NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
Northern Trust : Asset Management Expands Melbourne-based Client Relationship Team

06/25/2020 | 11:09am EDT
Melbourne - Northern Trust Asset Management has hired Benjamin Heng as an associate relationship manager, increasing its Melbourne-based client team. Heng is responsible for delivering an exceptional client experience by bringing Northern Trust Asset Management's diverse solutions and insights to professional investors in Australia and New Zealand, enabling them to achieve their most important goals.

Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 943 M - -
Net income 2020 1 157 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 3,66%
Capitalization 16 057 M 16 057 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 19 800
Free-Float 84,3%
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 84,36 $
Last Close Price 77,18 $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Charles A. Tribbett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-27.35%16 057
BLACKROCK, INC.7.14%82 097
UBS GROUP AG-14.52%39 524
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.07%32 965
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.09%27 543
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.22%21 691
