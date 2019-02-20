Northern Trust : Asset Management Expands Sustainable Investing Team in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Northern Trust Asset Management, one of the world’s leading investment managers, has hired Valeria Dinershteyn as a sustainable investing strategist based in Amsterdam. The appointment reaffirms the firm’s ongoing commitment to providing investors with sustainable investing solutions that seek to deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns.

“Investor demand for sustainable investment strategies remains strong, particularly among pension schemes across Europe, Australia and North America,” said Marie Dzanis, head of Northern Trust Asset Management – Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA). “As these markets continue to evolve and mature, it is important that we have a team of experts focused on understanding and anticipating investors’ needs. Valeria will be a key part of this effort.”

In this newly-created client-facing role, Dinershteyn will help educate investors on innovations in the ever-evolving landscape of sustainable investing and ESG strategies. She joins Northern Trust Asset Management from Kempen Capital Management, where she covered environmental issues and consulted with clients as they developed and implemented their responsible investment policies. She holds a master’s degree in financial management from Nyenrode Business University in the Netherlands and a bachelor’s degree in linguistics and social studies from St. Petersburg Polytechnic University in Russia.

Entrusted with US$885 billion of investor assets, Northern Trust Asset Management is among the world’s largest investment managers. The firm helps investors navigate changing market environments so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. With an investment philosophy rooted in the belief that investors should be compensated for the risks they take – in all market environments, and in any investment strategy – Northern Trust Asset Management combines robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient strategy that deliver targeted investment outcomes.

Northern Trust Asset Management offers a range of distinctive investment solutions and diverse insights to clients from its network of offices across the globe, including from London, Amsterdam and Stockholm in the EMEA region.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a leading global asset management firm serving institutional and individual investors in 29 countries. Our robust investment capabilities span all markets and asset classes, from passive and risk-factor to fundamental active, multi-asset class and multi-manager strategies, delivered in multiple vehicles. As of December 31, 2018, assets under management were $885 billion. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter @NTInvest.

Northern Trust Asset Management comprises Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc. and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

