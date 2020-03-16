Log in
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/16 11:52:35 am
68.48 USD   -9.95%
Northern Trust : Decreases Prime Rate

03/16/2020 | 11:38am EDT

The Northern Trust Company has decreased its prime rate from 4.25% to 3.25%, effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 21 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $12.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/united-states/terms-and-conditions.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 281 M
EBIT 2020 2 012 M
Net income 2020 1 459 M
Debt 2020 11 163 M
Yield 2020 3,82%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
EV / Sales2021 4,20x
Capitalization 15 915 M
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 100,32  $
Last Close Price 76,05  $
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Charles A. Tribbett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-28.17%15 915
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.69%64 405
UBS GROUP-34.14%30 538
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-32.19%30 207
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-11.91%25 334
STATE STREET CORPORATION-25.59%20 857
