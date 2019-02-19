Northern Trust : Dale Sands Joins Northern Trust Wealth Management to Expand Business Advisory Capabilities

Northern Trust Wealth Management announced today it has hired Dale Sands as a Director within its Business Advisory Services practice. As a national resource, Sands will serve Northern Trust Wealth Management across the country as a component of its comprehensive Wealth Planning Advisory Services. He is based in Atlanta.

“We are pleased to welcome Dale to our Business Advisory Services practice, an important element of Northern Trust’s ability to surround clients with holistic advice,” said David Blowers, President, Wealth Management National Services. “For many business owners and families, their business is their most valued asset. Dale’s expertise on issues of critical importance to business owners will meaningfully help our clients achieve their goals.”

The Business Advisory Services practice provides business owners and families with expert, objective advice whether they are building a business or planning an ownership transition. The team of experienced professionals focuses on pre-transaction and transaction consulting. They offer a coordinated and comprehensive approach that includes identifying, interviewing and advising on the selection of an external investment banking merger and acquisition team to maximize transaction proceeds and achieve the critical objectives of the business owner or family. Pre-sale estate planning, corporate due diligence, liquidity recapitalization and succession planning are also among the areas of expertise within the practice, all of which are closely coordinated with other Northern Trust Wealth Management specialists to ensure that business, family and wealth plans are developed in the context of a client’s goals and broader plans.

Sands has more than 20 years of experience in investment banking. He has advised on hundreds of public and private debt and equity offerings, merger, acquisition and divestiture transactions, and general corporate advisory assignments for both public and private companies in the U.S. and abroad. His experience spans a broad range of industries, including industrial, energy, retail and consumer, healthcare, technology and real estate.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Sands was a Managing Director of SunTrust Bank’s GenSpring Family Offices, where he led the creation of the firm’s Pre-Sale Planning Group and the delivery of its solutions to business-owning clients. In this capacity, Sands led the coordination of teams and execution across the GenSpring Family Office platform and the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Investment Banking platform. Prior to joining GenSpring, Sands was a senior member of the Mergers and Acquisitions Group at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey for nearly 17 years.

Sands received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Vanderbilt University, and an MBA from The University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. He has an active presence in the greater Atlanta business and civic communities.

Sands is based in Northern Trust’s Atlanta office at 3282 Northside Parkway, NW Suite 100.

