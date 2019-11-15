Log in
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

Northern Trust Corporation : to Speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 11th

11/15/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Northern Trust Corporation announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael G. O’Grady, and Chief Financial Officer, S. Biff Bowman, will speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (ET).

The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Northern Trust's website under the events section. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for approximately four weeks after the presentation date.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$11.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 093 M
EBIT 2019 1 984 M
Net income 2019 1 437 M
Debt 2019 10 270 M
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,37x
EV / Sales2020 5,30x
Capitalization 22 421 M
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 103,81  $
Last Close Price 105,82  $
Spread / Highest target 5,84%
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Biff Bowman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Charles A. Tribbett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION26.32%22 421
BLACKROCK, INC.23.36%75 195
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)2.72%44 653
UBS GROUP-2.17%44 029
STATE STREET CORPORATION14.56%26 272
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.52.65%20 185
