Northern Trust : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Trends Report
0
04/21/2020 | 07:23am EDT
Financial Trends
First Quarter 2020
April 21, 2020
Please direct inquiries to:
Mark Bette
Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations (312) 444-2301 or mark_bette@ntrs.com
Kelly Moen Lernihan
Vice President, Investor Relations (312) 444-7214 or km235@ntrs.com
The historical financial results and trends reflected in this report are not indicative of future financial results and trends for Northern Trust Corporation. This report should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's First Quarter 2020 earnings press release, 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders, and periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which contain additional information about factors that could affect the Corporation's future financial results and trends. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update this report.
Northern Trust Corporation
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
($ in Millions except per share information)
2019
2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
1st Qtr*
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Profitability:
$
973.8
$
1,032.5
$
1,199.0
$
1,556.4
$
1,492.2
Net Income
$
347.1
$
389.4
$
384.6
$
371.1
$
360.6
935.0
990.4
1,130.4
1,489.9
1,428.9
Earnings Allocated to Common and Potential
325.5
379.7
362.7
361.0
326.2
Common Shares
$
4.03
$
4.35
$
4.95
$
6.68
$
6.66
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
1.49
$
1.76
$
1.70
$
1.71
$
1.56
3.99
4.32
4.92
6.64
6.63
Diluted Earnings Per Share
1.48
1.75
1.69
1.70
1.55
20%
8%
14%
35%
-%
Diluted EPS Growth over Previous Year
(6%)
4%
7%
(5%)
5%
11.5%
11.9%
12.6%
16.2%
14.9 %
Return on Average Common Equity
14.0 %
15.9%
14.9%
14.8 %
13.4%
0.88%
0.89%
1.00%
1.27%
1.27 %
Return on Average Assets
1.18 %
1.34%
1.31%
1.25 %
1.17%
31.5%
30.9%
31.0%
33.3%
32.4 %
Profit Margin (pre-tax) (FTE**)
30.9 %
34.0%
33.4%
31.2 %
29.4%
20.6%
20.7%
22.1%
25.9%
24.4 %
Profit Margin (after-tax) (FTE**)
23.3 %
25.7%
24.9%
23.8 %
22.6%
76.8%
74.7%
72.8%
72.3%
72.0 %
Noninterest Income to Total Revenue (FTE**)
71.1 %
71.9%
72.5%
72.4 %
73.9%
63.0%
62.3%
63.4%
62.5%
63.1 %
Trust Fees to Total Revenue (FTE**)
62.4 %
63.1%
63.1%
63.7 %
62.9%
33.5%
31.9%
26.6%
20.5%
23.2 %
Effective Tax Rate (US GAAP)
23.2 %
23.2%
24.4%
22.1 %
21.8%
34.7%
33.1%
28.6%
22.1%
24.5 %
Effective Tax Rate (FTE**)
24.5 %
24.3%
25.5%
23.7 %
23.1%
Capital Ratios:
Standardized Approach
10.8%
11.8%
12.6%
12.9%
12.7 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
13.0 %
13.2%
12.9%
12.7 %
11.7%
11.4%
12.9%
13.8%
14.1%
14.5 %
Tier 1 Capital
14.3 %
14.5%
14.1%
14.5 %
12.8%
13.2%
14.5%
15.8%
16.1%
16.3 %
Total Capital
16.3 %
16.4%
16.0%
16.3 %
14.5%
7.5%
8.0%
7.8%
8.0%
8.7 %
Tier 1 Leverage
8.2 %
8.6%
8.6%
8.7 %
8.1%
Advanced Approach
11.9%
12.4%
13.5%
13.7%
13.3 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
13.5 %
13.6%
13.7%
13.3 %
12.9%
12.5%
13.7%
14.8%
15.0%
15.2 %
Tier 1 Capital
14.8 %
14.9%
15.0%
15.2 %
14.1%
14.2%
15.1%
16.7%
16.9%
16.9 %
Total Capital
16.6 %
16.7%
16.8%
16.9 %
15.7%
7.5%
8.0%
7.8%
8.0%
8.7 %
Tier 1 Leverage
8.2 %
8.6%
8.6%
8.7 %
8.1%
6.2%
6.8%
6.8%
7.0%
7.6 %
Supplementary Leverage (a)
7.2 %
7.6%
7.6%
7.6 %
7.2%
Per Share Information / Ratios:
$
1.41
$
1.48
$
1.60
$
1.94
$
2.60
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
35%
34%
33%
29%
39 %
Dividend Payout Ratio
41 %
34%
41%
41 %
45%
$
72.09
$
89.05
$
99.89
$
83.59
$
106.24
Market Value Per Share (End of Period)
$
90.41
$
90.00
$
93.32
$106.24
$
75.46
18.1
20.6
20.3
12.6
16.0
Stock Price Multiple of Earnings
13.8
13.6
13.9
16.0
11.3
(based on trailing 4 quarters of diluted EPS)
$
36.27
$
38.88
$
41.28
$
43.95
$
46.82
Book Value Per Common Share (End of Period)
$
44.72
$
46.18
$
46.86
$
46.82
$
48.04
Capital ratios for the current quarter are considered preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fully taxable equivalent
Effective January 1, 2018, the Corporation and Bank are subject to a minimum supplementary leverage ratio of 3 percent.
Page 1
Northern Trust Corporation
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in Millions except per share information)
FIRST QUARTER
CHANGE
2020
2019
$
%
C&IS Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees
$
574.4
$
535.2
$
39.2
7 %
WM Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees
429.2
393.7
35.5
9 %
Total Fees
1,003.6
928.9
74.7
8 %
Foreign Exchange Trading Income
88.9
66.2
22.7
34 %
Treasury Management Fees
11.0
11.7
(0.7)
(6)%
Security Commissions and Trading Income
41.7
23.3
18.4
79 %
Other Operating Income
34.4
29.0
5.4
18 %
Investment Security Gains (Losses), net
-
(0.2)
0.2
N/M
Total Noninterest Income
1,179.6
1,058.9
120.7
11 %
Interest Income (FTE*)
537.3
670.6
(133.3)
(20)%
Interest Expense
121.1
240.8
(119.7)
(50)%
Net Interest Income (FTE*)
416.2
429.8
(13.6)
(3)%
Total Revenue (FTE*)
1,595.8
1,488.7
107.1
7 %
Provision for Credit Losses
61.0
-
61.0
N/M
Compensation
499.8
482.0
17.8
4 %
Employee Benefits
97.9
85.7
12.2
14 %
Outside Services
192.8
188.4
4.4
2 %
Equipment and Software
162.2
148.3
13.9
9 %
Occupancy
51.1
51.6
(0.5)
(1)%
Other Operating Expense
61.8
72.7
(10.9)
(15)%
Total Noninterest Expense
1,065.6
1,028.7
36.9
4 %
Income before Income Taxes (FTE*)
469.2
460.0
9.2
2 %
Provision for Income Taxes
100.5
105.1
(4.6)
(4)%
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
8.1
7.8
0.3
3 %
Total Taxes (FTE*)
108.6
112.9
(4.3)
(4)%
Net Income
$
360.6
$
347.1
$
13.5
4 %
Dividends on Preferred Stock**
$
30.5
$
17.3
$
13.2
76 %
Earnings Allocated to Participating Securities
3.9
4.3
(0.4)
(10)%
Earnings Allocated to Common and Potential Common Shares
326.2
325.5
0.7
- %
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
1.56
$
1.49
$
0.07
5 %
Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
1.55
$
1.48
$
0.07
5 %
Average Basic Shares (000s)
208,881
218,237
Average Diluted Shares (000s)
209,817
219,270
End of Period Shares Outstanding (000s)
208,052
217,677
N/M - Not meaningful
* Fully taxable equivalent
**Dividends on Preferred Stock in the first quarter of 2020 includes $11.5 million related to the difference between the redemption amount of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which was redeemed in the first quarter of 2020, and its carrying value.
Page 2
Northern Trust Corporation
NET INCOME TRENDS
($ in Millions except per share information)
2019
2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
$
1,696.9
$
1,787.8
$
1,984.5
$
2,173.1
$
2,211.5
C&IS Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees
$
535.2
$
549.4
$
559.9
$
567.0
$
574.4
1,283.6
1,320.3
1,449.8
1,580.6
1,640.6
WM Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees
393.7
406.1
415.6
425.2
429.2
2,980.5
3,108.1
3,434.3
3,753.7
3,852.1
Total Fees
928.9
955.5
975.5
992.2
1,003.6
261.8
236.6
209.9
307.2
250.9
Foreign Exchange Trading Income
66.2
60.5
59.7
64.5
88.9
64.7
62.8
56.4
51.8
44.5
Treasury Management Fees
11.7
11.2
11.2
10.4
11.0
78.7
81.4
89.6
98.3
103.6
Security Commissions and Trading Income
23.3
23.4
29.1
27.8
41.7
247.1
241.2
157.5
127.5
145.5
Other Operating Income
29.0
38.9
45.1
32.5
34.4
(0.3)
(3.2)
(1.6)
(1.0)
(1.4)
Investment Security Gains (Losses), net
(0.2)
(0.3)
(0.4)
(0.5)
-
3,632.5
3,726.9
3,946.1
4,337.5
4,395.2
Total Noninterest Income
1,058.9
1,089.2
1,120.2
1,126.9
1,179.6
1,095.4
1,260.0
1,475.0
1,663.9
1,710.7
Net Interest Income (FTE*)
429.8
425.1
425.3
430.5
416.2
4,727.9
4,986.9
5,421.1
6,001.4
6,105.9
Total Revenue (FTE*)
1,488.7
1,514.3
1,545.5
1,557.4
1,595.8
(43.0)
(26.0)
(28.0)
(14.5)
(14.5)
Provision for Credit Losses
-
(6.5)
(7.0)
(1.0)
61.0
1,443.3
1,541.1
1,733.7
1,806.9
1,859.0
Compensation
482.0
455.5
458.0
463.5
499.8
285.3
293.3
319.9
356.7
355.2
Employee Benefits
85.7
89.3
87.6
92.6
97.9
595.7
627.1
668.4
739.4
774.5
Outside Services
188.4
186.4
194.0
205.7
192.8
454.8
467.4
524.0
582.2
612.1
Equipment and Software
148.3
147.2
151.7
164.9
162.2
173.5
177.4
191.8
201.1
212.9
Occupancy
51.6
50.9
53.0
57.4
51.1
328.0
364.4
331.6
330.6
329.8
Other Operating Expense
72.7
76.9
92.0
88.2
61.8
3,280.6
3,470.7
3,769.4
4,016.9
4,143.5
Total Noninterest Expense
1,028.7
1,006.2
1,036.3
1,072.3
1,065.6
1,490.3
1,542.2
1,679.7
1,999.0
1,976.9
Income before Income Taxes (FTE*)
460.0
514.6
516.2
486.1
469.2
491.2
484.6
434.9
401.4
451.9
Provision for Income Taxes
105.1
117.5
124.0
105.3
100.5
25.3
25.1
45.8
41.2
32.8
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
7.8
7.7
7.6
9.7
8.1
516.5
509.7
480.7
442.6
484.7
Total Taxes (FTE*)
112.9
125.2
131.6
115.0
108.6
$
973.8
$
1,032.5
$
1,199.0
$
1,556.4
$
1,492.2
Net Income
$
347.1
$
389.4
$
384.6
$
371.1
$
360.6
$
4.03
$
4.35
$
4.95
$
6.68
$
6.66
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
1.49
$
1.76
$
1.70
$
1.71
$
1.56
3.99
4.32
4.92
6.64
6.63
Earnings Per Share - Diluted
1.48
1.75
1.69
1.70
1.55
234,222
229,151
229,654
224,488
215,601
Average Diluted Shares (000s)
219,270
217,170
214,207
211,855
209,817
$
23.4
$
23.4
$
49.8
$
46.4
$
46.4
Preferred Dividends**
$
17.3
$
5.9
$
17.4
$
5.8
$
30.5
* Fully taxable equivalent
**Dividends on Preferred Stock in the first quarter of 2020 includes $11.5 million related to the difference between the redemption amount of the Corporation's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, which was redeemed in the first quarter of 2020, and its carrying value.
Page 3
Northern Trust Corporation
TRUST, INVESTMENT AND OTHER SERVICING FEES DETAIL
($ in Millions)
2019
2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Corporate & Institutional Services
$
1,150.8
$
1,182.2
$
1,342.1
$
1,501.1
$
1,549.3
Custody & Fund Administration
$
375.1
$
385.1
$
392.2
$
396.9
$
394.9
325.2
371.8
403.5
436.8
445.7
Investment Management
104.3
110.8
114.7
115.9
120.8
90.5
97.7
96.4
102.0
87.2
Securities Lending
22.7
21.8
20.1
22.6
23.4
130.4
136.1
142.6
133.2
129.3
Other
33.1
31.7
32.9
31.6
35.3
$
1,696.9
$
1,787.8
$
1,984.6
$
2,173.1
$
2,211.5
Total Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees
$
535.2
$
549.4
$
559.9
$
567.0
$
574.4
Wealth Management
$
514.3
$
523.8
$
575.5
$
607.8
$
619.3
Central
$
150.7
$
153.1
$
157.3
$
158.2
$
159.4
332.7
334.4
356.2
401.7
422.2
East
100.9
104.3
106.8
110.2
111.5
267.7
268.9
291.7
320.0
330.9
West
79.5
82.8
83.6
85.0
87.0
168.9
193.2
226.3
251.1
268.2
Global Family Office
62.6
65.9
67.9
71.8
71.3
$
1,283.6
$
1,320.3
$
1,449.7
$
1,580.6
$
1,640.6
Total Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees
$
393.7
$
406.1
$
415.6
$
425.2
$
429.2
Page 4
Northern Trust Corporation
BALANCE SHEET
END OF PERIOD
($ in Millions)
CHANGE
Assets
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
$
%
Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks Deposits and Other(2)
$
44,636.6
$
23,401.4
$
21,235.2
91 %
Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)
8,282.8
6,335.0
1,947.8
31 %
Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
998.2
552.2
446.0
81 %
Securities:(1)
U.S. Government
4,688.9
5,141.6
(452.7)
(9)%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions
1,783.1
780.8
1,002.3
128 %
Government Sponsored Agency
23,873.9
22,573.0
1,300.9
6 %
Other(4)
23,221.5
21,715.9
1,505.6
7 %
Total Securities
53,567.4
50,211.3
3,356.1
7 %
Loans and Leases
37,837.7
30,620.6
7,217.1
24 %
Total Earning Assets
145,322.7
111,120.5
34,202.2
31 %
Allowance for Credit Losses
(157.8)
(114.5)
(43.3)
38 %
Cash and Due From Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)
2,954.2
2,641.5
312.7
12 %
Buildings and Equipment
490.2
411.5
78.7
19 %
Client Security Settlement Receivables
2,116.9
2,067.3
49.6
2 %
Goodwill
689.3
683.0
6.3
1 %
Other Assets
10,293.7
5,060.1
5,233.6
103 %
Total Assets
$
161,709.2
$
121,869.4
$
39,839.8
33 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Savings, Money Market and Other
$
27,241.0
$
14,784.6
$
12,456.4
84 %
Savings Certificates and Other Time
918.7
856.2
62.5
7 %
Non- U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing
69,779.1
58,339.5
11,439.6
20 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
97,938.8
73,980.3
23,958.5
32 %
Short-Term Borrowings
10,360.6
8,441.3
1,919.3
23 %
Senior Notes
2,668.5
2,024.1
644.4
32 %
Long-Term Debt
1,196.0
1,125.8
70.2
6 %
Floating Rate Capital Debt
277.7
277.6
0.1
- %
Total Interest-Related Funds
112,441.6
85,849.1
26,592.5
31 %
Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
33,552.4
21,863.9
11,688.5
53 %
Other Liabilities
4,835.5
3,540.2
1,295.3
37 %
Total Liabilities
150,829.5
111,253.2
39,576.3
36 %
Common Equity
9,994.8
9,734.2
260.6
3 %
Preferred Equity
884.9
882.0
2.9
- %
Total Stockholders' Equity
10,879.7
10,616.2
263.5
2 %
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
161,709.2
$
121,869.4
$
39,839.8
33 %
(1)
Memo - at 3/31/2020:
Debt Securities Held to Maturity
$
12,635.7
Debt Securities Available for Sale
39,441.7
Trading Securities
1.2
Other Earning Assets
1,488.8
$
53,567.4
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Page 5
Northern Trust Corporation
BALANCE SHEET TRENDS
PERIOD AVERAGES(1)
($ in Millions)
2019
2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Assets
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
$
19,950
$
20,434
$
23,904
$
23,899
$
18,528
Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks Deposits and
$
20,163
$
19,236
$
17,525
$
17,230
$
19,826
Other(2)
10,713
8,743
7,143
6,023
5,997
Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)
6,452
5,812
5,657
6,074
5,838
Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased
1,163
1,776
1,850
1,499
848
under Agreements to Resell
978
651
817
946
668
Securities:
4,986
7,073
6,342
5,737
5,297
U.S. Government
5,239
5,150
5,507
5,288
4,639
113
586
887
725
981
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions
771
770
907
1,468
1,723
16,459
17,421
17,987
20,683
22,634
Government Sponsored Agency
22,439
22,397
22,494
23,199
23,366
15,850
16,961
19,499
23,136
21,773
Other(4)
23,441
20,593
21,118
21,964
22,235
37,408
42,041
44,716
50,281
50,684
Total Securities
51,889
48,911
50,025
51,919
51,963
33,016
34,044
33,565
32,029
31,053
Loans and Leases
31,189
31,099
30,936
30,991
32,316
102,250
107,038
111,178
113,731
107,109
Total Earning Assets
110,672
105,709
104,959
107,160
110,611
(256)
(193)
(157)
(126)
(111)
Allowance for Credit Losses
(114)
(115)
(111)
(106)
(110)
2,139
2,035
2,583
2,534
2,394
Cash and Due From Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)
1,941
2,784
2,552
2,293
2,723
443
446
466
439
426
Buildings and Equipment
424
413
412
454
501
1,002
1,137
892
1,002
1,070
Client Security Settlement Receivables
982
1,045
1,090
1,163
1,531
531
525
544
643
683
Goodwill
675
681
680
693
693
4,607
4,583
4,101
4,725
5,981
Other Assets
4,836
5,842
6,771
6,449
8,221
$
110,715
$
115,570
$
119,607
$
122,947
$
117,551
Total Assets
$
119,417
$
116,359
$
116,352
$
118,105
$
124,171
Liabilities and Equity
$
15,307
$
15,142
$
15,576
$
15,149
$
16,578
Savings, Money Market and Other
$
14,373
$
15,951
$
17,803
$
18,130
$
20,251
1,610
1,432
1,273
871
868
Savings Certificates and Other Time
761
889
899
919
960
49,377
50,808
56,583
58,557
54,885
Non- U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing
58,377
54,680
53,632
52,926
54,543
66,294
67,383
73,432
74,577
72,331
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
73,511
71,519
72,333
71,975
75,754
4,758
6,337
6,696
10,784
9,359
Short-Term Borrowings
10,494
9,428
8,769
8,771
9,701
1,497
1,497
1,497
1,704
2,389
Senior Notes
2,014
2,361
2,588
2,585
2,615
1,426
1,392
1,519
1,297
1,139
Long-Term Debt
1,113
1,132
1,157
1,154
1,169
277
277
277
278
278
Floating Rate Capital Debt
278
278
278
278
278
74,253
76,886
83,422
88,638
85,495
Total Interest-Related Funds
87,410
84,718
85,124
84,762
89,517
24,474
26,231
23,073
20,527
17,456
Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
17,858
17,827
16,687
17,463
19,332
3,364
3,368
3,132
3,553
3,952
Other Liabilities
3,720
3,277
3,853
4,948
4,535
102,091
106,485
109,627
112,718
106,903
Total Liabilities
108,988
105,821
105,664
107,173
113,384
8,236
8,500
9,099
9,347
9,705
Common Equity
9,547
9,656
9,806
9,808
9,898
389
585
882
882
943
Preferred Equity
882
882
882
1,124
889
8,625
9,085
9,981
10,229
10,648
Total Stockholders' Equity
10,429
10,538
10,688
10,933
10,787
$
110,715
$
115,570
$
119,607
$
122,947
$
117,551
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
119,417
$
116,359
$
116,352
$
118,105
$
124,171
$
27,997
$
30,152
$
27,756
$
25,093
$
21,614
Net Noninterest-Related Funds
$
23,262
$
20,991
$
19,835
$
22,398
$
21,094
Summations may not equal due to rounding
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Page 6
Northern Trust Corporation
BALANCE SHEET MIX TRENDS
PERIOD AVERAGES(1)
2019
2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Assets
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr
18.0 %
17.7 %
20.0 %
19.4 %
15.8 %
Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks Deposits and Other(2)
16.9 %
16.5 %
15.1 %
14.6 %
16.0 %
9.7 %
7.6 %
6.0 %
4.9 %
5.1 %
Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)
5.4 %
5.0 %
4.9 %
5.1 %
4.7 %
Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased
1.1 %
1.5 %
1.5 %
1.2 %
0.7 %
under Agreements to Resell
0.8 %
0.6 %
0.7 %
0.8 %
0.5 %
Securities:
4.5 %
6.1 %
5.3 %
4.7 %
4.5 %
U.S. Government
4.4 %
4.4 %
4.7 %
4.5 %
3.7 %
0.1 %
0.5 %
0.7 %
0.6 %
0.8 %
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions
0.6 %
0.7 %
0.8 %
1.2 %
1.4 %
14.9 %
15.1 %
15.0 %
16.8 %
19.3 %
Government Sponsored Agency
18.8 %
19.2 %
19.3 %
19.6 %
18.8 %
14.3 %
14.7 %
16.3 %
18.8 %
18.5 %
Other(4)
19.6 %
17.7 %
18.1 %
18.6 %
17.9 %
33.8 %
36.4 %
37.4 %
40.9 %
43.1 %
Total Securities
43.5 %
42.0 %
43.0 %
44.0 %
41.8 %
29.8 %
29.5 %
28.1 %
26.1 %
26.4 %
Loans and Leases
26.1 %
26.7 %
26.6 %
26.2 %
26.0 %
92.4 %
92.6 %
93.0 %
92.5 %
91.1 %
Total Earning Assets
92.7 %
90.8 %
90.2 %
90.7 %
89.1 %
(0.2)%
(0.2)%
(0.1)%
(0.1)%
(0.1)%
Allowance for Credit Losses
(0.1)%
(0.1)%
(0.1)%
(0.1)%
(0.1)%
1.9 %
1.8 %
2.2 %
2.1 %
2.0 %
Cash and Due From Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits(5)
1.6 %
2.4 %
2.2 %
1.9 %
2.2 %
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.4 %
Buildings and Equipment
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.4 %
0.9 %
1.0 %
0.7 %
0.8 %
0.9 %
Client Security Settlement Receivables
0.8 %
0.9 %
0.9 %
1.0 %
1.2 %
0.5 %
0.5 %
0.5 %
0.5 %
0.6 %
Goodwill
0.6 %
0.6 %
0.6 %
0.6 %
0.6 %
4.2 %
4.0 %
3.4 %
3.8 %
5.1 %
Other Assets
4.1 %
5.0 %
5.8 %
5.5 %
6.6 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Total Assets
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Liabilities and Equity
13.8 %
13.1 %
13.0 %
12.3 %
14.1 %
Savings, Money Market and Other
12.0 %
13.7 %
15.3 %
15.4 %
16.3 %
1.5 %
1.2 %
1.1 %
0.7 %
0.7 %
Savings Certificates and Other Time
0.6 %
0.8 %
0.8 %
0.8 %
0.8 %
44.6 %
44.0 %
47.3 %
47.6 %
46.7 %
Non- U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing
48.9 %
47.0 %
46.1 %
44.8 %
43.9 %
59.9 %
58.3 %
61.4 %
60.7 %
61.5 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
61.6 %
61.5 %
62.2 %
60.9 %
61.0 %
4.3 %
5.5 %
5.6 %
8.8 %
8.0 %
Short-Term Borrowings
8.8 %
8.1 %
7.5 %
7.4 %
7.8 %
1.4 %
1.3 %
1.3 %
1.4 %
2.0 %
Senior Notes
1.7 %
2.0 %
2.2 %
2.2 %
2.1 %
1.3 %
1.2 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
1.0 %
Long-Term Debt
0.9 %
1.0 %
1.0 %
1.0 %
0.9 %
0.3 %
0.2 %
0.2 %
0.2 %
0.2 %
Floating Rate Capital Debt
0.2 %
0.2 %
0.2 %
0.2 %
0.2 %
67.1 %
66.5 %
69.7 %
72.1 %
72.7 %
Total Interest-Related Funds
73.2 %
72.8 %
73.2 %
71.8 %
72.1 %
22.1 %
22.7 %
19.3 %
16.7 %
14.8 %
Demand and Other Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
15.0 %
15.3 %
14.3 %
14.8 %
15.6 %
3.0 %
2.9 %
2.6 %
2.9 %
3.4 %
Other Liabilities
3.1 %
2.8 %
3.3 %
4.2 %
3.7 %
92.2 %
92.1 %
91.7 %
91.7 %
90.9 %
Total Liabilities
91.3 %
90.9 %
90.8 %
90.7 %
91.3 %
7.4 %
7.4 %
7.6 %
7.6 %
8.3 %
Common Equity
8.0 %
8.3 %
8.4 %
8.3 %
8.0 %
0.4 %
0.5 %
0.7 %
0.7 %
0.8 %
Preferred Equity
0.7 %
0.8 %
0.8 %
1.0 %
0.7 %
7.8 %
7.9 %
8.3 %
8.3 %
9.1 %
Total Stockholders' Equity
8.7 %
9.1 %
9.2 %
9.3 %
8.7 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Summations may not equal due to rounding
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Cash and Due from Banks and Other Central Bank Deposits includes the noninterest-bearing component of Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Page 7
Northern Trust Corporation
INTEREST RATE TRENDS (FTE(1) Basis)
PERIOD AVERAGES
2019
2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Earnings Assets
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks Deposits and
0.32%
0.45%
0.65%
0.87%
0.98%
1.23%
0.96%
0.91%
0.78%
0.47%
Other(2)
0.79%
0.73%
0.89%
1.16%
1.21%
Interest-Bearing Due from and Deposits with Banks(3)
1.13%
1.33%
1.31%
1.09%
0.88%
Federal Funds Sold and Securities Purchased under
0.54%
1.04%
1.48%
2.22%
2.11%
Agreements to Resell
2.84%
2.62%
1.93%
1.18%
0.97%
Securities:
1.11%
1.10%
1.41%
1.89%
2.09%
U.S. Government
2.22%
2.16%
2.03%
1.94%
1.88%
6.58%
1.94%
1.48%
1.91%
2.49%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions
2.57%
2.68%
2.46%
2.38%
2.46%
0.87%
1.02%
1.57%
2.20%
2.58%
Government Sponsored Agency
2.69%
2.69%
2.60%
2.34%
2.13%
0.94%
1.12%
1.30%
1.59%
1.75%
Other(4)
1.77%
1.81%
1.72%
1.73%
1.67%
0.95%
1.09%
1.43%
1.88%
2.17%
Total Securities
2.22%
2.26%
2.16%
2.04%
1.92%
2.24%
2.38%
2.77%
3.45%
3.74%
Loans and Leases
3.90%
3.90%
3.75%
3.40%
3.13%
1.22%
1.35%
1.63%
2.08%
2.36%
Total Earning Assets
2.46%
2.46%
2.38%
2.17%
1.95%
Interest-Bearing Funds
0.06%
0.08%
0.16%
0.54%
0.97%
Savings, Money Market and Other
0.99%
1.07%
1.03%
0.81%
0.61%
0.47%
0.58%
0.74%
0.90%
1.86%
Savings Certificates and Other Time
1.48%
1.89%
2.01%
2.00%
1.91%
0.12%
0.12%
0.26%
0.50%
0.57%
Non- U.S. Offices - Interest-Bearing
0.76%
0.64%
0.53%
0.33%
0.19%
0.11%
0.12%
0.25%
0.52%
0.68%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
0.81%
0.75%
0.67%
0.47%
0.32%
0.13%
0.34%
1.00%
1.93%
2.29%
Short-Term Borrowings
2.52%
2.48%
2.26%
1.84%
1.34%
3.13%
3.13%
3.13%
3.13%
3.04%
Senior Notes
3.19%
3.14%
3.00%
2.86%
2.76%
1.71%
1.90%
2.58%
3.47%
3.36%
Long-Term Debt
3.64%
3.54%
3.21%
3.07%
2.90%
0.86%
1.25%
1.75%
2.72%
2.98%
Floating Rate Capital Debt
3.27%
3.17%
2.89%
2.59%
2.41%
0.21%
0.24%
0.41%
0.79%
0.96%
Total Interest-Related Funds
1.12%
1.06%
0.95%
0.73%
0.54%
1.01%
1.11%
1.22%
1.29%
1.40%
Net Interest Spread
1.34%
1.40%
1.43%
1.44%
1.41%
1.07%
1.18%
1.33%
1.46%
1.60%
Net Interest Margin
1.58%
1.61%
1.61%
1.59%
1.51%
Fully taxable equivalent
Federal Reserve and Other Central Bank Deposits and Other includes collateral deposits with certain securities depositories and clearing houses for the purpose of presenting earning assets; such deposits are presented in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Interest-BearingDue from and Deposits with Banks includes the interest-bearing component of Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks as presented on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Other securities include certain community development investments and Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve stock, which are classified in Other Assets on the consolidated balance sheets in our periodic filings with the SEC.
Note The yields on the US Government, Government Sponsored Agency and Other lines in the Securities Portfolio for 2015 and 2016 have been restated to reflect a reclassification in the interest income ascribed to each category. The yield for the Total Securities portfolio was not impacted by the aforementioned reclassification.
Page 8
Northern Trust Corporation
ASSET QUALITY
END OF PERIOD
($ in Millions)
2019
2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
$
295.9
$
233.3
$
192.0
$
153.8
$
138.2
Beginning Allowance for Credit Losses
$ 138.2
$ 139.4
$
134.1
$
127.7
$
124.4
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative Effect Adjustment*
-
-
-
-
13.7
(43.0)
(26.0)
(28.0)
(14.5)
(14.5) Provision for Credit Losses
-
(6.5)
(7.0)
(1.0)
61.0
(Charge-offs) Recoveries
(30.7)
(27.3)
(21.5)
(10.1)
(6.5)
Charge-offs
(1.0)
(0.6)
(1.1)
(3.8)
(1.8)
11.2
12.1
11.3
9.0
7.2
Recoveries
2.2
1.8
1.7
1.5
1.1
(19.5)
(15.2)
(10.2)
(1.1)
0.7
Net (Charge-offs) Recoveries
1.2
1.2
0.6
(2.3)
(0.7)
(0.1)
(0.1)
-
-
-
Effect of Foreign Exchange Rates
-
-
-
-
-
$
233.3
$
192.0
$
153.8
$
138.2
$
124.4
Ending Allowance for Credit Losses
$ 139.4
$ 134.1
$
127.7
$
124.4
$
198.4
Allowance for Credit Losses Assigned to:
$
193.8
$
161.0
$
131.2
$
112.6
$
104.5
Loans and Leases
$ 114.5
$ 110.8
$
105.7
$
104.5
$
147.2
39.5
31.0
22.6
25.6
19.9
Undrawn Loan Commitments and Standby Letters
24.9
23.3
22.0
19.9
40.4
of Credit
-
-
-
-
-
Debt Securities and Other Financial Assets
-
-
-
-
10.8
$
233.3
$
192.0
$
153.8
$
138.2
$
124.4
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
$ 139.4
$ 134.1
$
127.7
$
124.4
$
198.4
$
33,016
$
34,044
$
33,565
$
32,029
$
31,053
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
$31,189
$31,099
$
30,936
$
30,991
$
32,316
Annualized Loan-Related Net Charge-offs to
0.06%
0.04%
0.03%
-%
-%
Average Loans and Leases
(0.02)%
(0.02)%
(0.01)%
0.03%
0.01%
$
33,181
$
33,822
$
32,592
$
32,490
$
31,410
End of Period Loans and Leases Outstanding
$30,621
$30,982
$
30,844
$
31,410
$
37,838
Allowance for Credit Losses Assigned to Loans
0.58%
0.48%
0.40%
0.35%
0.33% and Leases to Total Loans and Leases
0.37 %
0.36 %
0.34 %
0.33%
0.39%
Nonaccrual Assets
$
180.1
$
160.2
$
150.7
$
109.3
$
83.6
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
$ 116.1
$ 115.1
$
113.1
$
83.6
$
103.9
8.2
5.2
4.6
8.4
3.2
Other Real Estate Owned (OREO)
8.0
3.8
3.2
3.2
1.6
$
188.3
$
165.4
$
155.3
$
117.7
$
86.8
Total Nonaccrual Assets
$ 124.1
$ 118.9
$
116.3
$
86.8
$
105.5
0.57%
0.49%
0.48%
0.36%
0.28% Nonaccrual Assets to Loans and Leases and OREO
0.41 %
0.38 %
0.38 %
0.28%
0.28%
Loan and Lease Allowance to Nonaccrual
1.1x
1.0x
0.9x
1.0x
1.3x
Loans and Leases Coverage
1.0x
1.0x
0.9x
1.3x
1.4x
Upon the January 1, 2020 adoption of ASU 2016-13, Northern Trust increased the allowance for credit losses by $13.7 million, with a corresponding cumulative effect adjustment to decrease retained earnings $10.1 million, net of tax.
Page 9
Northern Trust Corporation
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND CUSTODY
END OF PERIOD
($ in Billions)
2019
2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Assets under Management
$
648.0
$
694.0
$
871.2
$
790.8
$
917.5
Corporate & Institutional Services
$
867.9
$
887.0
$
901.3
$
917.5
$
842.6
Asset allocation:
342.6
363.4
443.3
403.3
483.8
Equities
443.6
460.5
452.6
483.8
377.2
82.9
91.3
111.9
105.3
114.6
Fixed Income Securities
110.3
112.3
112.7
114.6
113.9
118.8
127.5
148.5
132.4
156.1
Cash and Other Assets
149.0
150.9
157.7
156.1
184.4
103.7
111.8
167.5
149.8
163.0
Securities Lending Collateral
165.0
163.3
178.3
163.0
167.1
$
227.3
$
248.4
$
289.8
$
278.6
$
313.8
Wealth Management
$
294.2
$
293.2
$
300.5
$
313.8
$
276.7
Asset allocation:
104.1
117.2
149.0
130.9
167.0
Equities
148.2
153.3
154.8
167.0
127.3
64.1
69.2
71.6
73.0
79.2
Fixed Income Securities
74.8
77.1
78.2
79.2
75.9
58.9
61.8
69.0
74.6
67.5
Cash and Other Assets
71.1
62.7
67.4
67.5
73.5
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.1
Securities Lending Collateral
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
-
$
875.3
$
942.4
$
1,161.0
$
1,069.4
$
1,231.3
Total Assets under Management
$
1,162.1
$
1,180.2
$
1,201.8
$
1,231.3
$
1,119.3
Asset allocation:
613.8
607.4
$
446.7
$
480.6
$
592.3
$
534.2
$
650.8
Equities
$
591.8
$
$
$
650.8
$
504.5
147.0
160.5
183.5
178.3
193.8
Fixed Income Securities
185.1
189.4
190.9
193.8
189.8
177.7
189.3
217.5
207.0
223.6
Cash and Other Assets
220.1
213.6
225.1
223.6
257.9
103.9
112.0
167.7
149.9
163.1
Securities Lending Collateral
165.1
163.4
178.4
163.1
167.1
Assets under Custody / Administration
7,279.7
$
7,987.0
$
10,066.8
$
9,490.5
$
11,311.6
Corporate & Institutional Services
$10,238.9
$
10,623.6
$10,864.0
$
11,311.6
$10,236.5
517.3
554.3
655.8
634.8
738.8
Wealth Management
688.5
698.4
701.2
738.8
640.1
$
7,797.0
$
8,541.3
$
10,722.6
$10,125.3
$
12,050.4
Total Assets under Custody / Administration
$10,927.4
$
11,322.0
$11,565.2
$
12,050.4
$10,876.6
Assets under Custody
$
5,565.8
$
6,176.9
$
7,439.1
$
6,971.0
$
8,497.8
Corporate & Institutional Services
$
7,529.1
$
7,820.6
$
8,061.4
$
8,497.8
$
7,620.8
Asset allocation:
2,423.4
2,761.6
3,400.1
3,043.0
3,866.6
Equities
3,392.3
3,513.6
3,505.2
3,866.6
3,044.8
2,119.6
2,313.6
2,755.2
2,700.2
3,102.3
Fixed Income Securities
2,857.2
2,977.1
3,111.9
3,102.3
3,006.2
919.1
989.9
1,116.3
1,078.0
1,365.9
Cash and Other Assets
1,114.6
1,166.6
1,266.1
1,365.9
1,402.7
103.7
111.8
167.5
149.8
163.0
Securities Lending Collateral
165.0
163.3
178.2
163.0
167.1
$
506.3
$
543.6
$
645.5
$
622.9
$
735.7
Wealth Management
$
670.6
$
698.2
$
698.7
$
735.7
$
633.9
Asset allocation:
271.7
296.4
375.6
336.5
432.0
Equities
380.9
402.0
397.2
432.0
331.6
120.4
120.7
121.3
122.2
134.3
Fixed Income Securities
127.2
135.3
131.6
134.3
126.0
114.0
126.3
148.4
164.1
169.3
Cash and Other Assets
162.4
160.8
169.8
169.3
176.3
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.1
Securities Lending Collateral
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
-
$
6,072.1
$
6,720.5
$
8,084.6
$
7,593.9
$
9,233.5
Total Assets under Custody
$
8,199.7
$
8,518.8
$
8,760.1
$
9,233.5
$
8,254.7
Asset allocation:
$
2,695.1
$
3,058.0
$
3,775.7
$
3,379.5
$
4,298.6
Equities
$
3,773.2
$
3,915.6
$
3,902.4
$
4,298.6
$
3,376.4
2,240.0
2,434.3
2,876.5
2,822.4
3,236.6
Fixed Income Securities
2,984.4
3,112.4
3,243.5
3,236.6
3,132.2
1,033.1
1,116.2
1,264.7
1,242.1
1,535.2
Cash and Other Assets
1,277.0
1,327.4
1,435.9
1,535.2
1,579.0
103.9
112.0
167.7
149.9
163.1
Securities Lending Collateral
165.1
163.4
178.3
163.1
167.1
Memo
$
61.9
$
69.3
$
87.1
$
83.5
$
94.2
WM Global Family Office AUM
$
86.5
$
86.6
$
92.3
$
94.2
$
89.6
321.4
347.7
422.9
405.5
474.1
WM Global Family Office AUC
441.6
451.5
450.3
474.1
409.8
3,529.9
3,966.0
4,937.6
4,700.3
5,894.6
Global Custody Assets *
5,113.5
5,317.8
5,543.5
5,894.6
5,218.4
Includes the assets of non-U.S. clients plus global custody assets of U.S. clients
Northern Trust Corporation published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 11:22:02 UTC