Northern Trust : Asset Management Expands Sustainable Investing Team in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Northern Trust Asset Management, one of the world’s leading investment
managers, has hired Valeria Dinershteyn as a sustainable
investing strategist based in Amsterdam. The appointment reaffirms the
firm’s ongoing commitment to providing investors with sustainable
investing solutions that seek to deliver competitive risk-adjusted
returns.
“Investor demand for sustainable investment strategies remains strong,
particularly among pension schemes across Europe, Australia and North
America,” said Marie Dzanis, head of Northern Trust Asset Management
– Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA). “As these markets continue to
evolve and mature, it is important that we have a team of experts
focused on understanding and anticipating investors’ needs. Valeria will
be a key part of this effort.”
In this newly-created client-facing role, Dinershteyn will help educate
investors on innovations in the ever-evolving landscape of sustainable
investing and ESG strategies. She joins Northern Trust Asset Management
from Kempen Capital Management, where she covered environmental issues
and consulted with clients as they developed and implemented their
responsible investment policies. She holds a master’s degree in
financial management from Nyenrode Business University in the
Netherlands and a bachelor’s degree in linguistics and social studies
from St. Petersburg Polytechnic University in Russia.
Entrusted with US$885 billion of investor assets, Northern Trust Asset
Management is among the world’s largest investment managers. The firm
helps investors navigate changing market environments so they can
confidently realize their long-term objectives. With an investment
philosophy rooted in the belief that investors should be compensated for
the risks they take – in all market environments, and in any investment
strategy – Northern Trust Asset Management combines robust capital
markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk
management to craft innovative and efficient strategy that deliver
targeted investment outcomes.
Northern Trust Asset Management offers a range of distinctive investment
solutions and diverse insights to clients from its network of offices
across the globe, including from London, Amsterdam and Stockholm in the
EMEA region.
