Northern Trust : Chief Financial Officer Stepping Down, Retiring

By Allison Prang



Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) said its finance chief is stepping down and retiring from the company next year.

Northern Trust said Biff Bowman, who has been chief financial officer since 2014, will step down as the company's finance chief Jan. 1. Mr. Bowman will retire Feb. 28.

The company said its finance chief for its wealth management business, Jason Tyler, will become CFO of all of Northern Trust when Mr. Bowman steps down. Mr. Tyler, who started at the company in 2011, will also become part of Northern Trust's management group, the company said.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com