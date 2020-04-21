Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Northern Trust Corporation    NTRS

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Trust : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

04/21/2020 | 07:23am EDT

News Release

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Mark Bette

Doug Holt

(312) 444-2301

(312) 557-1571

Mark_Bette@ntrs.com

Doug_Holt@ntrs.com

https://www.northerntrust.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER

NET INCOME OF $360.6 MILLION, EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $1.55

Providing Support to Our Clients, Staff, and Communities

Strong Balance Sheet and Capital Strength to Meet Client and Community Needs

CHICAGO, APRIL 21, 2020 - Northern Trust Corporation today reported firstquarter net income per diluted common share of $1.55, compared to $1.48 in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.70 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income was $360.6 million, compared to $347.1 million in the prior-year quarter and $371.1 million in the prior quarter.

"The ongoing pandemic has brought health and economic challenges on an unprecedented global scale," said Michael O'Grady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus during this time has been on the safety of our staff, serving our clients, and supporting our communities. We have maintained mission critical services to our clients even as we transitioned the vast majority of our staff to a remote work environment. We have also continued our long-standing focus on supporting our communities, including facilitating loans through the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program and providing philanthropic support to several nonprofit organizations around the world, beginning with those focused on immediate healthcare, food, and other humanitarian relief efforts."

O'Grady added, "Our performance this quarter generated revenue growth of 7%, earnings per share growth of 5%, and a return on average common equity of 13.4%. Our results for the quarter reflected the momentum we carried coming into the year, with the quarter's performance only partially impacted by the pandemic. Turbulent times such as these show the importance of a strong capital base and liquidity profile to continue to support the activities of our clients. We are grateful for the dedication, professionalism and commitment our employees around the world have displayed in coming together to serve our clients and communities."

- 2 -

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

SUMMARY RESULTS & KEY METRICS

% Change vs.

($ In Millions except per share data)

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

Trust, Investment and Other Service Fees

$

1,003.6

$

992.2

$

928.9

1 %

8%

Other Noninterest Income

176.0

134.7

130.0

31

35

Net Interest Income (FTE*)

416.2

430.5

429.8

(3)

(3)

Total Revenue (FTE*)

1,595.8

1,557.4

1,488.7

2

7

Noninterest Expense

1,065.6

1,072.3

1,028.7

(1)

4

Provision for Credit Losses

61.0

(1.0)

-

N/M

N/M

Provision for Income Taxes

100.5

105.3

105.1

(5)

(4)

FTE Adjustment*

8.1

9.7

7.8

(17)

3

Net Income

$

360.6

$

371.1

$

347.1

(3)%

4%

Earnings Allocated to Common and

326.2

361.0

325.5

(10)

-

Potential Common Shares

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

$

1.55

$

1.70

$

1.48

(9)%

5%

Return on Average Common Equity

13.4%

14.8%

14.0%

Return on Average Assets

1.17%

1.25%

1.18%

Average Assets

$

124,170.5

$

118,105.3

$

119,416.7

5 %

4%

N/M - Not meaningful

  1. Net interest income and total revenue presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis are non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures that facilitate the analysis of asset yields. Please refer to the Reconciliation to Fully Taxable Equivalent section for further detail.

CLIENT ASSETS

Assets under custody/administration (AUC/A) and assets under management are the primary drivers of the Corporation's trust, investment and other servicing fees, the largest component of noninterest income. The following table presents the Corporation'sAUC/A, assets under custody (a component ofAUC/A), and assets under management by reporting segment.

As of

% Change vs.

($ In Billions)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2020*

2019

2019

2019

2019

Assets Under Custody/Administration

Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS)

$

10,236.5

$

11,311.6

$

10,238.9

(10)%

- %

Wealth Management

640.1

738.8

688.5

(13)

(7)

Total Assets Under Custody/Administration

$

10,876.6

$

12,050.4

$

10,927.4

(10)%

- %

Assets Under Custody

Corporate & Institutional Services

$

7,620.8

$

8,497.8

$

7,529.1

(10)%

1 %

Wealth Management

633.9

735.7

670.6

(14)

(5)

Total Assets Under Custody

$

8,254.7

$

9,233.5

$

8,199.7

(11)%

1 %

Assets Under Management

Corporate & Institutional Services

$

842.6

$

917.5

$

867.9

(8)%

(3)%

Wealth Management

276.7

313.8

294.2

(12)

(6)

Total Assets Under Management

$

1,119.3

$

1,231.3

$

1,162.1

(9)%

(4)%

  1. Client assets for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

- 3 -

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued)

TRUST, INVESTMENT AND OTHER SERVICING FEES

% Change vs.

($ In Millions)

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

C&IS Trust, Investment and Other Servicing

Fees

Custody and Fund Administration

$

394.9

$

396.9

$

375.1

(1)%

5%

Investment Management

120.8

115.9

104.3

4

16

Securities Lending

23.4

22.6

22.7

4

3

Other

35.3

31.6

33.1

12

7

Total C&IS

$

574.4

$

567.0

$

535.2

1 %

7%

Wealth Management Trust, Investment and

Other Servicing Fees

Central

$

159.4

$

158.2

$

150.7

1 %

6%

East

111.5

110.2

100.9

1

11

West

87.0

85.0

79.5

2

9

Global Family Office

71.3

71.8

62.6

(1)

14

Total Wealth Management

$

429.2

$

425.2

$

393.7

1 %

9%

Total Consolidated Trust, Investment and

$

1,003.6

$

992.2

$

928.9

1 %

8%

Other Servicing Fees

Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019

C&IS and Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees are impacted by both one-month and one-quarter lagged asset values.

C&IS trust, investment and other servicing fees increased slightly compared to the prior quarter.

C&IS custody and fund administration fees decreased primarily due to unfavorable currency translation, partially offset by favorable lagged markets and new business.

C&IS investment management fees increased primarily due to new business and favorable lagged markets.

C&IS other fees increased primarily due to seasonally higher benefit payments fees in the current quarter.

Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees increased slightly from the prior quarter, primarily due to favorable lagged markets.

Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019

C&IS and Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees are impacted by both one-month and one-quarter lagged asset values.

C&IS trust, investment and other servicing fees increased 7% compared to the prior-year quarter.

C&IS custody and fund administration fees increased primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business, partially offset by unfavorable currency translation.

C&IS investment management fees increased primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business.

Wealth Management trust, investment and other servicing fees increased 9% compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily due to favorable lagged markets and new business.

- 5 -

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued)

NET INTEREST INCOME

% Change vs.

($ In Millions)

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

Net Interest Income

$

585.8

$

670.6

(8)%

(20)%

Interest Income (FTE*)

$

537.3

Interest Expense

121.1

155.3

240.8

(22)

(50)

Net Interest Income (FTE*)

$

416.2

$

430.5

$

429.8

(3)%

(3)%

Average Earning Assets

$

110,611

$

107,160

$

110,672

3 %

- %

Net Interest Margin (FTE*)

1.51%

1.59%

1.58%

  1. Interest income, net interest income and net interest margin presented on an FTE basis are non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures that facilitate the analysis of asset yields. Please refer to the Reconciliation to Fully Taxable Equivalent section for further detail.

Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Net interest income on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to a lower net interest margin, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets.

The net interest margin on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to higher premium amortization, a balance sheet mix shift, and lower short-term interest rates.

Average earning assets increased primarily due to higher short-terminterest-bearing deposits with banks and loans. Funding of the balance sheet reflected higher levels of client interest-bearing deposits and client demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits.

Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019

Net interest income on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to a lower net interest margin.

The net interest margin on an FTE basis decreased primarily due to lower short-term interest rates, partially offset by a balance sheet mix shift.

Average earning assets were relatively flat primarily reflecting lower levels of short-term interest- bearing deposits with banks, partially offset by higher loans. Funding of the balance sheet reflected higher interest-bearing deposits and client demand and other noninterest-bearing deposits.

- 6 -

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued)

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

As of and for the three-months ended,

% Change vs.

($ In Millions)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Allowance for Credit Losses

Beginning Allowance for Credit Losses

$

124.4

$

127.7

$

138.2

(3)%

(10)%

Cumulative Effect Adjustment

13.7

-

-

N/M

N/M

Provision for Credit Losses

61.0

(1.0)

-

N/M

N/M

Net Recoveries (Charge-Offs)

(0.7)

(2.3)

1.2

(70)

(158)

Ending Allowance for Credit Losses

$

198.4

$

124.4

$

139.4

59 %

42 %

Allowance assigned to:

Loans and Leases

$

147.2

$

104.5

$

114.5

41 %

29 %

Undrawn Loan Commitments and

40.4

19.9

24.9

103

62

Standby Letters of Credit

Debt Securities and Other Financial Assets

10.8

-

-

N/M

N/M

Ending Allowance for Credit Losses

$

198.4

$

124.4

$

139.4

59 %

42 %

N/M - Not meaningful

Q1 2020

The Corporation adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-13, "Financial Instruments

  • Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" (ASU 2016-13) on January 1, 2020, which significantly changes the way impairment of financial instruments is recognized by requiring immediate recognition of estimated credit losses expected to occur over the remaining life of financial instruments. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-13, Northern Trust recorded a $13.7 million increase in the allowance for credit losses with a corresponding cumulative effect adjustment to decrease retained earnings $10.1 million, net of income taxes.

The provision in the current quarter was primarily due to an increase in the reserve evaluated on a collective basis driven by current and projected economic conditions resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related market and economic impacts, with the largest increase in the commercial and institutional and commercial real estate portfolios.

Q4 2019

The credit provision in the prior quarter was primarily driven by an overall decrease in the inherent allowance related to changes in credit quality, partially offset by net charge-offs.

Q1 2019

The provision in the prior-year quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the specific reserve related to outstanding loans and standby letters of credit in the commercial and institutional portfolio, offset by a net recovery in the period.

- 7 -

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued)

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

% Change vs.

($ In Millions)

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

Noninterest Expense

Compensation

$

499.8

$

463.5

$

482.0

8 %

4%

Employee Benefits

97.9

92.6

85.7

6

14

Outside Services

192.8

205.7

188.4

(6)

2

Equipment and Software

162.2

164.9

148.3

(2)

9

Occupancy

51.1

57.4

51.6

(11)

(1)

Other Operating Expense

61.8

88.2

72.7

(30)

(15)

Total Noninterest Expense

$

1,065.6

$

1,072.3

$

1,028.7

(1)%

4%

End of Period Full-Time Equivalent Staff

20,000

19,800

19,100

1 %

5%

Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Compensation expense increased primarily driven by higher long term performance-based incentive compensation due to the vesting provisions associated with incentive grants to retirement-eligible employees in the current quarter and a one-time supplemental payment to certain employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by lower cash-based incentive accruals.

Employee benefits increased primarily reflecting higher payroll taxes and retirement plan expenses, partially offset by lower medical costs.

Outside services expense decreased primarily due to lower consulting and legal services.

Equipment and software expense decreased slightly primarily reflecting lower software disposition charges, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization.

Occupancy expense decreased primarily due to the renegotiation of a lease resulting in the reduction of a related asset retirement obligation.

Other operating expense decreased primarily driven by lower staff-related expenses and business promotion expenses due to seasonality and reduced business travel, partially offset by increased contributions to Northern Trust's charitable foundation. The lower staff-related expense was primarily related to a market value decline in the supplemental compensation plans and resulted in a related decline in miscellaneous income reported in noninterest income.

Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019

Compensation expense increased primarily reflecting higher salary expense, driven by staff growth and base pay adjustments, and a one-time supplemental payment to certain employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by prior-year-quarterseverance-related charges.

Employee benefits increased primarily due to higher retirement plan expenses and payroll taxes.

Outside services expense increased primarily reflecting increased third-party advisory fees and technical services costs.

Equipment and software expense increasedprimarily reflecting higher depreciation and amortization and software support costs.

Other operating expense decreased primarily due to lower staff-related expenses, partially offset by increased contributions to Northern Trust's charitable foundation. The lower staff-related expense was primarily related to a market value decline in the supplemental compensation plans and resulted in a related decline in miscellaneous income reported in noninterest income.

- 8 -

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS (continued)

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX

% Change vs.

($ In Millions)

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

Net Income

Income before Income Taxes

$

461.1

$

476.4

$

452.2

(3)%

2%

Provision for Income Taxes

100.5

105.3

105.1

(5)

(4)

Net Income

$

360.6

$

371.1

$

347.1

(3)%

4%

Effective Tax Rate

21.8%

22.1%

23.2%

Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019

The provision for income taxes decreased primarily due to lower U.S. taxes payable on the income of the Corporation's non-U.S. branches and a change in the earnings mix in tax jurisdictions in which the Corporation operates, partially offset by research and development tax credits recorded in the prior quarter.

Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019

The provision for income taxes decreased primarily due to a change in the earnings mix in tax jurisdictions in which the Corporation operates, an increase in the proportion of earnings derived from tax-exempt income, and additional benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements, partially offset by prior-year-quarter income tax benefits recorded as a result of the Corporation's international organizational restructuring.

- 9 -

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Average total stockholders' equity increased $358.2 million, or 3%, to $10.8 billion from the prior- year quarter's average of $10.4 billion. The increase was primarily attributable to earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income since the prior-year period, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock pursuant to the Corporation's share repurchase program and dividend declarations.

During the current quarter, the Corporation used the proceeds from the issuance of the Series E Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock to fund the redemption of all outstanding shares of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock at redemption price of $400.0 million, which was $11.5 million in excess of the net carrying value of the shares. The $11.5 million excess is included in preferred stock dividends in the determination of net income available to common shareholders.

During the current quarter, the Corporation declared cash dividends totaling $19.0 millionto preferred stockholders and cash dividends totaling $148.6 million to common stockholders. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation repurchased 3,240,738shares of common stock prior to suspending its share repurchase program on March 16, 2020, including 496,862 shares withheld related to share-based compensation, at a total cost of $296.8 million ($91.59 average price per share).

- 10 -

CAPITAL RATIOS

The capital ratios of Northern Trust Corporation and its principal subsidiary, The Northern Trust Company, remained strong at March 31, 2020, exceeding the minimum requirements for classification as "well-capitalized" under applicable U.S. regulatory requirements.

During the current quarter, Northern Trust Corporation contributed $500 million of capital to its wholly- owned subsidiary, The Northern Trust Company. Other drivers contributing to the change in capital ratios from the prior period include the redemption of all outstanding shares of the Corporation's Series C Non- Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and the increase in total assets and risk-weighted assets. The table below provides capital ratios, as well as the required minimum capital ratios, for Northern Trust Corporation and The Northern Trust Company determined by Basel III phased-in requirements.

March 31, 2020*

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Capital Ratios -

Standardized

Advanced

Standardized

Advanced

Standardized

Advanced

Well-

Minimum

Capitalized

Capital

Northern Trust Corporation

Approach

Approach

Approach

Approach

Approach

Approach

Ratios

Ratios

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

11.7%

12.9%

12.7%

13.2%

13.0%

13.5%

N/A

4.5%

Tier 1 Capital

12.8

14.1

14.5

15.0

14.3

14.8

6.0

6.0

Total Capital

14.5

15.7

16.3

16.8

16.3

16.6

10.0

8.0

Tier 1 Leverage

8.1

8.1

8.7

8.7

8.2

8.2

N/A

4.0

Supplementary Leverage

N/A

7.2

N/A

7.6

N/A

7.2

N/A

3.0

March 31, 2020*

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Capital Ratios -

Standardized

Advanced

Standardized

Advanced

Standardized

Advanced

Well-

Minimum

The Northern Trust

Capitalized

Capital

Company

Approach

Approach

Approach

Approach

Approach

Approach

Ratios

Ratios

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

12.0%

13.5%

12.3%

13.0%

13.2%

13.9%

6.5%

4.5%

Tier 1 Capital

12.0

13.5

12.3

13.0

13.2

13.9

8.0

6.0

Total Capital

13.6

14.9

14.0

14.6

14.9

15.5

10.0

8.0

Tier 1 Leverage

7.6

7.6

7.3

7.3

7.4

7.4

5.0

4.0

Supplementary Leverage

N/A

6.8

N/A

6.4

N/A

6.6

3.0

3.0

  1. Capital ratios for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

- 11 -

RECONCILIATION TO FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT

The following table presents a reconciliation of interest income, net interest income, net interest margin, and total revenue prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles to such measures on an FTE basis, which are non-generally accepted accounting financial measures. Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets. Management believes this presentation provides a clearer indication of these financial measures for comparative purposes. When adjusted to an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income.

FTE RECONCILIATION

QUARTERS

2020

2019

($ in Millions)

FIRST

FOURTH

THIRD

SECOND

FIRST

Net Interest Income

Interest Income - GAAP

$

529.2

$

576.1

$

620.8

$

640.2

$

662.8

Add: FTE Adjustment

8.1

9.7

7.6

7.7

7.8

Interest Income (FTE) - Non-GAAP

$

537.3

$

585.8

$

628.4

$

647.9

$

670.6

Net Interest Income - GAAP

$

408.1

$

420.8

$

417.7

$

417.4

$

422.0

Add: FTE Adjustment

8.1

9.7

7.6

7.7

7.8

Net Interest Income (FTE) - Non-GAAP

$

416.2

$

430.5

$

425.3

$

425.1

$

429.8

Net Interest Margin - GAAP

1.48%

1.56%

1.58%

1.58%

1.55%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) - Non-GAAP

1.51%

1.59%

1.61%

1.61%

1.58%

Total Revenue

Total Revenue - GAAP

$

1,587.7

$

1,547.7

$

1,537.9

$

1,506.6

$

1,480.9

Add: FTE Adjustment

8.1

9.7

7.6

7.7

7.8

Total Revenue (FTE) - Non-GAAP

$

1,595.8

$

1,557.4

$

1,545.5

$

1,514.3

$

1,488.7

- 12 -

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements are identified typically by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "likely," "plan," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements include statements, other than those related to historical facts, that relate to Northern Trust's financial results and outlook, capital adequacy, dividend policy and share repurchase program, accounting estimates and assumptions, credit quality including allowance levels, future pension plan contributions, effective tax rate, anticipated expense levels, contingent liabilities, acquisitions, strategies, market and industry trends, and expectations regarding the impact of accounting pronouncements and legislation. Forward-looking statements also include statements, other than those related to historical facts, that relate to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and its impact on global economic and market conditions and Northern Trust's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These statements are based on Northern Trust's current beliefs and expectations of future events or future results, and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and subject to change. These statements are also based on assumptions about many important factors, including the factors discussed in Northern Trust's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on Northern Trust's website. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Northern Trust assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

- 13 -

WEBCAST OF FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Northern Trust's first quarter earnings conference call will be webcast onApril 21, 2020. The live call will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. CT and is accessible on Northern Trust's website at:

https://www.northerntrust.com/about-us/investor-relations

Arecording of the live call will be available on Northern Trust's website from 12:00 p.m. CTonApril 21, 2020, for approximately four weeks. Participants will need Windows Media or Adobe Flash software. This earnings release can also be accessed at Northern Trust's website.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 21 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.1 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https:// www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

/ / /

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

Page 1

(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)

STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA

($ In Millions Except Per Share Data)

FIRST QUARTER

2020

2019

% Change(1)

Noninterest Income

Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

$

1,003.6

$

928.9

8%

Foreign Exchange Trading Income

88.9

66.2

34

Treasury Management Fees

11.0

11.7

(6)

Security Commissions and Trading Income

41.7

23.3

79

Other Operating Income

34.4

29.0

18

Investment Security Gains (Losses), net

-

(0.2)

N/M

Total Noninterest Income

1,179.6

1,058.9

11

Net Interest Income

Interest Income

529.2

662.8

(20)

Interest Expense

121.1

240.8

(50)

Net Interest Income

408.1

422.0

(3)

Total Revenue

1,587.7

1,480.9

7

Provision for Credit Losses

61.0

-

N/M

Noninterest Expense

Compensation

499.8

482.0

4

Employee Benefits

97.9

85.7

14

Outside Services

192.8

188.4

2

Equipment and Software

162.2

148.3

9

Occupancy

51.1

51.6

(1)

Other Operating Expense

61.8

72.7

(15)

Total Noninterest Expense

1,065.6

1,028.7

4

Income before Income Taxes

461.1

452.2

2

Provision for Income Taxes

100.5

105.1

(4)

NET INCOME

$

360.6

$

347.1

4%

Dividends on Preferred Stock(2)

$

30.5

$

17.3

76%

Earnings Allocated to Participating Securities

3.9

4.3

(10)

Earnings Allocated to Common and Potential Common Shares

326.2

325.5

-

Per Common Share

Net Income

Basic

$

1.56

$

1.49

5%

Diluted

1.55

1.48

5

Average Common Equity

$

9,897.9

$

9,546.8

4%

Return on Average Common Equity

13.4

%

14.0%

Return on Average Assets

1.17

%

1.18%

Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share

$

0.70

$

0.60

17%

Average Common Shares Outstanding (000s)

Basic

208,881

218,237

Diluted

209,817

219,270

Common Shares Outstanding (EOP) (000s)

208,052

217,677

N/M - Not meaningful

  1. Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
  2. Dividends on Preferred Stock in the first quarter of 2020 includes $11.5 million related to the difference between the redemption amount of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which was redeemed in the first quarter of 2020, and its carrying value.

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

Page 2

(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)

STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA

FIRST

FOURTH

($ In Millions Except Per Share Data)

QUARTER

QUARTER

2020

2019

% Change(1)

Noninterest Income

Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

$

1,003.6

$

992.2

1 %

Foreign Exchange Trading Income

88.9

64.5

38

Treasury Management Fees

11.0

10.4

6

Security Commissions and Trading Income

41.7

27.8

50

Other Operating Income

34.4

32.5

6

Investment Security Gains (Losses), net

-

(0.5)

N/M

Total Noninterest Income

1,179.6

1,126.9

5

Net Interest Income

Interest Income

529.2

576.1

(8)

Interest Expense

121.1

155.3

(22)

Net Interest Income

408.1

420.8

(3)

Total Revenue

1,587.7

1,547.7

3

Provision for Credit Losses

61.0

(1.0)

N/M

Noninterest Expense

Compensation

499.8

463.5

8

Employee Benefits

97.9

92.6

6

Outside Services

192.8

205.7

(6)

Equipment and Software

162.2

164.9

(2)

Occupancy

51.1

57.4

(11)

Other Operating Expense

61.8

88.2

(30)

Total Noninterest Expense

1,065.6

1,072.3

(1)

Income before Income Taxes

461.1

476.4

(3)

Provision for Income Taxes

100.5

105.3

(5)

NET INCOME

$

360.6

$

371.1

(3)%

Dividends on Preferred Stock(2)

$

30.5

$

5.8

N/M

Earnings Allocated to Participating Securities

3.9

4.3

(9)

Earnings Allocated to Common and Potential Common Shares

326.2

361.0

(10)

Per Common Share

Net Income

Basic

$

1.56

$

1.71

(9)%

Diluted

1.55

1.70

(9)

Average Common Equity

$

9,897.9

$

9,808.2

1 %

Return on Average Common Equity

13.4

%

14.8%

Return on Average Assets

1.17

%

1.25%

Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share

$

0.70

$

0.70

- %

Average Common Shares Outstanding (000s)

Basic

208,881

210,648

Diluted

209,817

211,855

Common Shares Outstanding (EOP) (000s)

208,052

209,709

N/M - Not meaningful

  1. Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
  2. Dividends on Preferred Stock in the first quarter of 2020 includes $11.5 million related to the difference between the redemption amount of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which was redeemed in the first quarter of 2020, and its carrying value.

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

Page 3

(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)

BALANCE SHEET

($ In Millions)

MARCH 31

2020

2019

% Change(1)

Assets

Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2)

$

44,636.6

$

23,401.4

91%

Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)

8,282.8

6,335.0

31

Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell

998.2

552.2

81

Securities

U.S. Government

4,688.9

5,141.6

(9)

Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions

1,783.1

780.8

128

Government Sponsored Agency

23,873.9

22,573.0

6

Other(4)

23,221.5

21,715.9

7

Total Securities

53,567.4

50,211.3

7

Loans and Leases

37,837.7

30,620.6

24

Total Earning Assets

145,322.7

111,120.5

31

Allowance for Credit Losses

(157.8)

(114.5)

38

Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)

2,954.2

2,641.5

12

Buildings and Equipment

490.2

411.5

19

Client Security Settlement Receivables

2,116.9

2,067.3

2

Goodwill

689.3

683.0

1

Other Assets

10,293.7

5,060.1

103

Total Assets

$

161,709.2

$

121,869.4

33%

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Interest-Bearing Deposits

Savings, Money Market and Other

$

27,241.0

$

14,784.6

84%

Savings Certificates and Other Time

918.7

856.2

7

Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing

69,779.1

58,339.5

20

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

97,938.8

73,980.3

32

Short-Term Borrowings

10,360.6

8,441.3

23

Senior Notes

2,668.5

2,024.1

32

Long-Term Debt

1,196.0

1,125.8

6

Floating Rate Capital Debt

277.7

277.6

-

Total Interest-Related Funds

112,441.6

85,849.1

31

Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

33,552.4

21,863.9

53

Other Liabilities

4,835.5

3,540.2

37

Total Liabilities

150,829.5

111,253.2

36

Common Equity

9,994.8

9,734.2

3

Preferred Equity

884.9

882.0

-

Total Equity

10,879.7

10,616.2

2

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

161,709.2

$

121,869.4

33%

  1. Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
  2. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  3. Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  4. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  5. Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

Page 4

(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)

BALANCE SHEET

($ In Millions)

MARCH 31

DECEMBER 31

2020

2019

% Change(1)

Assets

Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2)

$

44,636.6

$

33,841.5

32%

Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)

8,282.8

7,017.5

18

Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell

998.2

712.8

40

Securities

U.S. Government

4,688.9

4,687.9

-

Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions

1,783.1

1,625.4

10

Government Sponsored Agency

23,873.9

23,275.3

3

Other(4)

23,221.5

22,666.6

2

Total Securities

53,567.4

52,255.2

3

Loans and Leases

37,837.7

31,409.6

20

Total Earning Assets

145,322.7

125,236.6

16

Allowance for Credit Losses

(157.8)

(104.5)

51

Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)

2,954.2

2,383.4

24

Buildings and Equipment

490.2

483.3

1

Client Security Settlement Receivables

2,116.9

845.7

150

Goodwill

689.3

696.8

(1)

Other Assets

10,293.7

7,287.1

41

Total Assets

$

161,709.2

$

136,828.4

18%

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Interest-Bearing Deposits

Savings, Money Market and Other

$

27,241.0

$

21,441.5

27%

Savings Certificates and Other Time

918.7

986.7

(7)

Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing

69,779.1

60,400.3

16

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

97,938.8

82,828.5

18

Short-Term Borrowings

10,360.6

7,787.4

33

Senior Notes

2,668.5

2,573.0

4

Long-Term Debt

1,196.0

1,148.1

4

Floating Rate Capital Debt

277.7

277.7

-

Total Interest-Related Funds

112,441.6

94,614.7

19

Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

33,552.4

26,292.1

28

Other Liabilities

4,835.5

4,830.6

-

Total Liabilities

150,829.5

125,737.4

20

Common Equity

9,994.8

9,817.6

2

Preferred Equity

884.9

1,273.4

(31)

Total Equity

10,879.7

11,091.0

(2)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

161,709.2

$

136,828.4

18%

  1. Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
  2. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  3. Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  4. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  5. Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

Page 5

(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

($ In Millions)

FIRST QUARTER

2020

2019

% Change(1)

Assets

Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2)

$

19,826.2

$

20,163.2

(2)%

Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)

5,838.1

6,452.2

(10)

Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell

667.6

978.1

(32)

Securities

U.S. Government

4,639.2

5,238.9

(11)

Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions

1,723.4

770.5

124

Government Sponsored Agency

23,365.9

22,439.0

4

Other(4)

22,234.7

23,440.9

(5)

Total Securities

51,963.2

51,889.3

-

Loans and Leases

32,316.2

31,189.4

4

Total Earning Assets

110,611.3

110,672.2

-

Allowance for Credit Losses

(109.9)

(114.0)

(4)

Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)

2,723.0

1,940.7

40

Buildings and Equipment

501.4

424.4

18

Client Security Settlement Receivables

1,531.0

981.5

56

Goodwill

692.6

675.5

3

Other Assets

8,221.1

4,836.4

70

Total Assets

$

124,170.5

$

119,416.7

4 %

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Interest-Bearing Deposits

Savings, Money Market and Other

$

20,251.2

$

14,372.8

41 %

Savings Certificates and Other Time

959.8

761.4

26

Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing

54,543.3

58,377.2

(7)

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

75,754.3

73,511.4

3

Short-Term Borrowings

9,701.4

10,494.0

(8)

Senior Notes

2,615.1

2,014.1

30

Long-Term Debt

1,168.7

1,112.9

5

Floating Rate Capital Debt

277.7

277.6

-

Total Interest-Related Funds

89,517.2

87,410.0

2

Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

19,331.5

17,858.4

8

Other Liabilities

4,534.8

3,719.5

22

Total Liabilities

113,383.5

108,987.9

4

Common Equity

9,897.9

9,546.8

4

Preferred Equity

889.1

882.0

1

Total Equity

10,787.0

10,428.8

3

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

124,170.5

$

119,416.7

4 %

  1. Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
  2. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  3. Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  4. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  5. Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

Page 6

(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

FIRST

FOURTH

($ In Millions)

QUARTER

QUARTER

2020

2019

% Change(1)

Assets

Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other(2)

$

19,826.2

$

17,230.0

15%

Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)

5,838.1

6,073.9

(4)

Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell

667.6

945.9

(29)

Securities

U.S. Government

4,639.2

5,287.7

(12)

Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions

1,723.4

1,467.6

17

Government Sponsored Agency

23,365.9

23,199.3

1

Other(4)

22,234.7

21,964.4

1

Total Securities

51,963.2

51,919.0

-

Loans and Leases

32,316.2

30,990.8

4

Total Earning Assets

110,611.3

107,159.6

3

Allowance for Credit Losses

(109.9)

(105.5)

4

Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)

2,723.0

2,292.6

19

Buildings and Equipment

501.4

453.5

11

Client Security Settlement Receivables

1,531.0

1,163.4

32

Goodwill

692.6

692.5

-

Other Assets

8,221.1

6,449.2

27

Total Assets

$

124,170.5

$

118,105.3

5%

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Interest-Bearing Deposits

Savings, Money Market and Other

$

20,251.2

$

18,130.2

12%

Savings Certificates and Other Time

959.8

919.0

4

Non-U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing

54,543.3

52,925.8

3

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

75,754.3

71,975.0

5

Short-Term Borrowings

9,701.4

8,770.5

11

Senior Notes

2,615.1

2,584.6

1

Long-Term Debt

1,168.7

1,154.0

1

Floating Rate Capital Debt

277.7

277.7

-

Total Interest-Related Funds

89,517.2

84,761.8

6

Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

19,331.5

17,462.9

11

Other Liabilities

4,534.8

4,948.0

(8)

Total Liabilities

113,383.5

107,172.7

6

Common Equity

9,897.9

9,808.2

1

Preferred Equity

889.1

1,124.4

(21)

Total Equity

10,787.0

10,932.6

(1)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

124,170.5

$

118,105.3

5%

  1. Percentage calculations are based on actual balances rather than the rounded amounts presented in the Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information.
  2. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  3. Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  4. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  5. Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

Page 7

(Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information)

QUARTERLY TREND DATA

2020

2019

($ In Millions Except Per Share Data)

QUARTER

QUARTERS

FIRST

FOURTH

THIRD

SECOND

FIRST

Net Income Summary

Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

$

1,003.6

$

992.2

$

975.5

$

955.5

$

928.9

Other Noninterest Income

176.0

134.7

144.7

133.7

130.0

Net Interest Income

408.1

420.8

417.7

417.4

422.0

Total Revenue

1,587.7

1,547.7

1,537.9

1,506.6

1,480.9

Provision for Credit Losses

61.0

(1.0)

(7.0)

(6.5)

-

Noninterest Expense

1,065.6

1,072.3

1,036.3

1,006.2

1,028.7

Income before Income Taxes

461.1

476.4

508.6

506.9

452.2

Provision for Income Taxes

100.5

105.3

124.0

117.5

105.1

Net Income

$

360.6

$

371.1

$

384.6

$

389.4

$

347.1

Per Common Share

Net Income - Basic

$

1.56

$

1.71

$

1.70

$

1.76

$

1.49

- Diluted

1.55

1.70

1.69

1.75

1.48

Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share

0.70

0.70

0.70

0.60

0.60

Book Value (EOP)

48.04

46.82

46.86

46.18

44.72

Market Value (EOP)

75.46

106.24

93.32

90.00

90.41

Financial Ratios

Return on Average Common Equity

13.4

%

14.8%

14.9 %

15.9 %

14.0 %

Return on Average Assets

1.17

1.25

1.31

1.34

1.18

Net Interest Margin (GAAP)

1.48

1.56

1.58

1.58

1.55

Net Interest Margin (FTE*)

1.51

1.59

1.61

1.61

1.58

Assets Under Custody / Administration ($ in Billions) - EOP

Corporate & Institutional Services

$

10,236.5

$

11,311.6

$

10,864.0

$

10,623.6

$

10,238.9

Wealth Management

640.1

738.8

701.2

698.4

688.5

Total Assets Under Custody / Administration

$

10,876.6

$

12,050.4

$

11,565.2

$

11,322.0

$

10,927.4

Assets Under Custody ($ In Billions) - EOP

Corporate & Institutional Services

$

7,620.8

$

8,497.8

$

8,061.4

$

7,820.6

$

7,529.1

Wealth Management

633.9

735.7

698.7

698.2

670.6

Total Assets Under Custody

$

8,254.7

$

9,233.5

$

8,760.1

$

8,518.8

$

8,199.7

Assets Under Management ($ In Billions) - EOP

Corporate & Institutional Services

$

842.6

$

917.5

$

901.3

$

887.0

$

867.9

Wealth Management

276.7

313.8

300.5

293.2

294.2

Total Assets Under Management

$

1,119.3

$

1,231.3

$

1,201.8

$

1,180.2

$

1,162.1

Asset Quality ($ In Millions) - EOP

Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

$

103.9

$

83.6

$

113.1

$

115.1

$

116.1

Other Real Estate Owned (OREO)

1.6

3.2

3.2

3.8

8.0

Total Nonaccrual Assets

$

105.5

$

86.8

$

116.3

$

118.9

$

124.1

Nonaccrual Assets / Loans and Leases and OREO

%

0.28

0.28%

0.38 %

0.38 %

0.41 %

Gross Charge-offs

$

1.8

$

3.8

$

1.1

$

0.6

$

1.0

Less: Gross Recoveries

1.1

1.5

1.7

1.8

2.2

Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$

0.7

$

2.3

$

(0.6)

$

(1.2)

$

(1.2)

Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Avg Loans and Leases

%

0.01

0.03%

(0.01)%

(0.02)%

(0.02)%

Allowance for Credit Losses Assigned to:

Loans and Leases

$

147.2

$

104.5

$

105.7

$

110.8

$

114.5

Undrawn Loan Commitments and Standby Letters of Credit

40.4

19.9

22.0

23.3

24.9

Debt Securities and Other Financial Assets

10.8

-

-

-

-

Loans and Leases Allowance / Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

1.4x

1.3x

0.9x

1.0x

1.0x

  1. Net interest margin presented on an FTE basis is a non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measure that facilitates the analysis of asset yields. Please refer to the Reconciliation to Fully Taxable Equivalent section for further detail.

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 11:22:04 UTC
