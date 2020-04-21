Log in
Northern Trust : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Trends Report

04/21/2020 | 07:23am EDT

Financial Trends

First Quarter 2020

April 21, 2020

Please direct inquiries to:

Mark Bette

Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations (312) 444-2301 or mark_bette@ntrs.com

Kelly Moen Lernihan

Vice President, Investor Relations (312) 444-7214 or km235@ntrs.com

The historical financial results and trends reflected in this report are not indicative of future financial results and trends for Northern Trust Corporation. This report should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's First Quarter 2020 earnings press release, 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders, and periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which contain additional information about factors that could affect the Corporation's future financial results and trends. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update this report.

Northern Trust Corporation

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

($ in Millions except per share information)

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr*

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Profitability:

$

973.8

$

1,032.5

$

1,199.0

$

1,556.4

$

1,492.2

Net Income

$

347.1

$

389.4

$

384.6

$

371.1

$

360.6

935.0

990.4

1,130.4

1,489.9

1,428.9

Earnings Allocated to Common and Potential

325.5

379.7

362.7

361.0

326.2

Common Shares

$

4.03

$

4.35

$

4.95

$

6.68

$

6.66

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

1.49

$

1.76

$

1.70

$

1.71

$

1.56

3.99

4.32

4.92

6.64

6.63

Diluted Earnings Per Share

1.48

1.75

1.69

1.70

1.55

20%

8%

14%

35%

-%

Diluted EPS Growth over Previous Year

(6%)

4%

7%

(5%)

5%

11.5%

11.9%

12.6%

16.2%

14.9 %

Return on Average Common Equity

14.0 %

15.9%

14.9%

14.8 %

13.4%

0.88%

0.89%

1.00%

1.27%

1.27 %

Return on Average Assets

1.18 %

1.34%

1.31%

1.25 %

1.17%

31.5%

30.9%

31.0%

33.3%

32.4 %

Profit Margin (pre-tax) (FTE**)

30.9 %

34.0%

33.4%

31.2 %

29.4%

20.6%

20.7%

22.1%

25.9%

24.4 %

Profit Margin (after-tax) (FTE**)

23.3 %

25.7%

24.9%

23.8 %

22.6%

76.8%

74.7%

72.8%

72.3%

72.0 %

Noninterest Income to Total Revenue (FTE**)

71.1 %

71.9%

72.5%

72.4 %

73.9%

63.0%

62.3%

63.4%

62.5%

63.1 %

Trust Fees to Total Revenue (FTE**)

62.4 %

63.1%

63.1%

63.7 %

62.9%

33.5%

31.9%

26.6%

20.5%

23.2 %

Effective Tax Rate (US GAAP)

23.2 %

23.2%

24.4%

22.1 %

21.8%

34.7%

33.1%

28.6%

22.1%

24.5 %

Effective Tax Rate (FTE**)

24.5 %

24.3%

25.5%

23.7 %

23.1%

Capital Ratios:

Standardized Approach

10.8%

11.8%

12.6%

12.9%

12.7 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

13.0 %

13.2%

12.9%

12.7 %

11.7%

11.4%

12.9%

13.8%

14.1%

14.5 %

Tier 1 Capital

14.3 %

14.5%

14.1%

14.5 %

12.8%

13.2%

14.5%

15.8%

16.1%

16.3 %

Total Capital

16.3 %

16.4%

16.0%

16.3 %

14.5%

7.5%

8.0%

7.8%

8.0%

8.7 %

Tier 1 Leverage

8.2 %

8.6%

8.6%

8.7 %

8.1%

Advanced Approach

11.9%

12.4%

13.5%

13.7%

13.3 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

13.5 %

13.6%

13.7%

13.3 %

12.9%

12.5%

13.7%

14.8%

15.0%

15.2 %

Tier 1 Capital

14.8 %

14.9%

15.0%

15.2 %

14.1%

14.2%

15.1%

16.7%

16.9%

16.9 %

Total Capital

16.6 %

16.7%

16.8%

16.9 %

15.7%

7.5%

8.0%

7.8%

8.0%

8.7 %

Tier 1 Leverage

8.2 %

8.6%

8.6%

8.7 %

8.1%

6.2%

6.8%

6.8%

7.0%

7.6 %

Supplementary Leverage (a)

7.2 %

7.6%

7.6%

7.6 %

7.2%

Per Share Information / Ratios:

$

1.41

$

1.48

$

1.60

$

1.94

$

2.60

Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$

0.60

$

0.60

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70

35%

34%

33%

29%

39 %

Dividend Payout Ratio

41 %

34%

41%

41 %

45%

$

72.09

$

89.05

$

99.89

$

83.59

$

106.24

Market Value Per Share (End of Period)

$

90.41

$

90.00

$

93.32

$106.24

$

75.46

18.1

20.6

20.3

12.6

16.0

Stock Price Multiple of Earnings

13.8

13.6

13.9

16.0

11.3

(based on trailing 4 quarters of diluted EPS)

$

36.27

$

38.88

$

41.28

$

43.95

$

46.82

Book Value Per Common Share (End of Period)

$

44.72

$

46.18

$

46.86

$

46.82

$

48.04

  • Capital ratios for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • Fully taxable equivalent
  1. Effective January 1, 2018, the Corporation and Bank are subject to a minimum supplementary leverage ratio of 3 percent.

Page 1

Northern Trust Corporation

INCOME STATEMENT

($ in Millions except per share information)

FIRST QUARTER

CHANGE

2020

2019

$

%

C&IS Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

$

574.4

$

535.2

$

39.2

7 %

WM Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

429.2

393.7

35.5

9 %

Total Fees

1,003.6

928.9

74.7

8 %

Foreign Exchange Trading Income

88.9

66.2

22.7

34 %

Treasury Management Fees

11.0

11.7

(0.7)

(6)%

Security Commissions and Trading Income

41.7

23.3

18.4

79 %

Other Operating Income

34.4

29.0

5.4

18 %

Investment Security Gains (Losses), net

-

(0.2)

0.2

N/M

Total Noninterest Income

1,179.6

1,058.9

120.7

11 %

Interest Income (FTE*)

537.3

670.6

(133.3)

(20)%

Interest Expense

121.1

240.8

(119.7)

(50)%

Net Interest Income (FTE*)

416.2

429.8

(13.6)

(3)%

Total Revenue (FTE*)

1,595.8

1,488.7

107.1

7 %

Provision for Credit Losses

61.0

-

61.0

N/M

Compensation

499.8

482.0

17.8

4 %

Employee Benefits

97.9

85.7

12.2

14 %

Outside Services

192.8

188.4

4.4

2 %

Equipment and Software

162.2

148.3

13.9

9 %

Occupancy

51.1

51.6

(0.5)

(1)%

Other Operating Expense

61.8

72.7

(10.9)

(15)%

Total Noninterest Expense

1,065.6

1,028.7

36.9

4 %

Income before Income Taxes (FTE*)

469.2

460.0

9.2

2 %

Provision for Income Taxes

100.5

105.1

(4.6)

(4)%

Taxable Equivalent Adjustment

8.1

7.8

0.3

3 %

Total Taxes (FTE*)

108.6

112.9

(4.3)

(4)%

Net Income

$

360.6

$

347.1

$

13.5

4 %

Dividends on Preferred Stock**

$

30.5

$

17.3

$

13.2

76 %

Earnings Allocated to Participating Securities

3.9

4.3

(0.4)

(10)%

Earnings Allocated to Common and Potential Common Shares

326.2

325.5

0.7

- %

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

1.56

$

1.49

$

0.07

5 %

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$

1.55

$

1.48

$

0.07

5 %

Average Basic Shares (000s)

208,881

218,237

Average Diluted Shares (000s)

209,817

219,270

End of Period Shares Outstanding (000s)

208,052

217,677

N/M - Not meaningful

* Fully taxable equivalent

**Dividends on Preferred Stock in the first quarter of 2020 includes $11.5 million related to the difference between the redemption amount of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which was redeemed in the first quarter of 2020, and its carrying value.

Page 2

Northern Trust Corporation

NET INCOME TRENDS

($ in Millions except per share information)

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

$

1,696.9

$

1,787.8

$

1,984.5

$

2,173.1

$

2,211.5

C&IS Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

$

535.2

$

549.4

$

559.9

$

567.0

$

574.4

1,283.6

1,320.3

1,449.8

1,580.6

1,640.6

WM Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

393.7

406.1

415.6

425.2

429.2

2,980.5

3,108.1

3,434.3

3,753.7

3,852.1

Total Fees

928.9

955.5

975.5

992.2

1,003.6

261.8

236.6

209.9

307.2

250.9

Foreign Exchange Trading Income

66.2

60.5

59.7

64.5

88.9

64.7

62.8

56.4

51.8

44.5

Treasury Management Fees

11.7

11.2

11.2

10.4

11.0

78.7

81.4

89.6

98.3

103.6

Security Commissions and Trading Income

23.3

23.4

29.1

27.8

41.7

247.1

241.2

157.5

127.5

145.5

Other Operating Income

29.0

38.9

45.1

32.5

34.4

(0.3)

(3.2)

(1.6)

(1.0)

(1.4)

Investment Security Gains (Losses), net

(0.2)

(0.3)

(0.4)

(0.5)

-

3,632.5

3,726.9

3,946.1

4,337.5

4,395.2

Total Noninterest Income

1,058.9

1,089.2

1,120.2

1,126.9

1,179.6

1,095.4

1,260.0

1,475.0

1,663.9

1,710.7

Net Interest Income (FTE*)

429.8

425.1

425.3

430.5

416.2

4,727.9

4,986.9

5,421.1

6,001.4

6,105.9

Total Revenue (FTE*)

1,488.7

1,514.3

1,545.5

1,557.4

1,595.8

(43.0)

(26.0)

(28.0)

(14.5)

(14.5)

Provision for Credit Losses

-

(6.5)

(7.0)

(1.0)

61.0

1,443.3

1,541.1

1,733.7

1,806.9

1,859.0

Compensation

482.0

455.5

458.0

463.5

499.8

285.3

293.3

319.9

356.7

355.2

Employee Benefits

85.7

89.3

87.6

92.6

97.9

595.7

627.1

668.4

739.4

774.5

Outside Services

188.4

186.4

194.0

205.7

192.8

454.8

467.4

524.0

582.2

612.1

Equipment and Software

148.3

147.2

151.7

164.9

162.2

173.5

177.4

191.8

201.1

212.9

Occupancy

51.6

50.9

53.0

57.4

51.1

328.0

364.4

331.6

330.6

329.8

Other Operating Expense

72.7

76.9

92.0

88.2

61.8

3,280.6

3,470.7

3,769.4

4,016.9

4,143.5

Total Noninterest Expense

1,028.7

1,006.2

1,036.3

1,072.3

1,065.6

1,490.3

1,542.2

1,679.7

1,999.0

1,976.9

Income before Income Taxes (FTE*)

460.0

514.6

516.2

486.1

469.2

491.2

484.6

434.9

401.4

451.9

Provision for Income Taxes

105.1

117.5

124.0

105.3

100.5

25.3

25.1

45.8

41.2

32.8

Taxable Equivalent Adjustment

7.8

7.7

7.6

9.7

8.1

516.5

509.7

480.7

442.6

484.7

Total Taxes (FTE*)

112.9

125.2

131.6

115.0

108.6

$

973.8

$

1,032.5

$

1,199.0

$

1,556.4

$

1,492.2

Net Income

$

347.1

$

389.4

$

384.6

$

371.1

$

360.6

$

4.03

$

4.35

$

4.95

$

6.68

$

6.66

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

1.49

$

1.76

$

1.70

$

1.71

$

1.56

3.99

4.32

4.92

6.64

6.63

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

1.48

1.75

1.69

1.70

1.55

234,222

229,151

229,654

224,488

215,601

Average Diluted Shares (000s)

219,270

217,170

214,207

211,855

209,817

$

23.4

$

23.4

$

49.8

$

46.4

$

46.4

Preferred Dividends**

$

17.3

$

5.9

$

17.4

$

5.8

$

30.5

* Fully taxable equivalent

**Dividends on Preferred Stock in the first quarter of 2020 includes $11.5 million related to the difference between the redemption amount of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which was redeemed in the first quarter of 2020, and its carrying value.

Page 3

Northern Trust Corporation

TRUST, INVESTMENT AND OTHER SERVICING FEES DETAIL

($ in Millions)

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Corporate & Institutional Services

$

1,150.8

$

1,182.2

$

1,342.1

$

1,501.1

$

1,549.3

Custody & Fund Administration

$

375.1

$

385.1

$

392.2

$

396.9

$

394.9

325.2

371.8

403.5

436.8

445.7

Investment Management

104.3

110.8

114.7

115.9

120.8

90.5

97.7

96.4

102.0

87.2

Securities Lending

22.7

21.8

20.1

22.6

23.4

130.4

136.1

142.6

133.2

129.3

Other

33.1

31.7

32.9

31.6

35.3

$

1,696.9

$

1,787.8

$

1,984.6

$

2,173.1

$

2,211.5

Total Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

$

535.2

$

549.4

$

559.9

$

567.0

$

574.4

Wealth Management

$

514.3

$

523.8

$

575.5

$

607.8

$

619.3

Central

$

150.7

$

153.1

$

157.3

$

158.2

$

159.4

332.7

334.4

356.2

401.7

422.2

East

100.9

104.3

106.8

110.2

111.5

267.7

268.9

291.7

320.0

330.9

West

79.5

82.8

83.6

85.0

87.0

168.9

193.2

226.3

251.1

268.2

Global Family Office

62.6

65.9

67.9

71.8

71.3

$

1,283.6

$

1,320.3

$

1,449.7

$

1,580.6

$

1,640.6

Total Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees

$

393.7

$

406.1

$

415.6

$

425.2

$

429.2

Page 4

Northern Trust Corporation

BALANCE SHEET

END OF PERIOD

($ in Millions)

CHANGE

Assets

3/31/2020

3/31/2019

$

%

Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks Deposits and Other(2)

$

44,636.6

$

23,401.4

$

21,235.2

91 %

Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)

8,282.8

6,335.0

1,947.8

31 %

Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell

998.2

552.2

446.0

81 %

Securities:(1)

U.S. Government

4,688.9

5,141.6

(452.7)

(9)%

Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions

1,783.1

780.8

1,002.3

128 %

Government Sponsored Agency

23,873.9

22,573.0

1,300.9

6 %

Other(4)

23,221.5

21,715.9

1,505.6

7 %

Total Securities

53,567.4

50,211.3

3,356.1

7 %

Loans and Leases

37,837.7

30,620.6

7,217.1

24 %

Total Earning Assets

145,322.7

111,120.5

34,202.2

31 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(157.8)

(114.5)

(43.3)

38 %

Cash and Due From Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)

2,954.2

2,641.5

312.7

12 %

Buildings and Equipment

490.2

411.5

78.7

19 %

Client Security Settlement Receivables

2,116.9

2,067.3

49.6

2 %

Goodwill

689.3

683.0

6.3

1 %

Other Assets

10,293.7

5,060.1

5,233.6

103 %

Total Assets

$

161,709.2

$

121,869.4

$

39,839.8

33 %

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Savings, Money Market and Other

$

27,241.0

$

14,784.6

$

12,456.4

84 %

Savings Certificates and Other Time

918.7

856.2

62.5

7 %

Non- U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing

69,779.1

58,339.5

11,439.6

20 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

97,938.8

73,980.3

23,958.5

32 %

Short-Term Borrowings

10,360.6

8,441.3

1,919.3

23 %

Senior Notes

2,668.5

2,024.1

644.4

32 %

Long-Term Debt

1,196.0

1,125.8

70.2

6 %

Floating Rate Capital Debt

277.7

277.6

0.1

- %

Total Interest-Related Funds

112,441.6

85,849.1

26,592.5

31 %

Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

33,552.4

21,863.9

11,688.5

53 %

Other Liabilities

4,835.5

3,540.2

1,295.3

37 %

Total Liabilities

150,829.5

111,253.2

39,576.3

36 %

Common Equity

9,994.8

9,734.2

260.6

3 %

Preferred Equity

884.9

882.0

2.9

- %

Total Stockholders' Equity

10,879.7

10,616.2

263.5

2 %

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

161,709.2

$

121,869.4

$

39,839.8

33 %

(1)

Memo - at 3/31/2020:

Debt Securities Held to Maturity

$

12,635.7

Debt Securities Available for Sale

39,441.7

Trading Securities

1.2

Other Earning Assets

1,488.8

$

53,567.4

  1. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  2. Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  3. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  4. Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.

Page 5

Northern Trust Corporation

BALANCE SHEET TRENDS

PERIOD AVERAGES(1)

($ in Millions)

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Assets

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

$

19,950

$

20,434

$

23,904

$

23,899

$

18,528

Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks Deposits and

$

20,163

$

19,236

$

17,525

$

17,230

$

19,826

Other(2)

10,713

8,743

7,143

6,023

5,997

Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)

6,452

5,812

5,657

6,074

5,838

Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased

1,163

1,776

1,850

1,499

848

under Agreements to Resell

978

651

817

946

668

Securities:

4,986

7,073

6,342

5,737

5,297

U.S. Government

5,239

5,150

5,507

5,288

4,639

113

586

887

725

981

Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions

771

770

907

1,468

1,723

16,459

17,421

17,987

20,683

22,634

Government Sponsored Agency

22,439

22,397

22,494

23,199

23,366

15,850

16,961

19,499

23,136

21,773

Other(4)

23,441

20,593

21,118

21,964

22,235

37,408

42,041

44,716

50,281

50,684

Total Securities

51,889

48,911

50,025

51,919

51,963

33,016

34,044

33,565

32,029

31,053

Loans and Leases

31,189

31,099

30,936

30,991

32,316

102,250

107,038

111,178

113,731

107,109

Total Earning Assets

110,672

105,709

104,959

107,160

110,611

(256)

(193)

(157)

(126)

(111)

Allowance for Credit Losses

(114)

(115)

(111)

(106)

(110)

2,139

2,035

2,583

2,534

2,394

Cash and Due From Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)

1,941

2,784

2,552

2,293

2,723

443

446

466

439

426

Buildings and Equipment

424

413

412

454

501

1,002

1,137

892

1,002

1,070

Client Security Settlement Receivables

982

1,045

1,090

1,163

1,531

531

525

544

643

683

Goodwill

675

681

680

693

693

4,607

4,583

4,101

4,725

5,981

Other Assets

4,836

5,842

6,771

6,449

8,221

$

110,715

$

115,570

$

119,607

$

122,947

$

117,551

Total Assets

$

119,417

$

116,359

$

116,352

$

118,105

$

124,171

Liabilities and Equity

$

15,307

$

15,142

$

15,576

$

15,149

$

16,578

Savings, Money Market and Other

$

14,373

$

15,951

$

17,803

$

18,130

$

20,251

1,610

1,432

1,273

871

868

Savings Certificates and Other Time

761

889

899

919

960

49,377

50,808

56,583

58,557

54,885

Non- U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing

58,377

54,680

53,632

52,926

54,543

66,294

67,383

73,432

74,577

72,331

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

73,511

71,519

72,333

71,975

75,754

4,758

6,337

6,696

10,784

9,359

Short-Term Borrowings

10,494

9,428

8,769

8,771

9,701

1,497

1,497

1,497

1,704

2,389

Senior Notes

2,014

2,361

2,588

2,585

2,615

1,426

1,392

1,519

1,297

1,139

Long-Term Debt

1,113

1,132

1,157

1,154

1,169

277

277

277

278

278

Floating Rate Capital Debt

278

278

278

278

278

74,253

76,886

83,422

88,638

85,495

Total Interest-Related Funds

87,410

84,718

85,124

84,762

89,517

24,474

26,231

23,073

20,527

17,456

Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

17,858

17,827

16,687

17,463

19,332

3,364

3,368

3,132

3,553

3,952

Other Liabilities

3,720

3,277

3,853

4,948

4,535

102,091

106,485

109,627

112,718

106,903

Total Liabilities

108,988

105,821

105,664

107,173

113,384

8,236

8,500

9,099

9,347

9,705

Common Equity

9,547

9,656

9,806

9,808

9,898

389

585

882

882

943

Preferred Equity

882

882

882

1,124

889

8,625

9,085

9,981

10,229

10,648

Total Stockholders' Equity

10,429

10,538

10,688

10,933

10,787

$

110,715

$

115,570

$

119,607

$

122,947

$

117,551

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

119,417

$

116,359

$

116,352

$

118,105

$

124,171

$

27,997

$

30,152

$

27,756

$

25,093

$

21,614

Net Noninterest-Related Funds

$

23,262

$

20,991

$

19,835

$

22,398

$

21,094

  1. Summations may not equal due to rounding
  2. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  3. Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  4. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  5. Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.

Page 6

Northern Trust Corporation

BALANCE SHEET MIX TRENDS

PERIOD AVERAGES(1)

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Assets

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

18.0 %

17.7 %

20.0 %

19.4 %

15.8 %

Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks Deposits and Other(2)

16.9 %

16.5 %

15.1 %

14.6 %

16.0 %

9.7 %

7.6 %

6.0 %

4.9 %

5.1 %

Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)

5.4 %

5.0 %

4.9 %

5.1 %

4.7 %

Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased

1.1 %

1.5 %

1.5 %

1.2 %

0.7 %

under Agreements to Resell

0.8 %

0.6 %

0.7 %

0.8 %

0.5 %

Securities:

4.5 %

6.1 %

5.3 %

4.7 %

4.5 %

U.S. Government

4.4 %

4.4 %

4.7 %

4.5 %

3.7 %

0.1 %

0.5 %

0.7 %

0.6 %

0.8 %

Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions

0.6 %

0.7 %

0.8 %

1.2 %

1.4 %

14.9 %

15.1 %

15.0 %

16.8 %

19.3 %

Government Sponsored Agency

18.8 %

19.2 %

19.3 %

19.6 %

18.8 %

14.3 %

14.7 %

16.3 %

18.8 %

18.5 %

Other(4)

19.6 %

17.7 %

18.1 %

18.6 %

17.9 %

33.8 %

36.4 %

37.4 %

40.9 %

43.1 %

Total Securities

43.5 %

42.0 %

43.0 %

44.0 %

41.8 %

29.8 %

29.5 %

28.1 %

26.1 %

26.4 %

Loans and Leases

26.1 %

26.7 %

26.6 %

26.2 %

26.0 %

92.4 %

92.6 %

93.0 %

92.5 %

91.1 %

Total Earning Assets

92.7 %

90.8 %

90.2 %

90.7 %

89.1 %

(0.2)%

(0.2)%

(0.1)%

(0.1)%

(0.1)%

Allowance for Credit Losses

(0.1)%

(0.1)%

(0.1)%

(0.1)%

(0.1)%

1.9 %

1.8 %

2.2 %

2.1 %

2.0 %

Cash and Due From Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)

1.6 %

2.4 %

2.2 %

1.9 %

2.2 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

Buildings and Equipment

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.9 %

1.0 %

0.7 %

0.8 %

0.9 %

Client Security Settlement Receivables

0.8 %

0.9 %

0.9 %

1.0 %

1.2 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.6 %

Goodwill

0.6 %

0.6 %

0.6 %

0.6 %

0.6 %

4.2 %

4.0 %

3.4 %

3.8 %

5.1 %

Other Assets

4.1 %

5.0 %

5.8 %

5.5 %

6.6 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Total Assets

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Liabilities and Equity

13.8 %

13.1 %

13.0 %

12.3 %

14.1 %

Savings, Money Market and Other

12.0 %

13.7 %

15.3 %

15.4 %

16.3 %

1.5 %

1.2 %

1.1 %

0.7 %

0.7 %

Savings Certificates and Other Time

0.6 %

0.8 %

0.8 %

0.8 %

0.8 %

44.6 %

44.0 %

47.3 %

47.6 %

46.7 %

Non- U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing

48.9 %

47.0 %

46.1 %

44.8 %

43.9 %

59.9 %

58.3 %

61.4 %

60.7 %

61.5 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

61.6 %

61.5 %

62.2 %

60.9 %

61.0 %

4.3 %

5.5 %

5.6 %

8.8 %

8.0 %

Short-Term Borrowings

8.8 %

8.1 %

7.5 %

7.4 %

7.8 %

1.4 %

1.3 %

1.3 %

1.4 %

2.0 %

Senior Notes

1.7 %

2.0 %

2.2 %

2.2 %

2.1 %

1.3 %

1.2 %

1.3 %

1.1 %

1.0 %

Long-Term Debt

0.9 %

1.0 %

1.0 %

1.0 %

0.9 %

0.3 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

Floating Rate Capital Debt

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

67.1 %

66.5 %

69.7 %

72.1 %

72.7 %

Total Interest-Related Funds

73.2 %

72.8 %

73.2 %

71.8 %

72.1 %

22.1 %

22.7 %

19.3 %

16.7 %

14.8 %

Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

15.0 %

15.3 %

14.3 %

14.8 %

15.6 %

3.0 %

2.9 %

2.6 %

2.9 %

3.4 %

Other Liabilities

3.1 %

2.8 %

3.3 %

4.2 %

3.7 %

92.2 %

92.1 %

91.7 %

91.7 %

90.9 %

Total Liabilities

91.3 %

90.9 %

90.8 %

90.7 %

91.3 %

7.4 %

7.4 %

7.6 %

7.6 %

8.3 %

Common Equity

8.0 %

8.3 %

8.4 %

8.3 %

8.0 %

0.4 %

0.5 %

0.7 %

0.7 %

0.8 %

Preferred Equity

0.7 %

0.8 %

0.8 %

1.0 %

0.7 %

7.8 %

7.9 %

8.3 %

8.3 %

9.1 %

Total Stockholders' Equity

8.7 %

9.1 %

9.2 %

9.3 %

8.7 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

  1. Summations may not equal due to rounding
  2. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  3. Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  4. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  5. Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.

Page 7

Northern Trust Corporation

INTEREST RATE TRENDS (FTE(1) Basis)

PERIOD AVERAGES

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Earnings Assets

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks Deposits and

0.32%

0.45%

0.65%

0.87%

0.98%

1.23%

0.96%

0.91%

0.78%

0.47%

Other(2)

0.79%

0.73%

0.89%

1.16%

1.21%

Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)

1.13%

1.33%

1.31%

1.09%

0.88%

Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under

0.54%

1.04%

1.48%

2.22%

2.11%

Agreements to Resell

2.84%

2.62%

1.93%

1.18%

0.97%

Securities:

1.11%

1.10%

1.41%

1.89%

2.09%

U.S. Government

2.22%

2.16%

2.03%

1.94%

1.88%

6.58%

1.94%

1.48%

1.91%

2.49%

Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions

2.57%

2.68%

2.46%

2.38%

2.46%

0.87%

1.02%

1.57%

2.20%

2.58%

Government Sponsored Agency

2.69%

2.69%

2.60%

2.34%

2.13%

0.94%

1.12%

1.30%

1.59%

1.75%

Other(4)

1.77%

1.81%

1.72%

1.73%

1.67%

0.95%

1.09%

1.43%

1.88%

2.17%

Total Securities

2.22%

2.26%

2.16%

2.04%

1.92%

2.24%

2.38%

2.77%

3.45%

3.74%

Loans and Leases

3.90%

3.90%

3.75%

3.40%

3.13%

1.22%

1.35%

1.63%

2.08%

2.36%

Total Earning Assets

2.46%

2.46%

2.38%

2.17%

1.95%

Interest-Bearing Funds

0.06%

0.08%

0.16%

0.54%

0.97%

Savings, Money Market and Other

0.99%

1.07%

1.03%

0.81%

0.61%

0.47%

0.58%

0.74%

0.90%

1.86%

Savings Certificates and Other Time

1.48%

1.89%

2.01%

2.00%

1.91%

0.12%

0.12%

0.26%

0.50%

0.57%

Non- U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing

0.76%

0.64%

0.53%

0.33%

0.19%

0.11%

0.12%

0.25%

0.52%

0.68%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

0.81%

0.75%

0.67%

0.47%

0.32%

0.13%

0.34%

1.00%

1.93%

2.29%

Short-Term Borrowings

2.52%

2.48%

2.26%

1.84%

1.34%

3.13%

3.13%

3.13%

3.13%

3.04%

Senior Notes

3.19%

3.14%

3.00%

2.86%

2.76%

1.71%

1.90%

2.58%

3.47%

3.36%

Long-Term Debt

3.64%

3.54%

3.21%

3.07%

2.90%

0.86%

1.25%

1.75%

2.72%

2.98%

Floating Rate Capital Debt

3.27%

3.17%

2.89%

2.59%

2.41%

0.21%

0.24%

0.41%

0.79%

0.96%

Total Interest-Related Funds

1.12%

1.06%

0.95%

0.73%

0.54%

1.01%

1.11%

1.22%

1.29%

1.40%

Net Interest Spread

1.34%

1.40%

1.43%

1.44%

1.41%

1.07%

1.18%

1.33%

1.46%

1.60%

Net Interest Margin

1.58%

1.61%

1.61%

1.59%

1.51%

  1. Fully taxable equivalent
  2. Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  3. Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
  4. Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.

Note The yields on the US Government, Government Sponsored Agency and Other lines in the Securities Portfolio for 2015 and 2016 have been restated to reflect a reclassification in the interest income ascribed to each category. The yield for the Total Securities portfolio was not impacted by the aforementioned reclassification.

Page 8

Northern Trust Corporation

ASSET QUALITY

END OF PERIOD

($ in Millions)

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

$

295.9

$

233.3

$

192.0

$

153.8

$

138.2

Beginning Allowance for Credit Losses

$ 138.2

$ 139.4

$

134.1

$

127.7

$

124.4

-

-

-

-

-

Cumulative Effect Adjustment*

-

-

-

-

13.7

(43.0)

(26.0)

(28.0)

(14.5)

(14.5) Provision for Credit Losses

-

(6.5)

(7.0)

(1.0)

61.0

(Charge-offs) Recoveries

(30.7)

(27.3)

(21.5)

(10.1)

(6.5)

Charge-offs

(1.0)

(0.6)

(1.1)

(3.8)

(1.8)

11.2

12.1

11.3

9.0

7.2

Recoveries

2.2

1.8

1.7

1.5

1.1

(19.5)

(15.2)

(10.2)

(1.1)

0.7

Net (Charge-offs) Recoveries

1.2

1.2

0.6

(2.3)

(0.7)

(0.1)

(0.1)

-

-

-

Effect of Foreign Exchange Rates

-

-

-

-

-

$

233.3

$

192.0

$

153.8

$

138.2

$

124.4

Ending Allowance for Credit Losses

$ 139.4

$ 134.1

$

127.7

$

124.4

$

198.4

Allowance for Credit Losses Assigned to:

$

193.8

$

161.0

$

131.2

$

112.6

$

104.5

Loans and Leases

$ 114.5

$ 110.8

$

105.7

$

104.5

$

147.2

39.5

31.0

22.6

25.6

19.9

Undrawn Loan Commitments and Standby Letters

24.9

23.3

22.0

19.9

40.4

of Credit

-

-

-

-

-

Debt Securities and Other Financial Assets

-

-

-

-

10.8

$

233.3

$

192.0

$

153.8

$

138.2

$

124.4

Total Allowance for Credit Losses

$ 139.4

$ 134.1

$

127.7

$

124.4

$

198.4

$

33,016

$

34,044

$

33,565

$

32,029

$

31,053

Average Loans and Leases Outstanding

$31,189

$31,099

$

30,936

$

30,991

$

32,316

Annualized Loan-Related Net Charge-offs to

0.06%

0.04%

0.03%

-%

-%

Average Loans and Leases

(0.02)%

(0.02)%

(0.01)%

0.03%

0.01%

$

33,181

$

33,822

$

32,592

$

32,490

$

31,410

End of Period Loans and Leases Outstanding

$30,621

$30,982

$

30,844

$

31,410

$

37,838

Allowance for Credit Losses Assigned to Loans

0.58%

0.48%

0.40%

0.35%

0.33% and Leases to Total Loans and Leases

0.37 %

0.36 %

0.34 %

0.33%

0.39%

Nonaccrual Assets

$

180.1

$

160.2

$

150.7

$

109.3

$

83.6

Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

$ 116.1

$ 115.1

$

113.1

$

83.6

$

103.9

8.2

5.2

4.6

8.4

3.2

Other Real Estate Owned (OREO)

8.0

3.8

3.2

3.2

1.6

$

188.3

$

165.4

$

155.3

$

117.7

$

86.8

Total Nonaccrual Assets

$ 124.1

$ 118.9

$

116.3

$

86.8

$

105.5

0.57%

0.49%

0.48%

0.36%

0.28% Nonaccrual Assets to Loans and Leases and OREO

0.41 %

0.38 %

0.38 %

0.28%

0.28%

Loan and Lease Allowance to Nonaccrual

1.1x

1.0x

0.9x

1.0x

1.3x

Loans and Leases Coverage

1.0x

1.0x

0.9x

1.3x

1.4x

  • Upon the January 1, 2020 adoption of ASU 2016-13, Northern Trust increased the allowance for credit losses by $13.7 million, with a corresponding cumulative effect adjustment to decrease retained earnings $10.1 million, net of tax.

Page 9

Northern Trust Corporation

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND CUSTODY

END OF PERIOD

($ in Billions)

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Assets under Management

$

648.0

$

694.0

$

871.2

$

790.8

$

917.5

Corporate & Institutional Services

$

867.9

$

887.0

$

901.3

$

917.5

$

842.6

Asset allocation:

342.6

363.4

443.3

403.3

483.8

Equities

443.6

460.5

452.6

483.8

377.2

82.9

91.3

111.9

105.3

114.6

Fixed Income Securities

110.3

112.3

112.7

114.6

113.9

118.8

127.5

148.5

132.4

156.1

Cash and Other Assets

149.0

150.9

157.7

156.1

184.4

103.7

111.8

167.5

149.8

163.0

Securities Lending Collateral

165.0

163.3

178.3

163.0

167.1

$

227.3

$

248.4

$

289.8

$

278.6

$

313.8

Wealth Management

$

294.2

$

293.2

$

300.5

$

313.8

$

276.7

Asset allocation:

104.1

117.2

149.0

130.9

167.0

Equities

148.2

153.3

154.8

167.0

127.3

64.1

69.2

71.6

73.0

79.2

Fixed Income Securities

74.8

77.1

78.2

79.2

75.9

58.9

61.8

69.0

74.6

67.5

Cash and Other Assets

71.1

62.7

67.4

67.5

73.5

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

Securities Lending Collateral

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

-

$

875.3

$

942.4

$

1,161.0

$

1,069.4

$

1,231.3

Total Assets under Management

$

1,162.1

$

1,180.2

$

1,201.8

$

1,231.3

$

1,119.3

Asset allocation:

613.8

607.4

$

446.7

$

480.6

$

592.3

$

534.2

$

650.8

Equities

$

591.8

$

$

$

650.8

$

504.5

147.0

160.5

183.5

178.3

193.8

Fixed Income Securities

185.1

189.4

190.9

193.8

189.8

177.7

189.3

217.5

207.0

223.6

Cash and Other Assets

220.1

213.6

225.1

223.6

257.9

103.9

112.0

167.7

149.9

163.1

Securities Lending Collateral

165.1

163.4

178.4

163.1

167.1

Assets under Custody / Administration

7,279.7

$

7,987.0

$

10,066.8

$

9,490.5

$

11,311.6

Corporate & Institutional Services

$10,238.9

$

10,623.6

$10,864.0

$

11,311.6

$10,236.5

517.3

554.3

655.8

634.8

738.8

Wealth Management

688.5

698.4

701.2

738.8

640.1

$

7,797.0

$

8,541.3

$

10,722.6

$10,125.3

$

12,050.4

Total Assets under Custody / Administration

$10,927.4

$

11,322.0

$11,565.2

$

12,050.4

$10,876.6

Assets under Custody

$

5,565.8

$

6,176.9

$

7,439.1

$

6,971.0

$

8,497.8

Corporate & Institutional Services

$

7,529.1

$

7,820.6

$

8,061.4

$

8,497.8

$

7,620.8

Asset allocation:

2,423.4

2,761.6

3,400.1

3,043.0

3,866.6

Equities

3,392.3

3,513.6

3,505.2

3,866.6

3,044.8

2,119.6

2,313.6

2,755.2

2,700.2

3,102.3

Fixed Income Securities

2,857.2

2,977.1

3,111.9

3,102.3

3,006.2

919.1

989.9

1,116.3

1,078.0

1,365.9

Cash and Other Assets

1,114.6

1,166.6

1,266.1

1,365.9

1,402.7

103.7

111.8

167.5

149.8

163.0

Securities Lending Collateral

165.0

163.3

178.2

163.0

167.1

$

506.3

$

543.6

$

645.5

$

622.9

$

735.7

Wealth Management

$

670.6

$

698.2

$

698.7

$

735.7

$

633.9

Asset allocation:

271.7

296.4

375.6

336.5

432.0

Equities

380.9

402.0

397.2

432.0

331.6

120.4

120.7

121.3

122.2

134.3

Fixed Income Securities

127.2

135.3

131.6

134.3

126.0

114.0

126.3

148.4

164.1

169.3

Cash and Other Assets

162.4

160.8

169.8

169.3

176.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

Securities Lending Collateral

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

-

$

6,072.1

$

6,720.5

$

8,084.6

$

7,593.9

$

9,233.5

Total Assets under Custody

$

8,199.7

$

8,518.8

$

8,760.1

$

9,233.5

$

8,254.7

Asset allocation:

$

2,695.1

$

3,058.0

$

3,775.7

$

3,379.5

$

4,298.6

Equities

$

3,773.2

$

3,915.6

$

3,902.4

$

4,298.6

$

3,376.4

2,240.0

2,434.3

2,876.5

2,822.4

3,236.6

Fixed Income Securities

2,984.4

3,112.4

3,243.5

3,236.6

3,132.2

1,033.1

1,116.2

1,264.7

1,242.1

1,535.2

Cash and Other Assets

1,277.0

1,327.4

1,435.9

1,535.2

1,579.0

103.9

112.0

167.7

149.9

163.1

Securities Lending Collateral

165.1

163.4

178.3

163.1

167.1

Memo

$

61.9

$

69.3

$

87.1

$

83.5

$

94.2

WM Global Family Office AUM

$

86.5

$

86.6

$

92.3

$

94.2

$

89.6

321.4

347.7

422.9

405.5

474.1

WM Global Family Office AUC

441.6

451.5

450.3

474.1

409.8

3,529.9

3,966.0

4,937.6

4,700.3

5,894.6

Global Custody Assets *

5,113.5

5,317.8

5,543.5

5,894.6

5,218.4

  • Includes the assets of non-U.S. clients plus global custody assets of U.S. clients

Page 10

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 11:22:02 UTC
