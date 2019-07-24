Northern Trust : Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Northern Trust Corporation has released its second quarter 2019 financial results. Results can be found on Northern Trust’s website at:

https://www.northerntrust.com/about-us/investor-relations

Webcast of Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Northern Trust’s second quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on July 24, 2019. The live call will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. CT and is accessible on Northern Trust’s website at the address noted above.

A recording of the live call will be available on Northern Trust’s website from 1:00 p.m. CT on July 24, 2019, for approximately four weeks. Participants will need Windows Media or Adobe Flash software.

To download our investor relations mobile app, which offers access to SEC filings, press releases, stock quotes and upcoming events, please visit Apple’s App Store for your iPad. You may find the app by searching Northern Trust Investor Relations or by clicking on https://appsto.re/us/MtHH3.i from your iPad.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $11.3 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005437/en/