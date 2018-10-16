Northern Trust : Asset Management Appoints New Head of Quantitative Research & Client Solutions for Australia & New Zealand

Northern Trust Asset Management, has appointed Scott Bennett as
head of quantitative research for the region, a newly created role. The
appointment reaffirms the global investment manager’s continued
commitment to providing investors across Australia, New Zealand and the
Pacific Islands its distinctive solutions and diverse insights.
An Australian native, Bennett who will be based in Northern Trust’s
Melbourne office, reports to Bert Rebelo, head of Northern Trust Asset
Management for Australia and New Zealand.
“Across the region, we continue to see increasing investor demand for,
and adoption of our quantitative investment strategies – which are
purposefully built to help investors achieve targeted excess returns and
avoid unintended risks,” said Rebelo. “As we continue to expand within
the region, Scott’s extensive experience will play a vital role in
developing solutions that help our clients achieve their objectives.
We’re delighted to have him join our growing and focused team in
Australia.”
Prior to joining Northern Trust Asset Management, Bennett spent 14 years
at global asset manager Russell Investments, where he was a director of
Equity Strategy & Research, responsible for managing quantitative equity
strategies including: single and multi-factor strategies, ESG, and low
carbon solutions. Prior to this he worked in a variety of roles in
Australia and the United States, including as a multi-manager portfolio
manager and direct investments portfolio manager. Bennett’s extensive
research on quantitative strategies and active management, across both
global and Australian equity markets, has been published in several
academic journals. Bennett holds a master’s degree in finance from the
Australian School of Business (UNSW) and a Bachelor of Business and an
Advanced Diploma in Financial Planning from RMIT University.
“Our range of quantitative strategies is designed to support the unique
requirements of our investors worldwide,” said Michael Hunstad, Ph.D.
head of Quantitative Strategies at Northern Trust Asset Management. “We
have been recognized as a leader within the industry for our carefully
constructed, outcome oriented quantitative capabilities and innovative
solutions. Hiring Scott to lead our factor research and client solutions
for the Australasian market will ensure we remain well positioned to
continue to best serve our clients.”
Entrusted with more than US$900 billion of investor assets, Northern
Trust Asset Management is among the world’s largest investment managers.
The firm helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they
can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Its investment
philosophy is rooted in the belief that investors should be compensated
for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment
strategy. By combining robust capital markets research, expert portfolio
construction and comprehensive risk management, Northern Trust Asset
Management is able to craft innovative and efficient solutions that
deliver targeted investment outcomes. Its solutions and diverse insights
are delivered to clients from its network of offices across the globe.
Northern Trust has two offices in Australia, in Melbourne and Sydney.
