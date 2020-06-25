Northern Trust : Asset Management Expands Melbourne-based Client Relationship Team

Melbourne
- Northern Trust Asset Management has hired Benjamin Heng
as an associate relationship manager, increasing its Melbourne-based client team. Heng is responsible for delivering an exceptional client experience by bringing Northern Trust Asset Management's diverse solutions and insights
to professional investors in Australia and New Zealand, enabling them to achieve their most important goals.
Disclaimer
Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 15:08:03 UTC