Northern Trust’s Melbourne office, reports to Bert Rebelo, head of Northern Trust Asset Management for Australia and New Zealand.

“Across the region, we continue to see increasing investor demand for, and adoption of our quantitative investment strategies – which are purposefully built to help investors achieve targeted excess returns and avoid unintended risks,” said Rebelo. “As we continue to expand within the region, Scott’s extensive experience will play a vital role in developing solutions that help our clients achieve their objectives. We’re delighted to have him join our growing and focused team in Australia.”

Prior to joining Northern Trust Asset Management, Bennett spent 14 years at global asset manager Russell Investments, where he was a director of Equity Strategy & Research, responsible for managing quantitative equity strategies including: single and multi-factor strategies, ESG, and low carbon solutions. Prior to this he worked in a variety of roles in Australia and the United States, including as a multi-manager portfolio manager and direct investments portfolio manager. Bennett’s extensive research on quantitative strategies and active management, across both global and Australian equity markets, has been published in several academic journals. Bennett holds a master’s degree in finance from the Australian School of Business (UNSW) and a Bachelor of Business and an Advanced Diploma in Financial Planning from RMIT University.

“Our range of quantitative strategies is designed to support the unique requirements of our investors worldwide,” said Michael Hunstad, Ph.D. head of Quantitative Strategies at Northern Trust Asset Management. “We have been recognized as a leader within the industry for our carefully constructed, outcome oriented quantitative capabilities and innovative solutions. Hiring Scott to lead our factor research and client solutions for the Australasian market will ensure we remain well positioned to continue to best serve our clients.”

Entrusted with more than US$900 billion of investor assets, Northern Trust Asset Management is among the world’s largest investment managers. The firm helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Its investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. By combining robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management, Northern Trust Asset Management is able to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. Its solutions and diverse insights are delivered to clients from its network of offices across the globe. Northern Trust has two offices in Australia, in Melbourne and Sydney.

