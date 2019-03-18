Log in
Northern Trust : Canada Appoints New Board Chair

03/18/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

Northern Trust announced today that Robert Poirier has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors for The Northern Trust Company, Canada.

Poirier holds his ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and has more than 20 years of experience in the banking and financial technology industry. Prior to joining Northern Trust's Canadian board in 2017, he spent a total of nine years with State Street in Canada, most recently as managing director in the alternative investments servicing division.

Poirier serves as chairman of the board of PortsToronto, including Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, and is a board member for Metrolinx, serving on the Capital Oversight Subcommittee, and for the Ontario Resource Productivity & Recovery Authority. From 1992 until 1999, he was a senior advisor to members of Canada's Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce, where he was involved in issues regarding institutional investor governance and the evolution of some of the country's largest public sector pension and benefit plans.

'We are delighted to have Robert Poirier named as chair of Northern Trust Canada's board of directors. Robert brings a wealth of knowledge in the institutional investment business and we are excited to leverage his experience on technology innovation in the financial services industry', said Arti Sharma, President and CEO of the Northern Trust Company, Canada.

About The Northern Trust Company, Canada
A global leader in institutional financial services, our exclusive focus in Canada is on providing asset servicing and asset management solutions to institutional asset owners, investment managers, foundations and endowments. We combine regional insights with a global breadth of capabilities to support your needs.

Northern Trust Canada has been successfully servicing clients for over 30 years - including pension funds, investment managers, insurance companies, government agencies and corporations. Our rich heritage and intricate understanding of the region allows us to provide unique insights and strategic perspectives to our clients. Visit northerntrust.com/canada to learn more.
Northern Trust Canada Office: 145 King Street West, Suite 1910, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 1J8.

About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.0 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 20:39:16 UTC
