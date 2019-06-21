Log in
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
Northern Trust : Discloses Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results

06/21/2019 | 06:14pm EDT

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) today disclosed the results of its company-run stress test under the severely adverse scenario provided by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for the 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review. Northern Trust, as with other companies covered by the provisions of Section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, is required to conduct company-run stress tests semi-annually and to disclose summary results of its company-run stress test under the severely adverse scenario. Northern Trust’s results may be found at:
https://cdn.northerntrust.com/pws/nt/documents/earnings/disclosures/nt-stress-test-disclosure-results.pdf.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 20 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody of US$8.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.


© Business Wire 2019
