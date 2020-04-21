Northern Trust : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

NET INCOME OF $360.6 MILLION, EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $1.55
Providing Support to Our Clients, Staff, and Communities
Strong Balance Sheet and Capital Strength to Meet Client and Community Needs
CHICAGO, APRIL 21, 2020 - Northern Trust Corporation today reported firstquarter net income per diluted common share of $1.55, compared to $1.48 in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.70 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income was $360.6 million, compared to $347.1 million in the prior-year quarter and $371.1 million in the prior quarter.
"The ongoing pandemic has brought health and economic challenges on an unprecedented global scale," said Michael O'Grady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus during this time has been on the safety of our staff, serving our clients, and supporting our communities. We have maintained mission critical services to our clients even as we transitioned the vast majority of our staff to a remote work environment. We have also continued our long-standing focus on supporting our communities, including facilitating loans through the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program and providing philanthropic support to several nonprofit organizations around the world, beginning with those focused on immediate healthcare, food, and other humanitarian relief efforts."
O'Grady added, "Our performance this quarter generated revenue growth of 7%, earnings per share growth of 5%, and a return on average common equity of 13.4%. Our results for the quarter reflected the momentum we carried coming into the year, with the quarter's performance only partially impacted by the pandemic. Turbulent times such as these show the importance of a strong capital base and liquidity profile to continue to support the activities of our clients. We are grateful for the dedication, professionalism and commitment our employees around the world have displayed in coming together to serve our clients and communities."
FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
SUMMARY RESULTS & KEY METRICS
% Change vs.
($ In Millions except per share data)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Trust, Investment and Other Service Fees
$
1,003.6
$
992.2
$
928.9
1 %
8%
Other Noninterest Income
176.0
134.7
130.0
31
35
Net Interest Income (FTE*)
416.2
430.5
429.8
(3)
(3)
Total Revenue (FTE*)
1,595.8
1,557.4
1,488.7
2
7
Noninterest Expense
1,065.6
1,072.3
1,028.7
(1)
4
Provision for Credit Losses
61.0
(1.0)
-
N/M
N/M
Provision for Income Taxes
100.5
105.3
105.1
(5)
(4)
FTE Adjustment*
8.1
9.7
7.8
(17)
3
Net Income
$
360.6
$
371.1
$
347.1
(3)%
4%
Earnings Allocated to Common and
326.2
361.0
325.5
(10)
-
Potential Common Shares
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
$
1.55
$
1.70
$
1.48
(9)%
5%
Return on Average Common Equity
13.4%
14.8%
14.0%
Return on Average Assets
1.17%
1.25%
1.18%
Average Assets
$
124,170.5
$
118,105.3
$
119,416.7
5 %
4%
N/M - Not meaningful
Net interest income and total revenue presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis are non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures that facilitate the analysis of asset yields. Please refer to the Reconciliation to Fully Taxable Equivalent section for further detail.
CLIENT ASSETS
Assets under custody/administration (AUC/A) and assets under management are the primary drivers of the Corporation's trust, investment and other servicing fees, the largest component of noninterest income. The following table presents the Corporation'sAUC/A, assets under custody (a component ofAUC/A), and assets under management by reporting segment.
As of
% Change vs.
($ In Billions)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020*
2019
2019
2019
2019
Assets Under Custody/Administration
Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS)
$
10,236.5
$
11,311.6
$
10,238.9
(10)%
- %
Wealth Management
640.1
738.8
688.5
(13)
(7)
Total Assets Under Custody/Administration
$
10,876.6
$
12,050.4
$
10,927.4
(10)%
- %
Assets Under Custody
Corporate & Institutional Services
$
7,620.8
$
8,497.8
$
7,529.1
(10)%
1 %
Wealth Management
633.9
735.7
670.6
(14)
(5)
Total Assets Under Custody
$
8,254.7
$
9,233.5
$
8,199.7
(11)%
1 %
Assets Under Management
Corporate & Institutional Services
$
842.6
$
917.5
$
867.9
(8)%
(3)%
Wealth Management
276.7
313.8
294.2
(12)
(6)
Total Assets Under Management
$
1,119.3
$
1,231.3
$
1,162.1
(9)%
(4)%
Client assets for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued)
TRUST, INVESTMENT AND OTHER SERVICING FEES
% Change vs.
($ In Millions)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
C&IS Trust, Investment and Other Servicing
Fees
Custody and Fund Administration
$
394.9
$
396.9
$
375.1
(1)%
5%
Investment Management
120.8
115.9
104.3
4
16
Securities Lending
23.4
22.6
22.7
4
3
Other
35.3
31.6
33.1
12
7
Total C&IS
$
574.4
$
567.0
$
535.2
1 %
7%
Wealth Management Trust, Investment and
Other Servicing Fees
Central
$
159.4
$
158.2
$
150.7
1 %
6%
East
111.5
110.2
100.9
1
11
West
87.0
85.0
79.5
2
9
Global Family Office
71.3
71.8
62.6
(1)
14
Total Wealth Management
$
429.2
$
425.2
$
393.7
1 %
9%
Total Consolidated Trust, Investment and
$
1,003.6
$
992.2
$
928.9
1 %
8%
Other Servicing Fees
Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019
C&IS and Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees are impacted by both one-month and one-quarter lagged asset values.
C&IS trust, investment and other servicing fees increased slightly compared to the prior quarter.
C&IS custody and fund administration fees decreased primarily due to unfavorable currency translation, partially offset by favorable lagged markets and new business.
C&IS investment management fees increased primarily due to new business and favorable lagged markets.
C&IS other fees increased primarily due to seasonally higher benefit payments fees in the current quarter.
Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees increased slightly from the prior quarter, primarily due to favorable lagged markets.
Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019
C&IS and Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees are impacted by both one-month and one-quarter lagged asset values.
C&IS trust, investment and other servicing fees increased 7% compared to the prior-year quarter.
C&IS custody and fund administration fees increased primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business, partially offset by unfavorable currency translation.
C&IS investment management fees increased primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business.
Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees increased 9% compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business.
FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued)
NET INTEREST INCOME
% Change vs.
($ In Millions)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Net Interest Income
$
585.8
$
670.6
(8)%
(20)%
Interest Income (FTE*)
$
537.3
Interest Expense
121.1
155.3
240.8
(22)
(50)
Net Interest Income (FTE*)
$
416.2
$
430.5
$
429.8
(3)%
(3)%
Average Earning Assets
$
110,611
$
107,160
$
110,672
3 %
- %
Net Interest Margin (FTE*)
1.51%
1.59%
1.58%
Interest income, net interest income and net interest margin presented on an FTE basis are non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures that facilitate the analysis of asset yields. Please refer to the Reconciliation to Fully Taxable Equivalent section for further detail.
Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019
Net interest income on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to a lower net interest margin, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets.
The net interest margin on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to higher premium amortization, a balance sheet mix shift, and lower short-term interest rates.
Average earning assets increased primarily due to higher short-terminterest-bearing deposits with banks and loans. Funding of the balance sheet reflected higher levels of client interest-bearing deposits and client demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits.
Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019
Net interest income on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to a lower net interest margin.
The net interest margin on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to lower short-term interest rates, partially offset by a balance sheet mix shift.
Average earning assets were relatively flat primarily reflecting lower levels of short-term interest- bearing deposits with banks, partially offset by higher loans. Funding of the balance sheet reflected higher interest-bearing deposits and client demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits.
Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" (ASU 2016-13) on January 1, 2020, which significantly changes the way impairment of financial instruments is recognized by requiring immediate recognition of estimated credit losses expected to occur over the remaining life of financial instruments. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-13, Northern Trust recorded a $13.7 million increase in the allowance for credit losses with a corresponding cumulative effect adjustment to decrease retained earnings $10.1 million, net of income taxes.
The provision in the current quarter was primarily due to an increase in the reserve evaluated on a collective basis driven by current and projected economic conditions resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related market and economic impacts, with the largest increase in the commercial and institutional and commercial real estate portfolios.
Q4 2019
The credit provision in the prior quarter was primarily driven by an overall decrease in the inherent allowance related to changes in credit quality, partially offset by net charge-offs.
Q1 2019
The provision in the prior-year quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the specific reserve related to outstanding loans and standby letters of credit in the commercial and institutional portfolio, offset by a net recovery in the period.
FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
% Change vs.
($ In Millions)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Noninterest Expense
Compensation
$
499.8
$
463.5
$
482.0
8 %
4%
Employee Benefits
97.9
92.6
85.7
6
14
Outside Services
192.8
205.7
188.4
(6)
2
Equipment and Software
162.2
164.9
148.3
(2)
9
Occupancy
51.1
57.4
51.6
(11)
(1)
Other Operating Expense
61.8
88.2
72.7
(30)
(15)
Total Noninterest Expense
$
1,065.6
$
1,072.3
$
1,028.7
(1)%
4%
End of Period Full-Time Equivalent Staff
20,000
19,800
19,100
1 %
5%
Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019
Compensation expense increased primarily driven by higher long term performance-based incentive compensation due to the vesting provisions associated with incentive grants to retirement-eligible employees in the current quarter and a one-time supplemental payment to certain employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by lower cash-based incentive accruals.
Employee benefits increased primarily reflecting higher payroll taxes and retirement plan expenses, partially offset by lower medical costs.
Outside services expense decreased primarily due to lower consulting and legal services.
Equipment and software expense decreased slightly primarily reflecting lower software disposition charges, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization.
Occupancy expense decreased primarily due to the renegotiation of a lease resulting in the reduction of a related asset retirement obligation.
Other operating expense decreased primarily driven by lower staff-related expenses and business promotion expenses due to seasonality and reduced business travel, partially offset by increased contributions to Northern Trust's charitable foundation. The lower staff-related expense was primarily related to a market value decline in the supplemental compensation plans and resulted in a related decline in miscellaneous income reported in noninterest income.
Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019
Compensation expense increased primarily reflecting higher salary expense, driven by staff growth and base pay adjustments, and a one-time supplemental payment to certain employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by prior-year-quarterseverance-related charges.
Employee benefits increased primarily due to higher retirement plan expenses and payroll taxes.
Equipment and software expense increasedprimarily reflecting higher depreciation and amortization and software support costs.
Other operating expense decreased primarily due to lower staff-related expenses, partially offset by increased contributions to Northern Trust's charitable foundation. The lower staff-related expense was primarily related to a market value decline in the supplemental compensation plans and resulted in a related decline in miscellaneous income reported in noninterest income.
FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX
% Change vs.
($ In Millions)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Net Income
Income before Income Taxes
$
461.1
$
476.4
$
452.2
(3)%
2%
Provision for Income Taxes
100.5
105.3
105.1
(5)
(4)
Net Income
$
360.6
$
371.1
$
347.1
(3)%
4%
Effective Tax Rate
21.8%
22.1%
23.2%
Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019
The provision for income taxes decreased primarily due to lower U.S. taxes payable on the income of the Corporation's non-U.S. branches and a change in the earnings mix in tax jurisdictions in which the Corporation operates, partially offset by research and development tax credits recorded in the prior quarter.
Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019
The provision for income taxes decreased primarily due to a change in the earnings mix in tax jurisdictions in which the Corporation operates, an increase in the proportion of earnings derived from tax-exempt income, and additional benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements, partially offset by prior-year-quarter income tax benefits recorded as a result of the Corporation's international organizational restructuring.
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Average total stockholders' equity increased $358.2 million, or 3%, to $10.8 billion from the prior- year quarter's average of $10.4 billion. The increase was primarily attributable to earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income since the prior-year period, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock pursuant to the Corporation's share repurchase program and dividend declarations.
During the current quarter, the Corporation used the proceeds from the issuance of the Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock to fund the redemption of all outstanding shares of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock at redemption price of $400.0 million, which was $11.5 million in excess of the net carrying value of the shares. The $11.5 million excess is included in preferred stock dividends in the determination of net income available to common shareholders.
During the current quarter, the Corporation declared cash dividends totaling $19.0 millionto preferred stockholders and cash dividends totaling $148.6 million to common stockholders. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation repurchased 3,240,738shares of common stock prior to suspending its share repurchase program on March 16, 2020, including 496,862 shares withheld related to share-based compensation, at a total cost of $296.8 million ($91.59 average price per share).
CAPITAL RATIOS
The capital ratios of Northern Trust Corporation and its principal subsidiary, The Northern Trust Company, remained strong at March 31, 2020, exceeding the minimum requirements for classification as "well-capitalized" under applicable U.S. regulatory requirements.
During the current quarter, Northern Trust Corporation contributed $500 million of capital to its wholly- owned subsidiary, The Northern Trust Company. Other drivers contributing to the change in capital ratios from the prior period include the redemption of all outstanding shares of the Corporation's Series C Non- Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and the increase in total assets and risk-weighted assets. The table below provides capital ratios, as well as the required minimum capital ratios, for Northern Trust Corporation and The Northern Trust Company determined by Basel III phased-in requirements.
March 31, 2020*
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Capital Ratios -
Standardized
Advanced
Standardized
Advanced
Standardized
Advanced
Well-
Minimum
Capitalized
Capital
Northern Trust Corporation
Approach
Approach
Approach
Approach
Approach
Approach
Ratios
Ratios
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
11.7%
12.9%
12.7%
13.2%
13.0%
13.5%
N/A
4.5%
Tier 1 Capital
12.8
14.1
14.5
15.0
14.3
14.8
6.0
6.0
Total Capital
14.5
15.7
16.3
16.8
16.3
16.6
10.0
8.0
Tier 1 Leverage
8.1
8.1
8.7
8.7
8.2
8.2
N/A
4.0
Supplementary Leverage
N/A
7.2
N/A
7.6
N/A
7.2
N/A
3.0
March 31, 2020*
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Capital Ratios -
Standardized
Advanced
Standardized
Advanced
Standardized
Advanced
Well-
Minimum
The Northern Trust
Capitalized
Capital
Company
Approach
Approach
Approach
Approach
Approach
Approach
Ratios
Ratios
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
12.0%
13.5%
12.3%
13.0%
13.2%
13.9%
6.5%
4.5%
Tier 1 Capital
12.0
13.5
12.3
13.0
13.2
13.9
8.0
6.0
Total Capital
13.6
14.9
14.0
14.6
14.9
15.5
10.0
8.0
Tier 1 Leverage
7.6
7.6
7.3
7.3
7.4
7.4
5.0
4.0
Supplementary Leverage
N/A
6.8
N/A
6.4
N/A
6.6
3.0
3.0
Capital ratios for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
RECONCILIATION TO FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT
The following table presents a reconciliation of interest income, net interest income, net interest margin, and total revenue prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles to such measures on an FTE basis, which are non-generally accepted accounting financial measures. Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets. Management believes this presentation provides a clearer indication of these financial measures for comparative purposes. When adjusted to an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income.
FTE RECONCILIATION
QUARTERS
2020
2019
($ in Millions)
FIRST
FOURTH
THIRD
SECOND
FIRST
Net Interest Income
Interest Income - GAAP
$
529.2
$
576.1
$
620.8
$
640.2
$
662.8
Add: FTE Adjustment
8.1
9.7
7.6
7.7
7.8
Interest Income (FTE) - Non-GAAP
$
537.3
$
585.8
$
628.4
$
647.9
$
670.6
Net Interest Income - GAAP
$
408.1
$
420.8
$
417.7
$
417.4
$
422.0
Add: FTE Adjustment
8.1
9.7
7.6
7.7
7.8
Net Interest Income (FTE) - Non-GAAP
$
416.2
$
430.5
$
425.3
$
425.1
$
429.8
Net Interest Margin - GAAP
1.48%
1.56%
1.58%
1.58%
1.55%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) - Non-GAAP
1.51%
1.59%
1.61%
1.61%
1.58%
Total Revenue
Total Revenue - GAAP
$
1,587.7
$
1,547.7
$
1,537.9
$
1,506.6
$
1,480.9
Add: FTE Adjustment
8.1
9.7
7.6
7.7
7.8
Total Revenue (FTE) - Non-GAAP
$
1,595.8
$
1,557.4
$
1,545.5
$
1,514.3
$
1,488.7
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements are identified typically by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "likely," "plan," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements include statements, other than those related to historical facts, that relate to Northern Trust's financial results and outlook, capital adequacy, dividend policy and share repurchase program, accounting estimates and assumptions, credit quality including allowance levels, future pension plan contributions, effective tax rate, anticipated expense levels, contingent liabilities, acquisitions, strategies, market and industry trends, and expectations regarding the impact of accounting pronouncements and legislation. Forward-looking statements also include statements, other than those related to historical facts, that relate to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and its impact on global economic and market conditions and Northern Trust's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These statements are based on Northern Trust's current beliefs and expectations of future events or future results, and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and subject to change. These statements are also based on assumptions about many important factors, including the factors discussed in Northern Trust's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on Northern Trust's website. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Northern Trust assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Page 1
(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA
($ In Millions Except Per Share Data)
FIRST QUARTER
2020
2019
% Change(1)
Noninterest Income
Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees
$
1,003.6
$
928.9
8%
Foreign Exchange Trading Income
88.9
66.2
34
Treasury Management Fees
11.0
11.7
(6)
Security Commissions and Trading Income
41.7
23.3
79
Other Operating Income
34.4
29.0
18
Investment Security Gains (Losses), net
-
(0.2)
N/M
Total Noninterest Income
1,179.6
1,058.9
11
Net Interest Income
Interest Income
529.2
662.8
(20)
Interest Expense
121.1
240.8
(50)
Net Interest Income
408.1
422.0
(3)
Total Revenue
1,587.7
1,480.9
7
Provision for Credit Losses
61.0
-
N/M
Noninterest Expense
Compensation
499.8
482.0
4
Employee Benefits
97.9
85.7
14
Outside Services
192.8
188.4
2
Equipment and Software
162.2
148.3
9
Occupancy
51.1
51.6
(1)
Other Operating Expense
61.8
72.7
(15)
Total Noninterest Expense
1,065.6
1,028.7
4
Income before Income Taxes
461.1
452.2
2
Provision for Income Taxes
100.5
105.1
(4)
NET INCOME
$
360.6
$
347.1
4%
Dividends on Preferred Stock(2)
$
30.5
$
17.3
76%
Earnings Allocated to Participating Securities
3.9
4.3
(10)
Earnings Allocated to Common and Potential Common Shares
326.2
325.5
-
Per Common Share
Net Income
Basic
$
1.56
$
1.49
5%
Diluted
1.55
1.48
5
Average Common Equity
$
9,897.9
$
9,546.8
4%
Return on Average Common Equity
13.4
%
14.0%
Return on Average Assets
1.17
%
1.18%
Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.60
17%
Average Common Shares Outstanding (000s)
Basic
208,881
218,237
Diluted
209,817
219,270
Common Shares Outstanding (EOP) (000s)
208,052
217,677
N/M - Not meaningful
Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
Dividends on Preferred Stock in the first quarter of 2020 includes $11.5 million related to the difference between the redemption amount of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which was redeemed in the first quarter of 2020, and its carrying value.
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Page 2
(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA
FIRST
FOURTH
($ In Millions Except Per Share Data)
QUARTER
QUARTER
2020
2019
% Change(1)
Noninterest Income
Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees
$
1,003.6
$
992.2
1 %
Foreign Exchange Trading Income
88.9
64.5
38
Treasury Management Fees
11.0
10.4
6
Security Commissions and Trading Income
41.7
27.8
50
Other Operating Income
34.4
32.5
6
Investment Security Gains (Losses), net
-
(0.5)
N/M
Total Noninterest Income
1,179.6
1,126.9
5
Net Interest Income
Interest Income
529.2
576.1
(8)
Interest Expense
121.1
155.3
(22)
Net Interest Income
408.1
420.8
(3)
Total Revenue
1,587.7
1,547.7
3
Provision for Credit Losses
61.0
(1.0)
N/M
Noninterest Expense
Compensation
499.8
463.5
8
Employee Benefits
97.9
92.6
6
Outside Services
192.8
205.7
(6)
Equipment and Software
162.2
164.9
(2)
Occupancy
51.1
57.4
(11)
Other Operating Expense
61.8
88.2
(30)
Total Noninterest Expense
1,065.6
1,072.3
(1)
Income before Income Taxes
461.1
476.4
(3)
Provision for Income Taxes
100.5
105.3
(5)
NET INCOME
$
360.6
$
371.1
(3)%
Dividends on Preferred Stock(2)
$
30.5
$
5.8
N/M
Earnings Allocated to Participating Securities
3.9
4.3
(9)
Earnings Allocated to Common and Potential Common Shares
326.2
361.0
(10)
Per Common Share
Net Income
Basic
$
1.56
$
1.71
(9)%
Diluted
1.55
1.70
(9)
Average Common Equity
$
9,897.9
$
9,808.2
1 %
Return on Average Common Equity
13.4
%
14.8%
Return on Average Assets
1.17
%
1.25%
Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
- %
Average Common Shares Outstanding (000s)
Basic
208,881
210,648
Diluted
209,817
211,855
Common Shares Outstanding (EOP) (000s)
208,052
209,709
N/M - Not meaningful
Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
Dividends on Preferred Stock in the first quarter of 2020 includes $11.5 million related to the difference between the redemption amount of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which was redeemed in the first quarter of 2020, and its carrying value.
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Page 3
(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)
BALANCE SHEET
($ In Millions)
MARCH 31
2020
2019
% Change(1)
Assets
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2)
$
44,636.6
$
23,401.4
91%
Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)
8,282.8
6,335.0
31
Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
998.2
552.2
81
Securities
U.S. Government
4,688.9
5,141.6
(9)
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions
1,783.1
780.8
128
Government Sponsored Agency
23,873.9
22,573.0
6
Other(4)
23,221.5
21,715.9
7
Total Securities
53,567.4
50,211.3
7
Loans and Leases
37,837.7
30,620.6
24
Total Earning Assets
145,322.7
111,120.5
31
Allowance for Credit Losses
(157.8)
(114.5)
38
Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)
2,954.2
2,641.5
12
Buildings and Equipment
490.2
411.5
19
Client Security Settlement Receivables
2,116.9
2,067.3
2
Goodwill
689.3
683.0
1
Other Assets
10,293.7
5,060.1
103
Total Assets
$
161,709.2
$
121,869.4
33%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings, Money Market and Other
$
27,241.0
$
14,784.6
84%
Savings Certificates and Other Time
918.7
856.2
7
Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing
69,779.1
58,339.5
20
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
97,938.8
73,980.3
32
Short-Term Borrowings
10,360.6
8,441.3
23
Senior Notes
2,668.5
2,024.1
32
Long-Term Debt
1,196.0
1,125.8
6
Floating Rate Capital Debt
277.7
277.6
-
Total Interest-Related Funds
112,441.6
85,849.1
31
Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
33,552.4
21,863.9
53
Other Liabilities
4,835.5
3,540.2
37
Total Liabilities
150,829.5
111,253.2
36
Common Equity
9,994.8
9,734.2
3
Preferred Equity
884.9
882.0
-
Total Equity
10,879.7
10,616.2
2
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
161,709.2
$
121,869.4
33%
Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Page 4
(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)
BALANCE SHEET
($ In Millions)
MARCH 31
DECEMBER 31
2020
2019
% Change(1)
Assets
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2)
$
44,636.6
$
33,841.5
32%
Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)
8,282.8
7,017.5
18
Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
998.2
712.8
40
Securities
U.S. Government
4,688.9
4,687.9
-
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions
1,783.1
1,625.4
10
Government Sponsored Agency
23,873.9
23,275.3
3
Other(4)
23,221.5
22,666.6
2
Total Securities
53,567.4
52,255.2
3
Loans and Leases
37,837.7
31,409.6
20
Total Earning Assets
145,322.7
125,236.6
16
Allowance for Credit Losses
(157.8)
(104.5)
51
Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)
2,954.2
2,383.4
24
Buildings and Equipment
490.2
483.3
1
Client Security Settlement Receivables
2,116.9
845.7
150
Goodwill
689.3
696.8
(1)
Other Assets
10,293.7
7,287.1
41
Total Assets
$
161,709.2
$
136,828.4
18%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings, Money Market and Other
$
27,241.0
$
21,441.5
27%
Savings Certificates and Other Time
918.7
986.7
(7)
Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing
69,779.1
60,400.3
16
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
97,938.8
82,828.5
18
Short-Term Borrowings
10,360.6
7,787.4
33
Senior Notes
2,668.5
2,573.0
4
Long-Term Debt
1,196.0
1,148.1
4
Floating Rate Capital Debt
277.7
277.7
-
Total Interest-Related Funds
112,441.6
94,614.7
19
Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
33,552.4
26,292.1
28
Other Liabilities
4,835.5
4,830.6
-
Total Liabilities
150,829.5
125,737.4
20
Common Equity
9,994.8
9,817.6
2
Preferred Equity
884.9
1,273.4
(31)
Total Equity
10,879.7
11,091.0
(2)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
161,709.2
$
136,828.4
18%
Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Page 5
(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
($ In Millions)
FIRST QUARTER
2020
2019
% Change(1)
Assets
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2)
$
19,826.2
$
20,163.2
(2)%
Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)
5,838.1
6,452.2
(10)
Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
667.6
978.1
(32)
Securities
U.S. Government
4,639.2
5,238.9
(11)
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions
1,723.4
770.5
124
Government Sponsored Agency
23,365.9
22,439.0
4
Other(4)
22,234.7
23,440.9
(5)
Total Securities
51,963.2
51,889.3
-
Loans and Leases
32,316.2
31,189.4
4
Total Earning Assets
110,611.3
110,672.2
-
Allowance for Credit Losses
(109.9)
(114.0)
(4)
Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)
2,723.0
1,940.7
40
Buildings and Equipment
501.4
424.4
18
Client Security Settlement Receivables
1,531.0
981.5
56
Goodwill
692.6
675.5
3
Other Assets
8,221.1
4,836.4
70
Total Assets
$
124,170.5
$
119,416.7
4 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings, Money Market and Other
$
20,251.2
$
14,372.8
41 %
Savings Certificates and Other Time
959.8
761.4
26
Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing
54,543.3
58,377.2
(7)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
75,754.3
73,511.4
3
Short-Term Borrowings
9,701.4
10,494.0
(8)
Senior Notes
2,615.1
2,014.1
30
Long-Term Debt
1,168.7
1,112.9
5
Floating Rate Capital Debt
277.7
277.6
-
Total Interest-Related Funds
89,517.2
87,410.0
2
Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
19,331.5
17,858.4
8
Other Liabilities
4,534.8
3,719.5
22
Total Liabilities
113,383.5
108,987.9
4
Common Equity
9,897.9
9,546.8
4
Preferred Equity
889.1
882.0
1
Total Equity
10,787.0
10,428.8
3
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
124,170.5
$
119,416.7
4 %
Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Page 6
(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
FIRST
FOURTH
($ In Millions)
QUARTER
QUARTER
2020
2019
% Change(1)
Assets
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2)
$
19,826.2
$
17,230.0
15%
Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)
5,838.1
6,073.9
(4)
Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
667.6
945.9
(29)
Securities
U.S. Government
4,639.2
5,287.7
(12)
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions
1,723.4
1,467.6
17
Government Sponsored Agency
23,365.9
23,199.3
1
Other(4)
22,234.7
21,964.4
1
Total Securities
51,963.2
51,919.0
-
Loans and Leases
32,316.2
30,990.8
4
Total Earning Assets
110,611.3
107,159.6
3
Allowance for Credit Losses
(109.9)
(105.5)
4
Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)
2,723.0
2,292.6
19
Buildings and Equipment
501.4
453.5
11
Client Security Settlement Receivables
1,531.0
1,163.4
32
Goodwill
692.6
692.5
-
Other Assets
8,221.1
6,449.2
27
Total Assets
$
124,170.5
$
118,105.3
5%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings, Money Market and Other
$
20,251.2
$
18,130.2
12%
Savings Certificates and Other Time
959.8
919.0
4
Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing
54,543.3
52,925.8
3
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
75,754.3
71,975.0
5
Short-Term Borrowings
9,701.4
8,770.5
11
Senior Notes
2,615.1
2,584.6
1
Long-Term Debt
1,168.7
1,154.0
1
Floating Rate Capital Debt
277.7
277.7
-
Total Interest-Related Funds
89,517.2
84,761.8
6
Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
19,331.5
17,462.9
11
Other Liabilities
4,534.8
4,948.0
(8)
Total Liabilities
113,383.5
107,172.7
6
Common Equity
9,897.9
9,808.2
1
Preferred Equity
889.1
1,124.4
(21)
Total Equity
10,787.0
10,932.6
(1)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
124,170.5
$
118,105.3
5%
Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Page 7
(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)
QUARTERLY TREND DATA
2020
2019
($ In Millions Except Per Share Data)
QUARTER
QUARTERS
FIRST
FOURTH
THIRD
SECOND
FIRST
Net Income Summary
Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees
$
1,003.6
$
992.2
$
975.5
$
955.5
$
928.9
Other Noninterest Income
176.0
134.7
144.7
133.7
130.0
Net Interest Income
408.1
420.8
417.7
417.4
422.0
Total Revenue
1,587.7
1,547.7
1,537.9
1,506.6
1,480.9
Provision for Credit Losses
61.0
(1.0)
(7.0)
(6.5)
-
Noninterest Expense
1,065.6
1,072.3
1,036.3
1,006.2
1,028.7
Income before Income Taxes
461.1
476.4
508.6
506.9
452.2
Provision for Income Taxes
100.5
105.3
124.0
117.5
105.1
Net Income
$
360.6
$
371.1
$
384.6
$
389.4
$
347.1
Per Common Share
Net Income - Basic
$
1.56
$
1.71
$
1.70
$
1.76
$
1.49
- Diluted
1.55
1.70
1.69
1.75
1.48
Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share
0.70
0.70
0.70
0.60
0.60
Book Value (EOP)
48.04
46.82
46.86
46.18
44.72
Market Value (EOP)
75.46
106.24
93.32
90.00
90.41
Financial Ratios
Return on Average Common Equity
13.4
%
14.8%
14.9 %
15.9 %
14.0 %
Return on Average Assets
1.17
1.25
1.31
1.34
1.18
Net Interest Margin (GAAP)
1.48
1.56
1.58
1.58
1.55
Net Interest Margin (FTE*)
1.51
1.59
1.61
1.61
1.58
Assets Under Custody / Administration ($ in Billions) - EOP
Corporate & Institutional Services
$
10,236.5
$
11,311.6
$
10,864.0
$
10,623.6
$
10,238.9
Wealth Management
640.1
738.8
701.2
698.4
688.5
Total Assets Under Custody / Administration
$
10,876.6
$
12,050.4
$
11,565.2
$
11,322.0
$
10,927.4
Assets Under Custody ($ In Billions) - EOP
Corporate & Institutional Services
$
7,620.8
$
8,497.8
$
8,061.4
$
7,820.6
$
7,529.1
Wealth Management
633.9
735.7
698.7
698.2
670.6
Total Assets Under Custody
$
8,254.7
$
9,233.5
$
8,760.1
$
8,518.8
$
8,199.7
Assets Under Management ($ In Billions) - EOP
Corporate & Institutional Services
$
842.6
$
917.5
$
901.3
$
887.0
$
867.9
Wealth Management
276.7
313.8
300.5
293.2
294.2
Total Assets Under Management
$
1,119.3
$
1,231.3
$
1,201.8
$
1,180.2
$
1,162.1
Asset Quality ($ In Millions) - EOP
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
$
103.9
$
83.6
$
113.1
$
115.1
$
116.1
Other Real Estate Owned (OREO)
1.6
3.2
3.2
3.8
8.0
Total Nonaccrual Assets
$
105.5
$
86.8
$
116.3
$
118.9
$
124.1
Nonaccrual Assets / Loans and Leases and OREO
%
0.28
0.28%
0.38 %
0.38 %
0.41 %
Gross Charge-offs
$
1.8
$
3.8
$
1.1
$
0.6
$
1.0
Less: Gross Recoveries
1.1
1.5
1.7
1.8
2.2
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
$
0.7
$
2.3
$
(0.6)
$
(1.2)
$
(1.2)
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Avg Loans and Leases
%
0.01
0.03%
(0.01)%
(0.02)%
(0.02)%
Allowance for Credit Losses Assigned to:
Loans and Leases
$
147.2
$
104.5
$
105.7
$
110.8
$
114.5
Undrawn Loan Commitments and Standby Letters of Credit
40.4
19.9
22.0
23.3
24.9
Debt Securities and Other Financial Assets
10.8
-
-
-
-
Loans and Leases Allowance / Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
1.4x
1.3x
0.9x
1.0x
1.0x
Net interest margin presented on an FTE basis is a non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measure that facilitates the analysis of asset yields. Please refer to the Reconciliation to Fully Taxable Equivalent section for further detail.
Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 11:22:04 UTC