Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Northern Trust Corporation    NTRS

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Trust : Develops Machine Learning Based Forecasting Engine to Drive Securities Lending Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 06:36am EDT

CHICAGO and LONDON - Northern Trust (NTRS) announced today it has developed an innovative pricing engine that utilizes machine learning and advanced statistical techniques to drive revenue growth for clients by more effectively forecasting the rate to loan securities in the securities lending market.

Built on a hybrid-cloud platform that allows for highly efficient processing of data, the algorithm leverages numerous strategic market data points from multiple asset classes and regions to project the demand for equities in the securities lending market. Northern Trust global securities lending traders are able to leverage these projections, together with their own market intelligence, to automatically broadcast lending rates for 34 global markets to Northern Trust's extensive network of borrowers, thereby enhancing revenue opportunities for lending clients.

'Northern Trust continues to invest in emerging technologies to bring enhanced value to our clients,' said Pete Cherecwich, president of Corporate and Institutional Services at Northern Trust. 'The use of machine learning in our global securities lending business enables greater pricing efficiency that helps clients improve revenue across portfolios. This enhances Northern Trust's broad suite of securities financing capabilities, providing borrowers with highly automated, low transaction cost trade execution solutions in this cost-conscious market.'

From trading desks in Chicago, London, Hong Kong, Sydney and Toronto, Northern Trust's securities lending team has been generating incremental revenue for clients using innovative solutions for over three decades. As of June 30, 2019, there was approximately US$1.2 trillion in lendable assets for more than 450 clients worldwide.

'With this latest advancement, we have created an infrastructure and analytical framework that can intelligently adapt to changing market conditions' said Dane Fannin, head of global securities lending at Northern Trust. 'Our technology assesses market demand across thousands of securities and allows our traders to extract better returns for our clients. The potential benefits from machine learning techniques extend beyond this initial application, and we will continue exploring and developing solutions that drive value for our clients.'

About Northern Trust Capital Markets
Northern Trust Capital Markets delivers innovative technology, transparent trading, quality execution, smart liquidity solutions and regulatory compliance services across institutional brokerage, transition management, securities lending and foreign exchange. Capital Markets is a division of Corporate & Institutional Services, which provides asset servicing, fund administration and middle office solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.


About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$11.3 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 10:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
06:36aNORTHERN TRUST : Develops Machine Learning Based Forecasting Engine to Drive Sec..
PU
08/10NORTHERN TRUST : Woods near last after opening 75 at Northern Trust
AQ
08/06NORTHERN TRUST : Launches New Investment Performance Reporting Tool Delivering P..
BU
08/06Asset managers farm out trading as costs and complexity climb
RE
07/31NORTHERN TRUST : Decreases Prime Rate
BU
07/31NORTHERN TRUST UNIVERSE DATA : Positive Returns Continue for Institutional Plan ..
BU
07/30NORTHERN TRUST : s 2. and 3. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
07/30FLEXSHARES : Executive Investors Survey Reveals Key Gender Differences Among HNW..
BU
07/29NORTHERN TRUST : Asset Management to Acquire Emotomy® Platform with Purchase of ..
BU
07/29NORTHERN TRUST : Appointed by Introspect Capital to Provide Global Custody and B..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 053 M
EBIT 2019 1 960 M
Net income 2019 1 426 M
Debt 2019 11 098 M
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 5,02x
Capitalization 19 222 M
Chart NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northern Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 102,88  $
Last Close Price 89,45  $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Biff Bowman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott S. Murray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John W. Rowe Lead Independent Director
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION8.35%19 222
BLACKROCK INC8.53%67 521
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.68%43 183
UBS GROUP-13.40%39 616
STATE STREET CORPORATION-16.03%19 732
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.29.29%17 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group