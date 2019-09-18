Log in
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/18 04:00:00 pm
96.35 USD   +0.17%
05:05pNORTHERN TRUST : Decreases Prime Rate
BU
04:55pNORTHERN TRUST : Chief Financial Officer Stepping Down, Retiring
DJ
04:31pNORTHERN TRUST : Announces Leadership Changes
BU
News 
Northern Trust : Chief Financial Officer Stepping Down, Retiring

Northern Trust : Chief Financial Officer Stepping Down, Retiring

09/18/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) said its finance chief is stepping down and retiring from the company next year.

Northern Trust said Biff Bowman, who has been chief financial officer since 2014, will step down as the company's finance chief Jan. 1. Mr. Bowman will retire Feb. 28.

The company said its finance chief for its wealth management business, Jason Tyler, will become CFO of all of Northern Trust when Mr. Bowman steps down. Mr. Tyler, who started at the company in 2011, will also become part of Northern Trust's management group, the company said.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

