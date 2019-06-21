Northern Trust : Discloses Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) today disclosed the results of its company-run stress test under the severely adverse scenario provided by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for the 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review. Northern Trust, as with other companies covered by the provisions of Section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, is required to conduct company-run stress tests semi-annually and to disclose summary results of its company-run stress test under the severely adverse scenario. Northern Trust’s results may be found at:

https://cdn.northerntrust.com/pws/nt/documents/earnings/disclosures/nt-stress-test-disclosure-results.pdf.

