Northern Trust : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

News Release Investor Contact: Media Contact: Mark Bette Doug Holt (312) 444-2301 (312) 557-1571 Mark_Bette@ntrs.com Doug_Holt@ntrs.com https://www.northerntrust.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $360.6 MILLION, EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $1.55 Providing Support to Our Clients, Staff, and Communities Strong Balance Sheet and Capital Strength to Meet Client and Community Needs CHICAGO, APRIL 21, 2020 - Northern Trust Corporation today reported firstquarter net income per diluted common share of $1.55, compared to $1.48 in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.70 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income was $360.6 million, compared to $347.1 million in the prior-year quarter and $371.1 million in the prior quarter. "The ongoing pandemic has brought health and economic challenges on an unprecedented global scale," said Michael O'Grady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus during this time has been on the safety of our staff, serving our clients, and supporting our communities. We have maintained mission critical services to our clients even as we transitioned the vast majority of our staff to a remote work environment. We have also continued our long-standing focus on supporting our communities, including facilitating loans through the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program and providing philanthropic support to several nonprofit organizations around the world, beginning with those focused on immediate healthcare, food, and other humanitarian relief efforts." O'Grady added, "Our performance this quarter generated revenue growth of 7%, earnings per share growth of 5%, and a return on average common equity of 13.4%. Our results for the quarter reflected the momentum we carried coming into the year, with the quarter's performance only partially impacted by the pandemic. Turbulent times such as these show the importance of a strong capital base and liquidity profile to continue to support the activities of our clients. We are grateful for the dedication, professionalism and commitment our employees around the world have displayed in coming together to serve our clients and communities." - 2 - FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS SUMMARY RESULTS & KEY METRICS % Change vs. ($ In Millions except per share data) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Trust, Investment and Other Service Fees $ 1,003.6 $ 992.2 $ 928.9 1 % 8% Other Noninterest Income 176.0 134.7 130.0 31 35 Net Interest Income (FTE*) 416.2 430.5 429.8 (3) (3) Total Revenue (FTE*) 1,595.8 1,557.4 1,488.7 2 7 Noninterest Expense 1,065.6 1,072.3 1,028.7 (1) 4 Provision for Credit Losses 61.0 (1.0) - N/M N/M Provision for Income Taxes 100.5 105.3 105.1 (5) (4) FTE Adjustment* 8.1 9.7 7.8 (17) 3 Net Income $ 360.6 $ 371.1 $ 347.1 (3)% 4% Earnings Allocated to Common and 326.2 361.0 325.5 (10) - Potential Common Shares Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 1.55 $ 1.70 $ 1.48 (9)% 5% Return on Average Common Equity 13.4% 14.8% 14.0% Return on Average Assets 1.17% 1.25% 1.18% Average Assets $ 124,170.5 $ 118,105.3 $ 119,416.7 5 % 4% N/M - Not meaningful Net interest income and total revenue presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis are non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures that facilitate the analysis of asset yields. Please refer to the Reconciliation to Fully Taxable Equivalent section for further detail. CLIENT ASSETS Assets under custody/administration (AUC/A) and assets under management are the primary drivers of the Corporation's trust, investment and other servicing fees, the largest component of noninterest income. The following table presents the Corporation'sAUC/A, assets under custody (a component ofAUC/A), and assets under management by reporting segment. As of % Change vs. ($ In Billions) March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020* 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets Under Custody/Administration Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) $ 10,236.5 $ 11,311.6 $ 10,238.9 (10)% - % Wealth Management 640.1 738.8 688.5 (13) (7) Total Assets Under Custody/Administration $ 10,876.6 $ 12,050.4 $ 10,927.4 (10)% - % Assets Under Custody Corporate & Institutional Services $ 7,620.8 $ 8,497.8 $ 7,529.1 (10)% 1 % Wealth Management 633.9 735.7 670.6 (14) (5) Total Assets Under Custody $ 8,254.7 $ 9,233.5 $ 8,199.7 (11)% 1 % Assets Under Management Corporate & Institutional Services $ 842.6 $ 917.5 $ 867.9 (8)% (3)% Wealth Management 276.7 313.8 294.2 (12) (6) Total Assets Under Management $ 1,119.3 $ 1,231.3 $ 1,162.1 (9)% (4)% Client assets for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. - 3 - FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued) TRUST, INVESTMENT AND OTHER SERVICING FEES % Change vs. ($ In Millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 C&IS Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees Custody and Fund Administration $ 394.9 $ 396.9 $ 375.1 (1)% 5% Investment Management 120.8 115.9 104.3 4 16 Securities Lending 23.4 22.6 22.7 4 3 Other 35.3 31.6 33.1 12 7 Total C&IS $ 574.4 $ 567.0 $ 535.2 1 % 7% Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees Central $ 159.4 $ 158.2 $ 150.7 1 % 6% East 111.5 110.2 100.9 1 11 West 87.0 85.0 79.5 2 9 Global Family Office 71.3 71.8 62.6 (1) 14 Total Wealth Management $ 429.2 $ 425.2 $ 393.7 1 % 9% Total Consolidated Trust, Investment and $ 1,003.6 $ 992.2 $ 928.9 1 % 8% Other Servicing Fees Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019 C&IS and Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees are impacted by both one-month and one-quarter lagged asset values. C&IS trust, investment and other servicing fees increased slightly compared to the prior quarter. C&IS custody and fund administration fees decreased primarily due to unfavorable currency translation, partially offset by favorable lagged markets and new business. C&IS investment management fees increased primarily due to new business and favorable lagged markets. C&IS other fees increased primarily due to seasonally higher benefit payments fees in the current quarter. Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees increased slightly from the prior quarter, primarily due to favorable lagged markets. Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 C&IS and Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees are impacted by both one-month and one-quarter lagged asset values. C&IS trust, investment and other servicing fees increased 7% compared to the prior-year quarter. C&IS custody and fund administration fees increased primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business, partially offset by unfavorable currency translation. C&IS investment management fees increased primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business. Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees increased 9% compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business. - 5 - FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued) NET INTEREST INCOME % Change vs. ($ In Millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Net Interest Income $ 585.8 $ 670.6 (8)% (20)% Interest Income (FTE*) $ 537.3 Interest Expense 121.1 155.3 240.8 (22) (50) Net Interest Income (FTE*) $ 416.2 $ 430.5 $ 429.8 (3)% (3)% Average Earning Assets $ 110,611 $ 107,160 $ 110,672 3 % - % Net Interest Margin (FTE*) 1.51% 1.59% 1.58% Interest income, net interest income and net interest margin presented on an FTE basis are non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures that facilitate the analysis of asset yields. Please refer to the Reconciliation to Fully Taxable Equivalent section for further detail. Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019 Net interest income on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to a lower net interest margin, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets. The net interest margin on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to higher premium amortization, a balance sheet mix shift, and lower short-term interest rates. Average earning assets increased primarily due to higher short-terminterest-bearing deposits with banks and loans. Funding of the balance sheet reflected higher levels of client interest-bearing deposits and client demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits. Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 Net interest income on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to a lower net interest margin. The net interest margin on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to lower short-term interest rates, partially offset by a balance sheet mix shift. Average earning assets were relatively flat primarily reflecting lower levels of short-term interest- bearing deposits with banks, partially offset by higher loans. Funding of the balance sheet reflected higher interest-bearing deposits and client demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits. - 6 - FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES As of and for the three-months ended, % Change vs. ($ In Millions) March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Allowance for Credit Losses Beginning Allowance for Credit Losses $ 124.4 $ 127.7 $ 138.2 (3)% (10)% Cumulative Effect Adjustment 13.7 - - N/M N/M Provision for Credit Losses 61.0 (1.0) - N/M N/M Net Recoveries (Charge-Offs) (0.7) (2.3) 1.2 (70) (158) Ending Allowance for Credit Losses $ 198.4 $ 124.4 $ 139.4 59 % 42 % Allowance assigned to: Loans and Leases $ 147.2 $ 104.5 $ 114.5 41 % 29 % Undrawn Loan Commitments and 40.4 19.9 24.9 103 62 Standby Letters of Credit Debt Securities and Other Financial Assets 10.8 - - N/M N/M Ending Allowance for Credit Losses $ 198.4 $ 124.4 $ 139.4 59 % 42 % N/M - Not meaningful Q1 2020 The Corporation adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-13, "Financial Instruments Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" (ASU 2016-13) on January 1, 2020, which significantly changes the way impairment of financial instruments is recognized by requiring immediate recognition of estimated credit losses expected to occur over the remaining life of financial instruments. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-13, Northern Trust recorded a $13.7 million increase in the allowance for credit losses with a corresponding cumulative effect adjustment to decrease retained earnings $10.1 million, net of income taxes. The provision in the current quarter was primarily due to an increase in the reserve evaluated on a collective basis driven by current and projected economic conditions resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related market and economic impacts, with the largest increase in the commercial and institutional and commercial real estate portfolios. Q4 2019 The credit provision in the prior quarter was primarily driven by an overall decrease in the inherent allowance related to changes in credit quality, partially offset by net charge-offs. Q1 2019 The provision in the prior-year quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the specific reserve related to outstanding loans and standby letters of credit in the commercial and institutional portfolio, offset by a net recovery in the period. - 7 - FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued) NONINTEREST EXPENSE % Change vs. ($ In Millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Noninterest Expense Compensation $ 499.8 $ 463.5 $ 482.0 8 % 4% Employee Benefits 97.9 92.6 85.7 6 14 Outside Services 192.8 205.7 188.4 (6) 2 Equipment and Software 162.2 164.9 148.3 (2) 9 Occupancy 51.1 57.4 51.6 (11) (1) Other Operating Expense 61.8 88.2 72.7 (30) (15) Total Noninterest Expense $ 1,065.6 $ 1,072.3 $ 1,028.7 (1)% 4% End of Period Full-Time Equivalent Staff 20,000 19,800 19,100 1 % 5% Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019 Compensation expense increased primarily driven by higher long term performance-based incentive compensation due to the vesting provisions associated with incentive grants to retirement-eligible employees in the current quarter and a one-time supplemental payment to certain employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by lower cash-based incentive accruals. Employee benefits increased primarily reflecting higher payroll taxes and retirement plan expenses, partially offset by lower medical costs. Outside services expense decreased primarily due to lower consulting and legal services. Equipment and software expense decreased slightly primarily reflecting lower software disposition charges, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization. Occupancy expense decreased primarily due to the renegotiation of a lease resulting in the reduction of a related asset retirement obligation. Other operating expense decreased primarily driven by lower staff-related expenses and business promotion expenses due to seasonality and reduced business travel, partially offset by increased contributions to Northern Trust's charitable foundation. The lower staff-related expense was primarily related to a market value decline in the supplemental compensation plans and resulted in a related decline in miscellaneous income reported in noninterest income. Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 Compensation expense increased primarily reflecting higher salary expense, driven by staff growth and base pay adjustments, and a one-time supplemental payment to certain employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by prior-year-quarterseverance-related charges. Employee benefits increased primarily due to higher retirement plan expenses and payroll taxes. Outside services expense increased primarily reflecting increased third-party advisory fees and technical services costs. Equipment and software expense increasedprimarily reflecting higher depreciation and amortization and software support costs. Other operating expense decreased primarily due to lower staff-related expenses, partially offset by increased contributions to Northern Trust's charitable foundation. The lower staff-related expense was primarily related to a market value decline in the supplemental compensation plans and resulted in a related decline in miscellaneous income reported in noninterest income. - 8 - FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX % Change vs. ($ In Millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Net Income Income before Income Taxes $ 461.1 $ 476.4 $ 452.2 (3)% 2% Provision for Income Taxes 100.5 105.3 105.1 (5) (4) Net Income $ 360.6 $ 371.1 $ 347.1 (3)% 4% Effective Tax Rate 21.8% 22.1% 23.2% Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019 The provision for income taxes decreased primarily due to lower U.S. taxes payable on the income of the Corporation's non-U.S. branches and a change in the earnings mix in tax jurisdictions in which the Corporation operates, partially offset by research and development tax credits recorded in the prior quarter. Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 The provision for income taxes decreased primarily due to a change in the earnings mix in tax jurisdictions in which the Corporation operates, an increase in the proportion of earnings derived from tax-exempt income, and additional benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements, partially offset by prior-year-quarter income tax benefits recorded as a result of the Corporation's international organizational restructuring. - 9 - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Average total stockholders' equity increased $358.2 million, or 3%, to $10.8 billion from the prior- year quarter's average of $10.4 billion. The increase was primarily attributable to earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income since the prior-year period, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock pursuant to the Corporation's share repurchase program and dividend declarations. During the current quarter, the Corporation used the proceeds from the issuance of the Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock to fund the redemption of all outstanding shares of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock at redemption price of $400.0 million, which was $11.5 million in excess of the net carrying value of the shares. The $11.5 million excess is included in preferred stock dividends in the determination of net income available to common shareholders. During the current quarter, the Corporation declared cash dividends totaling $19.0 millionto preferred stockholders and cash dividends totaling $148.6 million to common stockholders. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation repurchased 3,240,738shares of common stock prior to suspending its share repurchase program on March 16, 2020, including 496,862 shares withheld related to share-based compensation, at a total cost of $296.8 million ($91.59 average price per share). - 10 - CAPITAL RATIOS The capital ratios of Northern Trust Corporation and its principal subsidiary, The Northern Trust Company, remained strong at March 31, 2020, exceeding the minimum requirements for classification as "well-capitalized" under applicable U.S. regulatory requirements. During the current quarter, Northern Trust Corporation contributed $500 million of capital to its wholly- owned subsidiary, The Northern Trust Company. Other drivers contributing to the change in capital ratios from the prior period include the redemption of all outstanding shares of the Corporation's Series C Non- Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and the increase in total assets and risk-weighted assets. The table below provides capital ratios, as well as the required minimum capital ratios, for Northern Trust Corporation and The Northern Trust Company determined by Basel III phased-in requirements. March 31, 2020* December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Capital Ratios - Standardized Advanced Standardized Advanced Standardized Advanced Well- Minimum Capitalized Capital Northern Trust Corporation Approach Approach Approach Approach Approach Approach Ratios Ratios Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 11.7% 12.9% 12.7% 13.2% 13.0% 13.5% N/A 4.5% Tier 1 Capital 12.8 14.1 14.5 15.0 14.3 14.8 6.0 6.0 Total Capital 14.5 15.7 16.3 16.8 16.3 16.6 10.0 8.0 Tier 1 Leverage 8.1 8.1 8.7 8.7 8.2 8.2 N/A 4.0 Supplementary Leverage N/A 7.2 N/A 7.6 N/A 7.2 N/A 3.0 March 31, 2020* December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Capital Ratios - Standardized Advanced Standardized Advanced Standardized Advanced Well- Minimum The Northern Trust Capitalized Capital Company Approach Approach Approach Approach Approach Approach Ratios Ratios Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.0% 13.5% 12.3% 13.0% 13.2% 13.9% 6.5% 4.5% Tier 1 Capital 12.0 13.5 12.3 13.0 13.2 13.9 8.0 6.0 Total Capital 13.6 14.9 14.0 14.6 14.9 15.5 10.0 8.0 Tier 1 Leverage 7.6 7.6 7.3 7.3 7.4 7.4 5.0 4.0 Supplementary Leverage N/A 6.8 N/A 6.4 N/A 6.6 3.0 3.0 Capital ratios for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. - 11 - RECONCILIATION TO FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT The following table presents a reconciliation of interest income, net interest income, net interest margin, and total revenue prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles to such measures on an FTE basis, which are non-generally accepted accounting financial measures. Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets. Management believes this presentation provides a clearer indication of these financial measures for comparative purposes. When adjusted to an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income. FTE RECONCILIATION QUARTERS 2020 2019 ($ in Millions) FIRST FOURTH THIRD SECOND FIRST Net Interest Income Interest Income - GAAP $ 529.2 $ 576.1 $ 620.8 $ 640.2 $ 662.8 Add: FTE Adjustment 8.1 9.7 7.6 7.7 7.8 Interest Income (FTE) - Non-GAAP $ 537.3 $ 585.8 $ 628.4 $ 647.9 $ 670.6 Net Interest Income - GAAP $ 408.1 $ 420.8 $ 417.7 $ 417.4 $ 422.0 Add: FTE Adjustment 8.1 9.7 7.6 7.7 7.8 Net Interest Income (FTE) - Non-GAAP $ 416.2 $ 430.5 $ 425.3 $ 425.1 $ 429.8 Net Interest Margin - GAAP 1.48% 1.56% 1.58% 1.58% 1.55% Net Interest Margin (FTE) - Non-GAAP 1.51% 1.59% 1.61% 1.61% 1.58% Total Revenue Total Revenue - GAAP $ 1,587.7 $ 1,547.7 $ 1,537.9 $ 1,506.6 $ 1,480.9 Add: FTE Adjustment 8.1 9.7 7.6 7.7 7.8 Total Revenue (FTE) - Non-GAAP $ 1,595.8 $ 1,557.4 $ 1,545.5 $ 1,514.3 $ 1,488.7 - 12 - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release may include statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements are identified typically by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "likely," "plan," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements include statements, other than those related to historical facts, that relate to Northern Trust's financial results and outlook, capital adequacy, dividend policy and share repurchase program, accounting estimates and assumptions, credit quality including allowance levels, future pension plan contributions, effective tax rate, anticipated expense levels, contingent liabilities, acquisitions, strategies, market and industry trends, and expectations regarding the impact of accounting pronouncements and legislation. Forward-looking statements also include statements, other than those related to historical facts, that relate to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and its impact on global economic and market conditions and Northern Trust's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These statements are based on Northern Trust's current beliefs and expectations of future events or future results, and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and subject to change. These statements are also based on assumptions about many important factors, including the factors discussed in Northern Trust's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on Northern Trust's website. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Northern Trust assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements. - 13 - WEBCAST OF FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL Northern Trust's first quarter earnings conference call will be webcast onApril 21, 2020. The live call will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. CT and is accessible on Northern Trust's website at: https://www.northerntrust.com/about-us/investor-relations Arecording of the live call will be available on Northern Trust's website from 12:00 p.m. CTonApril 21, 2020, for approximately four weeks. Participants will need Windows Media or Adobe Flash software. This earnings release can also be accessed at Northern Trust's website. About Northern Trust Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 21 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.1 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust. Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https:// www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions. / / / NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Page 1 (Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information) STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA ($ In Millions Except Per Share Data) FIRST QUARTER 2020 2019 % Change(1) Noninterest Income Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees $ 1,003.6 $ 928.9 8% Foreign Exchange Trading Income 88.9 66.2 34 Treasury Management Fees 11.0 11.7 (6) Security Commissions and Trading Income 41.7 23.3 79 Other Operating Income 34.4 29.0 18 Investment Security Gains (Losses), net - (0.2) N/M Total Noninterest Income 1,179.6 1,058.9 11 Net Interest Income Interest Income 529.2 662.8 (20) Interest Expense 121.1 240.8 (50) Net Interest Income 408.1 422.0 (3) Total Revenue 1,587.7 1,480.9 7 Provision for Credit Losses 61.0 - N/M Noninterest Expense Compensation 499.8 482.0 4 Employee Benefits 97.9 85.7 14 Outside Services 192.8 188.4 2 Equipment and Software 162.2 148.3 9 Occupancy 51.1 51.6 (1) Other Operating Expense 61.8 72.7 (15) Total Noninterest Expense 1,065.6 1,028.7 4 Income before Income Taxes 461.1 452.2 2 Provision for Income Taxes 100.5 105.1 (4) NET INCOME $ 360.6 $ 347.1 4% Dividends on Preferred Stock(2) $ 30.5 $ 17.3 76% Earnings Allocated to Participating Securities 3.9 4.3 (10) Earnings Allocated to Common and Potential Common Shares 326.2 325.5 - Per Common Share Net Income Basic $ 1.56 $ 1.49 5% Diluted 1.55 1.48 5 Average Common Equity $ 9,897.9 $ 9,546.8 4% Return on Average Common Equity 13.4 % 14.0% Return on Average Assets 1.17 % 1.18% Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.60 17% Average Common Shares Outstanding (000s) Basic 208,881 218,237 Diluted 209,817 219,270 Common Shares Outstanding (EOP) (000s) 208,052 217,677 N/M - Not meaningful Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information. Dividends on Preferred Stock in the first quarter of 2020 includes $11.5 million related to the difference between the redemption amount of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which was redeemed in the first quarter of 2020, and its carrying value. NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Page 2 (Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information) STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA FIRST FOURTH ($ In Millions Except Per Share Data) QUARTER QUARTER 2020 2019 % Change(1) Noninterest Income Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees $ 1,003.6 $ 992.2 1 % Foreign Exchange Trading Income 88.9 64.5 38 Treasury Management Fees 11.0 10.4 6 Security Commissions and Trading Income 41.7 27.8 50 Other Operating Income 34.4 32.5 6 Investment Security Gains (Losses), net - (0.5) N/M Total Noninterest Income 1,179.6 1,126.9 5 Net Interest Income Interest Income 529.2 576.1 (8) Interest Expense 121.1 155.3 (22) Net Interest Income 408.1 420.8 (3) Total Revenue 1,587.7 1,547.7 3 Provision for Credit Losses 61.0 (1.0) N/M Noninterest Expense Compensation 499.8 463.5 8 Employee Benefits 97.9 92.6 6 Outside Services 192.8 205.7 (6) Equipment and Software 162.2 164.9 (2) Occupancy 51.1 57.4 (11) Other Operating Expense 61.8 88.2 (30) Total Noninterest Expense 1,065.6 1,072.3 (1) Income before Income Taxes 461.1 476.4 (3) Provision for Income Taxes 100.5 105.3 (5) NET INCOME $ 360.6 $ 371.1 (3)% Dividends on Preferred Stock(2) $ 30.5 $ 5.8 N/M Earnings Allocated to Participating Securities 3.9 4.3 (9) Earnings Allocated to Common and Potential Common Shares 326.2 361.0 (10) Per Common Share Net Income Basic $ 1.56 $ 1.71 (9)% Diluted 1.55 1.70 (9) Average Common Equity $ 9,897.9 $ 9,808.2 1 % Return on Average Common Equity 13.4 % 14.8% Return on Average Assets 1.17 % 1.25% Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 - % Average Common Shares Outstanding (000s) Basic 208,881 210,648 Diluted 209,817 211,855 Common Shares Outstanding (EOP) (000s) 208,052 209,709 N/M - Not meaningful Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information. Dividends on Preferred Stock in the first quarter of 2020 includes $11.5 million related to the difference between the redemption amount of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which was redeemed in the first quarter of 2020, and its carrying value. NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Page 3 (Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information) BALANCE SHEET ($ In Millions) MARCH 31 2020 2019 % Change(1) Assets Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2) $ 44,636.6 $ 23,401.4 91% Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3) 8,282.8 6,335.0 31 Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 998.2 552.2 81 Securities U.S. Government 4,688.9 5,141.6 (9) Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 1,783.1 780.8 128 Government Sponsored Agency 23,873.9 22,573.0 6 Other(4) 23,221.5 21,715.9 7 Total Securities 53,567.4 50,211.3 7 Loans and Leases 37,837.7 30,620.6 24 Total Earning Assets 145,322.7 111,120.5 31 Allowance for Credit Losses (157.8) (114.5) 38 Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5) 2,954.2 2,641.5 12 Buildings and Equipment 490.2 411.5 19 Client Security Settlement Receivables 2,116.9 2,067.3 2 Goodwill 689.3 683.0 1 Other Assets 10,293.7 5,060.1 103 Total Assets $ 161,709.2 $ 121,869.4 33% Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings, Money Market and Other $ 27,241.0 $ 14,784.6 84% Savings Certificates and Other Time 918.7 856.2 7 Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing 69,779.1 58,339.5 20 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 97,938.8 73,980.3 32 Short-Term Borrowings 10,360.6 8,441.3 23 Senior Notes 2,668.5 2,024.1 32 Long-Term Debt 1,196.0 1,125.8 6 Floating Rate Capital Debt 277.7 277.6 - Total Interest-Related Funds 112,441.6 85,849.1 31 Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 33,552.4 21,863.9 53 Other Liabilities 4,835.5 3,540.2 37 Total Liabilities 150,829.5 111,253.2 36 Common Equity 9,994.8 9,734.2 3 Preferred Equity 884.9 882.0 - Total Equity 10,879.7 10,616.2 2 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 161,709.2 $ 121,869.4 33% Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Page 4 (Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information) BALANCE SHEET ($ In Millions) MARCH 31 DECEMBER 31 2020 2019 % Change(1) Assets Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2) $ 44,636.6 $ 33,841.5 32% Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3) 8,282.8 7,017.5 18 Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 998.2 712.8 40 Securities U.S. Government 4,688.9 4,687.9 - Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 1,783.1 1,625.4 10 Government Sponsored Agency 23,873.9 23,275.3 3 Other(4) 23,221.5 22,666.6 2 Total Securities 53,567.4 52,255.2 3 Loans and Leases 37,837.7 31,409.6 20 Total Earning Assets 145,322.7 125,236.6 16 Allowance for Credit Losses (157.8) (104.5) 51 Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5) 2,954.2 2,383.4 24 Buildings and Equipment 490.2 483.3 1 Client Security Settlement Receivables 2,116.9 845.7 150 Goodwill 689.3 696.8 (1) Other Assets 10,293.7 7,287.1 41 Total Assets $ 161,709.2 $ 136,828.4 18% Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings, Money Market and Other $ 27,241.0 $ 21,441.5 27% Savings Certificates and Other Time 918.7 986.7 (7) Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing 69,779.1 60,400.3 16 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 97,938.8 82,828.5 18 Short-Term Borrowings 10,360.6 7,787.4 33 Senior Notes 2,668.5 2,573.0 4 Long-Term Debt 1,196.0 1,148.1 4 Floating Rate Capital Debt 277.7 277.7 - Total Interest-Related Funds 112,441.6 94,614.7 19 Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 33,552.4 26,292.1 28 Other Liabilities 4,835.5 4,830.6 - Total Liabilities 150,829.5 125,737.4 20 Common Equity 9,994.8 9,817.6 2 Preferred Equity 884.9 1,273.4 (31) Total Equity 10,879.7 11,091.0 (2) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 161,709.2 $ 136,828.4 18% Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Page 5 (Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information) AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ($ In Millions) FIRST QUARTER 2020 2019 % Change(1) Assets Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2) $ 19,826.2 $ 20,163.2 (2)% Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3) 5,838.1 6,452.2 (10) Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 667.6 978.1 (32) Securities U.S. Government 4,639.2 5,238.9 (11) Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 1,723.4 770.5 124 Government Sponsored Agency 23,365.9 22,439.0 4 Other(4) 22,234.7 23,440.9 (5) Total Securities 51,963.2 51,889.3 - Loans and Leases 32,316.2 31,189.4 4 Total Earning Assets 110,611.3 110,672.2 - Allowance for Credit Losses (109.9) (114.0) (4) Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5) 2,723.0 1,940.7 40 Buildings and Equipment 501.4 424.4 18 Client Security Settlement Receivables 1,531.0 981.5 56 Goodwill 692.6 675.5 3 Other Assets 8,221.1 4,836.4 70 Total Assets $ 124,170.5 $ 119,416.7 4 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings, Money Market and Other $ 20,251.2 $ 14,372.8 41 % Savings Certificates and Other Time 959.8 761.4 26 Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing 54,543.3 58,377.2 (7) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 75,754.3 73,511.4 3 Short-Term Borrowings 9,701.4 10,494.0 (8) Senior Notes 2,615.1 2,014.1 30 Long-Term Debt 1,168.7 1,112.9 5 Floating Rate Capital Debt 277.7 277.6 - Total Interest-Related Funds 89,517.2 87,410.0 2 Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 19,331.5 17,858.4 8 Other Liabilities 4,534.8 3,719.5 22 Total Liabilities 113,383.5 108,987.9 4 Common Equity 9,897.9 9,546.8 4 Preferred Equity 889.1 882.0 1 Total Equity 10,787.0 10,428.8 3 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 124,170.5 $ 119,416.7 4 % Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Page 6 (Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information) AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET FIRST FOURTH ($ In Millions) QUARTER QUARTER 2020 2019 % Change(1) Assets Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2) $ 19,826.2 $ 17,230.0 15% Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3) 5,838.1 6,073.9 (4) Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 667.6 945.9 (29) Securities U.S. Government 4,639.2 5,287.7 (12) Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 1,723.4 1,467.6 17 Government Sponsored Agency 23,365.9 23,199.3 1 Other(4) 22,234.7 21,964.4 1 Total Securities 51,963.2 51,919.0 - Loans and Leases 32,316.2 30,990.8 4 Total Earning Assets 110,611.3 107,159.6 3 Allowance for Credit Losses (109.9) (105.5) 4 Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5) 2,723.0 2,292.6 19 Buildings and Equipment 501.4 453.5 11 Client Security Settlement Receivables 1,531.0 1,163.4 32 Goodwill 692.6 692.5 - Other Assets 8,221.1 6,449.2 27 Total Assets $ 124,170.5 $ 118,105.3 5% Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings, Money Market and Other $ 20,251.2 $ 18,130.2 12% Savings Certificates and Other Time 959.8 919.0 4 Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing 54,543.3 52,925.8 3 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 75,754.3 71,975.0 5 Short-Term Borrowings 9,701.4 8,770.5 11 Senior Notes 2,615.1 2,584.6 1 Long-Term Debt 1,168.7 1,154.0 1 Floating Rate Capital Debt 277.7 277.7 - Total Interest-Related Funds 89,517.2 84,761.8 6 Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 19,331.5 17,462.9 11 Other Liabilities 4,534.8 4,948.0 (8) Total Liabilities 113,383.5 107,172.7 6 Common Equity 9,897.9 9,808.2 1 Preferred Equity 889.1 1,124.4 (21) Total Equity 10,787.0 10,932.6 (1) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 124,170.5 $ 118,105.3 5% Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC. NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Page 7 (Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information) QUARTERLY TREND DATA 2020 2019 ($ In Millions Except Per Share Data) QUARTER QUARTERS FIRST FOURTH THIRD SECOND FIRST Net Income Summary Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees $ 1,003.6 $ 992.2 $ 975.5 $ 955.5 $ 928.9 Other Noninterest Income 176.0 134.7 144.7 133.7 130.0 Net Interest Income 408.1 420.8 417.7 417.4 422.0 Total Revenue 1,587.7 1,547.7 1,537.9 1,506.6 1,480.9 Provision for Credit Losses 61.0 (1.0) (7.0) (6.5) - Noninterest Expense 1,065.6 1,072.3 1,036.3 1,006.2 1,028.7 Income before Income Taxes 461.1 476.4 508.6 506.9 452.2 Provision for Income Taxes 100.5 105.3 124.0 117.5 105.1 Net Income $ 360.6 $ 371.1 $ 384.6 $ 389.4 $ 347.1 Per Common Share Net Income - Basic $ 1.56 $ 1.71 $ 1.70 $ 1.76 $ 1.49 - Diluted 1.55 1.70 1.69 1.75 1.48 Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.60 0.60 Book Value (EOP) 48.04 46.82 46.86 46.18 44.72 Market Value (EOP) 75.46 106.24 93.32 90.00 90.41 Financial Ratios Return on Average Common Equity 13.4 % 14.8% 14.9 % 15.9 % 14.0 % Return on Average Assets 1.17 1.25 1.31 1.34 1.18 Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 1.48 1.56 1.58 1.58 1.55 Net Interest Margin (FTE*) 1.51 1.59 1.61 1.61 1.58 Assets Under Custody / Administration ($ in Billions) - EOP Corporate & Institutional Services $ 10,236.5 $ 11,311.6 $ 10,864.0 $ 10,623.6 $ 10,238.9 Wealth Management 640.1 738.8 701.2 698.4 688.5 Total Assets Under Custody / Administration $ 10,876.6 $ 12,050.4 $ 11,565.2 $ 11,322.0 $ 10,927.4 Assets Under Custody ($ In Billions) - EOP Corporate & Institutional Services $ 7,620.8 $ 8,497.8 $ 8,061.4 $ 7,820.6 $ 7,529.1 Wealth Management 633.9 735.7 698.7 698.2 670.6 Total Assets Under Custody $ 8,254.7 $ 9,233.5 $ 8,760.1 $ 8,518.8 $ 8,199.7 Assets Under Management ($ In Billions) - EOP Corporate & Institutional Services $ 842.6 $ 917.5 $ 901.3 $ 887.0 $ 867.9 Wealth Management 276.7 313.8 300.5 293.2 294.2 Total Assets Under Management $ 1,119.3 $ 1,231.3 $ 1,201.8 $ 1,180.2 $ 1,162.1 Asset Quality ($ In Millions) - EOP Nonaccrual Loans and Leases $ 103.9 $ 83.6 $ 113.1 $ 115.1 $ 116.1 Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) 1.6 3.2 3.2 3.8 8.0 Total Nonaccrual Assets $ 105.5 $ 86.8 $ 116.3 $ 118.9 $ 124.1 Nonaccrual Assets / Loans and Leases and OREO % 0.28 0.28% 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.41 % Gross Charge-offs $ 1.8 $ 3.8 $ 1.1 $ 0.6 $ 1.0 Less: Gross Recoveries 1.1 1.5 1.7 1.8 2.2 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) $ 0.7 $ 2.3 $ (0.6) $ (1.2) $ (1.2) Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Avg Loans and Leases % 0.01 0.03% (0.01)% (0.02)% (0.02)% Allowance for Credit Losses Assigned to: Loans and Leases $ 147.2 $ 104.5 $ 105.7 $ 110.8 $ 114.5 Undrawn Loan Commitments and Standby Letters of Credit 40.4 19.9 22.0 23.3 24.9 Debt Securities and Other Financial Assets 10.8 - - - - Loans and Leases Allowance / Nonaccrual Loans and Leases 1.4x 1.3x 0.9x 1.0x 1.0x Net interest margin presented on an FTE basis is a non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measure that facilitates the analysis of asset yields. 