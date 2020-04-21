Log in
Northern Trust Corporation : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

04/21/2020 | 07:30am EDT

Northern Trust Corporation has released its first quarter 2020 financial results. Results can be found on Northern Trust’s website at:

https://www.northerntrust.com/about-us/investor-relations

Webcast of First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Northern Trust’s first quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on April 21, 2020. The live call will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. CT and is accessible on Northern Trust’s website at the address noted above.

A recording of the live call will be available on Northern Trust’s website from 12:00 p.m. CT on April 21, 2020, for approximately four weeks. Participants will need Windows Media or Adobe Flash software.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 21 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.1 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 893 M
EBIT 2020 1 566 M
Net income 2020 1 187 M
Debt 2020 7 512 M
Yield 2020 3,56%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,12x
EV / Sales2021 4,09x
Capitalization 16 741 M
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 83,31  $
Last Close Price 80,00  $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Charles A. Tribbett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-24.70%16 741
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.35%73 956
UBS GROUP AG-24.17%34 674
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.71%33 107
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-15.06%24 151
STATE STREET CORPORATION-26.45%20 585
